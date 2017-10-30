Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537289, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

    New poll out: wolves like living in a sheep pen!

    ‘European Muslims perceive the EU more positively than other Europeans’

    According to a study of the Cluster of Excellence “Religion and Politics”, Muslims in Europe have a more positive view of the European Union (EU) compared to all other groups of the European population. “On average, Muslims have a higher level of trust in EU institutions than members of other religious or non-religious groups such as Christians and those unaffiliated with any religion,” says Prof. Dr. Bernd Schlipphak, political scientist at the Cluster of Excellence. “Of all the groups analysed from 16 European countries, Muslims are the only ones who, for example, rate their trust in the European Parliament higher than 5, on a scale from 1 to 10.

    Curiously the sheep don’t seem to like the farmer who lets wolves live with them.

  3. srr
    #2537291, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:03 am

    President Trump: Investigate Clinton Ties to Russia

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Dallas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President Donald Trump’s tweeted on Sunday about the lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton and her ties to a number of scandals.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/president-donald-trump-tweets-clintonrussia-ties-investigated/
    ___

    What a horrible God mocking mobster.
    Typical of all it’s ilk, gallops in on it’s bloody high horse of evil self worship, trampling over those who refuse to put The First Commandment second to worldly powers –

    THERE SHE GOES AGAIN:
    HILLARY SMEARS JUDGE ROY MOORE’S *SUPPORTERS*
    WITH IDENTITY POLITICS

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/10/29/hillary-clinton-anyone-accepts-roy-moores-bigotry-hatred-held-accountable/

  5. Damienski
    #2537296, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Missed the podium by THAT much

  6. Rafe Champion
    #2537297, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Another day in Paradise.
    It just gets better and better. Tasmania in December and Rome next May.
    What could go wrong?
    My manual typewriter arrived, now to stock up with candles.

  7. struth
    #2537298, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Let us pray.

    Dear Lord

    Please let this thread be fuckwit free.

    Amen.

  10. srr
    #2537302, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:12 am

    OverTheMoonbat‏ @OverTheMoonbat 13h13 hours ago
    ..
    #JFKFiles

    ‘The Big Lie’ Corroborated in JFK Files – #LBJ was a member of the KKK

    https://www.americanewshub.com/2017/10/29/jfk-files-drop-explosive-charge-lbj-democrats-arent-going-like/

    Thom O’Thumb®‏ @monkeyphist 15h15 hours ago
    ..
    Imagine the tsunami of eureka moments if liberals were to read ‘The Big Lie’ with open minds.

    OHIO WOMEN 4 TRUMP‏ @Suweetpea 10h10 hours ago
    ..
    Excerpt #TheBigLie Needs to be part of the American History curriculum in all Schools

    https://twitter.com/Suweetpea/status/924622962464043008

  12. BrettW
    #2537304, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:13 am

    From Daily Mail

    “Australia has so many natural resources, electricity should be cheap’: Elon Musk gets emotional when told how much Australians REALLY pay for power and bridles at his battery farm being compared to the Big Banana”

  13. srr
    #2537308, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:15 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 41m41 minutes ago

    #FusionGPS had their records sealed because they have some deep state clients they have run many operations for agencies of power!
    #CIA
    ..
    Like I said with #FusionGPS in the Ambaroff Scandal she was fed his email accounts and dirt came in from ppl in DC that wanted him out.

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/924771365898674176

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 10m10 minutes ago

    #Ambramoff #SusanSchmidt #FusionGPS no diffrent than @wikileaks or Jullianassange

    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1lPKqpgYnqZxb

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537311, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:21 am

    THE WORLD
    ISIS threatens Prince George, Royal family in chilling message

    The Australian
    8:47AM October 30, 2017

    ISIS extremists have threatened to attack Prince George at his London school, saying “even the royal family won’t be left alone” in a chilling message posted to an encrypted messaging app.

    The Daily Star reports the terrorists posted the warning and an image of the 4-year-old at his school in Battersea, with its address and the caption “school starts early”.

    The message allegedly also included words from a jihadi song which translate as, “when war comes with the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation”.

    The threats were posted to encrypted messaging service, Telegram, which has become popular among extremist groups

    From the Oz. Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah..

  15. Roger
    #2537312, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Who knew Lebanon had a rugby league team?

    Made up of Australians.

  17. Rossini
    #2537314, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Thanks Carpe Jugulum as I was still engrossed on the old “fred”!

  18. Myrddin Seren
    #2537317, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Top temps forecast in the Sydney Basin today – 36 deg C.

    NSW sucking in about 1000 Mw of power from Qld and Vic to keep the lights and A/cs on.

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.

  19. NB
    #2537318, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    From quote in Bruce of Newcastle comment, above:

    ‘Muslims are the only ones who, for example, rate their trust in the European Parliament higher than 5, on a scale from 1 to 10.’

    That would be because they’ve never known anything better than toothless parliaments and unelected authoritarians. And even better, this lot of authoritarians would destroy their own societies to accommodate them. What’s not to like?

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537321, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

    ISIS extremists have threatened to attack Prince George at his London school, saying “even the royal family won’t be left alone” in a chilling message posted to an encrypted messaging app.

    My memory may well be at fault, but after the assassination of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Irish Republican Army was subtly warned that, if there were any more shenanigans involving the Royal Family, the Irish Republican Army wouldn’t like what would happen to them?

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537325, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday – the threads may be NSW-persons free.

    Sigh. And here I sit in the largest coal export port in the world surrounded by vast deposits of coal.

  23. stackja
    #2537329, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Barnaby Joyce blasts Libs over dual citizenship saga sniping
    The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Mr Joyce fired a shot against those providing “off the record” comments about the Nationals.

    Menzies loyal ally Fadden. L forgetting NP?

  24. Top Ender
    #2537330, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Letter of the Day in the Nt News:

    Time to get tough

    MUCH has been said and more will no doubt come about the Government’s attempt to curb alcohol-related crimes and violence.

    I am 73 years old and am a professional driver of limos and large buses in Darwin and around the NT. I should be retired but cannot afford to.

    Not one day passes without me seeing drunks on the streets, the pavements, the parks or wherever.

    I think to myself, s..t I wish I had the money to get pissed to the eyebrows every day, but then realise that these people are 100 per cent dependent on Centrelink and do not work, most have never had a real job and the majority are unemployable, so our Government is 100 per cent funding these alcoholics! (Does this give that warm feeling in the way my tax is being squandered)!

    No government will ever come up with a solution to this problem, which our Chief Minister stated is costing around $640 million a year, that’s a mere $73 an hour 24/7.

    We all know that they should devise a solution but I have not seen any progress in the 50 years I have lived in the NT, except that billions has been channelled to rectify the problem, without avail.

    My solution is to tear up the Racial Discrimination Act now. Give everyone six months to get a job and if they cannot then give them a chit good for three meals a day if they spend six hours of the day picking up rubbish and doing a community service, take the Basics Card away from them but give them say the equivalent of the price of one packet of cigarettes a week as a treat.

    I can already hear the howling from you do-gooders in the bushes but maybe as you are so against people being homeless then why don’t you, yes you, invite 10 or 20 to stay at your place for the duration and then you will have a rare opportunity to put them on the straight and narrow and you will save us taxpayers $640 million a year!

    Colin Blair

  26. Roger
    #2537333, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:49 am

    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday…

    High bills and unreliable supply…Green energy policy, good and hard.

  27. stackja
    #2537335, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Top Ender
    #2537330, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Gough again.

  28. stackja
    #2537337, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Roger
    #2537333, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:49 am
    If the grid goes ‘brown’ again today like yesterday…

    High bills and unreliable supply…Green energy policy, good and hard.

    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2537339, posted on October 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Oh, you mighty warriors of Allah.
    ISIS threatens Prince George, Royal family in chilling message

    As we struggle daily to reach the summit of Peak Stupidity, there are another culture going in the opposite direction to sink into Depravity’s Depths.

  30. Roger
    #2537342, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

    Green, not just Greens, as advocated by Maladroit & Tits.

    They may not suffer personal electricity problems, but the public backlash will be a bother come summer.

    Nothing like the consequences of idiotic policy, good and hard, to wake the punters up.

  31. stackja
    #2537345, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Roger
    #2537342, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:00 am
    Greens don’t believe they will suffer any energy problems.

    Green, not just Greens, as advocated by Maladroit & Tits.

    They may not suffer personal electricity problems, but the public backlash will be a bother come summer.

    Nothing like the consequences of idiotic policy, good and hard, to wake the punters up.

    1949 coal strikes and power blackouts saw ALP consigned to the wilderness until Gough promised a ‘better’ Australia.

  32. H B Bear
    #2537346, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Nothing screams environmental consciousness like sweat running down your arse crack.

  33. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2537349, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

    The latest polls say we are doomed to have a shorten incompetent left government a la rudd/ giliard instead of a left wing turnbull incompetent one . The Libs are unreal. It is better to lose big time than admit you backed the wrong horse when you dumped Abbot . Hopefully lots of lib/lefties lose their seats to be replaced by equally stupid incompetent lefty career pollies ,the rest can defect to the party they love the union mafia thick as four short planks alp, they will slot in well there amongst the other wankers . We really need Sortition ,anything but career politics and criminal gangs called parties .

  34. notafan
    #2537350, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Let us pray.

    Dear Lord

    Please let this thread be fuckwit free.

    Amen.

    How it that possible when it was you that posted that?

  35. srr
    #2537351, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 22m22 minutes ago

    Mission accomplished Dr Sabow was in contact with @Thomas1774Paine this is real working think tanks.
    ..
    Big Surprise coming soon……

    Waiting on a something,,,,,

    #FusionGPS
    ..
    Then on NOV 1st
    ..
    Hello #FusionGPS uncovering the rats at light speed!

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2537352, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    WA Premier Mark McGowan to apologise in Parliament to those convicted of crimes based on sexuality
    Kate Campbell, PerthNow
    October 30, 2017 12:00am

    THE McGowan Government will aim to right a historic wrong this week when the Premier makes a formal apology and legislation is introduced to expunge old homosexual convictions.

    Delivering on one of Labor’s election pledges, Mark McGowan will stand up in Parliament on Wednesday to say sorry to those who were convicted of crimes based on their sexuality. Homosexual acts were decriminalised in WA in 1990, but it has taken nearly three decades for any government to move to erase fully the last remnants of the archaic regime.

    People whose lives were affected by these convictions over the decades, even if they had it spent — including possible restrictions on travel, migration, work prospects and adopting children — are finally set to get the chance to have their records wiped clean.

    The Government believes 200 to 300 people are affected in WA.

    “This is simply about righting the wrongs of the past. These acts should never have been considered a criminal offence,” Mr McGowan said.

    “Many have experienced severe psychological trauma as a result of the old laws.

    “We can’t change the past, but I hope that the apology will offer some comfort, it’s an important step for WA and sends the message that we are a tolerant State that is welcoming and proud of everyone in our community.”

    The McGowan Government, dealing with the crucial matters.

  37. stackja
    #2537353, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #2537349, posted on October 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Sortition from a pool of candidates selected by Rafferty’s rules?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *