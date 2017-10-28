Liberty Quote
Labor has already spent the money it will not collect.— Token
Open Forum: October 28, 2018
No he is doing the right test and his conclusion should be ‘If it does, it’s not by enough to register on my instruments.’ This is the right conclusion.
In which case, just become a Buddhist, call what you are doing “meditation” and you don’t need to worry about what God is doing.
Unless the programmer (God) makes a change in the program that reflects in the game but has no outside connection, then god has affected the inside of the game from the outside because he changed the rules – which is the definition of a god – being outside and being able to affect the inside and change the rules of the inside.
In which case there is no way for us to prove the existence of god especially as any inside actions/rule changes he might make would by definition be undetectable by us unless he wished to make them detectable, and he might not in this more scientific age.
Incomplete information. How do you know that atheists are more inclined to become scientists hence the skew?
Like the report this week that the latest results from CERN indicate the Big Bang is impossible? Could it be that scientists and mathematicians tend to be elevated on psychotic scale? Could it be that as one particle physicist quipped: theoretical physicists like playing God?
Evidence not enough seen to believe. So be it.
#MichaeliaLeaks
For those of you wondering why I haven’t tweeted since October 23, I can can now give you an exclusive – I have been distraught ever since the AFP raided my favourite hair salon in Peppy Grove. There I was just sitting in my Comfortel Aviator styling chair having my hair styled like Jane Jetson and playing my favourite video game ‘The Jetsons – By George, Michaelia’s in Trouble Again’ when they arrived with a search warrant for evidence of online Scifi grooming and took away my Jane Jetson doll.
http://www.drawinghowtodraw.com/stepbystepdrawinglessons/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/400×400-jane-jetson-from-the-jetsons.png
Dazza does Horse Cox last year
As the knowledgeable Bruce McAvaney points out the punters have not seen Winx under close challenge to date and she did what winners do.
I thought Bowman had gone a bit too early on the long route around the bend, and she ceased accelerating for a bit there, but listening to him returning to the saddling enclosure and watching her reaction when Humidor was closing in over his right shoulder Winx did what some horses who prefer to be in front do – she “extended” (Bowman) her gait, flattened her ears (got a bit put out and cranky at the chancer) and did enough to keep Humidor digging deeper for no profit. Bowman was confident enough to not change his position to employ the whip. Margin ½ a length and they haven’t yet posted the time.
The Weekend Australian this morning lists the greatest Cox Plate runs and has Ajax running 1:56.75 in 1938, Phar Lap running 1:59.25 in 1930 and Tulloch runnning 2.01 in 1960. Winx ran 2:02.98 in 2015 and 2.06.35 in 2016. Dunno what she ran this year, but unless they ran the Cox Plate at another track back in the day then she doesn’t own two track records. Winx does own the record margin though – 8 lengths last year.
Which is why “religions” have to be destroyed, because religions might denounce the “new” gods and that will never do. Here strides Newton and Einstein, the two gods of the new religion of science and woe it is to any who refuse to bow down before them.
Re Newton and the rock, someone is confused. Velocity and surface area will provide variable results at the point of impact. The object is not the variable, and if there is no impact point then meh
Why would I do that? Jesus gave up his life for me, not Buddha. I suggest you find out more about Christianity.
And I don’t worry about what God is doing. I would like to be part of it though.
In what religions does this occur? Because it does NOT occur in Christianity.
Again.In what religions does this occur? Because it does NOT occur in Christianity. In addition, humans are inherently spiritual creatures, and not animals as you imply. We know of no historical human society which was not spiritual in some form, and which did not have some form of religion.
Your implication is that all human societies are tyrannical.
This is false.
‘If the only thing religion had to say was some deity(s) created the universe, then who cares, religion would be entirely benign’
This is what Christianity says. What it adds is that God also says to us ‘Oi! And you lot, get your noggins working and explore it, find out about it and how it works: yep, that science stuff is great, now get on with it.’
Your view of religion is actually pagan. Not a pagan, Zippy. I don’t worship Odin or Teshub or Enlil or allah or marx.
And now we are full circle, with you still sticking to an easily disproven Marxian narrative view of Christianity and specifically Catholicism that you have been gulled into.
Don’t get me wrong, I am not concerned with that. You will look to learn if you have been lied to, accepted the lie and been taken for a ride, or you will not.
Presumably, the ‘blind watchmaker’ is making an instrument most easily calibrated at midday – both arms are in the absolute vertical as the sun is directly overhead, i.e. the earth and sun are directly aligned, per the minimum shadow on the sundial.
You’d struggle to find 12 honest men in Chicago and if one of them is the Magic Negro it means you have another 12 still to go.
If that started happening then entities inside the game would know there’s an outsider watching and that their behaviour has some effect on future rules. They could then systematically probe for cause and effect, or possibly even construct some form of communication. At any rate the changing rules would be readily measurable by standard empirical techniques.
I noticed that too.
Humidor’s jockey was using the whip and Bowman wasn’t. I wonder what Winx’s trainer and owners would have thought if Humidor got his nose in front?
More likely they don’t have as much evidence as the biologists. If the data is correct.
The fact is, there’s a lot of atheism among scientists who tend to dislike bullshit and find a fair bit in any religion. Those people who accept things because their neighbours do tend not to do well in science. There are fewer lefties for the same reason.
Just as we know that all humans demonstrate perceptual fallacies that even when conscious of cannot be countered. So how do we know that the claim all humans are spiritual creatures is not a perceptual error? Have you tested that assumption? I’m not spiritual and many people I know would first ask: what do you mean by spiritual?
No it wouldn’t. A change of the rules at the level of the way the universe works, would also change the empirical measuring techniques and could not be observed by us inside the universe.
To what would you compare an event to if all before and after events were uniformly changed. The change would be undetectable to us.
Einsteinian frames of reference and free falling objects – teh vomit comet.
As the knowledgeable Bruce McAvaney points out the punters have not seen Winx under close challenge to date and she did what winners do.
I thought Bowman had gone a bit too early on the long route around the bend, and she ceased accelerating for a bit there, but listening to him returning to the saddling enclosure and watching her reaction when Humidor was closing in over his right shoulder Winx did what some horses who prefer to be in front do – she “extended” (Bowman) her gait, flattened her ears (got a bit put out and cranky at the chancer) and did enough to keep Humidor digging deeper for no profit. Bowman was confident enough to not change his position to employ the whip. Margin ½ a length and they haven’t yet posted the time – some comments about “beating the race record she set two years ago” but they’re keeping the time a secret!?
Sorry if I shocked you, Delta. I do that a lot. You’ll have to think about it instead of having feelings if you want to see it from my point of view.
Joe, we don’t bow knees to Newton or Einstein or anyone else.
If the effect of something external to the universe is undetectable, you’d be a mug to spend time worrying about it.
Ugh! Sorry, sorry.
Did not mean to re-post the whole thing – just the bit on the end about unknown race time and “beating her own race record” which does not sound right to me.
Yep. Biologists are also confronted with the mess of reality. Biological “systems” are kludges which is one reason why bodies wear out. We aren’t designed to last we are designed to breed, hence the advantages of physiological states in our developmental years can become disadvantages in aging(Hamiltonian forces is an interesting idea).
Yes, and, also, as I just read …
Once we have adopted a particularly hypothesis or interpretation, we grossly exaggerate the likelihood of that hypothesis, and find it very difficult to see things the other way.
At my age a much bigger problem! For example: all my life I’ve been told: fats bad, grains good. I still *feel* myself thinking that way even though there is a mountain of evidence to the contrary.
Has the VRC subcontracted out the time keeping to the Bureau of Meteorology?
No, that’s why we measure one thing relative to another thing. Suppose the boiling point of water changed, but we measure it with a Mercury thermometer based on the expansion coefficient. The change would show up unless both changed in equal amount, but then we test again with an alcohol thermometer, and again with a thermocouple.
Eventually something would be discovered out of whack.
But that goes back to the point Greg Sheridan was making in the Australian today. The major evidence that biologists have access to that physicists wouldn’t would be in the field of biology, including evolutionary biology, and the fact of evolution in of itself does nothing to either prove or disprove the existence of God.
Personally, I’m agnostic so I don’t have a dog in this fight, but the notion that if we abandon religious belief we’ll automatically be a more rational society is just not credible to me – not while we have people seriously arguing that there are 50+ genders, haunted houses are more than just a themepark gimmick, and low-flow toilets will save the planet from catastrophic global warming. We may be less religious than we were a generation ago, but I have to wonder if we’ve gotten any smarter for it.
This morning, God doubled the size of the universe and everything in it, including the metre in the bar in Paris and the wavelength of all radiation. This is completely undetectable by anyone. How do I know it happened? Faith, maty, lots and lots of faith.
African culture?!!?
https://westernrifleshooters.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/screen-shot-2017-10-27-at-8-34-57-am.png
There’s more culture in a teaspoon of yoghurt
It has been posited that e.g. ‘has the universal gravitational constant varied over time?’
If the effect of something external to the universe is undetectable, you’d be a mug to spend time worrying about it.
You’ve just begged the question.
Blessed are the cheese makers
Because many effects are non-linear, so those won’t line up anymore.
FFS.
They spent months “upgrading” the Melbourne rain radar, during which time we got scratchy pictures from the Broadmeadows radar.
Looks like we have the new radar up, but it shows no location names or any topographical features.
That’s the modern danger. That’s why today I am reading about the vagaries of perception and cognition. 🙂 We bandy about “reason” far too much, as if it is innate in us and will become present if we remove this or that barrier. Quite the contrary, we need to recognise within ourselves those pervasive errors and develop strategies to prevent their activity. The modern danger is that so many presume “reason” will magically appear. It won’t, it requires lots of training and adopting the assumption that we are very much prone to error. So we should be prudent, and atheism is prudent; though I regard agnosticism as more prudent because so many atheists assume rationality. Religion is exuberant in its claims.
You don’t prove theories. Theorems, sometimes, but they are different. What scientists do is accept a theory, pro tem. if it’s the simplest they can think of that’s compatible with the data. This doesn’t seem to be widely understood, and it’s important.
The God theory doesn’t work because it explains everything, it explains all the facts of biology, and also all the things which might be observed but aren’t. Like evolution, it accounts for why a certain nerve in the neck of the giraffe does a long trek down and around a vertebra before heading back up to the brain, but it would equally explain why it doesn’t. This makes the God chose to do it that way theory totally useless.
Greg Sheridan is a journalist, and dumb as box of very small gravel.
So is quantum mechanics.
Which I studied twice in Physics, twice in Chemistry and once in Maths at uni, so they obviously thought it important. I barely understand the fringes even after all that. 😀
How the Universal Gravitational Constant Varies
I’m not at all sure you know what that means. Most people don’t.
Chuckle. I’m always happy to talk about Cheesus.
🙂
Suppose the average height was a bit taller next year, would that disprove evolution?
But what if the average height was a bit shorter next year, would that disprove evolution?
What if we all stayed the same??
The problem with evolution, is that it does not make specific predictions, therefore not falsifiable. No more or less falsifiable than God for that matter. I’m yet to hear God make any specific prediction… vague predictions about the end of the world, you do hear some of those, but never exactly when and where.
There would seem to be quite a few lefties in climate ‘science’ Beaugy.
Yeah, well He fixed them up too. All things are possible to God. Ask Roger.