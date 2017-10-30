Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
215 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537289, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

    New poll out: wolves like living in a sheep pen!

    ‘European Muslims perceive the EU more positively than other Europeans’

    According to a study of the Cluster of Excellence “Religion and Politics”, Muslims in Europe have a more positive view of the European Union (EU) compared to all other groups of the European population. “On average, Muslims have a higher level of trust in EU institutions than members of other religious or non-religious groups such as Christians and those unaffiliated with any religion,” says Prof. Dr. Bernd Schlipphak, political scientist at the Cluster of Excellence. “Of all the groups analysed from 16 European countries, Muslims are the only ones who, for example, rate their trust in the European Parliament higher than 5, on a scale from 1 to 10.

    Curiously the sheep don’t seem to like the farmer who lets wolves live with them.

  3. srr
    #2537291, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:03 am

    President Trump: Investigate Clinton Ties to Russia

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Dallas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President Donald Trump’s tweeted on Sunday about the lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton and her ties to a number of scandals.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/president-donald-trump-tweets-clintonrussia-ties-investigated/
    ___

    What a horrible God mocking mobster.
    Typical of all it’s ilk, gallops in on it’s bloody high horse of evil self worship, trampling over those who refuse to put The First Commandment second to worldly powers –

    THERE SHE GOES AGAIN:
    HILLARY SMEARS JUDGE ROY MOORE’S *SUPPORTERS*
    WITH IDENTITY POLITICS

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/10/29/hillary-clinton-anyone-accepts-roy-moores-bigotry-hatred-held-accountable/

  5. Damienski
    #2537296, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Missed the podium by THAT much

  6. Rafe Champion
    #2537297, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Another day in Paradise.
    It just gets better and better. Tasmania in December and Rome next May.
    What could go wrong?
    My manual typewriter arrived, now to stock up with candles.

  7. struth
    #2537298, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Let us pray.

    Dear Lord

    Please let this thread be fuckwit free.

    Amen.

  10. srr
    #2537302, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:12 am

    OverTheMoonbat‏ @OverTheMoonbat 13h13 hours ago
    ..
    #JFKFiles

    ‘The Big Lie’ Corroborated in JFK Files – #LBJ was a member of the KKK

    https://www.americanewshub.com/2017/10/29/jfk-files-drop-explosive-charge-lbj-democrats-arent-going-like/

    Thom O’Thumb®‏ @monkeyphist 15h15 hours ago
    ..
    Imagine the tsunami of eureka moments if liberals were to read ‘The Big Lie’ with open minds.

    OHIO WOMEN 4 TRUMP‏ @Suweetpea 10h10 hours ago
    ..
    Excerpt #TheBigLie Needs to be part of the American History curriculum in all Schools

    https://twitter.com/Suweetpea/status/924622962464043008

  12. BrettW
    #2537304, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    From Daily Mail

    “Australia has so many natural resources, electricity should be cheap’: Elon Musk gets emotional when told how much Australians REALLY pay for power and bridles at his battery farm being compared to the Big Banana”

  13. srr
    #2537308, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:15 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 41m41 minutes ago

    #FusionGPS had their records sealed because they have some deep state clients they have run many operations for agencies of power!
    #CIA
    ..
    Like I said with #FusionGPS in the Ambaroff Scandal she was fed his email accounts and dirt came in from ppl in DC that wanted him out.

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924771365898674176

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 10m10 minutes ago

    #Ambramoff #SusanSchmidt #FusionGPS no diffrent than @wikileaks or Jullianassange

    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1lPKqpgYnqZxb

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537311, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:21 am

    THE WORLD
    ISIS threatens Prince George, Royal family in chilling message

    The Australian
    8:47AM October 30, 2017

    ISIS extremists have threatened to attack Prince George at his London school, saying “even the royal family won’t be left alone” in a chilling message posted to an encrypted messaging app.

    The Daily Star reports the terrorists posted the warning and an image of the 4-year-old at his school in Battersea, with its address and the caption “school starts early”.

    The message allegedly also included words from a jihadi song which translate as, “when war comes with the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation”.

    The threats were posted to encrypted messaging service, Telegram, which has become popular among extremist groups

    From the Oz. Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah..

  15. Roger
    #2537312, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Who knew Lebanon had a rugby league team?

    Made up of Australians.

  17. Rossini
    #2537314, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Thanks Carpe Jugulum as I was still engrossed on the old “fred”!

  18. Myrddin Seren
    #2537317, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Top temps forecast in the Sydney Basin today – 36 deg C.

    NSW sucking in about 1000 Mw of power from Qld and Vic to keep the lights and A/cs on.

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.

  19. NB
    #2537318, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    From quote in Bruce of Newcastle comment, above:

    ‘Muslims are the only ones who, for example, rate their trust in the European Parliament higher than 5, on a scale from 1 to 10.’

    That would be because they’ve never known anything better than toothless parliaments and unelected authoritarians. And even better, this lot of authoritarians would destroy their own societies to accommodate them. What’s not to like?

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537321, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

    ISIS extremists have threatened to attack Prince George at his London school, saying “even the royal family won’t be left alone” in a chilling message posted to an encrypted messaging app.

    My memory may well be at fault, but after the assassination of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Irish Republican Army was subtly warned that, if there were any more shenanigans involving the Royal Family, the Irish Republican Army wouldn’t like what would happen to them?

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537325, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.

    Sigh. And here I sit in the largest coal export port in the world surrounded by vast deposits of coal.

  23. stackja
    #2537329, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Barnaby Joyce blasts Libs over dual citizenship saga sniping
    The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Mr Joyce fired a shot against those providing “off the record” comments about the Nationals.

    Menzies loyal ally Fadden. L forgetting NP?

  24. Top Ender
    #2537330, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Letter of the Day in the Nt News:

    Time to get tough

    MUCH has been said and more will no doubt come about the Government’s attempt to curb alcohol-related crimes and violence.

    I am 73 years old and am a professional driver of limos and large buses in Darwin and around the NT. I should be retired but cannot afford to.

    Not one day passes without me seeing drunks on the streets, the pavements, the parks or wherever.

    I think to myself, s..t I wish I had the money to get pissed to the eyebrows every day, but then realise that these people are 100 per cent dependent on Centrelink and do not work, most have never had a real job and the majority are unemployable, so our Government is 100 per cent funding these alcoholics! (Does this give that warm feeling in the way my tax is being squandered)!

    No government will ever come up with a solution to this problem, which our Chief Minister stated is costing around $640 million a year, that’s a mere $73 an hour 24/7.

    We all know that they should devise a solution but I have not seen any progress in the 50 years I have lived in the NT, except that billions has been channelled to rectify the problem, without avail.

    My solution is to tear up the Racial Discrimination Act now. Give everyone six months to get a job and if they cannot then give them a chit good for three meals a day if they spend six hours of the day picking up rubbish and doing a community service, take the Basics Card away from them but give them say the equivalent of the price of one packet of cigarettes a week as a treat.

    I can already hear the howling from you do-gooders in the bushes but maybe as you are so against people being homeless then why don’t you, yes you, invite 10 or 20 to stay at your place for the duration and then you will have a rare opportunity to put them on the straight and narrow and you will save us taxpayers $640 million a year!

    Colin Blair

  26. Roger
    #2537333, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:49 am

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday…

    High bills and unreliable supply…Green energy policy, good and hard.

  27. stackja
    #2537335, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Top Ender
    #2537330, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Gough again.

  28. stackja
    #2537337, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Roger
    #2537333, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:49 am
    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday…

    High bills and unreliable supply…Green energy policy, good and hard.

    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2537339, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah.
    ISIS threatens Prince George, Royal family in chilling message

    As we struggle daily to reach the summit of Peak Stupidity, there are another culture going in the opposite direction to sink into Depravity’s Depths.

  30. Roger
    #2537342, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

    Green, not just Greens, as advocated by Maladroit & Tits.

    They may not suffer personal electricity problems, but the public backlash will be a bother come summer.

    Nothing like the consequences of idiotic policy, good and hard, to wake the punters up.

  31. stackja
    #2537345, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Roger
    #2537342, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:00 am
    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

    Green, not just Greens, as advocated by Maladroit & Tits.

    They may not suffer personal electricity problems, but the public backlash will be a bother come summer.

    Nothing like the consequences of idiotic policy, good and hard, to wake the punters up.

    1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness until Gough promised a ‘better’ Australia.

  32. H B Bear
    #2537346, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Nothing screams environmental consciousness like sweat running down your arse crack.

  33. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2537349, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The latest polls say we are doomed to have a shorten incompetent left government a la rudd/ giliard instead of a left wing turnbull incompetent one . The Libs are unreal. It is better to lose big time than admit you backed the wrong horse when you dumped Abbot . Hopefully lots of lib/lefties lose their seats to be replaced by equally stupid incompetent lefty career pollies ,the rest can defect to the party they love the union mafia thick as four short planks alp, they will slot in well there amongst the other wankers . We really need Sortition ,anything but career politics and criminal gangs called parties .

  34. notafan
    #2537350, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Let us pray.

    Dear Lord

    Please let this thread be fuckwit free.

    Amen.

    How it that possible when it was you that posted that?

  35. srr
    #2537351, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago

    Mission accomplished Dr Sabow was in contact with @Thomas1774Paine this is real working think tanks.
    ..
    Big Surprise coming soon……

    Waiting on a something,,,,,

    #FusionGPS
    ..
    Then on NOV 1st
    ..
    Hello #FusionGPS uncovering the rats at light speed!

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537352, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    WA Premier Mark McGowan to apologise in Parliament to those convicted of crimes based on sexuality
    Kate Campbell, PerthNow
    October 30, 2017 12:00am

    THE McGowan Government will aim to right a historic wrong this week when the Premier makes a formal apology and legislation is introduced to expunge old homosexual convictions.

    Delivering on one of Labor’s election pledges, Mark McGowan will stand up in Parliament on Wednesday to say sorry to those who were convicted of crimes based on their sexuality. Homosexual acts were decriminalised in WA in 1990, but it has taken nearly three decades for any government to move to erase fully the last remnants of the archaic regime.

    People whose lives were affected by these convictions over the decades, even if they had it spent — including possible restrictions on travel, migration, work prospects and adopting children — are finally set to get the chance to have their records wiped clean.

    The Government believes 200 to 300 people are affected in WA.

    “This is simply about righting the wrongs of the past. These acts should never have been considered a criminal offence,” Mr McGowan said.

    “Many have experienced severe psychological trauma as a result of the old laws.

    “We can’t change the past, but I hope that the apology will offer some comfort, it’s an important step for WA and sends the message that we are a tolerant State that is welcoming and proud of everyone in our community.”

    The McGowan Government, dealing with the crucial matters.

  37. stackja
    #2537353, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #2537349, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Sortition from a pool of candidates selected by Rafferty’s rules?

  38. Roger
    #2537354, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:13 am

    1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness…

    R-G-R losing control of our borders should have done the same…4 years later they’re in the box seat.

  39. Anthony
    #2537355, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Is the mayor of London, Rabid Khan, behind this threat to Prince George? After all, he is a member of the same side as the rest of the muslims of Londonistan.

  40. srr
    #2537356, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Praying Medic‏ @prayingmedic 2h2 hours ago

    Who Is The Uranium One Witness?
    Did Trump Know Mueller Was Compromised?!

    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1MnxngAnPgMKO

  41. stackja
    #2537358, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Roger
    #2537354, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:13 am
    1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness…

    R-G-R losing control of our borders should have done the same…4 years later they’re in the box seat.

    MT’s ‘magnificent political judgement’ again.

  42. struth
    #2537359, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:19 am

    How it that possible when it was you that posted that?

    I resemble that remark!

  43. H B Bear
    #2537360, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:19 am

    The ALPFL has solved the topless tits mystery.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2537364, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:24 am

    “I let down a young woman who I cared about, a young woman who I spent time with before the Grand Final, a young woman who I like and respect.

    I can see why he likes her.

  46. C.L.
    #2537366, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

    At Bolt’s: Holy Toledo. This kid is genius.

  47. notafan
    #2537367, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Struth , Your claim to have posted offensive falsehoods about the Catholic Church merely for the purpose of trolling is revealing of much, mostly about your petty spitefulness.

    And yet twice you have called me a bitch because you didn’t like where a debate was going.

    Many people, throughout history, unable to read and write, have not only lived in faith but willingly died for it, all you have revealed is your ignorance of God and his Holy Church. To disparage them and those that lead them to Christ, well what would you know?

    Many great men have also defended the Church, Newman, Chesterton, Fulton Sheen and a host of others.

    That a mere female does as well is neither here or there, you ignoramus.

    The men of my family that practice their faith are Catholics, you are not, whatever you chose to call yourself.

    And yes it is about Faith, funnily enough.

    I assume, that, as religion actually bores you, you will now shut up. Clearly someone had you in mind when they wrote about fools

    Because you Speak and Remove All Doubt

  48. Infidel Tiger
    #2537368, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    None of those homosexual convictions were for two blokes bumming each other in the quiet enjoyment of their own home.

    The charges should stand.

  49. Des Deskperson
    #2537369, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Apart from its overall mental decline in terms of plot plausibility, last night’s ‘Dr Blake’ was only marginally anti-Catholic and relatively free from ‘progressive’ preachiness.

    The exception was an Italian couple so conscientiously portrayed as warm, vibrant, life affirming Mediterranean types that they inadvertently came across as comic wogs out of a Leggos ad. Naturally the white trash rednecks of Ballarat despised them – ‘what can you expect of ‘New Australians’ [sneer] ‘.

    Running in the background of the scenario is a ‘police corruption inquiry’, Did they have ‘police corruption inquiries’ back in 1960??

  50. memoryvault
    #2537370, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:31 am

    MT’s ‘magnificent political judgement’ again.

    Not sure you can hang it all on Turdbull, Stackja. Abbott had pretty much finished trashing the LNP brand with his “Team Australia” backdown on 18C in August 2014.

  51. Joe
    #2537371, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:32 am

    The charges should stand.

    Re-criminalise homosexuality and lesbianism.

  52. C.L.
    #2537372, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Re-criminalise homosexuality and lesbianism.

    There goes the ADF.

  53. Senile Old Guy
    #2537373, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Barnaby Joyce is feeling free to speak his mind now he is a candidate and not the deputy prime minister. “I am Barnaby,” he has declared, making a radical call for a referendum at the next election that puts every potential question for constitutional change in a long list. That would include a question about overhauling section 44 of the constitution, which saw him knocked out of Parliament. He is campaigning to win back his seat of New England at a by-election called after the High Court ruled he was ineligible to stay in Parliament because of his dual New Zealand citizenship.

    Typical, runs for, and wins, election in violation of existing rules. Response: change the rules!

    He said voters did not accept what had happened.

    He means the people who voted for him.

    And, in shock, I note that the ALP has it right.

    Labor frontbencher Jason Clare said trying to change the constitution to overcome Mr Joyce’s citizenship problem would back-fire. “If politicians put a proposal to the Australian people that just made it easier for politicians to become members of parliament, I think the Australian people would rightly tell us to get stuffed,” Mr Clare said.

    Spot on, Mr Clare.

    Acting Labor leader Tanya Plibersek called Mr Joyce’s plan a ridiculous proposition. “It is much easier to obey the law than to change it in the case of large constitutional changes like this,” she said.

    But, don’t worry, Malcolm Turnbull will jump in and promptly save the day!

    The loss of Mr Joyce as deputy prime minister and Nationals senator Fiona Nash, who was also a Cabinet minister, created a drama within the Coalition that resulted in Malcolm Turnbull taking a day to decide who should be acting prime minister when he travels overseas.

    Perhaps not.

  54. Robber Baron
    #2537374, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Global warming grips Thornbury…we just had a few minutes of hail. Does anyone know if Al Gore is in the area?

  55. Bruce in WA
    #2537375, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:34 am

    THE McGowan Government will aim to right a historic wrong this week when the Premier makes a formal apology

    Jeebus wept!

    It used to be illegal for women in WA to go into the saloon bar at the pub. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    It used to be illegal to have a radio or TV without a licence. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    It used to be illegal to buy more than two bottles of beer on a Sunday. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    Bloody sweaty ex-Navy lawyer …

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537376, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:36 am

    THE NATION
    Tigers star banned over topless photo

    The Australian
    11:29AM October 30, 2017
    1
    David King
    Victoria Editor
    Melbourne
    Tessa Akerman
    Reporter
    Melbourne
    @TessaAkerman

    Richmond premiership player Nathan Broad has apologised to a young woman for sharing a topless photograph of her wearing a 2017 premiership medal and has been banned from the first three games of next season.

    Broad and Tigers president Peggy O’Neal addressed a packed media conference today about the drama.

    Broad said he took full responsibility for his actions. “I’m ashamed and I’m embarrassed and I made a very drunken decision,” he said.

    “I’m deeply sorry for the heartache that I’ve caused this young woman and her family. It was never my intention to hurt her or her family.

    “By sending the picture I lied to her, and I broke her trust. This young woman deserves to have her privacy respected, and to the media, the longer this story keeps running, the more suffering it will cause her and her family.

    “I’m the one who deserves to be punished, not this woman and she does not deserve any more pain.

    “To anybody thinking of sending this photo around, I urge you to stop and delete it, as it’s only causing more hurt to those involved.

    “I hope that what I have done will teach others that it’s not acceptable to send these kinds of private images without permission.”

    From the Oz. I wonder how long his public relations guru took to draft his apology?

  57. C.L.
    #2537377, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:36 am

    It used to be illegal for women … to go into the saloon bar at the pub.

    It still should be.

  58. zyconoclast
    #2537378, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Not sure you can hang it all on Turdbull, Stackja. Abbott had pretty much finished trashing the LNP brand with his “Team Australia” backdown on 18C in August 2014.

    Agree about Abbott but Maocolm has done nothing to improve any of Abbott’s mess and only created more of his own.

    Some say that Maocolm is a lefty plant to destroy the Libs.
    The problem with this theory is there are so many lefties in the Libs that Maocolm looks no worse than they do.

  59. H B Bear
    #2537379, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Some say that Maocolm is a lefty plant to destroy the Libs.

    This is the only theory that fits. Lucy is using Waffles to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Daddy.

  60. memoryvault
    #2537380, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Agree about Abbott but Maocolm has done nothing to improve any of Abbott’s mess and only created more of his own.

    Not disputed. My remark was a historical observation, not a Turdbull endorsement.

    Some say that Maocolm is a lefty plant to destroy the Libs.

    Out to destroy the Libs, yes, but a Leftie plant, no. Turdbull has been wholly motivated by a seething rage against the Libs ever since they dumped him as Leader in 2009. It’s payback time.

    The problem with this theory is there are so many lefties in the Libs that Maocolm looks no worse than they do.

    Useful idiots, nothing more, nothing less.

  61. zyconoclast
    #2537381, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:43 am

    NSW sucking in about 1000 Mw of power from Qld and Vic to keep the lights and A/cs on.

    It’s worse. Closer to 1500 MW

    NSW sucking in power from everyone.

    NSW$81.74
    Demand
    8,683
    Generation
    7,130
    Wind and Other
    596

  62. Boambee John
    #2537382, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:44 am

    m0nty

    At 0114 on the old thread you suggested that Manafort is the Monday target and money laundering is the game.

    Correct me if I am wrong, but I thought that Manafort had earlier connections with the Clintons? Money laundering certainly seems to be part of their game?

  63. srr
    #2537383, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:44 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago

    Hi John Mccain Hillary Clinton Rick Gates Paul Manafort

    Do you Knuckleheads think stuff hides

    Im on Fire @Thomas1774Paine
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924792081981280256
    Zoom!
    ..
    Paul Manafort John McCain Rick Gates 2008 @realDonaldTrump we got you covered boss!

    The DOJ ignored them all in 2008 they knew all along!
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924795088106029056
    ..
    After a careful review, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are Plants!
    ..
    Periscope 10 minute countdown
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_

  64. srr
    #2537386, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 4m4 minutes ago

    #Manafort #McCain #Gates #Clinton #Russia #Ukraine Lobbying The Link

    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1YpJkWbqovyJj

  65. lotocoti
    #2537389, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    This kid is genius.

    It’s from David Thompson’s Friday ephemera.
    Aspie isn’t necessarily genius.

  67. struth
    #2537392, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    The men of my family that practice their faith are Catholics, you are not, whatever you chose to call yourself.

    Yawn.

    I said I was a confirmed catholic.
    Didn’t really have that much choice in the matter.
    Never said I call myself one now.

    You are the type of silly old bint that judges someone’s religious strength on church attendance.
    Not saying you do, but you sure make it sound like that.
    If you think an institution full of men is blameless and pure, I would suggest to you to look in the mirror to see the fool.

    The church had and has faults.
    I have already said that it doesn’t mean it hasn’t done way more good than harm in the world.

    However you chose to cherry pick, and have limited comprehension skills when fired up.

    Gee, that’s a surprise.

    The west prospered when the word of god wasn’t filtered by the elites.
    The fear of God through the elites, was replaced by the love of god through direct connection with his word, to some extent.
    Keep on grandstanding, you virtuous soul, you.

  68. Myrddin Seren
    #2537394, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Lucy is using Waffles to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Daddy.

    That’s my theory and I am sticking to it – until I have a better theory.

  69. Motelier
    #2537396, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.

    On the first day of the Qld election,
    My true love said to me.

  70. memoryvault
    #2537398, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Lucy is using Waffles to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Daddy.
    That’s my theory and I am sticking to it – until I have a better theory.

    I’m quite happy to incorporate this into my own pet theory of Turdbull’s motivation.
    Unfortunately I have no idea what he did to Lucy’s Daddy.
    Would someone please fill me in on the details?

  71. struth
    #2537399, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    And by the way, taking your grandstanding dribble on is not trolling.

    And there wasn’t one falsehood in anything I said.

    You were crapping on the other day and I had to do something else so had to let it go.

    So I said my piece this morning.
    However it has been said.
    It’s what I believe, so take it or leave it.
    I am not against the catholic church.
    I am just not a blind worshipper of the men in the institution.
    You may say they can do no wrong, and I say they are just men and have, are and will continue to go bad.

    Just like the rest of us.
    If I was to go to communion, where people are gathered in his name, the personal failings of everyone around me, and myself, including the bloke holding up the cracker is irrelevant.
    The church and the people are all followers of the bible.
    And are one and the same.

  72. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2537400, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Please don’t start another interminable thread flogging theological arguments like yesterday.

    You never change anyone’s mind, and you either start fights among former friends or bore everyone speechless.

  73. dover_beach
    #2537402, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Struth, when has notafan ever said the men of the institutional church can ‘ do no wrong’ or ‘blindly followed’ whatever they’ve said?

  74. memoryvault
    #2537403, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    On the first day of the Qld election,
    My true love said to me.

    At least I think we can count on the power staying on for the next four weeks.
    That’s more certainty than most elections give us – on anything.

  75. Joe
    #2537406, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    At least I think we can count on the power staying on for the next four weeks.

    At least in Queensland. If NSW and VIC have to go to hell to achieve that, well then, that’s just politics isn’t it?

  76. srr
    #2537408, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Sebastian Gorka DrG‏Verified account @SebGorka 2h2 hours ago

    From @WSJ no less.

    #MuellerRESIGN
    https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/924779285797376007

  77. Baldrick
    #2537410, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Damn late to the party.
    70 something.

  78. Herodotus
    #2537412, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Plibeserk on the potential for challenging Barnaby’s Ministerial decisions:

    “We’re not encouraging anyone to lodge a complaint.”

    No, they just supplied the oxygen by tasking the Parliamentary Library with drawing up a list of decisions. The ABC is right now running hard on the subject with the help of academic lawyer Anne Twomey.

  79. Joe
    #2537415, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Plibeserk on the potential for challenging Barnaby’s Ministerial decisions:

    Ooh, Ooh, can we now challenge Goughs introduction of medibank on the basis that he was sacked by the GG for corruption?

  80. struth
    #2537416, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    And yet twice you have called me a bitch because you didn’t like where a debate was going

    I suggest to you that I said Bint, or you were being bitchy.

    However , if I directly called you a bitch, which I do not recall, I wholeheartedly apologise.

    For some reason, with all the bad language I use from time to time, I feel that would actually be low act.

  81. Mother Lode
    #2537420, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Did anyone actually look at Labor to see whether the whole motley bunch passed citizenship muster?

    I know the MSM would not want to look too carefully under that rock, and Labor would just brass it out – especially since Maol believes ‘the best form of attack is curl up into a ball and hope no one sees you.’

  82. Muzzlehatch
    #2537422, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    dover_beach

    I have always found technical Theology a bit of a slog. Like many here I am Catholic for family and cultural reasons. There is also a fuzzy numinousness floating about there.
    I love the Teaching Company to stay on nodding terms with subjects on an informed layman’s level. Can you suggest such a primer spoken series as I am recuperating from an injury and now would be a good time to fill in this lacunae.

    Like when subjects I do understand are being discussed I can adjudicate, less so I learn, but sadly here it is way over my head. Regards.

  83. Gab
    #2537423, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    For some reason, with all the bad language I use from time to time, I feel that would actually be low act.

    Agree. One of the lowest acts out there is to call a female a “bitch”. I don’t know why, but it gets to me. In any case, good of you to apologise.

  84. Baldrick
    #2537425, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Richmond premiership player Nathan Broad has apologised to a young woman for sharing a topless photograph of her wearing a 2017 premiership medal and has been banned from the first three games of next season.
    Broad said he took full responsibility for his actions. “I’m ashamed and I’m embarrassed and I made a very drunken decision,” he said.

    Cockhead. He should’ve escalated and said what he does in his own time with a consenting young woman is his business.

  85. stackja
    #2537427, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    memoryvault
    #2537370, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:31 am
    MT’s ‘magnificent political judgement’ again.

    Not sure you can hang it all on Turdbull, Stackja. Abbott had pretty much finished trashing the LNP brand with his “Team Australia” backdown on 18C in August 2014.

    TA followed George Brandis advice?

  86. Leigh Lowe
    #2537431, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Labor frontbencher Jason Clare said trying to change the constitution to overcome Mr Joyce’s citizenship problem would back-fire. “If politicians put a proposal to the Australian people that just made it easier for politicians to become members of parliament, I think the Australian people would rightly tell us to get stuffed,” Mr Clare said.

    I have the perfect slogan which will guarantee every SJW snowflake would vote it down …

    “A relaxation of citizenship requirements for election to Parliament could see Donald Trump elected Australian PM.”

  87. mh
    #2537433, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Hypocrisy: Twitter Bans Roger Stone But Allows Vicious Leftists Tweets

    …Twitter removed Stone’s account Friday night after he unloaded on several CNN reporters about Hillary Clinton and the Uranium One scandal.

  88. struth
    #2537434, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Many people, throughout history, unable to read and write, have not only lived in faith but willingly died for it, all you have revealed is your ignorance of God and his Holy Church. To disparage them and those that lead them to Christ, well what would you know?

    Many great men have also defended the Church, Newman, Chesterton, Fulton Sheen and a host of others.

    My point in this whole debate, which I am stepping away from, because I will just be repeating myself.

    Those great people died for the church, or Christianity and Jesus?
    For the love of our god, or the church itself.

    Notafan puts the church up with god.
    I say people over the centuries have died for their love of the teachings of Christ, not love of Pope and St Peter’s church was founded by humans probably more able to admit to their own failings as humans than Notafan would believe.

    In these direct words of Notafan above, the church is her lord, as much as Jesus Christ.
    It’s just what I picked up on.

    I am doing what Pedro says, as I agree with him.
    I’ll just be repeating myself.

  89. jupes
    #2537436, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Cockhead. He should’ve escalated and said what he does in his own time with a consenting young woman is his business.

    Well we’d all like to see that, however he’s just a young bloke establishing his AFL career.

    As it is he is banned for three games. If he escalated he would probably never play again, such is the way the AFL is governed these days.

  90. old bloke
    #2537437, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I’ve been catching up with my Catallaxy reading and found Dr. Crawford’s open letter to Josh Frydenberg (thanks Rafe for posting).

    My voting intentions were always based to two key requirements, these are better immigration policies, and the abandonment of all subsidies for renewable energy (and associated government departments and authorities).

    I now have, after reading Dr. Crawford’s letter, a third key requirement to decide where my vote will go. I now also want a Royal Commission into the complete debacle that is Australia’s energy policy, with the Commissioner granted powers to sentence those responsible to lengthy gaol terms.

    I really would like to see Turnbull, Hunt & Frydenberg (plus assorted others) spending some considerable time in gaol.

  91. Joe
    #2537438, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Cockhead. He should’ve escalated and said what he does in his own time with a consenting young woman is his business.

    Which it was, UNTIL he broadcast the picture all over his facebook/twitter feeds.

    Having said that, the appropriate response would then have been – you are all just jealous!

  92. memoryvault
    #2537442, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    TA followed George Brandis advice?

    Probably, Stackja, but irrelevant. The 18C “Team Australia” backdown was just the last in a long line of stuff-ups that cost Abbott and the Liberals any and all goodwill gained at the election. These started with the announced intention to raise the retiring age to 70, blundered through the “fairness tax”, got tied up in red and green tape banning a fishing enterprise, and fell into a hole upholding more Greenie demands to delay the Carmichael Coal Development.

    Truth is, if an election had been held in August 2014 after the “Team Australia” comments, the Libs probably would have lost government. A truly mind-boggling “accomplishment” for a government elected with the second biggest majority ever, less than twelve months previously.

  93. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537443, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Barnaby Joyce is feeling free to speak his mind now he is a candidate and not the deputy prime minister. “I am Barnaby,” he has declared, making a radical call for a referendum at the next election that puts every potential question for constitutional change in a long list. That would include a question about overhauling section 44 of the constitution, which saw him knocked out of Parliament. He is campaigning to win back his seat of New England at a by-election called after the High Court ruled he was ineligible to stay in Parliament because of his dual New Zealand citizenship.

    Just try it.

    A referendum on changing Section 44 would lose with a 90+% No vote.

  94. Top Ender
    #2537444, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    This is worrying.

    Police dog stops wanted gunman after four-hour crime spree

    Apparently police dogs still bite anybody.

    Where is General Morrison when you need him?

  95. jupes
    #2537445, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    WA Premier Mark McGowan to apologise in Parliament to those convicted of crimes based on sexuality

    Once again a politician apologises for something they didn’t do, while simultaneously enacting harmful policies that will need to be apologised for by another politician in the future.

    And so it goes.

  96. Joe
    #2537448, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Probably, Stackja, but irrelevant. The 18C “Team Australia” backdown was just the last in a long line of stuff-ups that cost Abbott and the Liberals any and all goodwill gained at the election. These started with the announced intention to raise the retiring age to 70, blundered through the “fairness tax”, got tied up in red and green tape banning a fishing enterprise, and fell into a hole upholding more Greenie demands to delay the Carmichael Coal Development.

    And to think all this is attributable to ONE man – TA. It’s rubbish I say. TA was sabotaged by doctors and doctors wives candidates that never had any intention to follow through on a “conservative” agenda.

  97. jupes
    #2537449, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    … making a radical call for a referendum at the next election that puts every potential question for constitutional change in a long list.

    Go ahead … Make my day.

  98. srr
    #2537452, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 1h1 hour ago

    NO ONE is writing about this judge. How in the hell does she get Fusion GPS case AND Awan case assigned when BOTH implicate Obama? Rigged !!

    Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine

    CRONY: Obama-Appointed Judge Seals Fusion GPS Bank Records; Ruling Insulates Obama, Clinton, FBI
    http://truepundit.com/crony-obama-appointed-judge-seals-fusion-gps-bank-records-insulates-obama-clinton-fbi/

    Easy, there’s still real collusion between the the enemies within and without to keep feeding enough rope to 😉

  99. stackja
    #2537457, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    memoryvault
    #2537442, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.

  100. memoryvault
    #2537461, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.

    Which he chose.

  101. mh
    #2537462, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    WA Premier Mark McGowan to apologise in Parliament to those convicted of crimes based on sexuality

    However Mark McGowan bans homosexual commentator Milo Yiannopoulos from using any government building.

  102. srr
    #2537464, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    People keeping up with the consistent sleuths will also understand why so many people are disappearing from public discourse and why so many others are showing signs of panic while trying to keep up their job of being spin merchants and propagandists for some of the largest organisations involved in human trafficking.

  103. stackja
    #2537466, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    memoryvault
    #2537461, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm
    TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.

    Which he chose.

    Following whose advice?

  104. Chris
    #2537467, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    THE McGowan Government will aim to right a historic wrong this week when the Premier makes a formal apology

    Jeebus wept!

    It used to be illegal for women in WA to go into the saloon bar at the pub. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    It used to be illegal to have a radio or TV without a licence. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    It used to be illegal to buy more than two bottles of beer on a Sunday. Are you going to apologise for that, too?

    Bloody sweaty ex-Navy lawyer …

    Well on the weekend I had a prisoner between me and the window of the plane…New ALP member for Mining and Pastoral
    Did I bash his ear?
    No actually. I tried to chat to hear what he had to say.
    I get so uptight when I want to talk about stuff that matters. Its very bad for persuasiveness.

  105. John Constantine
    #2537470, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Do they have many four hour long one man crime sprees in Texas?.

  106. srr
    #2537472, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 27m27 minutes ago

    Zero @__0HOUR1_ in a zone today. He’s the new Sunday replacement for boring NFL. Guy is gonna sleep like a baby tonight..

    And a lot of fake good people are not going to sleep well at all if they paid attention to that last periscope of his. 😉

  107. m0nty
    #2537476, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Correct me if I am wrong, but I thought that Manafort had earlier connections with the Clintons? Money laundering certainly seems to be part of their game?

    LOL BJ, nice try but you can’t blame Manafort on the Clintons. Trump hired him as his campaign manager. Don’t rely on Tucker Carlson for your info.

  108. Roger
    #2537477, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    That would include a question about overhauling section 44 of the constitution, which saw him knocked out of Parliament.

    Go ahead. Make my day.

    Let’s put immigration on the ticket too.

  109. srr
    #2537478, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Frank Stephens Congressional Testimony: A Rebuke of “The Final Solution”…
    Posted on October 29, 2017 by sundance

    Speaking on behalf of a goal for continued funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), this opening statement by Frank Stephens might very well be the best testimonial made to a congressional committee since the incredible Catherine Engelbrecht speech*.

    “Happiness is worth something”… Yes, Mr. Stephens, yes it is. Please WATCH:
    *
    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/29/frank-stephens-congressional-testimony-a-rebuke-of-the-final-solution/#more-140527

    * Frank Stephens’ Opening Statement on Down Syndrome

  110. memoryvault
    #2537479, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Following whose advice?

    Again, irrelevant, Stackja. Turdbull was an assassin in waiting long before Abbott appointed him to Communications, where he could do the most damage. Pyne was a mincing, quite possibly bi, sissy-boy before Abbott put him in charge of Education (children). Hunt was a raving lunatic greenie before Abbott named him as Minister for the Environment. Hockey was an A-grade brainless twit before Abbott handed him the country’s purse strings. And so on.

    Knowing all this well before the election, if Abbott made those calls off his own bat, then he was a complete fvckwit. If he made them as a result of somebody’s “advice”, he was an even bigger fvckwit.

  111. C.L.
    #2537480, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Broad said he took full responsibility for his actions. “I’m ashamed and I’m embarrassed and I made a very drunken decision,” he said.

    She should be equally ashamed and embarrassed.

    Because I loathe the Dumbest Generation’s obsession with photographing everything 24/7, I can’t get too worked up about Broad’s apology perp-presser. That aside, breasts are not genitals and the supposedly offending picture was not of a sexual act. I’m not sure it is any kind of offence to upload a picture of a bimbo’s chest.

  112. Senile Old Guy
    #2537483, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Again, irrelevant, Stackja. Turdbull was an assassin in waiting long before Abbott appointed him to Communications, where he could do the most damage. Pyne was a mincing, quite possibly bi, sissy-boy before Abbott put him in charge of Education (children). Hunt was a raving lunatic greenie before Abbott named him as Minister for the Environment. Hockey was an A-grade brainless twit before Abbott handed him the country’s purse strings. And so on.

    And to this we can add his stupidity in appointing lefty types to positions where they could all have a platform to bash his decisions and government. This was all his own work. (In contrast, the left and ALP, given the opportunity, appoint mates.) Abbott was his own worst enemy.

  113. zyconoclast
    #2537484, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    memoryvault
    #2537461, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm
    TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.

    Which he chose.

    Following whose advice?

    I don’t understand the Abbott boosters.
    He is not a political babe in arms. (Young and naive?)

    He has essentially been neck deep in political machinations his entire working life. More than willing to get his hands and tongue dirty when needed.

    With rose coloured glasses he may appear better than Moacolm, but when Abbott had the chance he blew it big time.

    That fact that he a good bloke, volunteer fireman, surf lifesaver is not relevant.

  114. Gab
    #2537485, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    How stupid would you have to be to let a footballer (or any sexual acquaintance) take a photo of you in the nude and not expect it to end up on the ‘net? Seriously

  115. Boambee John
    #2537487, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    LOL BJ, nice try but you can’t blame Manafort on the Clintons. Trump hired him as his campaign manager. Don’t rely on Tucker Carlson for your info.

    So there is a Clinton connection then. I was referring to Manafort’s earlier activities, which you quietly brushed past.

  116. Chris
    #2537489, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    It used to be illegal for women … to go into the saloon bar at the pub.

    As I understood it, there was a bar suitable to take the women and / or children for a period sufficient to obtain reasonable refreshment.
    That bar was the Lounge Bar. I get the public bar, but what was the rationale for a ‘saloon’ bar? Did it have cowboy flap doors?

  117. zyconoclast
    #2537490, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Mass Immigration Will Make The U.S. More Like Latin America

    Sometimes it seems Latin America is on the brink of Mad Max apocalypse. Mexico is nearing state collapse. Oil-rich Venezuela is out of gas, its people reduced to cooking with firewood. Over indoor campfires the starving are roasting rabbits and maybe other pets. Armed motorcycle gangs police the streets—hunting rabbit and bushmeat these days in Caracas can be tricky.

  118. Boambee John
    #2537491, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    memory vault

    Didn’t you have a target date around this time? How close is it?

  119. Empire
    #2537492, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Obama appointee U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been a busy lady.

    – Awan brothers prosecution
    – Illegal alien minor abortion request
    – GPS Fusion bank record Congressional subpoena

    and has failed to recuse herself when obviously conflicted.

  120. Rabz
    #2537493, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Turdbull was an assassin in waiting long before Abbott appointed him to Communications, where he could do the most damage. Pyne was a mincing, quite possibly bi, sissy-boy before Abbott put him in charge of Education (children). Hunt was a raving lunatic greenie before Abbott named him as Minister for the Environment. Hockey was an A-grade brainless twit before Abbott handed him the country’s purse strings. And so on.

    But hey, let’s give Abbott another go. Like anyone in the stinking gliberal party deserves to have their worthless career as a politician prolonged.

    I want them to suffer electoral oblivion and will not tolerate anything less.

    They’ve earned it.

  121. struth
    #2537494, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    How stupid would you have to be to let a footballer (or any sexual acquaintance) take a photo of you in the nude and not expect it to end up on the ‘net? Seriously

    She loved every second of it.
    They’re a fine set and again another fine example of Trump locker room analysis.

  122. memoryvault
    #2537495, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Didn’t you have a target date around this time? How close is it?

    Maybe, John, but you’ll have to refresh my memory.
    Mine no longer functions with any reliability.

  123. Rabz
    #2537496, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Frank Stephens’ Opening Statement on Down Syndrome

    Thanks, srr – powerful stuff.

  124. zyconoclast
    #2537498, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Kellogg’s to change Corn Pops box art following complaint: ‘This is teaching kids racism’

    A complaint to Kellogg’s this week that its Corn Pops box art is teaching children to be racist received a prompt apology and a vow to immediately implement changes.
    A writer for Marvel Comics took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask why a Corn Pops scene included a brown anthropomorphic kernel performing janitorial duties among a group of others having fun. The company responded within hours with a promise to rectify the situation.
    “Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” said Saladin Ahmed, who writes “Black Bolt” for Marvel. “This is teaching kids racism.” Ahmed then added, “Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…”

    The company showed tacit agreement with his argument soon afterward.
    “Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend — we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon,” the Kellogg account tweeted.
    An expanded statement was released to USA Today shortly afterward.
    “Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority,” the company said. “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely. The package artwork has been updated and will begin to appear on store shelves soon as it flows through distribution.”
    Mr. Ahmed later tweeted that he appreciated the company’s “rapid response.”

  125. Roger
    #2537499, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    It used to be illegal for women … to go into the saloon bar at the pub.

    As I recall it was the public bar women couldn’t enter; the saloon, lounge or beer garden was open to them and there was nothing more delicious for a little boy than the lemonade that came from the saloon bar.

  126. Rabz
    #2537500, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    not sure it is any kind of offence to upload a picture of a bimbo’s chest

    The weighty issues of our time – and yes, CL, I agree with you.

    What a nation of prissy, pearl clutching, perpetually outraged idiots we’ve degenerated into.

  127. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2537502, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The lezzo brainwashing is well and truly entrenched in the nation’s high schools.

    Know-it-all airhead refuses a graduation award from local member Ian Goodenough because he publicly endorsed the “No” vote on the ABS survey, urges school to dump all his encouragement awards.

    No doubt the school will submit because “love is love”.

    We are doomed.

    Brainless twit pontificates.

  128. C.L.
    #2537504, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The Kevin Spacey child molestation scandal has officially dropped.

  129. struth
    #2537505, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    In the 70’s and early eighties you could go down the beach and be confronted with bare breasts everywhere.
    It almost became boring.
    Well, almost……………………………….

  130. dover_beach
    #2537506, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I love the Teaching Company to stay on nodding terms with subjects on an informed layman’s level. Can you suggest such a primer spoken series as I am recuperating from an injury and now would be a good time to fill in this lacunae.

    Muzzlehatch, not off the top of my head but I will nose around. Anyone else with suggestions please feel free.

  131. zyconoclast
    #2537507, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Yale ‘decolonizes’ English dept. after complaints studying white authors ‘actively harms’ students.

    English majors no longer required to take class focused on Chaucer, Shakespeare
    A year and a half after a petition circulated calling for Yale to “decolonize the English department,” the first students are enrolled in a new course created by the department to increase the breadth of the curriculum and combat claims of departmental racism.

    Meanwhile, the newly developed Comparative World English course, which debuted this fall, is taught by English professor Stephanie Newell.

    Her research focuses on “the public sphere in colonial West Africa and issues of gender, sexuality, and power as articulated through popular print cultures,” according to her faculty bio.

    Other courses she has taught at Yale include “Contemporary African Fiction: Challenges to Realism,” “South African Writing After Apartheid,” and “Postcolonial World Literatures, 1945 to Present,” her bio states.

  132. memoryvault
    #2537508, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    How stupid would you have to be to let a footballer (or any sexual acquaintance) take a photo of you in the nude and not expect it to end up on the ‘net? Seriously

    Instead of apologising, the footballer should have claimed he thought the woman was about to breast feed her baby, and he’d given her the medal to wear to keep the little tyke occupied. He’d taken the photo to show his mother that he supported a woman’s right breast feed in public.

  133. Tel
    #2537512, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Very interesting Delingpole interview of Anne Marie Waters:
    * Brought up a Catholic in the UK.
    * Proudly lesbian.
    * Mildly feminist but not a supporter of the fruit-loop “third wave” socialist takeover of feminism.
    * Was a supporter of British Labour for a while.
    * Came to understand that British Labour would never criticize Islam, which is fundamentally incompatible with her homosexuality.
    * Started her own political party (why not??)

  134. Roger
    #2537515, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Hollywood full of deviants and their enablers…who knew?

    Everyone, it seems.

    ’tis hoped this will see an end to their political posturing ever being taken seriously again.

  136. Top Ender
    #2537518, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Fair go Memory!

    he supported a woman’s right breast feed in public.

    Why leave out the left one? If he’s going to support them I think both need it.

  137. P
    #2537520, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Muzzlehatch
    #2537422, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    In regard to your comment at 12:25 addressed to D_B, I was wondering how your arm was healing.
    You have fared well writing here over the last coupe of days. I’ve found your comments refreshing.
    Enjoy your recuperation. I hope you will continue to post here.

  138. srr
    #2537521, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Economist: Mass Immigration to U.S. Is World’s ‘Largest Anti-Poverty Program’ at Expense of Americans

    ELIZABETH, NJ – FEBRUARY 23: People protest outside of the Elizabeth Detention Center during a rally attended by immigrant residents and activists on February 23, 2017 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Over 100 demonstrators chanted and held up signs outside of the center which is currently holding people awaiting deportation. The demonstrators, five of whom were arrested, denounced President Donald Trump and his deportation policies. Around the country stories of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have sent fear through immigrant communities. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Decades of mass immigration to the United States, with more than 1.5 million legal immigrants entering the country every year, is the world’s “largest anti-poverty program” at the expense of blue-collar American workers and the middle class, says a Harvard University economist.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/us-operating-largest-anti-poverty-program-world-mass-immigration/
    _________________________

    Refugee Resettlement: The lucrative business of serving immigrants …

    Jul 28, 2015 – Refugee Resettlement: The lucrative business of serving immigrants …. The Soros Fund Charitable Foundation had 2013 net assets of $280 million. …. Bishops: These nominally Catholic organizations are the largest VOLAGs, …

    https://capitalresearch.org/article/refugee-resettlement-the-lucrative-business-of-serving-immigrants/

  139. memoryvault
    #2537523, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Why leave out the left one? If he’s going to support them I think both need it.

    His mother is a conservative – doesn’t support anything on the left.
    (Mind you, neither of them looked like they needed supporting).

  140. Knuckle Dragger
    #2537527, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Top Ender at 1046;

    Col the bus driver is spot on. Not one worthwhile incentive has been offered for these people to get off the piss and actually contribute something to the community. One rare occasions there has been, those opportunities were rejected out of hand because it was easier to take whitefella cash and spend all day drinking it and then flogging their wives because jealousy.

    Guards have to be posted at the door of Royal Darwin Hospital to stop them escaping after being admitted for the inevitable kidney dysfunction. I’ve seen a few walking around adjoining suburbs with hospital gowns on, still holding a drip stand (complete with drip) as a type of walking stick.

    Col and you and I see what the do-Goodes don’t see, for two reasons. One, they tend to live in ‘blackfella free’ areas like Cullen Bay and Bayview, and two – if they offered or implemented any form of actual assistance their income stream would dry up. And whitey will be blamed, somehow.

    I for one refuse to take responsibility for the planned actions of others that led to the current situation. Countrymen, it’s not my fault. It’s your fault. Deal with it or accept it. Ask the Rainbow Serpent for advice.

  141. Ez
    #2537530, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Wasn’t there a feminist “free the nipple” campaign not long ago pushing for more (uncensored) tits on the internet?
    Equality, I think it was in the name of.

    The Broad apology and suspension shows Peggy O’Neal has sold out to the patriarchy and is a real set-back for women’s rights.

  142. classical_hero
    #2537531, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Perhaps Tony Abbott choose from the best and brightest of the LNP. Shivers.

  143. srr
    #2537534, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Shithouse of Horrors 4
    DoctorRandomercam
    Oct 29, 2017
    The thing I love about Halloween episodes is I don’t have to come up with a title. Or a revealing thumbnail. Do you like surprises?
    ..

    “Blair Bitch Project﻿”

  144. Top Ender
    #2537540, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    A well-known sight outside the Royal Darwin Hospital, KD, is the “casino”, consisting of scores of inmates playing cards.

    Your taxes at work.

  145. Chris
    #2537544, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I love the Teaching Company to stay on nodding terms with subjects on an informed layman’s level. Can you suggest such a primer spoken series as I am recuperating from an injury and now would be a good time to fill in this lacunae.

    Muzzlehatch, not off the top of my head but I will nose around. Anyone else with suggestions please feel free.

    I would like to recommend on an unrelated subject, moviemaking: Watch every Youtube clip by “Every Frame a Painting”. Most enjoyable and informative.

  146. Muzzlehatch
    #2537551, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    P
    #2537520, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Why thank you for your kind wishes. I am doing rather well. Initially it was a bit alarming in that an upper humorous spiral fracture was found and the registrar pumped me with fentanyl and I was told I would be shot off to surgery, next was instead put in a sling and I sent home with a pocket full of oxy. I was not sure I trusted the treatment. Turns out they were right, and the injury seems to be recovering nicely.
    My comrades from the firestation have been most solicitious and spring has sprung making basking an order of the day, along with a slew of spoken books.

    Thank goodness for opioid analgesics and a thumbs down to those that abuse them, making them harder to get hold of when really needed. I am going to squirrel a card away on the fridge for a time when they are (hopefully never) truly needed in Emergency.

    One thing this has taught me is I am a sook for pain.

  147. Muzzlehatch
    #2537558, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Currently listening to “Other Minds: The Octopus and The Evolution of Intelligent Life”.

    It is written in a joyfully reflective affable tone. Funny thoughtful and profound but without trying too hard.

    You will have to provide your own deckchair and mild midday October sunshine.

    cheers all.

  148. Muzzlehatch
    #2537559, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Chris
    #2537544, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    “Every Frame a Painting”. Most enjoyable and informative.

    Just watched a couple and they are very good. THX for the tip.

  149. Chris
    #2537561, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I just got rickrolled from Instapundit.

    Chump.

  150. Knuckle Dragger
    #2537562, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    TE,

    That would be the cultural cards learned over 40,000 years.

    One of th most infuriating things I’ve ever dealt with was in the RDH ED waiting room at 0200 with a four years old boy suffering from croup and a 39 degree plus temp, who was constantly shuffled back in the line behind a steady stream of others. They’ve got the routine down pat:

    Person: ‘My head hurts.’
    Nurse: ‘Take a seat’.
    Person: ‘But I’ve got kidney disease’.
    Nurse: ‘Come right in’.

    Person: ‘I’ve been bashed’.
    Nurse: ‘Are you hurt?’
    Person: ‘I want a drink’.
    Nurse: Come right in’.

    And so on. 18 hours is my record waiting in the ED. It’s not the staff’s fault – they’re fantastic but if they don’t do this they’re complained about and branded raaaacist. More than half the time, in my experience the vast majority get a sleep, a free sandwich and then discharge themselves so it can all happen again the next day. To put self inflicted idiocy before the welfare of a sick 4 year old. Great culture.

  151. Chris
    #2537564, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Glad you enjoyed them Muzzlehatch!

  152. notafan
    #2537565, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Notafan puts the church up with god.
    I say people over the centuries have died for their love of the teachings of Christ, not love of Pope and St Peter’s church was founded by humans probably more able to admit to their own failings as humans than Notafan would believe.

    When did I once mention love of the Church for it’s own sake or deny that it was full of sinners? Sin is the entire point of the Church.

    You’ve already said you want to throw the whole lot out, to you She has nothing to offer.

    I say that people were brought to faith through the teachings of the Church, which has faltered but never fallen and to this day preaches the Gospel as handed down by the Apostles.

    I have never once said anything about myself being good or h0ly or any such rot, I simply pointed out that there are requirements to calling yourself a member of something, on the information you have provided you are not a Catholic.

    You are the type of silly old bint that judges someone’s religious strength on church attendance.

    Nothing to do with church attendance per se but like any other organisation, memberships has it’s rules, you obviously don’t know them or you wouldn’t make such a stupid statement.

    Knowing the faith is the first step to being Catholic, accepting the faith is the second step, and practicing the faith is the third — and most difficult — step. Obeying the rules involves appreciating the wisdom and value of the various rules and laws. And, you’re asked to put that belief into action, to practice what you believe.

    You clearly aren’t even at ‘knowing the faith’ .

    Now you show how boring it really is by not responding to this comment.

    Otherwise please, you keep on opening your mouth and removing any doubt.


    Basic requirements for Catholics

  153. John64
    #2537568, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

    International cricketer Chris Gayle has won defamation battle against Fairfax Media after a NSW Supreme Court jury found he did not expose himself to a massage therapist in a Sydney dressing room.

    The jury also found Fairfax – publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times – was motivated by malice in publishing a series of reports alleging the West Indies player exposed himself to a team masseuse in February 2015.

    The jury of three women and one man took less than two hours to decide on Friday that Fairfax had not established a defence of truth to the reports.

  154. notafan
    #2537569, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    That Chris Gayle decision was amazing quick.

    A fantastic outcome.

  155. Gab
    #2537571, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

    Outstanding! It should never have gone to court in the first place.

  156. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537572, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I am amazed that a woman who confused sandwiches with towels was not considered a reliable witness.

  157. srr
    #2537573, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Vegas Security Guard Says “It’s a Big Fat Lie”, 1871
    The Still Report
    Oct 29, 2017

    Good evening, I’m still reporting on: Vegas Security Guard Says “It’s a Big Fat Lie”, 1871

    Synopsis: On Thursday, Tucker Carlson interviewed David Dickey, the head of Jesus Campos union. He told Tucker that Campos did not need a so-called guard card, that’s why he did not have one. However, we got a call just an hour ago from a 15-year veteran security guard in Las Vegas casinos who called that a “big fat lie.”

    Let’s take a look at a segment of Tucker’s interview with Mr. Dickey first. Also note that he claimed Campos was treated at a QuickCare Clinit, but this too, is denied by the guard who says these facilities are not allowed to treat gunshot wounds because they don’t even have an x-ray machine as well as other essential equipment for that kind of surgery.

    Also note that Mr. Hickey says that Mr. Campos was not taken to the QuickCare Clinic until Thursday 11 days after the shooting??? Does that make sense to anyone.?
    [insert]
    So here’s a guy who was called a hero because he was evacuating people from rooms while bleeding after he was shot. Remember in version #1 of the story, it was police officers who insisted that he go to the hospital?

    But then Tucker Carlson the day after the shooting called all the Quick Cares in the city and they reported that Campos had not been there.

    So what did he do? Put a tourniquet on his thigh and then drive down to Mexico to deposit some money in a safe place?
    (insert: “And who is “we”….)

    Now we’ll hear the phone interview I did with a real Las Vegas casino security guard.

  158. H B Bear
    #2537574, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Has Fauxfacts ever won a defamation case?

    And another finding of malice by the j’ism purveyors. Put a bullet in them.

  159. Steve trickler.
    #2537575, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Guaranteed to cause offense.

    Probably out of bounds for OUR ABC/RAGE regular programming.

    Genius.



  160. Lysander
    #2537576, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    So, I’m no legal expert but let me get this right…

    The foreign power (dual citizen) section of the Australian Constitution was included and passed through Parliament in 1901 by a bunch of foreign powers. How does that work?

  161. Boambee John
    #2537577, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    memory vault

    It was something to do with your wife gaining eligibility for a pension or like. I must confess to some occasional memory weakness also, just a vague recollection of a comment you made.

  162. miltonf
    #2537578, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Another nail in the coffin of those vomit making rags

  163. calli
    #2537579, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    They identified as Australian, Lysander.

  164. Muzzlehatch
    #2537580, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    ssr

    You reckon that is scary? Checkout R2DINDU.

  166. stackja
    #2537583, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Gayle force Fairy tales.

  167. Roger
    #2537584, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    The foreign power (dual citizen) section of the Australian Constitution was included and passed through Parliament in 1901 by a bunch of foreign powers. How does that work?

    Prior to 1949 all Australians were British subjects and Britain was not considered a foreign power.

  169. stackja
    #2537587, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Roger
    #2537584, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm
    The foreign power (dual citizen) section of the Australian Constitution was included and passed through Parliament in 1901 by a bunch of foreign powers. How does that work?

    Prior to 1949 all Australians were British subjects and Britain was not considered a foreign power.
    Lysander
    #2537586, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm
    Thanks Roger.

    Then ALP changed the rules.

  170. C.L.
    #2537588, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

    LOL.
    Made my day.
    Yet again we see leftists mistaking their weird wish-worldview with reality.
    It was a men’s dressing room, FFS.
    He can have as much of his penis out as he likes.
    And the malice angle. Wow, that was obvious.
    Gayle was unapologetic about the “don’t blush” brouhaha and Fairfax decided to get him.
    To fulfill this malicious and illegal desire, they used a clearly high-strung woman like a prostitute.

  172. Roger
    #2537593, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Lysander
    #2537586, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm
    Thanks Roger.
    Then ALP changed the rules.

    Between 1949 and 1984 our status began to change from both the UK side and ours.

  173. stackja
    #2537595, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Roger
    #2537593, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    Lysander
    #2537586, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm
    Thanks Roger.
    Then ALP changed the rules.

    Between 1949 and 1984 our status began to change from both the UK side and ours.

    For the worse.

  174. srr
    #2537596, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Shane Rider 🇺🇸‏ @shaneriderMA 13m13 minutes ago

    What did Seth Macfarlane know about Kevin Spacey?

    Here’s the Kevin Spacey joke from Family Guy in its full context.

    https://twitter.com/shaneriderMA/status/924851176478248961

  175. Leigh Lowe
    #2537597, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The trumped up Qantas leprechaun is off his fucking head.
    As if Airbus and Boeing are going to spend billions extra to frame their range/capacity/efficiency model around some pissy little airline at the bottom of the earth.
    FFS.
    They will build their jets to service Europe-Asia-Americas routes and everyone else can take it or leave it.

  176. stackja
    #2537598, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    ALP lost UK side:

    362 Chifley to Attlee
    Letter, CANBERRA, 7 June 1948

    TOP SECRET AND PERSONAL

    SECURITY OF SECRET DEFENCE INFORMATION
    I would refer to the visit of Sir Percy Sillitoe and Mr. Hollis of M.I.5. As you are aware, Sir Percy was unable to return to Australia from Malaya for a final discussion on the matters raised by him, and I informed Mr. Hollis that I would furnish a report to you direct.

    And USA:

    363 Makin to Chifley
    Cablegram 38, WASHINGTON, 3 July 1948, 12.15 p.m.

    TOP SECRET

    I advised you in personal cable about a year ago[1] that we had been briefed by the State Department as to Australia’s position re receipt of information by Australian Services from U.S. Services. This was to the effect that the U.S. Services were authorised to release up to and including Secret Information to Australian Services and in specific cases Top Secret Information but Australian Services were not allowed to collaborate with U.K. on U.S. classified information.

  177. srr
    #2537599, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Mike Tokes‏Verified account @MikeTokes 23h23 hours ago

    Air traffic control tapes on the night of the Las Vegas shooting:

    “There’s active shooters on the runway. They’re on the airport property”

    https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/924508300783185921

  178. Roger
    #2537600, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    For the worse.

    Yes, largely; on the other hand, imagine if Australia had followed Britain into the EU (not a complete impossibility at the time)…as it is until Brexit we retained British political institutions and sovereignty more fully than the British.

  179. Leigh Lowe
    #2537602, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    C.L.

    #2537588, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

    Fucking gold.
    Fairfax ran with a story on the basis of an uncorroborated bullshit story from a known twisted-sister because … “giving a voice to the downtrodden”.
    They will still be scratching their heads and no doubt Das Projekt et al will report it as a “setback for feminism”.
    No … it’s a setback for lying, gold-digging misandrist bitches is what it is.
    No doubt Roger has a scoreboard on the amount Fairfax has pissed away on defamation in pursuit of the endless string of socialist drums they beat incessantly.

  181. stackja
    #2537604, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Will Dr Matthew Collins QC return his fees to FairyTales?

  182. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537605, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    How cool have the outfits been that Gayle wears to court?

    That man loves his fancy threads.

  183. stackja
    #2537609, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Gayle force started earlier:

    Chris Gayle trial relocated after Supreme Court floods
    Sarah Crawford, The Daily Telegraph
    October 30, 2017 9:05am

    DOZENS of Supreme and Federal court cases have been affected after a faulty sprinkler caused flooding to at least four floors of the The Law Courts building in Sydney, including the registry.

  184. C.L.
    #2537610, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I’ll be fascinated to see how much Gayle wins in damages. The allegation was more malicious and more damaging than the ones for which Rebel Wilson scored millions. Let’s be on the look-out for sexism and racism directed against Gayle.

  185. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537611, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Fairfax has admitted the story was malicious, but argued it was true.

    That has been rejected. They are in deep deep shit.

    Gayle will get millions based on the exposure… and not just of his prodigious West Indian willow.

  186. test pattern
    #2537612, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Philippines: Anger, Frustration as Marawi Residents Find Their Homes Ruined

    ‘He warned that the U.S. involvement in the war through aerial surveillance provided to Philippine forces had “exacerbated terrorism and terrorist networks” in the southern region. He did not elaborate.’

    This is a bit of NPA (Communist) propaganda from a spokesman for one of their front groups in Mindanao. That an official US media outlet like Benarnews, which is part of Radio Free Asia should carry it is interesting to say the least and shows there are tensions among those responsible for US policy there.

    As Australia has also helped with the same surveillance I assume the ‘warning’ applies to Australia too.

    http://www.benarnews.org/english/news/philippine/philippines-militants-10262017143859.html

  187. Snoopy
    #2537613, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Shorter Kevin Spacey:

    I don’t remember the attempted homo-p3dophilia, I’m a homosexual.

  188. Mother Lode
    #2537614, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    It might have been a clever ploy by Fairfax.

    Not having any money to award him the court might decide he has to be paid in Fairfax shares.

  189. overburdened
    #2537615, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Re Manus and the accidental tourists- the Government has an open offer of re-settlement in Cambodia, fund re-location to a place that agrees to take them if they ask or to go back to the cesspit that they came from. Same for Nauru. Instead the long game is still to get to Australia. Given the state of things here it makes one wonder about the logic of some people.
    Since I’m in the mood, in response to the orison at the commencement of this thread, all I can say is that there would be fuck all participants if his request was granted. I accept that I am a fuckwit, so I guess you didn’t pray hard enough. That fact notwithstanding, I try to be as honest and constructive as well as somewhat disgruntled at times when posting. The fragility of some of the egos who take umbrage at their inaccuracy being pointed out demonstrates a different species of fuckwit. It is never my intention to try and crawl over anyone’s back but to add meat to bones of informed discussion if something that comes into my sphere of learning, experience and peer review arrives. I do not use search engines to make out I know something that I really don’t. I also try not to establish myself as an authority on anything I post about. I have however been to places I post about and speak only of my own experiences and perceptions. I will make mistakes and stand to be corrected. This is probably because part of my fuckwittery is to try and be as good as I can be and improve when the opportunity arises. My happiness does not depend on the approval of others.
    A sincere and much respected man once asked in a certain context to a group of associates of which I was one, ‘One day your going to be dead so what do you want to be?’

  190. notafan
    #2537616, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Kevin Spacey’s coming out is the biggest non revelation this century.

    His comment about the need for reflection at the end was a little odd.

    Maybe he is expected a few more chicken hawk stories to emerge.

  191. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537617, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Shorter Kevin Spacey:

    I don’t remember the attempted homo-p3dophilia, I’m a homosexual.

    One day we may find about about the assault in the London park.

    A seriously creepy pervert.

  192. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537619, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Gayle should be awarded domain.com and rsvp.com

  193. srr
    #2537621, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    hee hee … The Dems have selected their fiels to run against Trump in 2020 — 😆 –

    Mary 💋 🇺🇸‏ @AmericanHotLips 16h16 hours ago

    🤣😂🤣😂OMG I can’t WAIT‼️
    If this is “bringing their best” why even bother!
    😂🤦🏼‍♀️ This is gonna be so much fun🍿🍿🍿
    https://twitter.com/AmericanHotLips/status/924619756069629952

    #Trump2020 #SundayFunday

  194. Leigh Lowe
    #2537625, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2537619, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Gayle should be awarded domain.com and rsvp.com

    Give him something he can use.
    He does not need rsvp.com.

  195. srr
    #2537629, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
    Jacob Wohl‏Verified account @JacobAWohl 11h11 hours ago

    Fusion GPS financial records will come out this week—You will be surprised by who else is implicated

  196. C.L.
    #2537630, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    At The Australian:

    Gayle wins defamation case
    2:23PM SAM BUCKINGHAM-JONES
    The cricketer celebrates in his case against Fairfax Media, saying, ‘That was a triple century’, but the publisher is shocked.

    SHOCKED!
    Ahahahahahaha.

  197. srr
    #2537632, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago

    If #Manafort gets arrested for 2007 – 2008

    It opens the door to SINGING LIKE A CANARY

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924817156239392768

    #CLINTON

  198. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537633, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    I am officially a living fossil.

    Archaeology work has been ongoing at Fort McCoy for more than 30 years, and archaeologists contracted by Fort McCoy to come across many military-related artifacts.

    Recently, while excavating at a site at the installation, archaeologists recovered 33 .30-caliber blank cartridges and metal ammunition belt links.

    A few of the metal ammunition belt links had markings as well, including “M13” with a “J” beneath it, an open hole in the metal, and a circle with the crosshairs symbol below it. In the 1980s, the Lake City .30-caliber blank cartridges would have been shipped linked by M13 links in 100-count cardboard boxes, which in turn would have been packed inside larger metal ammunition boxes for use with the M60 machine gun.

    Yep, in 1980 it was my job to carry around and fire the M-60 with linked blanks similar to the ones the archaeologist found.

    Blank cartridges, metal ammunition belt links found at Fort McCoy

    Archaeologists are now excavating 1980’s sites. Sheesh.

  199. DrBeauGan
    #2537634, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Dover, I read through both links you provided, with a certain guilty pleasure. Pleasure because Feser is an intelligent man and writes well, guilty because I have long considered metaphysics a rather frivolous game and unable to lead to secure conclusions.

    The fifth way is what I have registered in my memory as the teleological argument. It seems to be widely confused with the argument from design, Wikipedia is utterly hopeless on this and Feser does an excellent job of distinguishing them. The Aquinas argument is far more subtle and better thought out than the Paley et al argument, but relies on metaphysics. The Paley argument is much easier to refute and in any case doesn’t lead to the conclusion Paley wants, as Feser and some of his quotations show.

    I should have liked to read a translation of the relevant part of the Summa but couldn’t find it on the interwebzy thingo. Ive read some of it long ago. Aquinas had a formidable intellect and is interesting but not easy.

    Thanks again for the links. I don’t buy the argument but it is clever and well thought out.

    Muzzlehatch, whatever you do to get a primer on theology, don’t trust Wikipedia. It sucks.

  200. Muzzlehatch
    #2537636, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxNJghaEV3o

    For anyone not aware / remotely interested in the pop alt right politics discussion. The denouement on Candace Owens.

  202. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537639, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Ben Shapiro‏Verified account @benshapiro 24m24 minutes ago

    “Sure, I may have tried to rape a 14-year-old boy when I was 26, but I’m gay!” is a pretty horrible defense. #Spacey

  203. srr
    #2537640, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago
    More 🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted MathesonQuixote

    Here comes the data roll it out Ill give the names ✅✅✅

    MathesonQuixote @DonYuanQuixote

    @__0HOUR1_ http://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2006a/030306/030306a.php
    Follieri and the Catholics

  204. Baldrick
    #2537641, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

    Won’t somebody spare a thought for Tracey Spicer?

  205. srr
    #2537644, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
    MathesonQuixote‏ @DonYuanQuixote 3h3 hours ago
    Replying to @__0HOUR1_

    And he’s Anne Hathaway’s ex

    FBI grabs Anne Hathaway’s diaries

    Anne Hathaway could be drawn deeper into the fraud scandal of her ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, now that FBI agents have seized the actress’ private journals, sources tell us.

    The agents confiscated the intimate diaries of the “Devil Wears Prada” star during another raid on Follieri’s $37,500-a-month Trump Tower pad, according to the sources. Seeking to bolster their case against the dashing Italian, who has been charged with 11 counts of fraud and money laundering, agents are also said to have seized photos of Follieri with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Pope John Paul II, and John and Cindy McCain. Also confiscated were documents, watches, a Tiffany clock, an antique Bible and personal photos of Follieri and Hathaway.

    Hathaway, who has been charged with no crime, has cut off all contact with the 30-year-old Follieri, say sources. While Follieri recently had associates return to Hathaway a $250,000 abstract painting that had hung in his pad, “she’s changed her numbers so he can’t reach her,” says a friend. “Raffaello has been trying to call her all the time.”

    The disconnect notice is bound to darken the 7½-by-8-foot Metropolitan Correctional Center cell where Follieri has been held since his June 24 arrest, which stemmed from his bid to sell Catholic Church properties.

    http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/fbi-grabs-anne-hathaway-diaries-article-1.347719

  206. Ez
    #2537647, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Spacey is fucked.
    Despite that bullshit “I honestly do not remember the encounter”, check how Anthony Rapp sets the scene on his Spacey assault:

    …Spacey invited him to attend a party he was hosting a few days later at his Manhattan apartment.

    He went, gladly, and alone. Rapp said he honestly cannot recall what he told his mother — who died from cancer in 1997 — about the party, but he stressed that the idea of him attending a party held by an adult Broadway actor did not seem like a cause for concern….

    When he arrived at Spacey’s apartment, Rapp quickly realized that he was the only nonadult there…

    Because a lot of adults invite 14 YO boys* to their apartments to hang out, unsupervised, with no other children around and don’t intend to molest them.

    * Who, in his own words, said, “I looked younger than 14.”

    I’m sure this was only a once off and this whole thing will blow over in a day or so.

  207. test pattern
    #2537648, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    ‘Col and you and I see what the do-Goodes don’t see, for two reasons. One, they tend to live in ‘blackfella free’ areas like Cullen Bay and Bayview, and two – if they offered or implemented any form of actual assistance their income stream would dry up.’

    The Bigotfish are schooling up! It’s Fuckknuckle the unwashed sockpuppet telling lies again.

    Darwin is a tiny place, everyone sees everything. There is very little institutional memory because there are so many blow-ins. There are very few do gooders in Darwin. The people who work at the coalface with longgrassers are not well paid. eg the bloke who found the late singer on the beach is an old mate of mine who had one of the last pre cyclone homes in the middle of town. He’s a professional activist who’s never been interested in money.

  208. Ez
    #2537650, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Also, the inviting Rapp to a nightclub with a friend (see, nothing bad happened to you last time around Kevin) is classic grooming.

  209. Muzzlehatch
    #2537652, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Exploring Metaphysics
    from the great courses is the one I am loading up. the great courses are always reliably engaging, pitched at the inquiring amateur and reliable scholarship.
    And NO Wikipedia is useless apart from names and dates.

  210. Caveman
    #2537653, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Whats with these chicks named Julia or Julie getting a stab at

  211. Caveman
    #2537655, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    the PM ship. (lost that sentence)

  212. srr
    #2537658, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago

    http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-clinton-burkle-20160107-story,amp.html

    Thanks @prayingmedic history of Burkle

    What did Ron Burkle get out of his relationship with the Clintons? An education, he says

    Beefriending Bill and Hillary Clinton — and giving them access to his private 757 jet — gave Ron Burkle more insight into world affairs than any graduate program might have.

    At one point the billionaire businessman was on half of all the trips the former president made abroad. Burkle says he met 47 world leaders in 47 countries. There was a private meeting Clinton held with Nelson Mandela that went on for hours; Burkle was in the room.

    Burkle, who never finished college, says he found the travel so enlightening that he structured his son’s schooling around it, arranging for a private tutor to join them on the jet so his child could join the international trips with Clinton.

    Burkle talked about the experiences during an expansive interview with the Los Angeles Times this week, in which he also expressed ambivalence about Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, reflected on his now-dissolved $15-million business partnership with Bill Clinton and explained why he is cohosting a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate John Kasich.

    The trips became a springboard for the billionaire jetsetter to put his own mark on international affairs. UCLA is home to the Burkle Center for International Relations, now prominent on the circuit of world leaders and diplomats visiting Los Angeles.

    The investor talks about politics as a kind of entryway to more interesting people and pursuits.

    In the case of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), his enthusiasm for her career led him into a friendship with her husband, Richard Blum, a fellow billionaire who also has a taste for adventure and international exploration.
    […]
    _______

    Ron Burkle raised $10 million for the Clintons.
    Now, he has almost nothing to do with them.

    http://www.latimes.com/nation/politics/la-na-ron-burkle-clintons-20160107-story.html

  213. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537659, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Recent events make you wonder why Shorten’s alleged rape of a young lady isn’t taken more seriously.

  214. notafan
    #2537660, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    What we need now is some ten year old news stories as distraction squirrels from the news of the day.

    I did not even know Spacey was not ‘out’.

    Actors are too often weird upthemselvers, must be too many sycophants hanging around.

    I hated American Beauty by the way Kevin, especially the scene with the plastic bags.

    Horrible people with shallow lives.

  215. DrBeauGan
    #2537661, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    If Kevin Spacey had invited me to a party when I was fourteen, I should have run like hell. His creepiness ought to be obvious to even tbe most naïve kid.

