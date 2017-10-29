John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate

John Adams appearing on ABC’s ‘the DRUM’ on 10 June 2016, 3 weeks before the 2016 federal election as the first public commentator predicting the demise of Turnbull’s leadership if Turnbull won re-election.
In a corresponding article in the Daily Telegraph published on the same day, Adams’ predicted that Turnbull would be sacked by late 2017 or the first half of 2018.
With the Coalition down between 6-8 points in the Newspoll and Reach Tel 2pp polls, key Cabinet Ministers within the Turnbull camp are internally conceding that Turnbull’s leadership is terminal and that he will dispatched after they ‘work a few things out”.
There was no Turnbull leadership. Turnbull wouldn’t know leadership if it was thrust up his arse and ringing a bell.
I am not as clever as John Adams but I have predicted/expected it as well. The only surprising thing for me is that he lasted this long.
But I suppose that for the leaners in parliament ( the majority of the Coalition) it is better to be in for extra few weeks than to be out now.
I bet you Donald Trump will be sorry to see Mr Trumble tumble.
After the republic referendum tantrum and utegate I’m still astonished at the actions of the 54.
One smart thing Turnbull did is state that Abbott lost 30 Newspolls in a row. Turnbull consequently has been given the opportunity to lose 30 Newspolls in a row, when he clearly should have been shafted long ago.
Harsh, but fair.
If they don’t put Tony Abbott back into the job then it doesn’t matter what the Liberals so. If they choose someone else all they will be doing is ensuring their own demise over the long term. They don’t know when to stop digging. The party has been taken over by the left wing who belong in Labor. Liberal as a party is dead, should be buried and cremated.
But for Dastardly Dan picking a fight with the CFA, Turnbull would have lost the last election.
It was that close.
Yeah knowing the current state of the parliamentary LP they’ll probably put Bishop in.
This government makes the Greens look good. The Greens are totally insane, but at least they stand for something and the idiots that follow them know what to expect. How in God’s name did the Liberal Party turn into this steaming pile of dog shit?
If Tony Abbott is reinstated he needs a crash course on how to backchat the media and stop being so nice and apologetic. Don’t think he could handle the transformation!!
97% of posters on this blog predicted that Trumble would not last long.
Yeah words he needs to add to his vocab when responding to ABC like interviewers:
turkey, dickhead, moron, fool, stooge, wrongologist, gangreenous, brainfarter ,,,
or all of the above
Pity there’s no LIKE button! I’d LIKE Bemused’s first post …
#2536620, posted on October 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm
Actually I’ll LIKE Bemused’s 2nd post also … 🙂
The Lieborals are now indistinguishable from the Liars – stuffed to the gills with political staffers who have never held a proper job, run by faceless men and factional hit men. The only difference is the Liars do it better and deliver in spades for their union paymasters.
Go back and have a look at Chrissy Pyne’s off the record Black Hand speech. That is the modern Lieboral Party. It is beyond salvage.
This government makes the Greens look good. The Greens are totally insane, but at least they stand for something and the idiots that follow them know what to expect. How in God’s name did the Liberal Party turn into this steaming pile of dog shit?
I could see the seeds of it 30 + years ago- think Ian McPhee, Alan Missen, even Malcolm Fraser. Think of the Greiner/Fahey government- it was pretty PC.
Nothing will change now. anything the idiots do is too little, too late.
The really tough choice will be who to put last when the election comes around?
Lieboral, Liebor, or those green turds.
… That’s providing we have the electricity to keep the lights burning until then.