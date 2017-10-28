The value free politics of the left

The latest headlines at Lucianne. They all tell the same story. You have to wonder how anyone can any longer admit to having voted for Hillary.
|Hillary Clinton Colluded with Russians
to Rig Election Against Trump
A headline to be read at least twice before closing jaw.
|Russia ‘Collusion’ Story Is
Blowing Up Like the Hindenburg
Comic book captions (Kaboom! Splat!)will do for now.
|More Explosions From That Cigar?
The bomb throwing isn’t over.
|How Team Hillary played the press for fools on Russia
What REALLY happened.
|Delayed release of JFK records causes backlash
Fifty years to get roll out right wasn’t enough?
|House Intel Committee Announces Uranium One Probe –
Three Distinct Components…
The dots begin to connect.
On the left,it’s all politics and personal self-interest. If the rest of us get to keep some of what we earned ourselves it is merely because the existing system of graft and pillage had not yet progressed to its highest stage.
Yes. Ask Get Up!
You terrible man, Mr Kates.
You do realise that poor old Monty will now not stop crying all weekend?
Let’s see, Trump was right about the wiretapping, he was right about the Russian collusion, what else?
I just checked the Age and their ABC, not one word about this.
Is that really Hillary’s fault though? I’m all for blaming her where blame is due, just don’t quite see the connection on that particular issue.
Personally I think Trump should have just released the documents on schedule and told the various departments they had their chance … they missed it … try harder next time. I guess Trump is instinctively aware that he cannot make enemies out of everyone, maybe the plan was to see how many lefties give a shit? Trump is a master at juggling public opinion, don’t underestimate what years of reality TV can do to a man.
The ABC know about all this Clinton DNC Russia business, because I told them. The reply, crickets! Commenters reply, I was a Fox News watcher. I pointed out the several outlets reporting, not one mainstream media. Then … silence. This is fun, better than going to the movies.
The truth-free politics of the right.
Off topic …
SK mentioned in dispatches:
“Quite suddenly, many of the parochial agendas of business groups in the 1980s and 1990s were overlaid with a philosophy whereby the government was urged to do less other than level the playing field. It came about as a result of the increased importance of philosopher businessmen like Arvi Parbo and Hugh Morgan of Western Mining, John Ralph of Rio and the Commonwealth Bank, farmer representatives like Ian McLachlan and Don McGauchie and people like Steve Kates, now teaching at RMIT, who was chief economist at the Australian Chamber of Commerce for 24 years.”
Source: Alan Moran, ‘Australia’s Crony Capitalism Inc.’, Quadrant Online , 25 Oct 2017
http://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/10/australias-crony-capitalism-inc/
m0nty
#2535422, posted on October 28, 2017 at 11:45 am
The truth-free politics of the right.
A classic example of leftist projection.
Another rake injury