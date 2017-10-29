Look Malcolm just Get-up and go

It’s from The Saturday Paper so they are obviously not trying to help the Libs, but it wouldn’t be the first time they got something like that wrong. The story is titled: Turnbull sought GetUp! help before spill. Via Tim Blair who has his own take on all this: GETUP! AND GO TO HELL which you might consider worth a look. But first read this:
The request from Christopher Pyne was simple but unexpected. Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership was in trouble, and he was hoping GetUp! might help do numbers for him.
It was the last Saturday of November in 2009 and the phone call was to Simon Sheikh, then national director of the activist group.
“He complained that conservative organisations, particularly the Australian Christian Lobby, were contacting MPs to advocate support for Abbott,” Sheikh says. “He asked if I could organise for people to email or call MPs in support of Turnbull.”
Pyne had specifics in mind. He offered to provide GetUp! with a list of about 10 undecided MPs, whose votes might be swayed by a lobbying campaign. Given the events of this week, it seems particularly curious in hindsight.
Sheikh and Pyne had established a reasonable relationship, although the MP had expressed his frustration that GetUp! did not sufficiently distinguish between moderate Liberals such as himself and the party’s conservatives.
My problem is that I can barely distinguish between what Pyne thinks of as “moderate Liberals” and the ALP.
And for all Pyne’s reputation as a power-broker and numbers man … he failed!
Just the first failure in a long line of failures since then. And he’s vowed to take over Nicolle Flint’s seat if his own gets swallowed up because a quarter-century of distinctly undistinguished service just isn;t enough, apparently.
The ALP are much more reasonable and free-market orientated than Turnbull and Pyne. Who are simply incompetent authoritarians.
Christopher Pyne is like a laxative for the brain, he gives you the mental shits.
Sorry, Steve you are wrong. Pyne does not think. To do “think” you need to have that grey matter between your ears. Pyne only have great empty space between his ears!
Thats a few more last straws. They’ll have no-one on the booths to combat Labor, unions, Greens and GetUp!
Fixed that for you.
How much more proof of the Dunning-Kruger effect does the backbench need?
Not for nothing did Andrew Landeryou call him “Pissy Chryne”.
Surely we’ve reached the “Cats and dogs living together! Mass hysteria!” phase?
Well he has mince actually.
The poodle colluded with a marxist propshop.
Surely grounds for expulsion form the party? Oh that’s right, the SA LP is socialist.
I’m waiting, just waiting, for the day that Pyne gets his just desserts.
That’s only for people like Ross Cameron. Idiots.
Why does this story remind me of C Pyne?
C Pyne walks into the doctor’s office and says, “Doctor, I need to lose weight fast.”
And the doctor says, “Instead of putting food in your mouth, try putting it up your arse.”
Two months later Pyne comes in and says, “Doctor, it’s a dream come true. I’m half the size I was.”
But the doctor noticed that Pyne was mincing around the room… and the doctor asks, “I noticed you were walking strangely. Is there something wrong ?”
Pyne replies, “No there is nothing wrong, I’m chewing a Minty.”
We desperately need to cancel that $50 BILLION worth of seat-saving submarines that Prime Quisling Halal Mal the Head-Loppers’ Pal ordered.
I’m almost certain that the mincing Pyne’s seat could be had for a mere 30 pieces of silver – same price he once sold it to Get-Up! for.
Maybe Pyne might like to become a submariner himself – there is apparently a spare barrel in a Snowtown bank vault he could practice in.
It will be interesting to see what PM Shorten does with that one in a few years.
I put my claim that he will suddenly discover vast numbers of new union members all anxious to pay dues and not work overtime. At the same time the submarine contract will go up by about 25%.
It certainly shows the depths of deviousness of Chris Pyne.
It’s like he lives a double life.
The poodle mincer is going down at the next election. No doubt, his constituents will have worked him out and he will walk the plank, the traitorous prick.