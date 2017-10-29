John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate

John Adams appearing on ABC’s ‘the DRUM’ on 10 June 2016, 3 weeks before the 2016 federal election as the first public commentator predicting the demise of Turnbull’s leadership if Turnbull won re-election.

In a corresponding article in the Daily Telegraph published on the same day, Adams’ predicted that Turnbull would be sacked by late 2017 or the first half of 2018.

With the Coalition down between 6-8 points in the Newspoll and Reach Tel 2pp polls, key Cabinet Ministers within the Turnbull camp are internally conceding that Turnbull’s leadership is terminal and that he will dispatched after they ‘work a few things out”.