Anecdote Based Policy

Who needs evidence of a systemic problem to justify government intervention? An analysis of whether the benefit (if any) of government intervention will exceed the costs? Ha. That’s for suckers.

Government is for action, for fairness and for social justice. Adverse outcomes from government intervention don’t exist. When government intervenes, there are never adverse outcomes. Just look at electricity and internet where Australia is world class in both.

Who needs evidence or analysis when you have NSW Labor. Having listened to Betty from Balgowlah and Peter from Peakhurst, NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley has proposed that, should NSW Labor return to Government in NSW:

Now NSW Labor is the organisation that gifted citizens with Eddie Obied and Ian Macdonald, but hey.

Under the Foley plan, a Foley-Labor Government will:

End no-fault evictions, specifying a list of grounds for the landlord to terminate a lease

Introduce tenancies for up to 5 years in length in consultation with the industry

Stipulate 12 month tenancies as a minimum

Limit rent reviews to once a year

A Foley Labor-Government will also:

monitor new technologies including rent bidding Apps and intervene if there is clear evidence they are putting upward pressure on rents

Gee. I wonder how landlords might respond to such proposals? Hmm. Might they price in the risk of making it difficult to evict tenants? Possibly. Could they undertake “extreme vetting” of applicants to make it harder for people to enter the rental market? Maybe. Might they just withdraw their properties from the long term rental market and offer them in the short term (AirBNB) market? Conceivably?

What might be the net impact? To make renting more expensive and harder for Betty and Peter. But hey, members of a Foley Labor-Government will feel good about themselves. For progressives, Government is about intentions and not outcomes. Outcomes are for suckers.

But hang on. NSW Labor also proposes to tax properties that have been left vacant for more than six months. That’s right. if NSW Labor does not like what you are doing with your property, you must be taxed! Economic freedom? Property rights? Not in NSW under a Foley Labor-Government.

Such reforms might also open a fascinating interplay between a NSW Labor Government and NSW Local governments; the planning approval authorities that could not approve a light bulb replacement in less than 12 months.

Maybe Mr Foley is just angling for a tax payer funded junket to New York to take in the wisdom of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who in a recent interview said:

I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse.

Central planning with Government running the show. You know it makes sense.

God help Mr Tooth Fairy should he fail to leave a fair amount under the pillow of a child under a Foley Fairness government. I just can’t wait to read the Foley Labor-Government proposals to legislate for intergalactic peace. Paid for by NSW citizens of course.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus