Tell us what you really think Dr Crawford

Hon. Josh Frydenberg MP 18th October 2017
Minister for the Environment & Energy
PO Box 6022
House of Representatives
Parliament House
Canberra ACT 2600
Minister
Open letter re your Monty Pythonesque electricity plan
I understand you have devised an ingenious plan to rectify the current government-directed
destruction of our once reliable and affordable power system. According to media reports,
your scheme will require electricity retailers to do essentially what they are currently doing,
while the “renewable” rorters do what they are currently doing, and electricity distributors
continue to do what they are currently doing.
Despite the fact that everyone will be continuing as at present (except of course that we will
now pay for some more government officials to oversee this plan, and for some more
bandaids), I understand that you and the Prime Minister are confident that electricity prices
will fall in maybe ten years time, by a paltry amount, and the lights will stay on because you
have willed it so.
Could you please clarify whether your advisers got the script for this plan from Monty Python
or from Blackadder. Attribution should go to the right source.
I understand the crux of your ingenious scheme is that retailers will be obliged to purchase at
least 1MW of electricity from baseload sources for each 1MW of unreliable (i.e. wind and
solar) electricity they purchase. What exactly do you think they are doing at present?
Dr Finkel’s report was grossly misleading in multiple ways. However, he did provide some
basic facts pertinent to your plan. On p. 87 of his report, he noted that “In FY2016, 76 per
cent of electricity produced in the NEM came from coal-fired generators.”
So the ratio of electricity from coal-fired baseload sources to all other sources was 3:1 in 2016– and those other sources included gas and legacy hydro. Dr Finkel’s projections (Figure 3.8in his report) are for the ratio of baseload to intermittent sources to be 3:1 in 2020 and 1.5:1 in 2030 under his Big Lie “Clean” Energy Target, and 2:1 in 2030 under current arrangements.
Consequently, your mandated 1MW:1MW requirement would make no difference to the
behaviour of wholesale purchasers of electricity in the immediate future and indeed for
decades. Consequently it will not deter the “renewable energy” rorters from building more
unreliable, intermittent power stations causing increased variability across the grid and more
expensive power which your government forces electricity consumers to purchase.
Your ingenious plan demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of how the introduction
of intermittent power generation has created system unreliability and doubled real electricity
prices in Australia, and how it will continue to do so.
In short:
• Intermittent wind and solar is highly expensive electricity, requiring the combination
of high wholesale prices plus LRET subsidies (paid by consumers) of a roughly
similar amount, to make them viable.
• Because of the subsidies and the nature of the NEM, subsidised generators are able to
always place their output into the grid, at the expense of baseload generators, with the
latter then being turned into intermittent generators – not because of any deficiency on
their part but because they keep getting shut out of the grid on an intermittent and
unpredictable basis.
• Since they are thus prevented from operating at full capacity, baseload generators then
also require high prices per MWH in order to be viable, and those necessary prices
increase as the intermittency forced on them increases.
• Given that the proportion of intermittent generators is continuing to increase under
your policy, and thus also the intermittency forced onto baseload generators, and given
Australian government is driven by irrational ideology, no independent party will
invest in new baseload plant or in the refurbishment of existing plant.
• Wind and solar generators are not just intermittent, they also fail to provide the
frequency control and other functions essential to a widespread grid and which are an
intrinsic part of baseload generators. Thus the increasing proportion of intermittent
generators also adds increasing instability to the grid.
• Because of the multiplicity of intermittent generators mushrooming around the
country, much more transmission infrastructure is required. Each of those generators
requires an expensive substation to convert its output into a form suitable for the grid,
plus new transmission links. The cost of this comes out of the pockets of electricity
consumers.
• Many members of the public have responded to your high electricity prices (and in
many cases encouraged by government subsidies) by placing solar panels on their
roofs. Most of them remain connected to the grid because they also want electricity at
night (adequate battery storage is very expensive) which cannot come from solar
farms, and only sometimes will it come from wind farms, so you need additional
investment (either legacy baseload or new gas-fired installations) to back up those
private investments. All that investment has to be paid for by end-users. In addition,
local distribution networks have consequent less demand on them, so their owners are
requiring increased per household connection charges to meet their costs.
• You and previous governments have produced a Rube Goldberg structure of
government agencies to oversee the NEM, which have destroyed affordable and
reliable electricity, and whose failure is rewarded with expansion. In addition, you
have duplicated at the national level government officials that once existed only at
state level. Electricity consumers and taxpayers pay for this mess.
• The financial sector has got in the act offering hedging instruments so various parties
can cope with the financial uncertainty caused by this system, uncertainty we never
had before the NEM and intermittent power. The financial sector employs people and
capital to provide those hedging instruments. That is a real cost which again
ultimately comes out of the pockets of electricity consumers.
• Where once electricity in each state was produced by a state government responsible
to its electorate, it is now produced by an unscrupulous oligopoly whose members use
every tactic they can to game the fake market Australian governments have created
and thereby add further costs to consumers in order to pad the profits of their largely
foreign owners.
As I pointed out in an earlier letter to you, this complex mess over which you are presiding
and which you refuse to correct is costing the Australian community an excess and wholly
unnecessary cost of between $30Bn and $50Bn per annum. Yes, that is measured in tens of
billions of dollars each year. It is increasing each year and it is destroying tens of thousands
of jobs.
Despite that knowledge, while presiding over a system where real consumer electricity prices
are now twice what they were before your NEM started, you insult the Australian people by
claiming you’ll deliver them a reduction of less than 5% in maybe a decade’s time, when you
will be long gone from office. In other words you are telling them the country will have to
suffer unaffordable power prices now and for decades – because you and the Prime Minister
are too gutless or incompetent to fix it.
And all of this is done supposedly to limit the beneficial trace-gas carbon dioxide, despite
your Chief Scientist having testified to the Senate that totally abolishing Australia’s emissions
of carbon dioxide would make virtually no difference to the world’s climate.
More of the detail behind these points is explained in my letter to you re AEMO’s recent
misleading advice to you and in my open letter to Dr Finkel, of which you also have a copy.
I pointed out previously what is now being commonly recognised. There is only one way to
restore affordable, secure electricity to Australia and its citizens. It has two parts:
• Abolish now all subsidies for particular forms of electricity supply. That means the
RET-based subsidies for wind and solar in particular but also the various other forms
like preferential funding for intermittent power generators.
• Offer long-term government contracts for low cost dispatchable electricity supply
which is also able to provide the other characteristics needed for stable supply (e.g.
frequency control) sufficient to meet Australia’s electricity requirements with the
safety margin we once enjoyed.
If you do not understand that, you are too clueless to be worth feeding. If you do understand
it, then the policies you are following are outright treachery against Australia and its people –
and all the Liberal and National party members who support this treachery are also culpable.
Dr Michael Crawford
cc: Members of Australian Parliament and other interested parties
That’s an “i wish I’d written that” letter.
They are not worth feeding
AND
the policies they are following are outright treachery against Australia and its people
Absolutely spot on. None of the points made by Dr Crawford are debatable. They are indisputable facts. However, there is absolutely no chance, as long as Turnbull keeps the top seat for himself, that this policy will change. He has set out, either deliberately or incompetently, to wreck Australia and the Liberal party on the way. I despair.
Okay, remind me just who here was in favour of Turnbull for Prime Minister?
D. All the above.
Dr.C: what you describe as gaming the market is perfectly valid behaviour from the generators. Market’s work when prices can reflect the true supply/demand curve. When generators price their output higher during constrained network conditions, this simply tells the market that there is a chance to profit through investment in the constrained region.
Also the government shouldn’t be offering any contracts for supply, they should sell all generation capacity and allow private enterprises to sort it out. You correctly complain about the government distorting the market, then recommend more of the same?
The purpose of that is to ensure no one can complain, because there’s infinite capacity for misdirection and buck passing. When it all fall in a heap, there will be no one to blame, because every department will point the finger at every other department. It’s classic obfuscation of responsibility.
This all makes perfect sense, you simply have misunderstood the objective.
Rest assured the 23 year old adviser who handles this correspondence will deem it undeserving of a response beyond ‘ The Minister thanks you for your correspondence and it has been noted. Further information about the Turnbull Government’s Powering Forward blahh blahh can be found at bllalaaalllaaahh.gov.au’
Nathan,
Randomly Intermittent Renewballs ride on the cost coat-tails of peaker machines because they fluctuate so much the grid sees them as a massive random load or no load, depending on the vagaries of the weather. They bid low with baseload, then everyone is paid on the highest peaker bid. The renewballs suppress baseload capabilities to have it made up by peaker gas which is dearer. All bidders get the higher price. The scheme is broken, needs fixing.
I personally think it would be better to run an electricity futures market where generators can sell contracts for fixed capacity at fixed times. Then let the traders take it from there.
Admittedly, regime change and sovereign risk would discount those contracts somewhat, but at least it would provide some planning horizon to work off.
The scheme in WA is different to the NEM.
The destruction of our power system is grounds for prosecution of all those involved.
At what point do the deplorables get to make the elite politicians lives miserable, just as they work to diminish our quality of life?
Soon, I hope.
Indeed. They are the actions of an enemy fifth column.
Now why did that go into moderation?
Anyway… if you check the ASX, they have electricity futures contracts documented.
I sent this to Josh also hopefully he did read it . I have been warning him for ages that he will be tarred and feathered-the same as Turnbull. I see Mishaelia has been given the treatment as there appears to have been a set up with Someone warning AWU.
Many, many years ago the expression bullshit baffles brains captured many imaginations.
It seems to have grown legs and raced into the top ranks of society and mutated into gobbledegook.
Rumfield talked about the known unknowns about 10 years ago. ALL you needed to know was a little bit of algebra to understand that but you would have to be a rocket scientist plus a few years time to decode pricing electricity.