-
Open Forum: October 28, 2018
My decision to abandon going to Barcelona in January looks better and better
Socialist scum.
17,000 does not a new country make
http://blog.mygenerator.com.au/generator-recommends-top-home-backup-generators/
Zyconoclast, ask this guy like I did.
Basic factors: I wanted a diesel (which adds cost but it’s much safer to store the fuel),and worked out the wattage of what I wanted to run. So lights, freezer, fridge. Do not need aircon. You can do aircon, but that means a bigger gennie and the price starts to get well over $10K, and you start to hit council regs and other crap.
Can recharge laptops and phones on that, it’s trivial. Timing was based on the worst natural disaster blackout we’ve had in my area in the last decade. That was 4 days straight. Again, that points to diesel.
Now I’m trying to work out things with where to put the thing so the noise is not too bad, and find a good electrician.
I’m in Queensland where the prospect of blackouts is not so high and if they do occur I suspect (hope) they are of short duration ie less than 12 hours. I’m considering installing a suitably sized battery bank and inverter, charged from the mains, with sufficient capacity to run the house excluding HWS (which is solar), stove, air-conditioning and washers. Stage one will be getting an electrician to reconfigure the power board in readiness.
This is my third top of page in two days! I think I’ll buy a lotto ticket.
Thanks, flyingduk. Guns I have sorted!
And US taxpayers breathed a sigh of relief.
just bought a ‘new old stock’ 303 🙂 It will *not* be staying ‘unfired’
cheers
When it comes to storing fuel there is nothing safer or simpler than a 9 kilo BBQ gas bottle – $22.95 on exchange from Bunnings.
I have successfully used petrol stored for 2 years with stabiliser in my home genny, and they are pretty easy to convert to LPG if you want indefinite storage of fuel
Word of advice about batteries instead of generating capacity: stay well away from any batteries that smell of Musk.
Very expensive proposition of untested reliability.
Only known customer so far is a mendicant Weatherdill who has invested OTHER people’s money, but not his own.
I find a 9kg BBQ bottle is about the same as a 20L jerry can, energy wise.
“Love is love. Whatever colour, shape and persuasion it comes in, and love never hurt anyone,” Blanchett says in the video.
So:
– love of a 70 year old aboriginal bloke to a 12 year old is OK?
– how about man/goat love?
– love of a brother to a sister?
Blanchett is paid lots to pretend she is other people. Who cares what she thinks?
Word of advice about batteries instead of generating capacity: stay well away from any batteries that smell of Musk.
I would certainly not hang a bit LiPo on the side of my house. I am a CFS member and we are advised that they can meltdown uncontrollably if overheated or pierced. You cant put such fires out, we are advised to stand back and protect the exposures whilst it burns out.
To think that I’ve been mutually exlusiving all these decades as a believing scientist!
Rather than just be negative here’s a nice essay that the Weekend Oz has reprinted in their dead tree edition. It nicely addresses some of the stuff you talked about earlier Zippy.
How Millennials Became ‘Generation Meh’
It’s a good synopsis of what happens when a society loses its moral baseplate.
Getting a MkIII (correct, MkIII) martini Henry 577/450 and a Orange Free State 7mm Mauser. Both been sporterised, so resto jobs, but meh. Historic things. I have a fair few of them
For hunting, Howa .308, couple of .22’s, a .243 and a Pardus lever action shotgun.
No mains gas where I am, I looked at that first for the gennie.
Duh? Really?
And I asked you to name the last Minister who was not a member of parliament. Go!
So I was correct but out of date. Fine.
Reading “The Sleepwalkers” Arthur Koestler first red pilled me as to the anticlerical revision that Marxist influence has had on history. It deals with the truth of the treatment of Galileo by the church. Very diferent from what the common wisdom on the topic is today.
Which classical theist argues that God ‘created’ himself as opposed to always existed? None. As to the watch, because the watch is not a thing that can exist eternally. It is a created thing.
Sciencetards worshipping ‘Gaia’, anyone?
Gab
#2535402, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:23 am
LBJ was a member of the Klan. Doesn’t surprise me.</em
The Klan was always a branch of the D'rats.
There doesn’t need to be one method used by all science across all the ages, you are using the strictures of faith to decry scientific progress by accusing it of lacking an ontological singularity or universality, which ironically enough is exactly what science doesn’t claim. Falsifiability is the premise that we don’t know and what we claim to know only stands until something better knowing usurps its place.
Contrast to religion that says such and such must be taken on faith, ie stands as is and is pointless to question as it is unquestionably true. This is not a climate that nurtures progress.
If you christians can’t see the negative aspects of faith then that is entirely a making of your own wilful blindness.
Not even the disciples believed him, apart from John, merely because he said so. One of them betrayed Him, another denied Him three times, and the others, again, apart from John, where not even present at the Crucifixion having scattered in fear and desperation. What convinced them was His return. We even have a report of Thomas requesting a physical inspection of Christ’s wounds. These were hardly unworldly men unfamiliar with the world as it is.
Barn door inspecting the Glenn Innes windbag farms on the teev?
Interesting point.
Zippy:
This statement is false as applied to Christianity as practised in its proper form, Roman Catholicism.
Various splinter groups and cults (protestant sects for example,and LDS for the other example) do this sort of thing.
Again, you’ve been lied to and accepted as true a bunch of Marxist swill. Theya re damned good at that.
Classical/antique reasoning assumed the existence of God, and then reasoned that all catastrophes were a divine punishment for sins. So if the crops failed, God was punishing you for cross-contamination. If a plague came, it was punishment for fornication, gambling, and lack of piety. What were we doing wrong leading up to the plague? And so on. Thousands of years of oral tradition produced this consensus, eventually written into the Bible.
Yes, really. There used to be a convention that if one side requested a “pair” (so a member could be absent from parliament), the other side automatically agreed. Then the Gillard government requested a pair to cover Thomson’s absence to attend court. Abbott refused. End of convention.
Whether it has happened or not is irrelevant. The constitution allows for it – see Section 64 here.
Yeah, by over forty years.
Getting a MkIII (correct, MkIII) martini Henry 577/450 and a Orange Free State 7mm Mauser. Both been sporterised, so resto jobs, but meh. Historic things. I have a fair few of them
For hunting, Howa .308, couple of .22’s, a .243 and a Pardus lever action shotgun.
That’s a tribute to the amazing computational ability of a neural network that is quite capable of holding any number of incompatible views simultaneously. Of course when anyone is forced to reconcile these incompatible views they confabulate a neat story to justify.
I have had this exact same discussion with a scientist friend of mine who claims to see the hand of God in the complexity of nature. Of course she can never fully explain where this miraculous hand is because she simply can’t fathom that such incredible complexity can evolve without a guiding hand.
Speaking of watches, this is ridiculous:
Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona just became the most expensive watch ever sold at auction.
$US17.8 million.
Not at all. You said the scientific method and now you’re saying there does not need to be one scientific method. No one is disputing multiple approaches nor was I accusing it of lacking an ‘ontological singularity’, whatever that is.
No educated Christian has ever made such a claim. You are just making shit up.
We don’t have proof that the universe is self-consistent in any way that human minds are capable of comprehending.
Mind you, it is kind of comforting to imagine that this would be the case… but that also is nothing more than an article of faith.
Therein lies the simple beauty of Philosophical Taoism.
If true this is excellent news.
On a separate note
I really appreciated that comment. We get that a lot.
Trump Pulls UN Funding, Gives It to Faith-Based Orgs Helping Persecuted Christians
Not sure anyone would be knocking down the door for this. OK maybe a few sicko members of the Victoriastani arts community with a thing for Barry Humphries maybe.
The assumption in this is false.
Where is the incompatability between science and religion?
if I posit:
1. God created the universe
2. The universe is the most complex thing there is
3. Understanding the universe can be done with enormous effort via science, but it’s gonna take a while, folks because each scientific discovery reveals more complexities
4. Science is therefore an effort of devotion or rational interest or both, and the Church supports both
Where’s the incompatability?
Do I think humans can understand the universe? No. Not and still remain humans in our current form of reasonably clever plains apes. But in ten thousand, a hundred thousand or a million years, who knows?
Philosophical Taoism holds that not only are we incapable of comprehending such things, but also that even if a person were to evolve who did understand, they would be incapable of conveying the information to others, since the language and very thought patterns necessary do so, simple don’t exist.
The KRudd potato coming up on the next Q&A, not the same Kevin’07.
Too many typos – time for my papa nap.
Perhaps, Dawkins was thinking of a blind cuckoo clock maker?
But the practice of “pairing” continues:
So it is theoretically possible but it has never been done? And, in practice, they could only be ministers for 3 months:
Since no minister has ever not been a senator or member of parliament, I was, for all practical purposes, correct. We will see what happens if a government tries to appoint a minister who is not a senator or a member of parliament.
Hey cats, watch this exclusive documentary about Captain Cluster#### Turnbull, or as they have called him in this short film, Captain Peachfuzz. It is so very accurate on so many levels.
Oh please, it’s not like there are only 2 options, church or marxism is it.
I am not singling out Catholics, I am drawing an inference across all religions, even something as “progressive” as buddhism. Any society which has a core of religious hierarchy suffers from similar outcomes.
Fortunately we have more or less separated church from state and the slow unwinding of church power was an essential strand in opening up the opportunity for the progress we enjoy today.
There are two fundamental restrictive forces in history: tyranny and superstition. Both have to be overcome as a necessary condition for continued progress.
First charges filed in Mueller investigation
It’s happening! No details as to the indicted person/s yet.