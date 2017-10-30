Liberty Quote
The essence of capitalism’s foreign policy is free trade—i.e., the abolition of trade barriers, of protective tariffs, of special privileges—the opening of the world’s trade routes to free international exchange and competition among the private citizens of all countries dealing directly with one another.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
305 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
Strangely, people are going to look back at when Fauxfacts was run by McKinsey egg-head Fred Hilmer as the good old days.
FMD…………………………………………..
OK, No worries.
I just feel sad for you.
That’s enough.
Trust me struth I am not old enough to be your mum.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2537633, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm
I am officially a living fossil.
Archaeology work has been ongoing at Fort McCoy for more than 30 years, and archaeologists contracted by Fort McCoy to come across many military-related artifacts.
Archaeologists are now excavating 1980’s sites. Sheesh.
I think the way it works, that they start them on recent sites to get the hang of it then let them have a go on older sites.
Can’t have just anybody go on and excavate thousand years old pyramids fresh out of uni, can we?
/s
I checked it out, Dr.Sir, and it has refreshed my memory. Thanks again. I read a good deal of philosophy in my teens, and abandoned metaphysics as a consequence. I later discovered that Newton had beaten me to it by a few centuries.
There are better games to play.
oh dear struth is that short term memory loss?
old thread 9.39 am
Many posts later you now claim you didn’t make a comment specifically to get a rise out of me aka trolling.
exactly
Q&A tonight …
Tony Jones calls in the big leftist wagons to circle the cause, fight off Alan Jones …
Kevin Rudd
Laura Tingle
Alan Jones
La Trobe University Emeritus, Professor Judith Brett.
Jones will be thrilled about the prospect of quizzing the panel about a famous theatrical (and hitherto closeted) homosexual’s travails.
Tony Jones, will be, I mean.
I wish to applaud along with the world audience of Frank Stephens, and hoist the flag also for the albino people of Zimbabwe and the work of John Makumbe to get them basic civil rights – like not being murdered, and to get a chance at equality with any other citizen.
No, it’s spooky, you sound too much like her.
I reckon this whole inner city Melbourne schtick is just an internet cover.
I know an overbearing stubborn Irish Catholic…………………………………..it’s you isn’t it mum?
I’m about to call you on the dog and bone…………………………..
Asia Foundation caught manipulating data, forced to apologise
From the report, homicide rate
– in Dili: 11.3/100,000 people
– in Kabul: 6.5/100,000 people, excluding “battle deaths”
‘A person living in either city is almost 50 percent more likely to be killed by violence than a resident of Kabul.’
‘San Francisco and Dili, October 25, 2017—In a recent blogpost published by The Asia Foundation a comparison was made between levels of violence in Dili, Timor-Leste, and Kabul, Afghanistan. Given the vast differences between the two countries, the comparison was misleading and not particularly useful.
On behalf of The Asia Foundation we deeply regret that the comparison did not reflect the consolidated peace that has been achieved in Timor-Leste. We extend our sincere apology to the Government and the people of Timor-Leste. We acknowledge the very real gains that the Timorese people and government have made in such short time. The reference has been removed from the blog post. As always, The Asia Foundation welcomes feedback and we are grateful to readers for inquiring about this comparison.’
https://asiafoundation.org/publication/state-conflict-violence-asia/
That’s not trolling, that’s calling you out
Can’t you hear the phone ringing?
Thanks. I’ll sleep easier tonight.
Anyway, your not home.
If I make a comment I believe in, and I know you’d quickly buy into it, it is not trolling.
I wasn’t saying those things to rev you up.
I meant every word I said.
Anyway, we’ll talk more about this when I come to visit.
Tonight is all about getting Pony Girl re-elected and banning Adani.
It’s going to be sicker than Kevin Spacey at a junior high prom.
Why determinism in physics has no implications for free will
James WoodsVerified account @RealJamesWoods 5h5 hours ago
This didn’t age any better than the drunk who wrote it…
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/924808168965844993
..
Interesting seeing the henchmen, knowing they’ll all eventually be thrown under the #Clinton bus.
At this time of year the Pollies start to invite party members to “end-of-year drinks”. Brave move on the part of some – those identifiably part of the Turnbull team, for example.
After a few sherbets anyone who goes along might be tempted to tell them a few home truths in a clear and concise fashion. I’d better stay home rather than start a bunfight with the local member, although he, like the rest, richly deserves some flak.
Interesting and pretty bloody funny:
When Gérard Depardieu confronted Harvey Weinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQWiK3AGjGs
Note that Robert di Niro rushed to defend Weinstein.
I’ve got a couple of Great Courses going at the moment too. I tend to buy them like books, many of which are still languishing unread on my bookshelf, or buried within the bowels of Kindle.
Nicholls began hunting the quarry. And it was afraid and ran blindly under a rail bridge. Poor thing.
It’s the only logical explanation.
I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry.
Of course the image was just too too much for Twitter to let through uncensored 🙄 … and no, not an aborted baby in sight –
Riccardo Bosi @RicBosiLtColRtd 22m22 minutes ago
Julie Bishop as PM?
Bwahahahaha!
The Liberals must really want to be smashed at the next election!
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNXcDoGVAAAWsOv.jpg
Sebastian Gorka DrGVerified account @SebGorka 20h20 hours ago
I do believe Hillary Clinton just made access to cake a human right.
Calling Marie Antoinette,
Calling Marie Antoinette …..
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNTWP1jV4AEFEco.jpg
________________
‘love is love‘, hey Hillary, especially now that you have to been seen standing solid with Francis Underwood 👿
How so?
By a Mr Creosote type explosion?
Confirmed by Channel Nein.
The Gayle jury comprised three women and one man, so I guess that kills any “patriarchy sticking together” angle.
Muzzlehatch, you should take a look at the link Dr.Sir put up. It is beautifully lucid, clearly written, and to my mind totally unconvincing.
Compare any of the sentences in it with the sentence: “Your pants are on fire.” Note that if you know what pants are, which pants are yours, and have seen things correctly described as being on fire, you automatically know how to confirm or refute the sentence. You sniff the air, you put your hands on your bum, and you crane your head over your shoulder to inspect your legs. If you smell smoke, feel unseasonably warm in the nether regions and see little blue flames on your jeans, you have confirmed the truth of it. Then you pull your pants off and stamp on them to put the fire out and we all get to laugh at the sight of you in your underwear.
Science after Newton confined itself to sentences of this type, with a great many beneficial consequences. The observations are often much more difficult to make, and often involve chains of reasoning, and often hard sums. But if you understand the language, you can know what they are.
The sentences in the sample of Aquinas are not generally of this type. There is no clear set of observations impied by them which would allow you to confirm or refute them. Some are, but not many. Most are unfalsifiable.
Be careful with those courses you are buying. You might get hooked on a frivolous game.
I’ve always liked him. His resume reckons he’s acted in about 170 movies which is a lot. Fair’s fair though CL. He could just walk away from the crepes though. FFS, enough is enough.
We were in Paris back in June and were told to try this crepe joint that is supposed to be the best in town. They were extraordinary. Even wifey, who perceives “fat food” like a vampire sees a cross loved them. They have a pic of Gerry on the wall and it’s supposed to be his favorite crepe hang out in Paris. It’s not a huge joint, so I’m guessing he would only visit in the summer when he can sit outside for more room 🙂
Fairfax was wantonly malicious in their gleeful smearing of Gayle. It was obvious to Cats at the time that it was a series of foolish articles that illustrated both hubris, an agenda and a lack of editorial leadership. I hope it costs them big.
You can see why 12 bottles of Beaujolais a day was required to hydrate Gerard Depardieu.
TheirABC pushing the poor indigies non-citizen argument once again:
Just a reminder, nobody in Australia was recognised as an Australian citizen until the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948.
You gotta love the pic I posted. It’s a ” I don’t a fucking rats” pic.
50 kilos overweight and he’s got a cig in between two figures.
If he fell out of a tree, he could kill you right there on the spot.
Loved the Depardieu clip. “Yeah, he cared about his eyes”.
Gerard’s artillery.
I see that doctors are calling for the flu vaccine to be issued free to the entire population next year. I presume they are also offering to administer it free of charge??
Wow!
Talk about doubling-down on the stoopid.
Report on the Gayle case in the Daily Tellygruff.
Contempt anyone?
He was rather nice when he was young. Looks like a rugby nose.
Gerry Dep would a a terrific candidate for a ghoul pool. He’s 69 years old. 40 to 50 kilos overweight and a smoker. I’m guessing there’s only darkness on the other side of 72.
Must be very angry with himself.
They have a pic of Gerry on the wall and it’s supposed to be his favorite crepe hang out in Paris.
Years ago I was in Bayonne, sampling some jambon before buying. With all the meat hanging and other assorted delicious specialities packed in this little shop – been in the family nearly 150 years, they breed and slaughter their own pigs- you could not swing a kitten. At all. On the wall was a photo of smiling Gerard with his big mitts wrapped around a massive full hock of jambon. Over a thousand Euros worth of choice classically cured ham. He was thinner then. These days there is no way the fat bastard would get into that little shop.
LOL.
But Calli, why were One Nation targeting Lockyer’s seat? What did Lockyer ever do to them?
Inexplicable. They just wanted to get their hans on it.
*runs away*
Why would you go to a doctors and pay a $60 upfront fee, with hope of a Medicare reimbursement of half of eventually, when you can walk into a pharmacy, spend $25 and walk out again immunised 5 minutes later. And that is without any reimbursement or discounts.
Maybe the GPs should stop fighting the pharmacists and fight diseases instead.
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/catholic-anglican-bishops-unite-in-opposition-to-adani-megamine-20171029-gzaqxf.html
Go to hell.
Fairfax’s articles about Gayle were payback and punishment by the Left for his ‘don’t blush baby’ comment.
The Right Reverend William Ray of the Anglican Diocese of North Queensland, and the Most Reverend Timothy Harris of the Catholic Diocese of Townsville, issued the statement to their parishes on Saturday.
Coal that will generate electricity that will potentially lift millions out of poverty. Good enough for me. Sorry Reverend.
FMD
Kevin Spacey comes out of the closet and doesn’t categorically deny he tried to rape a 14 year old boy. He may have been, ummmm, drunk.
https://twitter.com/KevinSpacey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fibankcoin.com%2Fzeropointnow%2F2017%2F10%2F29%2Fkevin-spacey-accused-of-mounting-star-trek-discovery-actor-anthony-rapp-when-he-was-14%2F
Better that a couple of child molesters feel smug than a few billion darkies have lights.
Or, you could give the whole exercise a miss and avoid being one of the six out of ten people who got vaccinated last winter, and got the flu anyway.
I can understand the Anglicans and Catholics trying to muscle in on Gaia and the Green religion. Their attendance figures are in the toilet.
I’m trying to think of a heterosexual actor, other than Polanski, who attempting to seduce a 14 year old girl would meet with howls of indignation from the Left.
All those Americans who believe that they have been abducted and anally probed by aliens can now blame Hollyweird .
What a pile on!
There are actually pro and anti-alarmist groups within the CoE. On one side is the more progressive forms which accept AGW and interpret the role of Christianity as assisting the people who will be affected by AGW. The 2006 Evangelical Climate Initiative for instance regarded the IPCC as foundational in developing its position on AGW; sort of like an updated version of the 10 Commandments.
On the other side has been the traditional Christian view as typified by the Cornwall Alliance. This approach took the literal Biblical view that God is sovereign over creation and therefore humans can do no permanent damage to what God has created. This view also advocates that God entrusted the earth to human dominion and we should not be afraid of economic development or other uses of human creativity.