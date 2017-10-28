Open Forum: October 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Open Forum: October 28, 2018

  4. marcus classis
    #2535060, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Ninety-eighth?

    heh

  5. Tintarella di Luna
    #2535061, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Hi there, just passing by and lookie here. Congratulations to the podium winner

  6. Baldrick
    #2535062, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    5th Machine Gun Company A.I.F.

    Castleton, Claud Charles (1893–1916)
    Sergeant Castleton was posthumously awarded his Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery on the night of 28 July 1916, north east of Pozières, during the Battle of the Somme. His citation explains:
    During the attack on the enemy trench the infantry were temporarily driven back owing to intense machine gun fire. Many wounded were left lying in shell holes in No Man’s Land. Whilst No Man’s Land was still under intense M.G. and shrapnel fire, Sgt Castleton went out and twice brought in wounded men on his back; a third time he went out and was bringing back in his third wounded man when he was hit in the back and killed instantly.
    Sergeant Castleton was buried in Pozière British Cemetery.

  7. marcus classis
    #2535063, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Stop it, Zyc. You’ll go blind

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #2535064, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Friday..

    Friday is fuckup day, Im still writing up the incident report for head office and the mines department.

    “A eunuchs life is hard”

  9. Zyconoclast
    #2535067, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:09 am

    It’s not that I can’t afford the alternative, it’s just that I won’t get my money back if I sell. Like Miss Marple, I am doing OK, but have to watch my money carefully.

    Just take the A/C with you when you leave.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2535071, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:14 am

    So the bent-eared termite has turned tail and run away. What a craven insect.

  12. squawkbox
    #2535072, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:14 am

    First! (for a given value of 1 =11)

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2535073, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I won 13th for no good reason

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2535079, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    New Fred?

    Of all the sheer, unmitigated fvcking frogshit, I have ever read, Germaine fvcking Greer would have to take the cake.

    “Of the Australian servicemen who returned to Australia in 1945, among them her own father, Germaine Greer has written “Thousands of them came home to live out their lives as walking wounded, carrying out their masculine duties in some sort of dream, trying not to hear the children who asked”Mummy, why does that man have to sleep in your bed?”

    Professor Martin Gilbert., “The Second World War”, Page 747.

    My grandfather was a World War Two veteran. What the end of the War meant to my father, uncles, and aunts was that what was a dirty filthy job was over, and that their father and uncles would be home, and life could get back to normal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *