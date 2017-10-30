I hate to, but

Adam Creighton is a good writer and usually writes very good and sensible things. But writing this past weekend in the Australian, Adam dropped a corker:
GDP is about how much “stuff” is produced, not utility or quality of life.
Sorry Adam. GDP is not a measure of production. It is a measure of consumption. If GDP were really a measure of production, Government’s contribution would not be included as in GDP = C + I + G + X – M.
Government does not produce anything. Correction. Australia’s government in Canberra produces a lot of methane, but since it is not captured, it can’t can’t towards GDP.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
I think that Sparticus does not feel he receives the full value from his taxpayer’s dollar out of Canberra. Hmmm. What does he get for his dollar?
I agree. That whole income = expenditure relation is stupid. Mark Skousen eventually got the BEA to produce a Gross Output number in the US.
Tim Storier told us, on outsiders that a good painting needs no explanatory plaque that invariable accompanies the postmodernist stuff. Well and good, but Spartacus, for goodness sake, C + I + G + X – M!! To paraphrase Pauline: ‘please explain’.
Yeah, I know, it’s a quote, but it does alliterate.
Government raises the immigration levels to the highest in the developed world, then our agile and innovative economy produces blocks of flats for these immigrants. GDP growth continues and Scott Morrison pats himself on the back.
“Australia’s government in Canberra produces a lot of methane, …”
This is merely a by-product of the decay of the actual production of government – bovine excreta.
You’ll only see trucks loaded up heading into Canberra never going out.
Govt also “produces” demand for otherwise unnecessary services – if the taxation system was simple and fair, no-one would bother with complicated schemes to minimise their tax, which would require less accountants and less tax lawyers. Distortions created by the tax system are subsidies to certain areas – just consider the tax effectiveness of leasing a vehicle as opposed to buying it for an example of such an arbitrary rules distortion of the economy.
You’ll only see trucks loaded up heading into Canberra never going out.
Excellent observation, milton.
You’re being too easy on Creighton. He, like all of Australia’s political and economic journalists, is an economic illiterate.
Thanks Roger
Thanks Roger
Liberty quote worthy.
At the risk of being shot, does this sentence AC really warrant a singling out? And is it wrong?
Isn’t GDP short for Gross Domestic Product not Gross Domestic Consumption? Sure you may have an issue with C+I+G+X-M being a way to calculate GDP. But he didn’t say that was the way to calculate it. He was just making the perfectly reasonable point that when people fuss of GDP it doesn’t account for quality of life.
Personally I’m with Adam C on this one.