Little else is requisite to carry a state to the highest degree of opulence from the lowest barbarism, but peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice: all the rest being brought about by the natural course of things.— Adam Smith
Open Forum: October 28, 2018
I thought Darwin’s theory was evolution by natural selection.
I think a lot of religious laws and practices evolved out of superstition, but I don’t see how the central insight that the universe has a supreme power/order is necessarily superstitious.
Everything could “possibly” be formed by numerous, successive, slight modifications… just requiring suitable definition of “possible”.
We can’t even ask “how likely” because if it happened once then by observation it’s 100% likely, but if it hasn’t happened yet we just don’t know how likely. If you only get one roll of the die, there’s no way to apply statistics to this.
From wiki:
So his mum was a lezzo and she took him to Australia to avoid the war. Nevertheless he joined the Australian Army and served in the infantry against the Japs.
Respect.
Former governor-general Sir Ninian Stephen dead at 94
Compare and contrast with Bryce. Reminds me of the thankless and desperate task of finding a nursing home for an elderly close relative. Chanced on one by sheer luck and on inspection, I could find no fault. But others, who had kept their distance, were quick off the mark. Besides not being a Catholic hospice, “How could you have put her in a place like that?” came the nasty swipe. If it’s good enough for Sir Ninian’s mother, it’s good enough for me, was my reply. I heard no more.
Mostly; other mechanisms leading to evolution (such as the founder effect) were discovered later.
In fact, Darwin’s theory could not actually work with the understanding of heredity (the blending theory) of his time. It required the rediscovery of the work of Mendel on genes for a theory that could lead to adaptation and genetic change.
From memory, he’s the only Governor general to have approved two double dissolutions – one, in 1983, where Mal Fraser was caught so spectacularly on the wrong foot, and the other in 1986, over the proposed Australia Card, about which there was barely a word said during the ensuring campaign.
WTF does that even mean? Straight of of the Testes school of consciousness commenting.
Thank you very much, SOG. I did not know that, and it sheds light on something that affects my wider family.
And no, it isn’t cousin marriage. Just a very small gene pool for the most tragic of reasons. 🙂
Bear! I thought you coined the term. If I have insulted you then it was not my intention.
Zulu
’83 and ’87.
The ’87 DD was the Joh for Canberra debacle.
Thanks for that – old age, and a liking for strong drink, may have caused my memory to fade.
I hear you. I suspect I’m much younger than you, but my memory isn’t what it used to be.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump Jul 6
THE WEST WILL NEVER BE BROKEN.
.
Our values will PREVAIL.
.
Our people will THRIVE and our civilization will TRIUMPH!
.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/883012994145280000
Perhaps I need to spell it out. Otherwise I will be compared to Test Pattern again.
Someone up thread asked where Pony Girl came from and who said it first. So I had a look. Bear’s name came up as the oldest entry. I posted what I found. There might be older posts by others ie. “fossils” in the strata that is the Cat.
For the record, Pony Girl is a great description.
Quite so – the original trigger was the Senate rejection of the bill to establish the Australia Card, the campaign turned into the “Jo for Canberra ” circus, and there was hardly a word said about the Australia Card. IIRC, the whole Australia Card proposal sank because a senior public servant found some technicality or other.
WSJ editorial board calls for Mueller’s resignation and accuses Clinton and DNC of collusion
The Wall Street Journal editorial board accused Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party of colluding with Russia earlier this week.
The board also called for special counsel Robert Mueller to resign, and for the FBI to be investigated for its “role in Russia’s election interference.”
Cheers, Calli.
There is much about evolution that is not understood.
The first person to describe the process of adaptation through gradual change was Lamarck, a French biologist, but he was criticised because he also believed in the blending theory.
And natural selection was developed by Charles Wallace and he, and Darwin, presented to the Royal Society at the same time. Darwin’s major contribution was the evidence he collected on his voyage on the Beagle.
Sorry James Woods, but he didn’t fool us all –
James WoodsVerified account @RealJamesWoods Jul 4
I finally have to hand it to #Obama.
He screwed all his people and now hangs with the billionaires.
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/882384442358087680
He fooled all of us.
Nice play, #ConMan
__________
If that creep didn’t make your skin crawl from the get go, you are still susceptible to every other smooth and deadly snake.
Calli my WTF was directed at the comment. I’ve read it a couple of times and still don’t know what it means.
Dover, I’ve read several arguments claiming to demonstrate the existence of God. The three that stick in my memory are the ontological argument, the first cause argument and the prime mover argument. The last two depend on successions of entities being discrete, and can’t provide a solution to Zeno’s paradox even. Physics currently uses the idea of an ordered continuum like the real numbers and does away with discrete causes altogether. This disposes of the second two. The ontological argument is silly.
In all cases you are doing what Russell called arguing from your use of languages to deduce how the world works. This is not a reliable method.
You have no direct evidence for the existence of God, you have to rely on logic based on shaky premisses. This is not convincing.
I’ll finally get to follow him late next year. That evidence was collected and catalogued by my great great grandfather.
I did read my link Tel,
You stated that the Catholic Church taxed gruit, with the implication of no other, when in fact taxing of hops started with nobility in the 13th century and that was the reason why hops were preferred, as though hops were a 16th century innovation.
A sentence about the Catholic Church in the 16th century actually doesn’t make sense.
I further note you have nothing to say about your Irish example.
Yikes! Not Darwin. His “shooter”, who he didn’t like much but increasingly trusted as the voyage progressed.
The 16th century Bavarian Beer brewing laws, nothing to do with the Catholic Church.
Thomas Wictor Retweeted
DzDownUnder @DzDownUnder 1h1 hour ago
DzDownUnder Retweeted Thomas Wictor
This thread. Thanks @Twitter Have to individually click all comments to follow up delinked otherwise!
https://twitter.com/DzDownUnder/status/924520531411451904
All cultures have creation myths. Maybe playing a bit loose with the word but hard to categorise these as anything but a form of superstition.
Calli: Darwin’s major contribution was the evidence he collected on his voyage on the Beagle.
I’ll finally get to follow him late next year. That evidence was collected and catalogued by my great great grandfather.
Even if it was Darwin’s shooter, that is still cool.
Voltaire is said to have proposed that if God didn’t exist we should have had to invent Him. He didn’t quite have the courage to say that God doesn’t exist, so we did invent Him.
Nick Short 🇺🇸Verified account @PoliticalShort
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016.
This is BIG! h/t @seanmdav
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016
Since April of 2016, Obama’s campaign organization has paid nearly a million dollars to the law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS to compile a dossier of unverified allegations against Donald Trump.
OCTOBER 29, 2017 By Sean Davis
Former president Barack Obama’s official campaign organization has directed nearly a million dollars to the same law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier. Since April of 2016, Obama For America (OFA) has paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie, records filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show.
The Washington Post reported last week that Perkins Coie, an international law firm, was directed by both the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to retain Fusion GPS in April of 2016 to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump. Fusion GPS then hired Christopher Steele, a former British spy, to compile a dossier of allegations that Trump and his campaign actively colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 election. Though many of the claims in the dossier have been directly refuted, none of the dossier’s allegations of collusion have been independently verified. Lawyers for Steele admitted in court filings last April that his work was not verified and was never meant to be made public.
OFA, Obama’s official campaign arm in 2016, paid nearly $800,000 to Perkins Coie in 2016 alone, according to FEC records. The first 2016 payments to Perkins Coie, classified only as “Legal Services,” were made April 25-26, 2016, and totaled $98,047. A second batch of payments, also classified as “Legal Services,” were disbursed to the law firm on September 29, 2016, and totaled exactly $700,000. Payments from OFA to Perkins Coie in 2017 totaled $174,725 through August 22, 2017.
FEC records as well as federal court records show that Marc Elias, the Perkins Coie lawyer whom the Washington Post reported was responsible for the payments to Fusion GPS on behalf of Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, also previously served as a counsel for OFA. In Shamblin v. Obama for America, a 2013 case in federal court in Florida, federal court records list Elias as simultaneously serving as lead attorney for both OFA and the DNC.
OFA, which managed Obama’s successful re-election campaign in 2012, retooled after that campaign to focus on enacting the president’s agenda during his final term in office. The group reorganized again after the 2016 election and planned to use its staff and resources to oppose President Donald Trump. During the entire 2016 campaign cycle, the group spent only $4.5 million, according to FEC records.
Federal records show that Hillary Clinton’s official campaign organization, Hillary For America, paid just under $5.1 million to Perkins Coie in 2016. The DNC paid nearly $5.4 million to the law firm in 2016.
The timing and nature of the payments to Perkins Coie by Obama’s official campaign arm raise significant questions about whether OFA was funding Fusion GPS, how much Obama and his team knew about the contents and provenance of the dossier long before its contents were made public, and whether the president or his government lieutenants knowingly used a partisan political document to justify official government actions targeting the president’s political opponents named in the dossier. According to the Washington Post, Fusion GPS was first retained by Perkins Coie on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in April of 2016.
At the same time that Hillary’s campaign, Obama’s campaign organization, and the DNC were simultaneously paying Perkins Coie, the spouse of one of Fusion GPS’s key employees was working directly for Obama in the West Wing. Shailagh Murray, a former Washington Post reporter-turned-political operative, was serving as a top communications adviser to Obama while the Obama administration was reportedly using information from the dossier to justify secret surveillance of Trump campaign staff. Murray is married to Neil King, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who was hired by Fusion GPS in December of 2016. While at the Wall Street Journal, King worked alongside Fusion GPS’s core team, even sharing bylines with Glenn Simpson, the Fusion GPS executive who personally hired Steele to probe Trump’s alleged Russia connections.
The importance of the dossier funded by Democrats, commissioned by Fusion GPS, and compiled by Steele, is difficult to overstate given that its contents were reportedly briefed to both President Obama and then-President-Elect Trump. The dossier was eventually published in full by BuzzFeed on January 10. On January 12, according to CNN then-FBI Director James Comey had briefed Trump on the allegations in Steele’s dossier. Steele admitted in court filings that he had shopped much of the information in his dossier to numerous media outlets beginning in September of 2016.
Fusion GPS, which has been accused of illegally operating as an undisclosed agent of foreign governments, is currently facing multiple congressional inquiries into its activities and its clients. Bill Browder, whose attorney was allegedly murdered by Russian authorities after publicizing explosive allegations of Russian fraud and money laundering, alleged in congressional testimony last July that Fusion GPS was paid by Russians to undermine U.S. sanctions against the country. Late last week, Fusion GPS reportedly struck a deal with U.S. House investigators regarding a federal subpoena of the firm’s bank records. And in September, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reportedly requested that the U.S. Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit provide his committee with all suspicious activity reports related to Fusion GPS’s bank transactions.
Following reports of Perkins Coie’s role in funneling money to Fusion GPS, the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan campaign finance watchdog, filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that the secret funding schemes violated federal campaign disclosure laws.
Fusion GPS is also facing a separate defamation suit in federal court related to claims in the dossier. That case, which was brought by three Russian businessmen who claim to have been libeled in the Steele dossier, was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., in early October. Fusion GPS is yet to respond to those allegations in court.
MANY More links at –
http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Sean Davis is the co-founder of The Federalist.
Then you didn’t read what I said, which was this:
Never implied there was no other tax, nor that there were no other factors, only that the tax imposed by Catholic Church had the effect of driving people to alternatives. Just like other tax tends to do.
For those of you with an interest in the quirky side of evolution, this short video covers the transformation of silver foxes into domesticated “dogs”. It has been mentioned a couple of times by various commenters. Less than five minutes long, and very thought-provoking.