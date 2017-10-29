How do inner city lovies spell profligate?
Aye Bee Cee.
It’s clearly not enough that the ABC indulges itself with the “mash ups” by Huw Parkinson, which somehow miraculously never seem to target Labor, Green or other progressive politicians, but if this is not the cherry on top.
According to Patricia Karvelas speaking on ABC Radio National:
The ABC’s own Tiger Wedd, he has such a fabulous name that guy, has a very interesting job. He’s a digital producer and he’s in charge of the the organisations pronunciation database.
Yep. The ABC employs a person whose job it is to ensure compliance with the ABC pronunciation code. Oh and not just the salary, but the IT and other resources to maintain the ABC Pronunciation Database.
Ain’t spending other people’s money a treat.
Back in the day, well before the dawn of recorded history, when I worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the Senior Announcer was the repository of that sort of thing.
Along with his regular duties he was expected to monitor and mentor younger aspirants and to guide them in the proper use and pronunciation of the English language.
A Mid-Atlantic accent was the standard. None of this regional nonsense, thank you very much!
I thought only SBS needed one of those.
Only one? Pronunciations used to be determined by SCOSE, the Standing Committee on Spoken English.
Jim Dibble pronounced correctly. Today DEF.
Yep they love OPM.
PK (as she loves to refer to herself) is a rather sanctimonious pain, only marginally better than Waleed Aly who she replaced. One afternoon last year she introduced someone to talk about a relaunch of the popular Womens Weekly Childrens Birthday Cake book. A fairly benign topic one would think, but no PK had to whine that being from a migrant background in the 80s when the book was first released, she and her family were somehow left out/cut out from this part of the culture. WTF?
Then why do they still say “hyper-bowl” ?
My family immigrated here in the 50s and no one ever complained about being left out/cut out, you did what Australians did and became Australian. I wonder how she would feel is she came here in the 50s? Where did she come from anyway?
