CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?

Posted on 6:00 pm, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Cryptoeconomics. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?

  1. JC
    #2537790, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Cool look Sinc. Closely shaved head, though not zero. T-shirt and sport coats. Very southern California cool.

  2. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537796, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Looks like a cool young fella pitching a start up.

  3. bemused
    #2537800, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    What is a token?

    adjective
    1.
    done for the sake of appearances or as a symbolic gesture.

    Malcolm Turnbull – PM

  4. RobK
    #2537801, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I thought that was an excellent delivery. Well done.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *