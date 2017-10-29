John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate

John Adams appearing on ABC’s ‘the DRUM’ on 10 June 2016, 3 weeks before the 2016 federal election as the first public commentator predicting the demise of Turnbull’s leadership if Turnbull won re-election.
In a corresponding article in the Daily Telegraph published on the same day, Adams’ predicted that Turnbull would be sacked by late 2017 or the first half of 2018.
With the Coalition down between 6-8 points in the Newspoll and Reach Tel 2pp polls, key Cabinet Ministers within the Turnbull camp are internally conceding that Turnbull’s leadership is terminal and that he will dispatched after they ‘work a few things out”.
There was no Turnbull leadership. Turnbull wouldn’t know leadership if it was thrust up his arse and ringing a bell.
I am not as clever as John Adams but I have predicted/expected it as well. The only surprising thing for me is that he lasted this long.
But I suppose that for the leaners in parliament ( the majority of the Coalition) it is better to be in for extra few weeks than to be out now.
I bet you Donald Trump will be sorry to see Mr Trumble tumble.
After the republic referendum tantrum and utegate I’m still astonished at the actions of the 54.
One smart thing Turnbull did is state that Abbott lost 30 Newspolls in a row. Turnbull consequently has been given the opportunity to lose 30 Newspolls in a row, when he clearly should have been shafted long ago.
Harsh, but fair.
If they don’t put Tony Abbott back into the job then it doesn’t matter what the Liberals so. If they choose someone else all they will be doing is ensuring their own demise over the long term. They don’t know when to stop digging. The party has been taken over by the left wing who belong in Labor. Liberal as a party is dead, should be buried and cremated.
But for Dastardly Dan picking a fight with the CFA, Turnbull would have lost the last election.
It was that close.
Yeah knowing the current state of the parliamentary LP they’ll probably put Bishop in.
This government makes the Greens look good. The Greens are totally insane, but at least they stand for something and the idiots that follow them know what to expect. How in God’s name did the Liberal Party turn into this steaming pile of dog shit?
If Tony Abbott is reinstated he needs a crash course on how to backchat the media and stop being so nice and apologetic. Don’t think he could handle the transformation!!
97% of posters on this blog predicted that Trumble would not last long.
Yeah words he needs to add to his vocab when responding to ABC like interviewers:
turkey, dickhead, moron, fool, stooge, wrongologist, gangreenous, brainfarter ,,,
or all of the above
Pity there’s no LIKE button! I’d LIKE Bemused’s first post …
#2536620, posted on October 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm
There was no Turnbull leadership. Turnbull wouldn’t know leadership if it was thrust up his arse and ringing a bell.
Actually I’ll LIKE Bemused’s 2nd post also … 🙂
The Lieborals are now indistinguishable from the Liars – stuffed to the gills with political staffers who have never held a proper job, run by faceless men and factional hit men. The only difference is the Liars do it better and deliver in spades for their union paymasters.
Go back and have a look at Chrissy Pyne’s off the record Black Hand speech. That is the modern Lieboral Party. It is beyond salvage.
This government makes the Greens look good. The Greens are totally insane, but at least they stand for something and the idiots that follow them know what to expect. How in God’s name did the Liberal Party turn into this steaming pile of dog shit?
I could see the seeds of it 30 + years ago- think Ian McPhee, Alan Missen, even Malcolm Fraser. Think of the Greiner/Fahey government- it was pretty PC.
Nothing will change now. anything the idiots do is too little, too late.
The really tough choice will be who to put last when the election comes around?
Lieboral, Liebor, or those green turds.
… That’s providing we have the electricity to keep the lights burning until then.
Don’t just BLOG do something, but be careful want you get. After Rudderless and Criminal we just have to peer over the back fence and see Shorten, and his mates in the CFMEU. We need proper reformists that can tell the Greens where they went wrong and are still going wrong, to the detriment of Australia. The blunter the better so the ABC p0resenters have a heart attach and are no more!
For my money, the process began with Malcolm Fraser .
After tearing the country apart, he implemented Whitlam’s program anyway.
Yep, he would need to become an alpha. Not sure if he has it in him at this stage.
Alpha Trump is not a nice, kind, pally sort of guy who wants to please you…. and the whole point is he doesn’t need to be for the job he has. Putting on the ‘ erratic thin skinned psycho’ image – and having the drooling media imbeciles repeatedly broadcast this – is a masterstroke of genius for handling foreign relations in particular.
Let’s assume John Adams is correct and the senior party figures manage to remove Turnbull. Let’s assume they install Bishop with someone like Hunt as her deputy. Does anyone here think that combination will see a bump in the polls? I didn’t think so. Then what? The Libs might be ballsy enough to change leaders a second time before the next election. The name Costello keeps being mentioned by my friends that think they are “in-the-know.” Desperate people are capable of doing the most despicable things to survive.
Dutton appears to be a head kicker but do they have the head kickers to back him instead of the left wing homosexuals and alarmist pussies that infest the Liberals?
The other thing that’s happened, maybe a long time ago but it’s obvious now, is that the parliament has lost control of the bureaucracy.
The Libs might be ballsy enough to change leaders a second time before the next election. The name Costello keeps being mentioned by my friends that think they are “in-the-know.” Desperate people are capable of doing the most despicable things to survive.
Costello never had the balls to challenge Howard when he had the chance, too close to his refugee loving brother to expect a firm hand on any conservative policies. Dutton and Hastie seem to understand what the world is about. Time to disendorse the 54 bedwetters and socialist traitors and hope to gain some strong conservative new blood, no homosexuals,no lawyers no one with PC baggage just people who understand business and want smaller government and less intervention.
If Halal Mal does spit the dummy once he has finally been put out of our misery and goes off and joins the Labor(sic) Party whose policies he has been implementing, can you imagine him and the Kruddster fighting one another over who has the bigger share of the wash-room mirror in the Parliamentary Loo where all the ‘Honourable Members’ and other such knobs hang out?
Pity their hat-size is so much bigger than their brain-size, or the country might have been in better shape than we find it in today.
Will any other Leader value Christopher Pynes’ scrawny seat as being worth $50 BILLION???
Not even Milton Orkopoulos would be likely to put so high a price on it.
No.
Just say: “Shutup bitch, I am talking. I am misogynist male chauvinist pig and you are nobody but empty talking barrel wasting the space on the ABC. If you don’t let me answer the question that you asked me I am out of here and don’t call me back.”
The Libs need the electoral devastation that Team Turnbull will deliver. The electorate will view any change to the leadership as mere self-interested panic. The ALP will appear to be competent in comparison.
The Liberals need to be taught a lesson, small government my arse
Even with Sir Tony Abbott at the helm, shit happens