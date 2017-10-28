The value free politics of the left

The latest headlines at Lucianne. They all tell the same story. You have to wonder how anyone can any longer admit to having voted for Hillary.
|Hillary Clinton Colluded with Russians
to Rig Election Against Trump
A headline to be read at least twice before closing jaw.
|Russia ‘Collusion’ Story Is
Blowing Up Like the Hindenburg
Comic book captions (Kaboom! Splat!)will do for now.
|More Explosions From That Cigar?
The bomb throwing isn’t over.
|How Team Hillary played the press for fools on Russia
What REALLY happened.
|Delayed release of JFK records causes backlash
Fifty years to get roll out right wasn’t enough?
|House Intel Committee Announces Uranium One Probe –
Three Distinct Components…
The dots begin to connect.
On the left,it’s all politics and personal self-interest. If the rest of us get to keep some of what we earned ourselves it is merely because the existing system of graft and pillage had not yet progressed to its highest stage.
Yes. Ask Get Up!
You terrible man, Mr Kates.
You do realise that poor old Monty will now not stop crying all weekend?
Let’s see, Trump was right about the wiretapping, he was right about the Russian collusion, what else?
I just checked the Age and their ABC, not one word about this.