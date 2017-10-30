I hate to, but

Adam Creighton is a good writer and usually writes very good and sensible things. But writing this past weekend in the Australian, Adam dropped a corker:

GDP is about how much “stuff” is produced, not utility or quality of life.

Sorry Adam. GDP is not a measure of production. It is a measure of consumption. If GDP were really a measure of production, Government’s contribution would not be included as in GDP = C + I + G + X – M.

Government does not produce anything. Correction. Australia’s government in Canberra produces a lot of methane, but since it is not captured, it can’t can’t towards GDP.

