The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”— Andy Kessler
Open Forum: October 28, 2018
Ninety-eighth?
heh
Hi there, just passing by and lookie here. Congratulations to the podium winner
5th Machine Gun Company A.I.F.
Stop it, Zyc. You’ll go blind
Friday..
Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.
“A eunuchs life is hard”
It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.
Just take the A/C with you when you leave.
I have to say this is my favourite gender song — nothing to heavy
So the bent-eared termite has turned tail and run away. What a craven insect.
First! (for a given value of 1 =11)
I won 13th for no good reason
New Fred?
Of all the sheer, unmitigated fvcking frogshit, I have ever read, Germaine fvcking Greer would have to take the cake.
“Of the Australian servicemen who returned to Australia in 1945, among them her own father, Germaine Greer has written “Thousands of them came home to live out their lives as walking wounded, carrying out their masculine duties in some sort of dream, trying not to hear the children who asked”Mummy, why does that man have to sleep in your bed?”
Professor Martin Gilbert., “The Second World War”, Page 747.
My grandfather was a World War Two veteran. What the end of the War meant to my father, uncles, and aunts was that what was a dirty filthy job was over, and that their father and uncles would be home, and life could get back to normal.
Viva Catalonia libre!