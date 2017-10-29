How do inner city lovies spell profligate?

Aye Bee Cee.

It’s clearly not enough that the ABC indulges itself with the “mash ups” by Huw Parkinson, which somehow miraculously never seem to target Labor, Green or other progressive politicians, but if this is not the cherry on top.

According to Patricia Karvelas speaking on ABC Radio National:

The ABC’s own Tiger Wedd, he has such a fabulous name that guy, has a very interesting job. He’s a digital producer and he’s in charge of the the organisations pronunciation database.

Yep. The ABC employs a person whose job it is to ensure compliance with the ABC pronunciation code. Oh and not just the salary, but the IT and other resources to maintain the ABC Pronunciation Database.

Ain’t spending other people’s money a treat.

