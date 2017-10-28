Open Forum: October 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

294 Responses to Open Forum: October 28, 2018

1 2
  1. notafan
    #2535424, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:46 am

    My decision to abandon going to Barcelona in January looks better and better

    Socialist scum.


    17,000 does not a new country make

  2. marcus classis
    #2535425, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:47 am

    http://blog.mygenerator.com.au/generator-recommends-top-home-backup-generators/

    Zyconoclast, ask this guy like I did.

    Basic factors: I wanted a diesel (which adds cost but it’s much safer to store the fuel),and worked out the wattage of what I wanted to run. So lights, freezer, fridge. Do not need aircon. You can do aircon, but that means a bigger gennie and the price starts to get well over $10K, and you start to hit council regs and other crap.

    Can recharge laptops and phones on that, it’s trivial. Timing was based on the worst natural disaster blackout we’ve had in my area in the last decade. That was 4 days straight. Again, that points to diesel.

    Now I’m trying to work out things with where to put the thing so the noise is not too bad, and find a good electrician.

  3. Snoopy
    #2535427, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I’m in Queensland where the prospect of blackouts is not so high and if they do occur I suspect (hope) they are of short duration ie less than 12 hours. I’m considering installing a suitably sized battery bank and inverter, charged from the mains, with sufficient capacity to run the house excluding HWS (which is solar), stove, air-conditioning and washers. Stage one will be getting an electrician to reconfigure the power board in readiness.

  4. Snoopy
    #2535428, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:50 am

    This is my third top of page in two days! I think I’ll buy a lotto ticket.

  5. marcus classis
    #2535429, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:51 am

    flyingduk
    #2535405, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:26 am
    have no debts and am installing a diesel genset to power essential domestic services through years of blackouts.

    I put in a whole house genset after the first of SAs 3 long blackouts last year. Do your research before putting in a big diesel. Diesels like sustained hard running and can glaze up with prolonged idling. My 7kVa Honda often produces 1000w or less when the house is quiet, spiking up to 5-6 when I start a kettle, dryer, pump etc. Diesel is a good bet if you want to charge a battery, but no so suitable as a stand alone house genset.

    Guns, Gold and Generators are my ‘currencies of the future’

    Thanks, flyingduk. Guns I have sorted!

  6. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2535430, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Killing the SST eliminated competition for the Anglo-French Concorde

    And US taxpayers breathed a sigh of relief.

  7. flyingduk
    #2535431, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:53 am

    just bought a ‘new old stock’ 303 🙂 It will *not* be staying ‘unfired’

    cheers

  8. memoryvault
    #2535432, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I wanted a diesel (which adds cost but it’s much safer to store the fuel)

    When it comes to storing fuel there is nothing safer or simpler than a 9 kilo BBQ gas bottle – $22.95 on exchange from Bunnings.

  9. flyingduk
    #2535434, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I have successfully used petrol stored for 2 years with stabiliser in my home genny, and they are pretty easy to convert to LPG if you want indefinite storage of fuel

  10. Up The Workers!
    #2535435, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Word of advice about batteries instead of generating capacity: stay well away from any batteries that smell of Musk.

    Very expensive proposition of untested reliability.

    Only known customer so far is a mendicant Weatherdill who has invested OTHER people’s money, but not his own.

  11. flyingduk
    #2535436, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I find a 9kg BBQ bottle is about the same as a 20L jerry can, energy wise.

  12. Top Ender
    #2535438, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    “Love is love. Whatever colour, shape and persuasion it comes in, and love never hurt anyone,” Blanchett says in the video.

    So:

    – love of a 70 year old aboriginal bloke to a 12 year old is OK?

    – how about man/goat love?

    – love of a brother to a sister?

    Blanchett is paid lots to pretend she is other people. Who cares what she thinks?

  13. flyingduk
    #2535439, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Word of advice about batteries instead of generating capacity: stay well away from any batteries that smell of Musk.

    I would certainly not hang a bit LiPo on the side of my house. I am a CFS member and we are advised that they can meltdown uncontrollably if overheated or pierced. You cant put such fires out, we are advised to stand back and protect the exposures whilst it burns out.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2535440, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Falsifiability and Faith are mutually exclusive

    To think that I’ve been mutually exlusiving all these decades as a believing scientist!

    Rather than just be negative here’s a nice essay that the Weekend Oz has reprinted in their dead tree edition. It nicely addresses some of the stuff you talked about earlier Zippy.

    How Millennials Became ‘Generation Meh’

    It’s a good synopsis of what happens when a society loses its moral baseplate.

  15. marcus classis
    #2535441, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Getting a MkIII (correct, MkIII) martini Henry 577/450 and a Orange Free State 7mm Mauser. Both been sporterised, so resto jobs, but meh. Historic things. I have a fair few of them

    For hunting, Howa .308, couple of .22’s, a .243 and a Pardus lever action shotgun.

    No mains gas where I am, I looked at that first for the gennie.

  16. Senile Old Guy
    #2535442, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Conventions remain conventions only for as long as everybody agrees to them. Then they cease being a convention.

    Duh? Really?

    Besides, it is not a “convention” that Ministers do not have to be from the parliament. Ministers are appointed by the GG, and can be anybody the wants, for three months.

    And I asked you to name the last Minister who was not a member of parliament. Go!

    The “convention” that Senators be replaced by a member of the their own party, chosen by their party, also is not a “convention”. It used to be. However, the requirement is now written into the Constitution.

    So I was correct but out of date. Fine.

  17. Muzzlehatch
    #2535443, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    The Catholic Church has never treated the bible like a koran.

    Reading “The Sleepwalkers” Arthur Koestler first red pilled me as to the anticlerical revision that Marxist influence has had on history. It deals with the truth of the treatment of Galileo by the church. Very diferent from what the common wisdom on the topic is today.

  18. dover_beach
    #2535444, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    If the watchmaker can wave himself into existence, why not apply consistent rules to the watch itself?

    Which classical theist argues that God ‘created’ himself as opposed to always existed? None. As to the watch, because the watch is not a thing that can exist eternally. It is a created thing.

  19. egg_
    #2535445, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    “Relying on non-existing deities to set your code of conduct is a sure way to irrelevance in a science driven society”

    Sciencetards worshipping ‘Gaia’, anyone?

  20. Boambee John
    #2535447, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Gab
    #2535402, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:23 am
    LBJ was a member of the Klan. Doesn’t surprise me.</em

    The Klan was always a branch of the D'rats.

  21. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2535448, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Except there has never been one method used by all the sciences or across the ages, and the amusing thing about falsifiability theory is that it is compatible with philosophical attempts to justify the existence of God since we can conceive of an observation or an argument that would falsify the argument made for the existence of God.

    There doesn’t need to be one method used by all science across all the ages, you are using the strictures of faith to decry scientific progress by accusing it of lacking an ontological singularity or universality, which ironically enough is exactly what science doesn’t claim. Falsifiability is the premise that we don’t know and what we claim to know only stands until something better knowing usurps its place.

    Contrast to religion that says such and such must be taken on faith, ie stands as is and is pointless to question as it is unquestionably true. This is not a climate that nurtures progress.

    If you christians can’t see the negative aspects of faith then that is entirely a making of your own wilful blindness.

  22. dover_beach
    #2535449, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    If Jesus declaring himself the Son of God makes it so, then why not apply consistent rules to every other guy using argument by authority to declare himself the ultimate authority?

    Not even the disciples believed him, apart from John, merely because he said so. One of them betrayed Him, another denied Him three times, and the others, again, apart from John, where not even present at the Crucifixion having scattered in fear and desperation. What convinced them was His return. We even have a report of Thomas requesting a physical inspection of Christ’s wounds. These were hardly unworldly men unfamiliar with the world as it is.

  23. egg_
    #2535450, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Barn door inspecting the Glenn Innes windbag farms on the teev?

  24. C.L.
    #2535451, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Trump has given US security agencies, FBI, CIA etc. 180 days to prove why the last 300 JFK documents shouldn’t be released.

    At least we can be certain that the security agencies’ openness and cooperation with Congress in regards to much more recent issues will have no bearing on Trump’s decision. [/sarc] – ed]

    Interesting point.

  25. marcus classis
    #2535453, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Zippy:

    Contrast to religion that says such and such must be taken on faith, ie stands as is and is pointless to question as it is unquestionably true.

    This statement is false as applied to Christianity as practised in its proper form, Roman Catholicism.

    Various splinter groups and cults (protestant sects for example,and LDS for the other example) do this sort of thing.

    Again, you’ve been lied to and accepted as true a bunch of Marxist swill. Theya re damned good at that.

  26. Fisky
    #2535455, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    I have this hunch they kind of worked it out themselves and then decided it would be more convincing if it came from God

    Classical/antique reasoning assumed the existence of God, and then reasoned that all catastrophes were a divine punishment for sins. So if the crops failed, God was punishing you for cross-contamination. If a plague came, it was punishment for fornication, gambling, and lack of piety. What were we doing wrong leading up to the plague? And so on. Thousands of years of oral tradition produced this consensus, eventually written into the Bible.

  27. memoryvault
    #2535457, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Duh? Really?

    Yes, really. There used to be a convention that if one side requested a “pair” (so a member could be absent from parliament), the other side automatically agreed. Then the Gillard government requested a pair to cover Thomson’s absence to attend court. Abbott refused. End of convention.

    And I asked you to name the last Minister who was not a member of parliament. Go!

    Whether it has happened or not is irrelevant. The constitution allows for it – see Section 64 here.

    So I was correct but out of date.

    Yeah, by over forty years.

  28. flyingduk
    #2535458, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Getting a MkIII (correct, MkIII) martini Henry 577/450 and a Orange Free State 7mm Mauser. Both been sporterised, so resto jobs, but meh. Historic things. I have a fair few of them
    For hunting, Howa .308, couple of .22’s, a .243 and a Pardus lever action shotgun.

    Browning HiPower 9mm, CZ455 .22, Lee Enfield 303 No4 Mk2

  29. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2535459, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Falsifiability and Faith are mutually exclusive

    To think that I’ve been mutually exlusiving all these decades as a believing scientist!

    That’s a tribute to the amazing computational ability of a neural network that is quite capable of holding any number of incompatible views simultaneously. Of course when anyone is forced to reconcile these incompatible views they confabulate a neat story to justify.

    I have had this exact same discussion with a scientist friend of mine who claims to see the hand of God in the complexity of nature. Of course she can never fully explain where this miraculous hand is because she simply can’t fathom that such incredible complexity can evolve without a guiding hand.

  31. dover_beach
    #2535462, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    There doesn’t need to be one method used by all science across all the ages, you are using the strictures of faith to decry scientific progress by accusing it of lacking an ontological singularity or universality, which ironically enough is exactly what science doesn’t claim. Falsifiability is the premise that we don’t know and what we claim to know only stands until something better knowing usurps its place.

    Not at all. You said the scientific method and now you’re saying there does not need to be one scientific method. No one is disputing multiple approaches nor was I accusing it of lacking an ‘ontological singularity’, whatever that is.

    Contrast to religion that says such and such must be taken on faith, ie stands as is and is pointless to question as it is unquestionably true.

    No educated Christian has ever made such a claim. You are just making shit up.

  32. Tel
    #2535463, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    That’s a tribute to the amazing computational ability of a neural network that is quite capable of holding any number of incompatible views simultaneously. Of course when anyone is forced to reconcile these incompatible views they confabulate a neat story to justify.

    We don’t have proof that the universe is self-consistent in any way that human minds are capable of comprehending.

    Mind you, it is kind of comforting to imagine that this would be the case… but that also is nothing more than an article of faith.

  33. memoryvault
    #2535464, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Of course she can never fully explain where this miraculous hand is because she simply can’t fathom that such incredible complexity can evolve without a guiding hand.

    Therein lies the simple beauty of Philosophical Taoism.

  34. notafan
    #2535465, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    If true this is excellent news.

    “Our fellow Christians and all who are persecuted in the Middle East should not have to rely on multinational institutions when America can help them directly,” Pence said.

    From now on, the United States Agency for International Development will administer the relief, Pence said.

    On a separate note

    No educated Christian has ever made such a claim. You are just making shit up.

    I really appreciated that comment. We get that a lot.


    Trump Pulls UN Funding, Gives It to Faith-Based Orgs Helping Persecuted Christians

  35. H B Bear
    #2535467, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Not sure anyone would be knocking down the door for this. OK maybe a few sicko members of the Victoriastani arts community with a thing for Barry Humphries maybe.

  36. marcus classis
    #2535468, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    That’s a tribute to the amazing computational ability of a neural network that is quite capable of holding any number of incompatible views simultaneously. Of course when anyone is forced to reconcile these incompatible views they confabulate a neat story to justify.

    The assumption in this is false.

    Where is the incompatability between science and religion?

    if I posit:

    1. God created the universe
    2. The universe is the most complex thing there is
    3. Understanding the universe can be done with enormous effort via science, but it’s gonna take a while, folks because each scientific discovery reveals more complexities
    4. Science is therefore an effort of devotion or rational interest or both, and the Church supports both

    Where’s the incompatability?

    Do I think humans can understand the universe? No. Not and still remain humans in our current form of reasonably clever plains apes. But in ten thousand, a hundred thousand or a million years, who knows?

  37. memoryvault
    #2535469, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    We don’t have proof that the universe is self-consistent in any way that human minds are capable of comprehending.

    Philosophical Taoism holds that not only are we incapable of comprehending such things, but also that even if a person were to evolve who did understand, they would be incapable of conveying the information to others, since the language and very thought patterns necessary do so, simple don’t exist.

  38. egg_
    #2535470, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    The KRudd potato coming up on the next Q&A, not the same Kevin’07.

  39. memoryvault
    #2535471, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Too many typos – time for my papa nap.

  40. egg_
    #2535472, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Perhaps, Dawkins was thinking of a blind cuckoo clock maker?

  41. Senile Old Guy
    #2535473, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Duh? Really?

    Yes, really. There used to be a convention that if one side requested a “pair” (so a member could be absent from parliament), the other side automatically agreed. Then the Gillard government requested a pair to cover Thomson’s absence to attend court. Abbott refused. End of convention.

    But the practice of “pairing” continues:

    Pairing arrangements are entirely unofficial, and exist purely as convention. The arrangements are usually made through the whips, the members responsible for keeping track of numbers in the parliament. Because they’re unofficial, they can be altered or ignored at the discretion of the members themselves, or the whips, or the party leaders. This is what happened in 2010, when the (then) Opposition declared much more stringent rules for pairings, and again in 2016. No rules are being broken, and even the convention is somewhat loose. Pairing arrangements can and do get changed all the time.

    And I asked you to name the last Minister who was not a member of parliament. Go!

    Whether it has happened or not is irrelevant. The constitution allows for it – see Section 64 here.

    So it is theoretically possible but it has never been done? And, in practice, they could only be ministers for 3 months:

    After the first general election no Minister of State shall hold office for a longer period than three months unless he is or becomes a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.

    So I was correct but out of date.

    Yeah, by over forty years.

    Since no minister has ever not been a senator or member of parliament, I was, for all practical purposes, correct. We will see what happens if a government tries to appoint a minister who is not a senator or a member of parliament.

  42. Robber Baron
    #2535474, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Hey cats, watch this exclusive documentary about Captain Cluster#### Turnbull, or as they have called him in this short film, Captain Peachfuzz. It is so very accurate on so many levels.

  43. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2535475, posted on October 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Again, you’ve been lied to and accepted as true a bunch of Marxist swill. Theya re damned good at that.

    Oh please, it’s not like there are only 2 options, church or marxism is it.

    I am not singling out Catholics, I am drawing an inference across all religions, even something as “progressive” as buddhism. Any society which has a core of religious hierarchy suffers from similar outcomes.

    Fortunately we have more or less separated church from state and the slow unwinding of church power was an essential strand in opening up the opportunity for the progress we enjoy today.

    There are two fundamental restrictive forces in history: tyranny and superstition. Both have to be overcome as a necessary condition for continued progress.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *