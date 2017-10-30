Liberty Quote
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
New poll out: wolves like living in a sheep pen!
‘European Muslims perceive the EU more positively than other Europeans’
Curiously the sheep don’t seem to like the farmer who lets wolves live with them.
Podium
President Trump: Investigate Clinton Ties to Russia
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Dallas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump’s tweeted on Sunday about the lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton and her ties to a number of scandals.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/president-donald-trump-tweets-clintonrussia-ties-investigated/
___
What a horrible God mocking mobster.
Typical of all it’s ilk, gallops in on it’s bloody high horse of evil self worship, trampling over those who refuse to put The First Commandment second to worldly powers –
THERE SHE GOES AGAIN:
HILLARY SMEARS JUDGE ROY MOORE’S *SUPPORTERS*
WITH IDENTITY POLITICS
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/10/29/hillary-clinton-anyone-accepts-roy-moores-bigotry-hatred-held-accountable/
Top 5
Missed the podium by THAT much
Another day in Paradise.
It just gets better and better. Tasmania in December and Rome next May.
What could go wrong?
My manual typewriter arrived, now to stock up with candles.
Let us pray.
Dear Lord
Please let this thread be fuckwit free.
Amen.
Top ten!
Lucky number eight!
OverTheMoonbat @OverTheMoonbat 13h13 hours ago
..
#JFKFiles
‘The Big Lie’ Corroborated in JFK Files – #LBJ was a member of the KKK
https://www.americanewshub.com/2017/10/29/jfk-files-drop-explosive-charge-lbj-democrats-arent-going-like/ …
…
Thom O’Thumb® @monkeyphist 15h15 hours ago
..
Imagine the tsunami of eureka moments if liberals were to read ‘The Big Lie’ with open minds.
…
OHIO WOMEN 4 TRUMP @Suweetpea 10h10 hours ago
..
Excerpt #TheBigLie Needs to be part of the American History curriculum in all Schools
https://twitter.com/Suweetpea/status/924622962464043008
Ten!
From Daily Mail
“Australia has so many natural resources, electricity should be cheap’: Elon Musk gets emotional when told how much Australians REALLY pay for power and bridles at his battery farm being compared to the Big Banana”
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 41m41 minutes ago
#FusionGPS had their records sealed because they have some deep state clients they have run many operations for agencies of power!
#CIA
..
Like I said with #FusionGPS in the Ambaroff Scandal she was fed his email accounts and dirt came in from ppl in DC that wanted him out.
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924771365898674176
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 10m10 minutes ago
#Ambramoff #SusanSchmidt #FusionGPS no diffrent than @wikileaks or Jullianassange
[Periscope]
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1lPKqpgYnqZxb
From the Oz. Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah..
Who knew Lebanon had a rugby league team?
Made up of Australians.
Sweet 16?
Thanks Carpe Jugulum as I was still engrossed on the old “fred”!
Top temps forecast in the Sydney Basin today – 36 deg C.
NSW sucking in about 1000 Mw of power from Qld and Vic to keep the lights and A/cs on.
If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.
From quote in Bruce of Newcastle comment, above:
‘Muslims are the only ones who, for example, rate their trust in the European Parliament higher than 5, on a scale from 1 to 10.’
That would be because they’ve never known anything better than toothless parliaments and unelected authoritarians. And even better, this lot of authoritarians would destroy their own societies to accommodate them. What’s not to like?
Top 20
My memory may well be at fault, but after the assassination of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Irish Republican Army was subtly warned that, if there were any more shenanigans involving the Royal Family, the Irish Republican Army wouldn’t like what would happen to them?
Sigh. And here I sit in the largest coal export port in the world surrounded by vast deposits of coal.
Menzies loyal ally Fadden. L forgetting NP?
Letter of the Day in the Nt News:
Time to get tough
MUCH has been said and more will no doubt come about the Government’s attempt to curb alcohol-related crimes and violence.
I am 73 years old and am a professional driver of limos and large buses in Darwin and around the NT. I should be retired but cannot afford to.
Not one day passes without me seeing drunks on the streets, the pavements, the parks or wherever.
I think to myself, s..t I wish I had the money to get pissed to the eyebrows every day, but then realise that these people are 100 per cent dependent on Centrelink and do not work, most have never had a real job and the majority are unemployable, so our Government is 100 per cent funding these alcoholics! (Does this give that warm feeling in the way my tax is being squandered)!
No government will ever come up with a solution to this problem, which our Chief Minister stated is costing around $640 million a year, that’s a mere $73 an hour 24/7.
We all know that they should devise a solution but I have not seen any progress in the 50 years I have lived in the NT, except that billions has been channelled to rectify the problem, without avail.
My solution is to tear up the Racial Discrimination Act now. Give everyone six months to get a job and if they cannot then give them a chit good for three meals a day if they spend six hours of the day picking up rubbish and doing a community service, take the Basics Card away from them but give them say the equivalent of the price of one packet of cigarettes a week as a treat.
I can already hear the howling from you do-gooders in the bushes but maybe as you are so against people being homeless then why don’t you, yes you, invite 10 or 20 to stay at your place for the duration and then you will have a rare opportunity to put them on the straight and narrow and you will save us taxpayers $640 million a year!
Colin Blair
top XYZ!
If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday…
High bills and unreliable supply…Green energy policy, good and hard.
Gough again.
Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.
Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah.
ISIS threatens Prince George, Royal family in chilling message
As we struggle daily to reach the summit of Peak Stupidity, there are another culture going in the opposite direction to sink into Depravity’s Depths.
Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.
Green, not just Greens, as advocated by Maladroit & Tits.
They may not suffer personal electricity problems, but the public backlash will be a bother come summer.
Nothing like the consequences of idiotic policy, good and hard, to wake the punters up.
1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness until Gough promised a ‘better’ Australia.
Nothing screams environmental consciousness like sweat running down your arse crack.
The latest polls say we are doomed to have a shorten incompetent left government a la rudd/ giliard instead of a left wing turnbull incompetent one . The Libs are unreal. It is better to lose big time than admit you backed the wrong horse when you dumped Abbot . Hopefully lots of lib/lefties lose their seats to be replaced by equally stupid incompetent lefty career pollies ,the rest can defect to the party they love the union mafia thick as four short planks alp, they will slot in well there amongst the other wankers . We really need Sortition ,anything but career politics and criminal gangs called parties .
How it that possible when it was you that posted that?
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago
Mission accomplished Dr Sabow was in contact with @Thomas1774Paine this is real working think tanks.
..
Big Surprise coming soon……
Waiting on a something,,,,,
#FusionGPS
..
Then on NOV 1st
..
Hello #FusionGPS uncovering the rats at light speed!
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_
The McGowan Government, dealing with the crucial matters.
Sortition from a pool of candidates selected by Rafferty’s rules?
1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness…
R-G-R losing control of our borders should have done the same…4 years later they’re in the box seat.
Is the mayor of London, Rabid Khan, behind this threat to Prince George? After all, he is a member of the same side as the rest of the muslims of Londonistan.
Praying Medic @prayingmedic 2h2 hours ago
Who Is The Uranium One Witness?
Did Trump Know Mueller Was Compromised?!
[Periscope]
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1MnxngAnPgMKO
MT’s ‘magnificent political judgement’ again.
I resemble that remark!
The ALPFL has solved the topless tits mystery.
Hahaha!
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/924693159220862976
I can see why he likes her.
At Bolt’s: Holy Toledo. This kid is genius.
Struth , Your claim to have posted offensive falsehoods about the Catholic Church merely for the purpose of trolling is revealing of much, mostly about your petty spitefulness.
And yet twice you have called me a bitch because you didn’t like where a debate was going.
Many people, throughout history, unable to read and write, have not only lived in faith but willingly died for it, all you have revealed is your ignorance of God and his Holy Church. To disparage them and those that lead them to Christ, well what would you know?
Many great men have also defended the Church, Newman, Chesterton, Fulton Sheen and a host of others.
That a mere female does as well is neither here or there, you ignoramus.
The men of my family that practice their faith are Catholics, you are not, whatever you chose to call yourself.
And yes it is about Faith, funnily enough.
I assume, that, as religion actually bores you, you will now shut up. Clearly someone had you in mind when they wrote about fools
Because you Speak and Remove All Doubt
None of those homosexual convictions were for two blokes bumming each other in the quiet enjoyment of their own home.
The charges should stand.
Apart from its overall mental decline in terms of plot plausibility, last night’s ‘Dr Blake’ was only marginally anti-Catholic and relatively free from ‘progressive’ preachiness.
The exception was an Italian couple so conscientiously portrayed as warm, vibrant, life affirming Mediterranean types that they inadvertently came across as comic wogs out of a Leggos ad. Naturally the white trash rednecks of Ballarat despised them – ‘what can you expect of ‘New Australians’ [sneer] ‘.
Running in the background of the scenario is a ‘police corruption inquiry’, Did they have ‘police corruption inquiries’ back in 1960??
Not sure you can hang it all on Turdbull, Stackja. Abbott had pretty much finished trashing the LNP brand with his “Team Australia” backdown on 18C in August 2014.
Re-criminalise homosexuality and lesbianism.
There goes the ADF.
Typical, runs for, and wins, election in violation of existing rules. Response: change the rules!
He means the people who voted for him.
And, in shock, I note that the ALP has it right.
Spot on, Mr Clare.
But, don’t worry, Malcolm Turnbull will jump in and promptly save the day!
Perhaps not.
Global warming grips Thornbury…we just had a few minutes of hail. Does anyone know if Al Gore is in the area?
Jeebus wept!
It used to be illegal for women in WA to go into the saloon bar at the pub. Are you going to apologise for that, too?
It used to be illegal to have a radio or TV without a licence. Are you going to apologise for that, too?
It used to be illegal to buy more than two bottles of beer on a Sunday. Are you going to apologise for that, too?
Bloody sweaty ex-Navy lawyer …
From the Oz. I wonder how long his public relations guru took to draft his apology?
It still should be.
Not sure you can hang it all on Turdbull, Stackja. Abbott had pretty much finished trashing the LNP brand with his “Team Australia” backdown on 18C in August 2014.
Agree about Abbott but Maocolm has done nothing to improve any of Abbott’s mess and only created more of his own.
Some say that Maocolm is a lefty plant to destroy the Libs.
The problem with this theory is there are so many lefties in the Libs that Maocolm looks no worse than they do.
This is the only theory that fits. Lucy is using Waffles to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Daddy.
Not disputed. My remark was a historical observation, not a Turdbull endorsement.
Out to destroy the Libs, yes, but a Leftie plant, no. Turdbull has been wholly motivated by a seething rage against the Libs ever since they dumped him as Leader in 2009. It’s payback time.
Useful idiots, nothing more, nothing less.
NSW sucking in about 1000 Mw of power from Qld and Vic to keep the lights and A/cs on.
It’s worse. Closer to 1500 MW
NSW sucking in power from everyone.
NSW$81.74
Demand
8,683
Generation
7,130
Wind and Other
596
m0nty
At 0114 on the old thread you suggested that Manafort is the Monday target and money laundering is the game.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I thought that Manafort had earlier connections with the Clintons? Money laundering certainly seems to be part of their game?
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago
Hi John Mccain Hillary Clinton Rick Gates Paul Manafort
Do you Knuckleheads think stuff hides
Im on Fire @Thomas1774Paine
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924792081981280256
Zoom!
..
Paul Manafort John McCain Rick Gates 2008 @realDonaldTrump we got you covered boss!
The DOJ ignored them all in 2008 they knew all along!
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924795088106029056
..
After a careful review, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are Plants!
..
Periscope 10 minute countdown
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 4m4 minutes ago
#Manafort #McCain #Gates #Clinton #Russia #Ukraine Lobbying The Link
[Periscope]
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1YpJkWbqovyJj
It’s from David Thompson’s Friday ephemera.
Aspie isn’t necessarily genius.
I identify as top 50.
Yawn.
I said I was a confirmed catholic.
Didn’t really have that much choice in the matter.
Never said I call myself one now.
You are the type of silly old bint that judges someone’s religious strength on church attendance.
Not saying you do, but you sure make it sound like that.
If you think an institution full of men is blameless and pure, I would suggest to you to look in the mirror to see the fool.
The church had and has faults.
I have already said that it doesn’t mean it hasn’t done way more good than harm in the world.
However you chose to cherry pick, and have limited comprehension skills when fired up.
Gee, that’s a surprise.
The west prospered when the word of god wasn’t filtered by the elites.
The fear of God through the elites, was replaced by the love of god through direct connection with his word, to some extent.
Keep on grandstanding, you virtuous soul, you.
That’s my theory and I am sticking to it – until I have a better theory.
On the first day of the Qld election,
My true love said to me.
I’m quite happy to incorporate this into my own pet theory of Turdbull’s motivation.
Unfortunately I have no idea what he did to Lucy’s Daddy.
Would someone please fill me in on the details?
And by the way, taking your grandstanding dribble on is not trolling.
And there wasn’t one falsehood in anything I said.
You were crapping on the other day and I had to do something else so had to let it go.
So I said my piece this morning.
However it has been said.
It’s what I believe, so take it or leave it.
I am not against the catholic church.
I am just not a blind worshipper of the men in the institution.
You may say they can do no wrong, and I say they are just men and have, are and will continue to go bad.
Just like the rest of us.
If I was to go to communion, where people are gathered in his name, the personal failings of everyone around me, and myself, including the bloke holding up the cracker is irrelevant.
The church and the people are all followers of the bible.
And are one and the same.
Please don’t start another interminable thread flogging theological arguments like yesterday.
You never change anyone’s mind, and you either start fights among former friends or bore everyone speechless.
Struth, when has notafan ever said the men of the institutional church can ‘ do no wrong’ or ‘blindly followed’ whatever they’ve said?
At least I think we can count on the power staying on for the next four weeks.
That’s more certainty than most elections give us – on anything.
At least in Queensland. If NSW and VIC have to go to hell to achieve that, well then, that’s just politics isn’t it?
Sebastian Gorka DrGVerified account @SebGorka 2h2 hours ago
From @WSJ no less.
#MuellerRESIGN
https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/924779285797376007
Damn late to the party.
70 something.
Plibeserk on the potential for challenging Barnaby’s Ministerial decisions:
“We’re not encouraging anyone to lodge a complaint.”
No, they just supplied the oxygen by tasking the Parliamentary Library with drawing up a list of decisions. The ABC is right now running hard on the subject with the help of academic lawyer Anne Twomey.
Ooh, Ooh, can we now challenge Goughs introduction of medibank on the basis that he was sacked by the GG for corruption?
I suggest to you that I said Bint, or you were being bitchy.
However , if I directly called you a bitch, which I do not recall, I wholeheartedly apologise.
For some reason, with all the bad language I use from time to time, I feel that would actually be low act.
Did anyone actually look at Labor to see whether the whole motley bunch passed citizenship muster?
I know the MSM would not want to look too carefully under that rock, and Labor would just brass it out – especially since Maol believes ‘the best form of attack is curl up into a ball and hope no one sees you.’
dover_beach
I have always found technical Theology a bit of a slog. Like many here I am Catholic for family and cultural reasons. There is also a fuzzy numinousness floating about there.
I love the Teaching Company to stay on nodding terms with subjects on an informed layman’s level. Can you suggest such a primer spoken series as I am recuperating from an injury and now would be a good time to fill in this lacunae.
Like when subjects I do understand are being discussed I can adjudicate, less so I learn, but sadly here it is way over my head. Regards.
Agree. One of the lowest acts out there is to call a female a “bitch”. I don’t know why, but it gets to me. In any case, good of you to apologise.
Cockhead. He should’ve escalated and said what he does in his own time with a consenting young woman is his business.
TA followed George Brandis advice?
I have the perfect slogan which will guarantee every SJW snowflake would vote it down …
“A relaxation of citizenship requirements for election to Parliament could see Donald Trump elected Australian PM.”
Hypocrisy: Twitter Bans Roger Stone But Allows Vicious Leftists Tweets
My point in this whole debate, which I am stepping away from, because I will just be repeating myself.
Those great people died for the church, or Christianity and Jesus?
For the love of our god, or the church itself.
Notafan puts the church up with god.
I say people over the centuries have died for their love of the teachings of Christ, not love of Pope and St Peter’s church was founded by humans probably more able to admit to their own failings as humans than Notafan would believe.
In these direct words of Notafan above, the church is her lord, as much as Jesus Christ.
It’s just what I picked up on.
I am doing what Pedro says, as I agree with him.
I’ll just be repeating myself.
Well we’d all like to see that, however he’s just a young bloke establishing his AFL career.
As it is he is banned for three games. If he escalated he would probably never play again, such is the way the AFL is governed these days.
I’ve been catching up with my Catallaxy reading and found Dr. Crawford’s open letter to Josh Frydenberg (thanks Rafe for posting).
My voting intentions were always based to two key requirements, these are better immigration policies, and the abandonment of all subsidies for renewable energy (and associated government departments and authorities).
I now have, after reading Dr. Crawford’s letter, a third key requirement to decide where my vote will go. I now also want a Royal Commission into the complete debacle that is Australia’s energy policy, with the Commissioner granted powers to sentence those responsible to lengthy gaol terms.
I really would like to see Turnbull, Hunt & Frydenberg (plus assorted others) spending some considerable time in gaol.
Which it was, UNTIL he broadcast the picture all over his facebook/twitter feeds.
Having said that, the appropriate response would then have been – you are all just jealous!
Probably, Stackja, but irrelevant. The 18C “Team Australia” backdown was just the last in a long line of stuff-ups that cost Abbott and the Liberals any and all goodwill gained at the election. These started with the announced intention to raise the retiring age to 70, blundered through the “fairness tax”, got tied up in red and green tape banning a fishing enterprise, and fell into a hole upholding more Greenie demands to delay the Carmichael Coal Development.
Truth is, if an election had been held in August 2014 after the “Team Australia” comments, the Libs probably would have lost government. A truly mind-boggling “accomplishment” for a government elected with the second biggest majority ever, less than twelve months previously.
Just try it.
A referendum on changing Section 44 would lose with a 90+% No vote.
This is worrying.
Police dog stops wanted gunman after four-hour crime spree
Apparently police dogs still bite anybody.
Where is General Morrison when you need him?
Once again a politician apologises for something they didn’t do, while simultaneously enacting harmful policies that will need to be apologised for by another politician in the future.
And so it goes.
And to think all this is attributable to ONE man – TA. It’s rubbish I say. TA was sabotaged by doctors and doctors wives candidates that never had any intention to follow through on a “conservative” agenda.
Go ahead … Make my day.
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 1h1 hour ago
NO ONE is writing about this judge. How in the hell does she get Fusion GPS case AND Awan case assigned when BOTH implicate Obama? Rigged !!
Easy, there’s still real collusion between the the enemies within and without to keep feeding enough rope to 😉
TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.
Which he chose.
However Mark McGowan bans homosexual commentator Milo Yiannopoulos from using any government building.
People keeping up with the consistent sleuths will also understand why so many people are disappearing from public discourse and why so many others are showing signs of panic while trying to keep up their job of being spin merchants and propagandists for some of the largest organisations involved in human trafficking.
Following whose advice?
Well on the weekend I had a prisoner between me and the window of the plane…New ALP member for Mining and Pastoral
Did I bash his ear?
No actually. I tried to chat to hear what he had to say.
I get so uptight when I want to talk about stuff that matters. Its very bad for persuasiveness.
Do they have many four hour long one man crime sprees in Texas?.
And a lot of fake good people are not going to sleep well at all if they paid attention to that last periscope of his. 😉
LOL BJ, nice try but you can’t blame Manafort on the Clintons. Trump hired him as his campaign manager. Don’t rely on Tucker Carlson for your info.
That would include a question about overhauling section 44 of the constitution, which saw him knocked out of Parliament.
Go ahead. Make my day.
Let’s put immigration on the ticket too.
Frank Stephens Congressional Testimony: A Rebuke of “The Final Solution”…
Posted on October 29, 2017 by sundance
Speaking on behalf of a goal for continued funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), this opening statement by Frank Stephens might very well be the best testimonial made to a congressional committee since the incredible Catherine Engelbrecht speech*.
“Happiness is worth something”… Yes, Mr. Stephens, yes it is. Please WATCH:
*
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/29/frank-stephens-congressional-testimony-a-rebuke-of-the-final-solution/#more-140527
* Frank Stephens’ Opening Statement on Down Syndrome
Again, irrelevant, Stackja. Turdbull was an assassin in waiting long before Abbott appointed him to Communications, where he could do the most damage. Pyne was a mincing, quite possibly bi, sissy-boy before Abbott put him in charge of Education (children). Hunt was a raving lunatic greenie before Abbott named him as Minister for the Environment. Hockey was an A-grade brainless twit before Abbott handed him the country’s purse strings. And so on.
Knowing all this well before the election, if Abbott made those calls off his own bat, then he was a complete fvckwit. If he made them as a result of somebody’s “advice”, he was an even bigger fvckwit.
She should be equally ashamed and embarrassed.
Because I loathe the Dumbest Generation’s obsession with photographing everything 24/7, I can’t get too worked up about Broad’s apology perp-presser. That aside, breasts are not genitals and the supposedly offending picture was not of a sexual act. I’m not sure it is any kind of offence to upload a picture of a bimbo’s chest.
And to this we can add his stupidity in appointing lefty types to positions where they could all have a platform to bash his decisions and government. This was all his own work. (In contrast, the left and ALP, given the opportunity, appoint mates.) Abbott was his own worst enemy.
memoryvault
#2537461, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm
TA had a ‘loyal’ Cabinet, of course.
Which he chose.
Following whose advice?
I don’t understand the Abbott boosters.
He is not a political babe in arms. (Young and naive?)
He has essentially been neck deep in political machinations his entire working life. More than willing to get his hands and tongue dirty when needed.
With rose coloured glasses he may appear better than Moacolm, but when Abbott had the chance he blew it big time.
That fact that he a good bloke, volunteer fireman, surf lifesaver is not relevant.
How stupid would you have to be to let a footballer (or any sexual acquaintance) take a photo of you in the nude and not expect it to end up on the ‘net? Seriously
LOL BJ, nice try but you can’t blame Manafort on the Clintons. Trump hired him as his campaign manager. Don’t rely on Tucker Carlson for your info.
So there is a Clinton connection then. I was referring to Manafort’s earlier activities, which you quietly brushed past.
As I understood it, there was a bar suitable to take the women and / or children for a period sufficient to obtain reasonable refreshment.
That bar was the Lounge Bar. I get the public bar, but what was the rationale for a ‘saloon’ bar? Did it have cowboy flap doors?
Mass Immigration Will Make The U.S. More Like Latin America
Sometimes it seems Latin America is on the brink of Mad Max apocalypse. Mexico is nearing state collapse. Oil-rich Venezuela is out of gas, its people reduced to cooking with firewood. Over indoor campfires the starving are roasting rabbits and maybe other pets. Armed motorcycle gangs police the streets—hunting rabbit and bushmeat these days in Caracas can be tricky.
memory vault
Didn’t you have a target date around this time? How close is it?
Obama appointee U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been a busy lady.
– Awan brothers prosecution
– Illegal alien minor abortion request
– GPS Fusion bank record Congressional subpoena
and has failed to recuse herself when obviously conflicted.
But hey, let’s give Abbott another go. Like anyone in the stinking gliberal party deserves to have their worthless career as a politician prolonged.
I want them to suffer electoral oblivion and will not tolerate anything less.
They’ve earned it.
She loved every second of it.
They’re a fine set and again another fine example of Trump locker room analysis.
Maybe, John, but you’ll have to refresh my memory.
Mine no longer functions with any reliability.
Thanks, srr – powerful stuff.
Kellogg’s to change Corn Pops box art following complaint: ‘This is teaching kids racism’
A complaint to Kellogg’s this week that its Corn Pops box art is teaching children to be racist received a prompt apology and a vow to immediately implement changes.
A writer for Marvel Comics took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask why a Corn Pops scene included a brown anthropomorphic kernel performing janitorial duties among a group of others having fun. The company responded within hours with a promise to rectify the situation.
“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” said Saladin Ahmed, who writes “Black Bolt” for Marvel. “This is teaching kids racism.” Ahmed then added, “Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…”
The company showed tacit agreement with his argument soon afterward.
“Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend — we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon,” the Kellogg account tweeted.
An expanded statement was released to USA Today shortly afterward.
“Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority,” the company said. “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely. The package artwork has been updated and will begin to appear on store shelves soon as it flows through distribution.”
Mr. Ahmed later tweeted that he appreciated the company’s “rapid response.”
It used to be illegal for women … to go into the saloon bar at the pub.
As I recall it was the public bar women couldn’t enter; the saloon, lounge or beer garden was open to them and there was nothing more delicious for a little boy than the lemonade that came from the saloon bar.
The weighty issues of our time – and yes, CL, I agree with you.
What a nation of prissy, pearl clutching, perpetually outraged idiots we’ve degenerated into.
The lezzo brainwashing is well and truly entrenched in the nation’s high schools.
Know-it-all airhead refuses a graduation award from local member Ian Goodenough because he publicly endorsed the “No” vote on the ABS survey, urges school to dump all his encouragement awards.
No doubt the school will submit because “love is love”.
We are doomed.
Brainless twit pontificates.
The Kevin Spacey child molestation scandal has officially dropped.
In the 70’s and early eighties you could go down the beach and be confronted with bare breasts everywhere.
It almost became boring.
Well, almost……………………………….
Muzzlehatch, not off the top of my head but I will nose around. Anyone else with suggestions please feel free.
Yale ‘decolonizes’ English dept. after complaints studying white authors ‘actively harms’ students.
English majors no longer required to take class focused on Chaucer, Shakespeare
A year and a half after a petition circulated calling for Yale to “decolonize the English department,” the first students are enrolled in a new course created by the department to increase the breadth of the curriculum and combat claims of departmental racism.
Meanwhile, the newly developed Comparative World English course, which debuted this fall, is taught by English professor Stephanie Newell.
Her research focuses on “the public sphere in colonial West Africa and issues of gender, sexuality, and power as articulated through popular print cultures,” according to her faculty bio.
Other courses she has taught at Yale include “Contemporary African Fiction: Challenges to Realism,” “South African Writing After Apartheid,” and “Postcolonial World Literatures, 1945 to Present,” her bio states.
Instead of apologising, the footballer should have claimed he thought the woman was about to breast feed her baby, and he’d given her the medal to wear to keep the little tyke occupied. He’d taken the photo to show his mother that he supported a woman’s right breast feed in public.
Very interesting Delingpole interview of Anne Marie Waters:
* Brought up a Catholic in the UK.
* Proudly lesbian.
* Mildly feminist but not a supporter of the fruit-loop “third wave” socialist takeover of feminism.
* Was a supporter of British Labour for a while.
* Came to understand that British Labour would never criticize Islam, which is fundamentally incompatible with her homosexuality.
* Started her own political party (why not??)
Hollywood full of deviants and their enablers…who knew?
Everyone, it seems.
’tis hoped this will see an end to their political posturing ever being taken seriously again.
Demons are real (maybe scary)
Fair go Memory!
he supported a woman’s right breast feed in public.
Why leave out the left one? If he’s going to support them I think both need it.
Muzzlehatch
#2537422, posted on October 30, 2017 at 12:25 pm
In regard to your comment at 12:25 addressed to D_B, I was wondering how your arm was healing.
You have fared well writing here over the last coupe of days. I’ve found your comments refreshing.
Enjoy your recuperation. I hope you will continue to post here.
Economist: Mass Immigration to U.S. Is World’s ‘Largest Anti-Poverty Program’ at Expense of Americans
ELIZABETH, NJ – FEBRUARY 23: People protest outside of the Elizabeth Detention Center during a rally attended by immigrant residents and activists on February 23, 2017 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Over 100 demonstrators chanted and held up signs outside of the center which is currently holding people awaiting deportation. The demonstrators, five of whom were arrested, denounced President Donald Trump and his deportation policies. Around the country stories of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have sent fear through immigrant communities. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Decades of mass immigration to the United States, with more than 1.5 million legal immigrants entering the country every year, is the world’s “largest anti-poverty program” at the expense of blue-collar American workers and the middle class, says a Harvard University economist.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/us-operating-largest-anti-poverty-program-world-mass-immigration/
_________________________
Refugee Resettlement: The lucrative business of serving immigrants …
Jul 28, 2015 – Refugee Resettlement: The lucrative business of serving immigrants …. The Soros Fund Charitable Foundation had 2013 net assets of $280 million. …. Bishops: These nominally Catholic organizations are the largest VOLAGs, …
https://capitalresearch.org/article/refugee-resettlement-the-lucrative-business-of-serving-immigrants/
His mother is a conservative – doesn’t support anything on the left.
(Mind you, neither of them looked like they needed supporting).
Top Ender at 1046;
Col the bus driver is spot on. Not one worthwhile incentive has been offered for these people to get off the piss and actually contribute something to the community. One rare occasions there has been, those opportunities were rejected out of hand because it was easier to take whitefella cash and spend all day drinking it and then flogging their wives because jealousy.
Guards have to be posted at the door of Royal Darwin Hospital to stop them escaping after being admitted for the inevitable kidney dysfunction. I’ve seen a few walking around adjoining suburbs with hospital gowns on, still holding a drip stand (complete with drip) as a type of walking stick.
Col and you and I see what the do-Goodes don’t see, for two reasons. One, they tend to live in ‘blackfella free’ areas like Cullen Bay and Bayview, and two – if they offered or implemented any form of actual assistance their income stream would dry up. And whitey will be blamed, somehow.
I for one refuse to take responsibility for the planned actions of others that led to the current situation. Countrymen, it’s not my fault. It’s your fault. Deal with it or accept it. Ask the Rainbow Serpent for advice.
Wasn’t there a feminist “free the nipple” campaign not long ago pushing for more (uncensored) tits on the internet?
Equality, I think it was in the name of.
The Broad apology and suspension shows Peggy O’Neal has sold out to the patriarchy and is a real set-back for women’s rights.
Perhaps Tony Abbott choose from the best and brightest of the LNP. Shivers.
Shithouse of Horrors 4
DoctorRandomercam
Oct 29, 2017
The thing I love about Halloween episodes is I don’t have to come up with a title. Or a revealing thumbnail. Do you like surprises?
..
A well-known sight outside the Royal Darwin Hospital, KD, is the “casino”, consisting of scores of inmates playing cards.
Your taxes at work.
I would like to recommend on an unrelated subject, moviemaking: Watch every Youtube clip by “Every Frame a Painting”. Most enjoyable and informative.
P
#2537520, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm
Why thank you for your kind wishes. I am doing rather well. Initially it was a bit alarming in that an upper humorous spiral fracture was found and the registrar pumped me with fentanyl and I was told I would be shot off to surgery, next was instead put in a sling and I sent home with a pocket full of oxy. I was not sure I trusted the treatment. Turns out they were right, and the injury seems to be recovering nicely.
My comrades from the firestation have been most solicitious and spring has sprung making basking an order of the day, along with a slew of spoken books.
Thank goodness for opioid analgesics and a thumbs down to those that abuse them, making them harder to get hold of when really needed. I am going to squirrel a card away on the fridge for a time when they are (hopefully never) truly needed in Emergency.
One thing this has taught me is I am a sook for pain.
Currently listening to “Other Minds: The Octopus and The Evolution of Intelligent Life”.
It is written in a joyfully reflective affable tone. Funny thoughtful and profound but without trying too hard.
You will have to provide your own deckchair and mild midday October sunshine.
cheers all.
Chris
#2537544, posted on October 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Just watched a couple and they are very good. THX for the tip.
I just got rickrolled from Instapundit.
Chump.
TE,
That would be the cultural cards learned over 40,000 years.
One of th most infuriating things I’ve ever dealt with was in the RDH ED waiting room at 0200 with a four years old boy suffering from croup and a 39 degree plus temp, who was constantly shuffled back in the line behind a steady stream of others. They’ve got the routine down pat:
Person: ‘My head hurts.’
Nurse: ‘Take a seat’.
Person: ‘But I’ve got kidney disease’.
Nurse: ‘Come right in’.
Person: ‘I’ve been bashed’.
Nurse: ‘Are you hurt?’
Person: ‘I want a drink’.
Nurse: Come right in’.
And so on. 18 hours is my record waiting in the ED. It’s not the staff’s fault – they’re fantastic but if they don’t do this they’re complained about and branded raaaacist. More than half the time, in my experience the vast majority get a sleep, a free sandwich and then discharge themselves so it can all happen again the next day. To put self inflicted idiocy before the welfare of a sick 4 year old. Great culture.
Glad you enjoyed them Muzzlehatch!
When did I once mention love of the Church for it’s own sake or deny that it was full of sinners? Sin is the entire point of the Church.
You’ve already said you want to throw the whole lot out, to you She has nothing to offer.
I say that people were brought to faith through the teachings of the Church, which has faltered but never fallen and to this day preaches the Gospel as handed down by the Apostles.
I have never once said anything about myself being good or h0ly or any such rot, I simply pointed out that there are requirements to calling yourself a member of something, on the information you have provided you are not a Catholic.
Nothing to do with church attendance per se but like any other organisation, memberships has it’s rules, you obviously don’t know them or you wouldn’t make such a stupid statement.
You clearly aren’t even at ‘knowing the faith’ .
Now you show how boring it really is by not responding to this comment.
Otherwise please, you keep on opening your mouth and removing any doubt.
Basic requirements for Catholics
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
That Chris Gayle decision was amazing quick.
A fantastic outcome.
Outstanding! It should never have gone to court in the first place.
I am amazed that a woman who confused sandwiches with towels was not considered a reliable witness.
Vegas Security Guard Says “It’s a Big Fat Lie”, 1871
The Still Report
Oct 29, 2017
…
Good evening, I’m still reporting on: Vegas Security Guard Says “It’s a Big Fat Lie”, 1871
Synopsis: On Thursday, Tucker Carlson interviewed David Dickey, the head of Jesus Campos union. He told Tucker that Campos did not need a so-called guard card, that’s why he did not have one. However, we got a call just an hour ago from a 15-year veteran security guard in Las Vegas casinos who called that a “big fat lie.”
Let’s take a look at a segment of Tucker’s interview with Mr. Dickey first. Also note that he claimed Campos was treated at a QuickCare Clinit, but this too, is denied by the guard who says these facilities are not allowed to treat gunshot wounds because they don’t even have an x-ray machine as well as other essential equipment for that kind of surgery.
Also note that Mr. Hickey says that Mr. Campos was not taken to the QuickCare Clinic until Thursday 11 days after the shooting??? Does that make sense to anyone.?
[insert]
So here’s a guy who was called a hero because he was evacuating people from rooms while bleeding after he was shot. Remember in version #1 of the story, it was police officers who insisted that he go to the hospital?
But then Tucker Carlson the day after the shooting called all the Quick Cares in the city and they reported that Campos had not been there.
So what did he do? Put a tourniquet on his thigh and then drive down to Mexico to deposit some money in a safe place?
(insert: “And who is “we”….)
Now we’ll hear the phone interview I did with a real Las Vegas casino security guard.
Has Fauxfacts ever won a defamation case?
And another finding of malice by the j’ism purveyors. Put a bullet in them.
Guaranteed to cause offense.
Probably out of bounds for OUR ABC/RAGE regular programming.
Genius.
So, I’m no legal expert but let me get this right…
The foreign power (dual citizen) section of the Australian Constitution was included and passed through Parliament in 1901 by a bunch of foreign powers. How does that work?
memory vault
It was something to do with your wife gaining eligibility for a pension or like. I must confess to some occasional memory weakness also, just a vague recollection of a comment you made.
Another nail in the coffin of those vomit making rags
They identified as Australian, Lysander.
ssr
You reckon that is scary? Checkout R2DINDU.
and good on Gayle
Gayle force Fairy tales.
The foreign power (dual citizen) section of the Australian Constitution was included and passed through Parliament in 1901 by a bunch of foreign powers. How does that work?
Prior to 1949 all Australians were British subjects and Britain was not considered a foreign power.
Thanks Roger.
Then ALP changed the rules.
LOL.
Made my day.
Yet again we see leftists mistaking their weird wish-worldview with reality.
It was a men’s dressing room, FFS.
He can have as much of his penis out as he likes.
And the malice angle. Wow, that was obvious.
Gayle was unapologetic about the “don’t blush” brouhaha and Fairfax decided to get him.
To fulfill this malicious and illegal desire, they used a clearly high-strung woman like a prostitute.
Quality fairfax journalism in this article:
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/palaszczuk-must-grapple-with-one-nation-in-unpredictable-election-20171030-gzapx8.html
Lysander
#2537586, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm
Thanks Roger.
Then ALP changed the rules.
Between 1949 and 1984 our status began to change from both the UK side and ours.
For the worse.
Shane Rider 🇺🇸 @shaneriderMA 13m13 minutes ago
What did Seth Macfarlane know about Kevin Spacey?
Here’s the Kevin Spacey joke from Family Guy in its full context.
https://twitter.com/shaneriderMA/status/924851176478248961
The trumped up Qantas leprechaun is off his fucking head.
As if Airbus and Boeing are going to spend billions extra to frame their range/capacity/efficiency model around some pissy little airline at the bottom of the earth.
FFS.
They will build their jets to service Europe-Asia-Americas routes and everyone else can take it or leave it.
ALP lost UK side:
And USA:
Mike TokesVerified account @MikeTokes 23h23 hours ago
Air traffic control tapes on the night of the Las Vegas shooting:
“There’s active shooters on the runway. They’re on the airport property”
https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/924508300783185921
For the worse.
Yes, largely; on the other hand, imagine if Australia had followed Britain into the EU (not a complete impossibility at the time)…as it is until Brexit we retained British political institutions and sovereignty more fully than the British.
Fucking gold.
Fairfax ran with a story on the basis of an uncorroborated bullshit story from a known twisted-sister because … “giving a voice to the downtrodden”.
They will still be scratching their heads and no doubt Das Projekt et al will report it as a “setback for feminism”.
No … it’s a setback for lying, gold-digging misandrist bitches is what it is.
No doubt Roger has a scoreboard on the amount Fairfax has pissed away on defamation in pursuit of the endless string of socialist drums they beat incessantly.
The biggest revelation since Liberace:
Kevin Spacey comes out after actor alleges sexual misconduct.
Will Dr Matthew Collins QC return his fees to FairyTales?
How cool have the outfits been that Gayle wears to court?
That man loves his fancy threads.
Gayle force started earlier:
I’ll be fascinated to see how much Gayle wins in damages. The allegation was more malicious and more damaging than the ones for which Rebel Wilson scored millions. Let’s be on the look-out for sexism and racism directed against Gayle.
Fairfax has admitted the story was malicious, but argued it was true.
That has been rejected. They are in deep deep shit.
Gayle will get millions based on the exposure… and not just of his prodigious West Indian willow.
Philippines: Anger, Frustration as Marawi Residents Find Their Homes Ruined
‘He warned that the U.S. involvement in the war through aerial surveillance provided to Philippine forces had “exacerbated terrorism and terrorist networks” in the southern region. He did not elaborate.’
This is a bit of NPA (Communist) propaganda from a spokesman for one of their front groups in Mindanao. That an official US media outlet like Benarnews, which is part of Radio Free Asia should carry it is interesting to say the least and shows there are tensions among those responsible for US policy there.
As Australia has also helped with the same surveillance I assume the ‘warning’ applies to Australia too.
http://www.benarnews.org/english/news/philippine/philippines-militants-10262017143859.html
Shorter Kevin Spacey:
I don’t remember the attempted homo-p3dophilia, I’m a homosexual.
It might have been a clever ploy by Fairfax.
Not having any money to award him the court might decide he has to be paid in Fairfax shares.
Re Manus and the accidental tourists- the Government has an open offer of re-settlement in Cambodia, fund re-location to a place that agrees to take them if they ask or to go back to the cesspit that they came from. Same for Nauru. Instead the long game is still to get to Australia. Given the state of things here it makes one wonder about the logic of some people.
Since I’m in the mood, in response to the orison at the commencement of this thread, all I can say is that there would be fuck all participants if his request was granted. I accept that I am a fuckwit, so I guess you didn’t pray hard enough. That fact notwithstanding, I try to be as honest and constructive as well as somewhat disgruntled at times when posting. The fragility of some of the egos who take umbrage at their inaccuracy being pointed out demonstrates a different species of fuckwit. It is never my intention to try and crawl over anyone’s back but to add meat to bones of informed discussion if something that comes into my sphere of learning, experience and peer review arrives. I do not use search engines to make out I know something that I really don’t. I also try not to establish myself as an authority on anything I post about. I have however been to places I post about and speak only of my own experiences and perceptions. I will make mistakes and stand to be corrected. This is probably because part of my fuckwittery is to try and be as good as I can be and improve when the opportunity arises. My happiness does not depend on the approval of others.
A sincere and much respected man once asked in a certain context to a group of associates of which I was one, ‘One day your going to be dead so what do you want to be?’
Kevin Spacey’s coming out is the biggest non revelation this century.
His comment about the need for reflection at the end was a little odd.
Maybe he is expected a few more chicken hawk stories to emerge.
One day we may find about about the assault in the London park.
A seriously creepy pervert.
Gayle should be awarded domain.com and rsvp.com
hee hee … The Dems have selected their fiels to run against Trump in 2020 — 😆 –
Mary 💋 🇺🇸 @AmericanHotLips 16h16 hours ago
🤣😂🤣😂OMG I can’t WAIT‼️
If this is “bringing their best” why even bother!
😂🤦🏼♀️ This is gonna be so much fun🍿🍿🍿
https://twitter.com/AmericanHotLips/status/924619756069629952
#Trump2020 #SundayFunday
Give him something he can use.
He does not need rsvp.com.
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
Jacob WohlVerified account @JacobAWohl 11h11 hours ago
Fusion GPS financial records will come out this week—You will be surprised by who else is implicated
At The Australian:
SHOCKED!
Ahahahahahaha.
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago
If #Manafort gets arrested for 2007 – 2008
It opens the door to SINGING LIKE A CANARY
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924817156239392768
#CLINTON
I am officially a living fossil.
Yep, in 1980 it was my job to carry around and fire the M-60 with linked blanks similar to the ones the archaeologist found.
Blank cartridges, metal ammunition belt links found at Fort McCoy
Archaeologists are now excavating 1980’s sites. Sheesh.
Dover, I read through both links you provided, with a certain guilty pleasure. Pleasure because Feser is an intelligent man and writes well, guilty because I have long considered metaphysics a rather frivolous game and unable to lead to secure conclusions.
The fifth way is what I have registered in my memory as the teleological argument. It seems to be widely confused with the argument from design, Wikipedia is utterly hopeless on this and Feser does an excellent job of distinguishing them. The Aquinas argument is far more subtle and better thought out than the Paley et al argument, but relies on metaphysics. The Paley argument is much easier to refute and in any case doesn’t lead to the conclusion Paley wants, as Feser and some of his quotations show.
I should have liked to read a translation of the relevant part of the Summa but couldn’t find it on the interwebzy thingo. Ive read some of it long ago. Aquinas had a formidable intellect and is interesting but not easy.
Thanks again for the links. I don’t buy the argument but it is clever and well thought out.
Muzzlehatch, whatever you do to get a primer on theology, don’t trust Wikipedia. It sucks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxNJghaEV3o
For anyone not aware / remotely interested in the pop alt right politics discussion. The denouement on Candace Owens.
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago
More 🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted MathesonQuixote
Here comes the data roll it out Ill give the names ✅✅✅
Won’t somebody spare a thought for Tracey Spicer?
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
MathesonQuixote @DonYuanQuixote 3h3 hours ago
Replying to @__0HOUR1_
And he’s Anne Hathaway’s ex
Spacey is fucked.
Despite that bullshit “I honestly do not remember the encounter”, check how Anthony Rapp sets the scene on his Spacey assault:
Because a lot of adults invite 14 YO boys* to their apartments to hang out, unsupervised, with no other children around and don’t intend to molest them.
I’m sure this was only a once off and this whole thing will blow over in a day or so.
‘Col and you and I see what the do-Goodes don’t see, for two reasons. One, they tend to live in ‘blackfella free’ areas like Cullen Bay and Bayview, and two – if they offered or implemented any form of actual assistance their income stream would dry up.’
The Bigotfish are schooling up! It’s Fuckknuckle the unwashed sockpuppet telling lies again.
Darwin is a tiny place, everyone sees everything. There is very little institutional memory because there are so many blow-ins. There are very few do gooders in Darwin. The people who work at the coalface with longgrassers are not well paid. eg the bloke who found the late singer on the beach is an old mate of mine who had one of the last pre cyclone homes in the middle of town. He’s a professional activist who’s never been interested in money.
Also, the inviting Rapp to a nightclub with a friend (see, nothing bad happened to you last time around Kevin) is classic grooming.
Exploring Metaphysics
from the great courses is the one I am loading up. the great courses are always reliably engaging, pitched at the inquiring amateur and reliable scholarship.
And NO Wikipedia is useless apart from names and dates.
Whats with these chicks named Julia or Julie getting a stab at
the PM ship. (lost that sentence)
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-clinton-burkle-20160107-story,amp.html …
Thanks @prayingmedic history of Burkle
Recent events make you wonder why Shorten’s alleged rape of a young lady isn’t taken more seriously.
What we need now is some ten year old news stories as distraction squirrels from the news of the day.
I did not even know Spacey was not ‘out’.
Actors are too often weird upthemselvers, must be too many sycophants hanging around.
I hated American Beauty by the way Kevin, especially the scene with the plastic bags.
Horrible people with shallow lives.
If Kevin Spacey had invited me to a party when I was fourteen, I should have run like hell. His creepiness ought to be obvious to even tbe most naïve kid.