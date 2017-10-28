Open Forum: October 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,082 Responses to Open Forum: October 28, 2018

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2536423, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:46 am

    And a new page podium

  3. srr
    #2536424, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:46 am

    gianna jessen‏ @giannajessen 10h10 hours ago

    😂😂 #MAGA 🇺🇸👊

    https://twitter.com/giannajessen/status/924289185187540997

  4. memoryvault
    #2536425, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:47 am

    They also had no idea what ‘partial pressure’ or a ‘bar’ was.
    Both were arts graduates.

    Consider yourself lucky. A few weeks ago I found myself trying to explain Pythagoras’ Theorem to a couple of my son’s mates who had volunteered to help me build a verandah. From there we progressed to Archimedes Principle. They had heard of neither.

    They were science (IT) graduates.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2536426, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:47 am

    A society that accepts no god also accepts no constraint and devolves to accept all vices, because any man made rule is just that, man made, and can be rightfully disregarded as an opinion.

    That is complete nonsense. Given the morals handed down by gods were almost certainly man made anyway. The only thing you have here is some unquestionable moral authority because it is disclosed not invented and the carrot and stick of heaven and hell. Neither of which work particularly well.

    These kinds of arguments are failing precisely because religion is failing, and religion is not failing because of marxism, although marxism certainly working hard to trash religion, it is failing because of science.

    Science is pushing religion into a very small corner where it can exist in the realm of things that can not be currently falsified.

    We are not moving into a dark age due to lack of religion but due to arrival of a more aggressive religion called islam and its marxist enablers.

    People worked out moral codes in the past and there is no reason to believe we are not able to now.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2536428, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    SoG, while I was merely having a gentle prod, vacuum does not have a temperature.

    Correct. But objects in a vacuum have a temperature. And, if you are talking about someone being poisoned, they are the object and they have a temperature.

  8. Peter Castieau
    #2536429, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Not being from QLD could someone tell me what political advantage Palacechook believes she has by going to the polls now?

  9. twostix
    #2536430, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Nope. I am agnostic, so you think that means I accept all vices? You can develop ethics and rules without god and, in a secular society, you have to

    No you can’t. Your just using christianities.
    In a secular society what is a vice and what is a virtue is decided by who has more men willing to street fight or more money to buy political power.

    In a “secular” society what is a vice and what is a virtue on any given month is by definition simply a matter of opinion.

    No nation can survive that instabilty.

  10. Senile Old Guy
    #2536433, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    The ABC is wasting taxpayers’ money on this crap.

    Huw Parkinson: The Ever-Changing Story
    Updated about an hour ago

    In Huw Parkinson’s satirical reboot of an 80s classic, the world of Fantasia is in trouble. The Empress calls on the great warrior Tony Abbott and discovers his methods for tackling The Nothing are already part of the Ever-Changing Story.

    It does demonstrate the ABC’s obsession with Tony Abbott. He really does live in their heads 24/7.

  11. srr
    #2536434, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago

    First Arrest?
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924432771598209025

  12. marcus classis
    #2536435, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Ace, describing his reactions to Rosie O’Donnell’s hilarious ongoing meltdown re Trump being president:

    Tired of Winning Status:

    [ ] Tired of Winning

    [X] Still not tired of winning

    [X] I’m snorting Winning Coke off the ass of a Whore who was a gold medal #Winner in the Modern Whore Pentathalon

    [X] I’m Winning so much I feel like Harvey Weinstein in a hallway packed with starlets and sexy, sexy ficuses

    [X] My erection is flying majestically like an eagle made of meat and malice

    Still laughing!

  13. Snoopy
    #2536436, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:52 am

    CNN via CL

    Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

    The interviews happened before this week’s disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.

    Their remarks to congressional investigators raise the stakes in their assertion that they knew nothing about the funding because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress.

    Monty

    Far more obvious is the conclusion that the usual suspects got word that charges were about to drop, and cranked up the disinformation campaign as a squirrel play

    Plausibly true. Is this a first for Monty?

  14. egg_
    #2536437, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Carbon dioxide is quite definitely a poison. Mammalian lungs evolved for the function of getting oxygen (which is also a poison in high concentrations) in and poisonous carbon dioxide out.

    IIRC the reflex to inhale air is via a detected high concentration of CO2 in the lungs, not the lack of oxygen – so in an absence of CO2, a conscious effort is required?

  15. twostix
    #2536438, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Science is pushing religion into a very small corner where it can exist in the realm of things that can not be currently falsified.

    We are not moving into a dark age due to lack of religion but due to arrival of a more aggressive religion called islam and its marxist enablers

    So what your saying is that by abandoning religion we amazing Science! god like people are now immediately being pushed around by…a religious people.

    Lol.

  16. Old School Conservative
    #2536439, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Peter Castieau
    #2536429, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:49 am
    Not being from QLD could someone tell me what political advantage Palacechook believes she has by going to the polls now?

    Cashing in (!) on Federal LNP instability.
    All those extra state public servants need to vote “thank you Pony Girl” now.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2536440, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:55 am

    In a “secular” society what is a vice and what is a virtue on any given month is by definition simply a matter of opinion.

    Nonsense but you will not accept arguments otherwise.

    People who believe in god have to give secular reasons why I should follow the rules of their god. You will not convince me by saying the bible says…

  18. m0nty
    #2536441, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    LOL, the projection in here is way past Baudrillard, deeper than Inception and has gone full Escher.

  19. Motelier
    #2536442, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Not being from QLD could someone tell me what political advantage Palacechook believes she has by going to the polls now?

    Prolly several items here.

    Palacechook wants to
    1. benefit from the instability in the federal LNP.
    2. change the energy mix in Qld to 50% ruinable, see Vic and SA this summer.
    3. another of her party has some sort of legal problem yet to surface in the press that will cause a by-election. (She has a tenious grip on the budget seats.

    3 is just a guess, but with the Labor pardy you never know.

  20. Tom
    #2536443, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    According to Microsoft “customer support” (a call centre in Manila), it’s nothing to do with their software (Windows 10, etc) that I can’t access the Cat via my laptop (via iPhone still OK), so it must be the Cat’s fault that, suddenly from about 3pm AEDT last Friday, my laptop started giving me an error message when I hit my Cat shortcut icon. If you’re reading this, Jacques, please check your email at Chester.id.au. Having to send Morse code on the kiddies keypad on this iPhone really sucks.

  21. Snoopy
    #2536444, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Not being from QLD could someone tell me what political advantage Palacechook believes she has by going to the polls now?

    1. I believe she has preempted registration of the Australian Conservatives with the QEC.

    2. The ALP has allowed the rail union to totally screw suburban rail. This will be a big issue in the lead up to April’s Commonwealth Games.

  22. overburdened
    #2536445, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    The inspiration response in healthy people is due to the CO2 threshold detected in the receptors in the medulla oblongata due to CSF pH variation. Just sayin

  23. dover_beach
    #2536446, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    People who believe in god have to give secular reasons why I should follow the rules of their god. You will not convince me by saying the bible says…

    Only because you asked me nicely.

  24. The Beer Whisperer
    #2536447, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Meanwhile, the indictments have started flowing on Trump’s organisation, and they won’t stop for months.

    Tell us about Weiner again, Muttley. Tell us about his p3dophilia and perp walk.

    You know, for old time’s sake.

  25. Motelier
    #2536448, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Snap OSC on point 1

    🤔

  26. johanna
    #2536449, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    twostix
    #2536314, posted on October 29, 2017 at 10:10 am

    The dark side of qld (aside from the pedoism) is that when it gets hot 5-10% of men in a sub class of the working class become raging mental cases who are extremely dangerous – who snap and unleash animalistic berserker tirades and violence against normal people for the slightest inconvenience.

    You mean like this:

    On hot, frenetic days, it’s easy to see
    Why any of this could happen as
    the strands
    Of tempers fray in stores and offices
    Spill over in the bars …

    From Port Moresby, by Louis Johnson

    It used to be called “going troppo.”

  27. Joe
    #2536450, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    People worked out moral codes in the past and there is no reason to believe we are not able to now.

    And they worked by invoking the force of god who was above men and therefore could not be abandoned at whim by definition. Once men removed god, anything goes, because it became understood that the rules were invented by men and could be revoked or changed by men at any time. All it required was sufficient force to enforce the new rules.

    One of the things that belief in god did, was to rally those of the same belief to be able to defend themselves from the godless randomness of man made rules.

    In the democratic era, we have elevated the man made rule and placed 50%+1 in the position of god to make any rule they want. Natural law is subservient to this new power and so is god made rules. Religion has been made impotent in this environment by the claim that individual rights accumulate into group rights and that 50%+1 can by force imprison 50%-1. There are no constraints in the democratic era.

  28. Senile Old Guy
    #2536452, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    IIRC the reflex to inhale air is via a detected high concentration of CO2 in the lungs, not the lack of oxygen – so in an absence of CO2, a conscious effort is required?

    Correct. People, free divers for example, have died from hyperventilating to flush CO2 out and O2 in to their lungs. They dive and pass out because the lack of Co2 results in them not realising they are running out of O2.

  29. stackja
    #2536453, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2536426, posted on October 29, 2017 at 11:47 am
    A society that accepts no god also accepts no constraint and devolves to accept all vices, because any man made rule is just that, man made, and can be rightfully disregarded as an opinion.

    That is complete nonsense. Given the morals handed down by gods were almost certainly man made anyway. The only thing you have here is some unquestionable moral authority because it is disclosed not invented and the carrot and stick of heaven and hell. Neither of which work particularly well.

    These kinds of arguments are failing precisely because religion is failing, and religion is not failing because of marxism, although marxism certainly working hard to trash religion, it is failing because of science.

    Science is pushing religion into a very small corner where it can exist in the realm of things that can not be currently falsified.

    We are not moving into a dark age due to lack of religion but due to arrival of a more aggressive religion called islam and its marxist enablers.

    People worked out moral codes in the past and there is no reason to believe we are not able to now.

    Matthew 5:38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth …
    biblehub.com/matthew/5-38.htm
    Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: Holman Christian Standard Bible “You have heard that it was said, An eye for an …
    Exodus 21:24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand … – Bible Hub
    biblehub.com/exodus/21-24.htm
    eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, New Living Translation an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a hand for a hand, a foot for a foot,
    ‎King James Bible · ‎Exodus 21:23 · ‎Exodus 21:25 · ‎Exodus 21

    Penalties of old moderated by later ideas. Now we have bars on house windows instead of prisons.

  30. overburdened
    #2536454, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I thought the quote from an engineer in my quest to titivate my exceedingly humble 1950’s fibro beach shack was a bit over the odds so I got another quote that is nearly 2/3 less than the first one. Still like being rudely backdoored but at least one of them thought to use lube.

  31. Infidel Tiger
    #2536455, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    The fact that the list is driven by the gayest, dumbest most useless generation ever could mean that it corrects quite quickly, seeing as they’re the ones least equipped to actually survive what they’re intent on bringing about.

    Correct. The Boomers will soon all be dead and our long national nightmare will be over.

  32. memoryvault
    #2536456, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    IIRC the reflex to inhale air is via a detected high concentration of CO2 in the lungs, not the lack of oxygen – so in an absence of CO2, a conscious effort is required?

    True. And the absence of CO2 usually means an absence of O2, which means death without ever being aware anything is wrong. This is why nitrogen is considered the deadliest industrial gas. In the absence of O2 there is no CO2 produced for the body to detect, so we just go on happily breathing N2 until we die.

  33. Peter Castieau
    #2536457, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    It would appear AusCons are yet to be registered as a political party in QLD??

  34. twostix
    #2536458, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    There’s a lot of imagining about “figuring out” of “moral codes” and “coming up with” what is a vice and virtue and such being done by people here whose ideas have 0 impact on the national conversation at this tine.

    One wonders why on earth they think their definition of these thing would not be outlawed in a system which truly year zeroed. Because last century gave us a bunch of demonstrations of that being done and the systems that overtly “secular” thinkers came up with weren’t particularly interested in people having differing opnions to the established one.

    Really “secular” agnostics, etc think they’ll simply continue to use their ancient christian morals, rebrand them and call themselves clever.

  35. Joe
    #2536459, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    It would appear AusCons are yet to be registered as a political party in QLD??

    Why would registering for a STATE election matter to a party gearing up to run in multiple FEDERAL election seats across state boundaries?

  36. dover_beach
    #2536460, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    That is complete nonsense. Given the morals handed down by gods were almost certainly man made anyway.

    Looks like someone is conceding that, without God, morality is pure invention.

  37. Snoopy
    #2536461, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    It used to be called “going troppo.”

    I think ‘going troppo’ is somewhat broader and encompasses an increasing carelessness with one’s standards of dress and a developing fondness for alcohol and dusky maidens.

    We referred to behavioural lapses in the oppressive period before the wet as ‘mango madness’.

  38. overburdened
    #2536462, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    SOG no not correct. Just sayin. I think making an honest mistake, which I do regularly, is ok but to say something is correct when it’s not amplifies the error and is how the current world of fake news where the truth is whatever you want it to be came around. It’s like thinking your nose does the breathing and not your diaphragm.

  39. Oh come on
    #2536463, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Correct. The Boomers will soon all be dead and our long national nightmare will be over.

    Not all boomers are civilisation-destroying masterminds. But all civilisation-destroying masterminds are boomers. It really does take some doing for one generation to squander all the wealth – cultural and material – bequeathed to them, and bequeath nothing but debt and nihilism to their children and grandchildren.

    Worst generation ever.

  40. Jo Smyth
    #2536464, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    If you think things are bad now, when all the Baby Boomers are dead, things will really go pear shaped. We are the only sane ones left in the world.

  41. Senile Old Guy
    #2536465, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    And they worked by invoking the force of god who was above men and therefore could not be abandoned at whim by definition. Once men removed god, anything goes, because it became understood that the rules were invented by men and could be revoked or changed by men at any time. All it required was sufficient force to enforce the new rules.

    Saying the same thing over and over does not make it true.

  42. Tel
    #2536466, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Looks like someone is conceding that, without God, morality is pure invention.

    And waving the word “God” around changes this not at all, it’s still pure invention.

    Not that the word “invention” should be use pejoratively (which it seems you are doing), after all motor cars are pure invention, so do you use one? The Internet is pure invention, I guess you should be avoiding it for that reason alone.

  43. Snoopy
    #2536467, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    It would appear AusCons are yet to be registered as a political party in QLD??

    They weren’t on Friday.

  44. memoryvault
    #2536468, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Correct. The Boomers will soon all be dead and our long national nightmare will be over.

    The people responsible for the demise of society were hard at work laying their foundations well before WWI. And they’ll still be quietly at it long after the last Boomer dies.

  45. Senile Old Guy
    #2536469, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    SOG no not correct. Just sayin. I think making an honest mistake, which I do regularly, is ok but to say something is correct when it’s not amplifies the error and is how the current world of fake news where the truth is whatever you want it to be came around. It’s like thinking your nose does the breathing and not your diaphragm.

    Unless you quote what I have written, or paraphrase it, I have no idea what you are objecting to.

  46. Joe
    #2536470, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Worst generation ever.

    It’s in the nature of the system that they inherited. Absolute democracy causes absolute corruption and decay. This was known and acknowledged when democracy was chosen as the best system out of all the other systems of governance.

  47. stackja
    #2536472, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Modern times event:

    Teen critical after fight in Sydney street

    Det Insp Christie said police believed the boy did not live at Ganora St where he was punched to the ground.

    They are still investigating the circumstances of the brawl that involved “dozens of youths”.

    A man at the address of the party told the Daily Telegraph the Halloween party had been “gatecrashed”.
    “It’s a sign of the times.”

  48. Tel
    #2536474, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I think ‘going troppo’ is somewhat broader and encompasses an increasing carelessness with one’s standards of dress and a developing fondness for alcohol and dusky maidens.

    Hmmm… sounds OK.

    I prefer to use the term “Fuckit Horizon” to describe that point where people cross over to doing the things they want to do, rather than doing the things other people suggest they should do.

  49. Snoopy
    #2536475, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Correct. The Boomers will soon all be dead and our long national nightmare will be over.

    Prepare to be disappointed and only comforted by the fact that your own demise will be that much closer.

  50. Peter Castieau
    #2536476, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Why would registering for a STATE election matter to a party gearing up to run in multiple FEDERAL election seats across state boundaries?

    Well Queenslanders wanting to vote for AusCons in their state elections might care.

  51. Oh come on
    #2536477, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I feel like there’s a book to be written, an apology to Millennials and children today, from Gen X and on behalf of the rapacious Godless boomers who are too busy collecting rent on their investment homes, clogging up hospitals and voting Green.

  52. Joe
    #2536478, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Saying the same thing over and over does not make it true.

    No, observing the crap that’s been propagated since god was abandoned in the West does though.

  53. Tel
    #2536481, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    The Boomers will soon all be dead and our long national nightmare will be over.

    The boomer debt ain’t going anywhere.

  54. overburdened
    #2536482, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    ‘…lack of O2 in the lungs…’ reinforcing the misconception

  55. m0nty
    #2536483, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I feel like there’s a book to be written, an apology to Millennials and children today, from Gen X and on behalf of the rapacious Godless boomers who are too busy collecting rent on their investment homes, clogging up hospitals and voting Green.

    Why do we Xers have to do it? The Boomers can write that book themselves. Typical, lazy bastards.

  56. stackja
    #2536484, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has arrived at Government House to issue the writs for a state election.

    With Queensland Governor Paul De Jersey overseas, Acting Govenor Chief Justice Catherine Holmes will then dissolve parliament.

    Ms Palasczuk did not comment on her arrival.

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #2536485, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    The boomer debt ain’t going anywhere.

    A few hundred trillion dollars is a small price to pay to be rid of those morally defunct moochers.

  58. overburdened
    #2536486, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Not too long ago #attentionspan

  59. Snoopy
    #2536487, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Why do we Xers have to do it?

    You’re not an Xer. You’re XXXL.

  60. twostix
    #2536488, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Nonsense but you will not accept arguments otherwise

    Lol we immeduately crashed into the end of the secular agnostics line. To what will you appeal from here? You have only your own personal opinion and when it is rejected then what? You are irrelevant in the face of organised religion of any type.

    Best you maintain the status quo of a Christian country and pretending to be “secular”.

  61. dover_beach
    #2536489, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    And waving the word “God” around changes this not at all, it’s still pure invention.

    I’ve never made an argument that went A because God. But it’s good to see you admit as well, no God, then morality is pure invention.

    Not that the word “invention” should be use pejoratively (which it seems you are doing), after all motor cars are pure invention, so do you use one? The Internet is pure invention, I guess you should be avoiding it for that reason alone.

    Not at all, I wasn’t using invention pejoratively but descriptively.

  62. stackja
    #2536490, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2536485, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm
    The boomer debt ain’t going anywhere.

    A few hundred trillion dollars is a small price to pay to be rid of those morally defunct moochers.

    ‘St Gough’ again.

  63. Senile Old Guy
    #2536491, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    You wrote:

    SOG no not correct. Just sayin. I think making an honest mistake, which I do regularly, is ok but to say something is correct when it’s not amplifies the error and is how the current world of fake news where the truth is whatever you want it to be came around. It’s like thinking your nose does the breathing and not your diaphragm.

    In response to this:

    IIRC the reflex to inhale air is via a detected high concentration of CO2 in the lungs, not the lack of oxygen – so in an absence of CO2, a conscious effort is required?

    Correct. People, free divers for example, have died from hyperventilating to flush CO2 out and O2 in to their lungs. They dive and pass out because the lack of Co2 results in them not realising they are running out of O2.

    Which bit of that is incorrect? Technically, I should have written flush CO2 out, and O2 in, to their blood, rather than their lungs. But I would have expected that to be understood.

  64. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2536493, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    rapacious Godless boomers who are too busy collecting rent on their investment homes, clogging up hospitals and voting Green.

    This particular baby boomer is a self funded retiree, living off the investment portfolio, without touching the capital, hasn’t “clogged up hospitals” for forty years, and has never voted Green in his life. Suffer in your jocks, Gen X and Y.

  66. Tel
    #2536495, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I’ve never made an argument that went A because God.

    Do you promise no longer to use argument by authority. I’m happy with that… no problem.

  67. Senile Old Guy
    #2536496, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Nonsense but you will not accept arguments otherwise

    Lol we immeduately crashed into the end of the secular agnostics line. To what will you appeal from here? You have only your own personal opinion and when it is rejected then what?

    You also have only your personal opinion but you do not realise that. LOL away. I, for one, do not accept your personal opinion on the existence of god. Now what?

    You are irrelevant in the face of organised religion of any type.

    And I should care, why?

    Best you maintain the status quo of a Christian country and pretending to be “secular”.

    Best you continue to pretend that I care. But I do not believe in a god, so I am agnostic, regardless of your “opinion”.

  68. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2536497, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    The Boomers can write that book themselves. Typical, lazy bastards.

    Says monty, who wouldn’t know a days work if one bit him on the ar$e.

  69. stackja
    #2536498, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    I hasn’t “clogged up hospitals” for 60 years.

  70. overburdened
    #2536499, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    ‘IIRC the reflex to inhale air is via a detected high concentration of CO2 in the lungs,’
    On reflection, the statement is kind of true in that it triggers a series of events that leads to the respiratory cycle. Probably good enough for the forum.

  71. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2536500, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I think you are deeply confused about falsifiability, it never states that it proves anything: fals-i-fiability. The ability to demonstrate something is false. Just because something has not been falsified does not make it truth. Each theory stands only by virtue of its pragmatic usefulness until such time as something better or more accurate or more useful comes along to replace it. Falsifiability is already meta-consistent because it is outcome based. Whether falsifiability can be meta falsified is irrelevant as it is a mere technique to avoid untouchable sacred cows in contrast to religion that relies on deity erected untouchable truths.

    You are not hiding the fallacy well. Firstly, I understand falsifiability well and have demonstrated how you can falsify philosophic arguments for the existence of God. Secondly, the theory is not a technique but a philosophic theory about scientific techniques, which you think avoids any criticism as a theory because the techniques themselves are ‘pragmatically useful’.

    Falsifiability is not immune to questioning either, it’s just no-one has come up with something better yet. Feel free to do so.

    Claiming that religious edicts are falsifiable or have not been falsified does not make them truths.

    Disclosed truth is today on shaky grounds due to unrivaled triumph of scientific progress. And that came about by moving from blind acceptance to unrestricted questioning.

    It is also on shaky ground because whoever revealed these truths doesn’t feel the need to reveal to us anymore nor to engage with us about the first batch of revelations. Rather odd really.

    —–

    There is a certain structure to belief that can be exploited, once one latches onto a belief then it is extremely difficult to shake without real evidence.

    Religion makes use of the fact people can latch on to beliefs without evidence primarily through pre-selection, ie the fact others believe. And that by using circularity you can permanently entrap people in the belief structures.

    Islam is a perfect example. It claims the Koran was disclosed by god. The claim is that there are things in there that mere mortals could not have known. If you read these examples and decide it is true that there is no way a mere mortal could have know then you create a belief structure which paves the way for the rest of the system to trigger into belief. Once locked into the circularity of islam’s arguments there is no way out through evidence as no evidence exists of the original cause of belief to be proved wrong. Any counterpoints can be simply be reinterpreted to fit the circular logic.

    It is the same for pretty much every religion, once you buy into the belief structure the only real way out is if shown something that is obviously better or alternatively that the flaws in the belief structure are of sufficient import to question the entire system. Religions protect from the later by teaching its adherents to treat criticism as an opportunity to strengthen their faith.

  72. max
    #2536501, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    JC
    #2536279, posted on October 29, 2017 at 9:44 am
    I reckon that the demographic shift in the Muslim world is perhaps one of the most interesting long term issues the world will see by 2050 and onward. If they have a demo shift like in the West as demographers predict, there will absolutely no hope for them because other than carpets and oil they have nothing to sell.

    Answered prayer. A good smiting of pricks who have presumed to kill in his name.

  73. Gab
    #2536502, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Every generation blames the one before it. This is nothing new.

  74. m0nty
    #2536504, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first criminal charges in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference, two sources told NBC News, marking a significant milestone in an inquiry that has roiled Donald Trump’s presidency.

    Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office will make public an indictment on Monday, a U.S. official with firsthand knowledge of the process confirmed to NBC News, without disclosing the name of the target or the nature of the charges. The timing was confirmed by a second source familiar with the matter.

    Now that does sound like a Mueller leak. But I guess the cat was out of the bag at this point.

  75. zyconoclast
    #2536505, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Isn’t survival of the fittest the driver,

    And just how do we define “the fittest”?

    The last* one standing.

    *Anyone else standing because the last one let them.

  76. Oh come on
    #2536506, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    m0nts: because the Boomers responsible are too oblivious to recognise the damage they’ve done.

    Zulu: of course not every individual of that age is responsible for promulgating the self-indulgent and corrosive values associated with the Boomer generation. Many, perhaps most, identify more with the values of their parents. It’s just that the relatively small number of Boomer iconoclasts were spectacularly successful and we have to live with the consequences of that success going forward.

  77. stackja
    #2536507, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Gab
    #2536502, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Every generation blames the one before it. This is nothing new.

    I don’t blame my parent’s generation.

  78. stackja
    #2536508, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Oh come on
    #2536506, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm
    m0nts: because the Boomers responsible are too oblivious to recognise the damage they’ve done.

    Zulu: of course not every individual of that age is responsible for promulgating the self-indulgent and corrosive values associated with the Boomer generation. Many, perhaps most, identify more with the values of their parents. It’s just that the relatively small number of Boomer iconoclasts were spectacularly successful and we have to live with the consequences of that success going forward.

    ALP again!

  79. dover_beach
    #2536509, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Do you promise no longer to use argument by authority. I’m happy with that… no problem.

    I’ve never made such an argument but if I had it wouldn’t necessarily be wrong, as arguments from authority are only informal fallacies, so you need to show that the claim is false in this instance.

  80. Oh come on
    #2536510, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Suffer in your jocks, Gen X and Y

    Well, you have to live in the society your contemporaries wrought, too. I’m not sure you have much to sneer at.

  81. H B Bear
    #2536513, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Yet, five Prime Ministers in a row have backed away from that proposition. They (even the dimmest and most corrupt) realised that it is a losing proposition which they don’t want to be associated with.

    The Golden Rule of Australian politics is there are no votes in blackfella issues. Right Testes?

  82. Jo Smyth
    #2536515, posted on October 29, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Are the Australian Conservatives too late to participate in the Queensland Elections. If so it’s a bad thing on their part. They knew this was coming and should have been prepared. AP knew they and One Nation are her biggest threats. Cory had better get moving, quick because a Federal Election may be sooner than he thinks and a lot of people want to vote for his Party.

