I hate to, but

Adam Creighton is a good writer and usually writes very good and sensible things. But writing this past weekend in the Australian, Adam dropped a corker:
GDP is about how much “stuff” is produced, not utility or quality of life.
Sorry Adam. GDP is not a measure of production. It is a measure of consumption. If GDP were really a measure of production, Government’s contribution would not be included as in GDP = C + I + G + X – M.
Government does not produce anything. Correction. Australia’s government in Canberra produces a lot of methane, but since it is not captured, it can’t can’t towards GDP.
I think that Sparticus does not feel he receives the full value from his taxpayer’s dollar out of Canberra. Hmmm. What does he get for his dollar?
I agree. That whole income = expenditure relation is stupid. Mark Skousen eventually got the BEA to produce a Gross Output number in the US.
Tim Storier told us, on outsiders that a good painting needs no explanatory plaque that invariable accompanies the postmodernist stuff. Well and good, but Spartacus, for goodness sake, C + I + G + X – M!! To paraphrase Pauline: ‘please explain’.
Yeah, I know, it’s a quote, but it does alliterate.
Government raises the immigration levels to the highest in the developed world, then our agile and innovative economy produces blocks of flats for these immigrants. GDP growth continues and Scott Morrison pats himself on the back.
“Australia’s government in Canberra produces a lot of methane, …”
This is merely a by-product of the decay of the actual production of government – bovine excreta.
You’ll only see trucks loaded up heading into Canberra never going out.
Govt also “produces” demand for otherwise unnecessary services – if the taxation system was simple and fair, no-one would bother with complicated schemes to minimise their tax, which would require less accountants and less tax lawyers. Distortions created by the tax system are subsidies to certain areas – just consider the tax effectiveness of leasing a vehicle as opposed to buying it for an example of such an arbitrary rules distortion of the economy.
Excellent observation, milton.
You’re being too easy on Creighton. He, like all of Australia’s political and economic journalists, is an economic illiterate.
Thanks Roger
Liberty quote worthy.
At the risk of being shot, does this sentence AC really warrant a singling out? And is it wrong?
Isn’t GDP short for Gross Domestic Product not Gross Domestic Consumption? Sure you may have an issue with C+I+G+X-M being a way to calculate GDP. But he didn’t say that was the way to calculate it. He was just making the perfectly reasonable point that when people fuss of GDP it doesn’t account for quality of life.
Personally I’m with Adam C on this one.
Cactus.
AC is no fool. Far from it. IMO. He is usually very good, but I suspect he was under the pump to squeeze out an article and this was what popped out. That GDP does not measure quality of life is not a new idea. Go read the Trap by Sir James Goldsmith.
But defining GDP as a measure of production is as useless as defining Gross National Debt as the difference between the average national IQ and the average politician IQ.
The reason Governments LOVE GDP is because they can fiddle the books (ramp the G) to pretend all is well; and they can ramp up the G with lots and lots of debt (good debt and bad debt).
Much like the whole rate “rigging” business. To claim that the banks are “manipulating” the market price of bank bills is a bit rich. When will ASIC have a go at the RBA for manipulating the cash rate.
Is there a measure of “GDP” which excludes the government contribution?
As much as we like to hate on government, they do produce things. Police officer catching a criminal, nurse delivering medicine, a train driver getting you to work etc. Tax and spend has massive costs of churn and killing off economic output elsewhere, but governments do produce as well.
Certainly. But it’s use is verboten. Because the only way government could influence it would be through tax cuts to genuinely increase consumer and business activity. But we can’t have tax cuts. That would be unfair. Just ask the Labor Party.
There is no such entity out there as GDP in the real world, waiting to be measured by economists.
It is an abstract idea…
So how did this nonsensical measure we call GDP come about? Fact is, you actually do have to try to measure an economy if you are going to be a government and especially a wartime government. Without such a measure, how do you know how much you can actually tax and produce for the war effort, let alone for welfare and other services?
But the issue really came down to the political argument: If you do not include government spending in GDP, the economy will appear to be shrinking in the middle of a war or in a recession, even though the government is spending money hand over fist. From the point of view of politicians who wanted the government to spend more on goods and services (and yes, war), including government spending in GDP made total sense, because you want to be able to tell the citizens the economy is growing. Politicians have been spinning data and news for ages. Whether we’re talking about the results of reading sheep entrails or of dicing modern economic data, the information is spun to make the politicians look good.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/15684.cfm