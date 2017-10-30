Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

305 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

1 2
  1. H B Bear
    #2537733, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Strangely, people are going to look back at when Fauxfacts was run by McKinsey egg-head Fred Hilmer as the good old days.

  2. struth
    #2537734, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    This morning you admitted to trolling

    FMD…………………………………………..

    OK, No worries.
    I just feel sad for you.
    That’s enough.

  3. notafan
    #2537735, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Trust me struth I am not old enough to be your mum.

  4. Mark A
    #2537736, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537633, posted on October 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    I am officially a living fossil.

    Archaeology work has been ongoing at Fort McCoy for more than 30 years, and archaeologists contracted by Fort McCoy to come across many military-related artifacts.

    Archaeologists are now excavating 1980’s sites. Sheesh.

    I think the way it works, that they start them on recent sites to get the hang of it then let them have a go on older sites.

    Can’t have just anybody go on and excavate thousand years old pyramids fresh out of uni, can we?
    /s

  5. DrBeauGan
    #2537741, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I checked it out, Dr.Sir, and it has refreshed my memory. Thanks again. I read a good deal of philosophy in my teens, and abandoned metaphysics as a consequence. I later discovered that Newton had beaten me to it by a few centuries.

    There are better games to play.

  6. notafan
    #2537743, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    oh dear struth is that short term memory loss?

    old thread 9.39 am

    I don’t have too much more to say on the subject.
    It’s relatively boring to me, but I knew you’d bite.

    Many posts later you now claim you didn’t make a comment specifically to get a rise out of me aka trolling.


    exactly

  7. stackja
    #2537746, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    H B Bear
    #2537733, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:35 pm
    Strangely, people are going to look back at when Fauxfacts was run by McKinsey egg-head Fred Hilmer as the good old days.

    Henderson, Rupert Albert Geary (1896–1986)
    by V. J. Carroll
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 17, (MUP), 2007

    `Rags’, as Henderson was known behind his back, became managing director in 1949, shortly after the Sunday Herald was launched. In mid-1951 he reacted to the threatened publication of a new financial newspaper by bringing out a weekly, the Australian Financial Review. This was the start of the basic strategy he called `protecting the crown jewels’— that is, the advertising revenues generated by the Sydney Morning Herald. The strategy entailed keeping other large publishers out of New South Wales, limiting the growth of the Fairfax company’s great Sydney rival, (Sir) Frank Packer’s Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd, and acquiring ownership of radio and television.

    He was an outstanding example of the last generation of big business leaders who grew up in the companies they ultimately led, who knew and lived their operations, and who could act quickly and decisively, without a retinue of investment advisers but with the close counsel of the company’s solicitors. At a time when newspaper industry leaders traditionally received knight-hoods, he gained no official honours.

  8. C.L.
    #2537747, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Q&A tonight …
    Tony Jones calls in the big leftist wagons to circle the cause, fight off Alan Jones …

    Kevin Rudd
    Laura Tingle
    Alan Jones
    La Trobe University Emeritus, Professor Judith Brett.

    Jones will be thrilled about the prospect of quizzing the panel about a famous theatrical (and hitherto closeted) homosexual’s travails.

  9. C.L.
    #2537749, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Jones will be thrilled about the prospect of quizzing the panel about a famous theatrical (and hitherto closeted) homosexual’s travails.

    Tony Jones, will be, I mean.

  10. Chris
    #2537751, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Thank you srr for sharing that link to Frank Stephens’ testimony to that Congressional Committee and his very moving rebuke of the Final Solution.

    Which humans get a chance at life and who decides? Indeed

    That was certainly 7 minutes worth of listening to the wonderful words of this magnificent human being – his is a challenge to embrace and celebrate people with disabilities because they are part of our diverse humanity Frank is part of us, and whether we like to admit it or not in our moments of great unalloyed joy, or vulnerability we are part of him.

    Thanks again srr for sharing that.

    I wish to applaud along with the world audience of Frank Stephens, and hoist the flag also for the albino people of Zimbabwe and the work of John Makumbe to get them basic civil rights – like not being murdered, and to get a chance at equality with any other citizen.

  11. struth
    #2537752, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Trust me struth I am not old enough to be your mum.

    No, it’s spooky, you sound too much like her.

    I reckon this whole inner city Melbourne schtick is just an internet cover.

    I know an overbearing stubborn Irish Catholic…………………………………..it’s you isn’t it mum?

    I’m about to call you on the dog and bone…………………………..

  12. test pattern
    #2537753, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Asia Foundation caught manipulating data, forced to apologise

    From the report, homicide rate

    – in Dili: 11.3/100,000 people
    – in Kabul: 6.5/100,000 people, excluding “battle deaths”

    ‘A person living in either city is almost 50 percent more likely to be killed by violence than a resident of Kabul.’

    ‘San Francisco and Dili, October 25, 2017—In a recent blogpost published by The Asia Foundation a comparison was made between levels of violence in Dili, Timor-Leste, and Kabul, Afghanistan. Given the vast differences between the two countries, the comparison was misleading and not particularly useful.

    On behalf of The Asia Foundation we deeply regret that the comparison did not reflect the consolidated peace that has been achieved in Timor-Leste. We extend our sincere apology to the Government and the people of Timor-Leste. We acknowledge the very real gains that the Timorese people and government have made in such short time. The reference has been removed from the blog post. As always, The Asia Foundation welcomes feedback and we are grateful to readers for inquiring about this comparison.’

    https://asiafoundation.org/publication/state-conflict-violence-asia/

  13. struth
    #2537754, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I don’t have too much more to say on the subject.
    It’s relatively boring to me, but I knew you’d bite.

    That’s not trolling, that’s calling you out

    Can’t you hear the phone ringing?

  14. memoryvault
    #2537755, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I hope this clears things up for you.

    Thanks. I’ll sleep easier tonight.

  15. struth
    #2537756, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Anyway, your not home.

    If I make a comment I believe in, and I know you’d quickly buy into it, it is not trolling.
    I wasn’t saying those things to rev you up.
    I meant every word I said.

    Anyway, we’ll talk more about this when I come to visit.

  16. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537758, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Q&A tonight …
    Tony Jones calls in the big leftist wagons to circle the cause, fight off Alan Jones …

    Kevin Rudd
    Laura Tingle
    Alan Jones
    La Trobe University Emeritus, Professor Judith Brett.

    Jones will be thrilled about the prospect of quizzing the panel about a famous theatrical (and hitherto closeted) homosexual’s travails.

    Tonight is all about getting Pony Girl re-elected and banning Adani.

    It’s going to be sicker than Kevin Spacey at a junior high prom.

  18. srr
    #2537760, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    James Woods‏Verified account @RealJamesWoods 5h5 hours ago

    This didn’t age any better than the drunk who wrote it…

    https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/924808168965844993
    ..
    Interesting seeing the henchmen, knowing they’ll all eventually be thrown under the #Clinton bus.

    The Man at the Center of ‘Bill Clinton Inc.’

    Doug Band helped everyone get rich in the post-presidential empire, but his re-emergence in the WikiLeaks hack is another headache for Hillary.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/10/the-man-at-the-center-of-bill-clinton-inc/505661/

  19. herodotus
    #2537761, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    At this time of year the Pollies start to invite party members to “end-of-year drinks”. Brave move on the part of some – those identifiably part of the Turnbull team, for example.
    After a few sherbets anyone who goes along might be tempted to tell them a few home truths in a clear and concise fashion. I’d better stay home rather than start a bunfight with the local member, although he, like the rest, richly deserves some flak.

  20. C.L.
    #2537763, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Interesting and pretty bloody funny:
    When Gérard Depardieu confronted Harvey Weinstein

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQWiK3AGjGs

    Note that Robert di Niro rushed to defend Weinstein.

  21. Eddystone
    #2537765, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Muzzlehatch
    #2537652, posted on October 30, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Exploring Metaphysics
    from the great courses is the one I am loading up. the great courses are always reliably engaging, pitched at the inquiring amateur and reliable scholarship.

    I’ve got a couple of Great Courses going at the moment too. I tend to buy them like books, many of which are still languishing unread on my bookshelf, or buried within the bowels of Kindle.

  22. calli
    #2537766, posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Nicholls began hunting the quarry. And it was afraid and ran blindly under a rail bridge. Poor thing.

    It’s the only logical explanation.

  23. C.L.
    #2537767, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry.

  24. srr
    #2537770, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Of course the image was just too too much for Twitter to let through uncensored 🙄 … and no, not an aborted baby in sight –

    Riccardo Bosi‏ @RicBosiLtColRtd 22m22 minutes ago

    Julie Bishop as PM?

    Bwahahahaha!

    The Liberals must really want to be smashed at the next election!

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNXcDoGVAAAWsOv.jpg

  25. srr
    #2537771, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Sebastian Gorka DrG‏Verified account @SebGorka 20h20 hours ago

    I do believe Hillary Clinton just made access to cake a human right.

    Calling Marie Antoinette,

    Calling Marie Antoinette …..

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNTWP1jV4AEFEco.jpg
    ________________

    love is love‘, hey Hillary, especially now that you have to been seen standing solid with Francis Underwood 👿

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2537772, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry

    How so?
    By a Mr Creosote type explosion?

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2537773, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Confirmed by Channel Nein.
    The Gayle jury comprised three women and one man, so I guess that kills any “patriarchy sticking together” angle.

  28. DrBeauGan
    #2537774, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Muzzlehatch, you should take a look at the link Dr.Sir put up. It is beautifully lucid, clearly written, and to my mind totally unconvincing.

    Compare any of the sentences in it with the sentence: “Your pants are on fire.” Note that if you know what pants are, which pants are yours, and have seen things correctly described as being on fire, you automatically know how to confirm or refute the sentence. You sniff the air, you put your hands on your bum, and you crane your head over your shoulder to inspect your legs. If you smell smoke, feel unseasonably warm in the nether regions and see little blue flames on your jeans, you have confirmed the truth of it. Then you pull your pants off and stamp on them to put the fire out and we all get to laugh at the sight of you in your underwear.

    Science after Newton confined itself to sentences of this type, with a great many beneficial consequences. The observations are often much more difficult to make, and often involve chains of reasoning, and often hard sums. But if you understand the language, you can know what they are.

    The sentences in the sample of Aquinas are not generally of this type. There is no clear set of observations impied by them which would allow you to confirm or refute them. Some are, but not many. Most are unfalsifiable.

    Be careful with those courses you are buying. You might get hooked on a frivolous game.

  29. JC
    #2537776, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry.

    I’ve always liked him. His resume reckons he’s acted in about 170 movies which is a lot. Fair’s fair though CL. He could just walk away from the crepes though. FFS, enough is enough.

    We were in Paris back in June and were told to try this crepe joint that is supposed to be the best in town. They were extraordinary. Even wifey, who perceives “fat food” like a vampire sees a cross loved them. They have a pic of Gerry on the wall and it’s supposed to be his favorite crepe hang out in Paris. It’s not a huge joint, so I’m guessing he would only visit in the summer when he can sit outside for more room 🙂

  30. Nick
    #2537777, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Fairfax was wantonly malicious in their gleeful smearing of Gayle. It was obvious to Cats at the time that it was a series of foolish articles that illustrated both hubris, an agenda and a lack of editorial leadership. I hope it costs them big.

  31. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537778, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    You can see why 12 bottles of Beaujolais a day was required to hydrate Gerard Depardieu.

  32. Baldrick
    #2537779, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    TheirABC pushing the poor indigies non-citizen argument once again:

    ‘Not even classed as citizens’: Remembering the Indigenous soldiers at Beersheba
    Despite laws which meant they weren’t even recognised as citizens in their own country, more than 1,000 Indigenous soldiers managed to sign up to serve with Australian forces in World War I.
    Descendants of 12 of those soldiers are in Beersheba this week to commemorate the centenary of the battle there which helped turn the war.

    Just a reminder, nobody in Australia was recognised as an Australian citizen until the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948.

  33. JC
    #2537780, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    How so?
    By a Mr Creosote type explosion?

    You gotta love the pic I posted. It’s a ” I don’t a fucking rats” pic.
    50 kilos overweight and he’s got a cig in between two figures.

  34. Tel
    #2537781, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry.

    If he fell out of a tree, he could kill you right there on the spot.

  35. calli
    #2537782, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Loved the Depardieu clip. “Yeah, he cared about his eyes”.

    Gerard’s artillery.

  36. Uh oh
    #2537783, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I see that doctors are calling for the flu vaccine to be issued free to the entire population next year. I presume they are also offering to administer it free of charge??

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2537785, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Wow!
    Talk about doubling-down on the stoopid.
    Report on the Gayle case in the Daily Tellygruff.
    Contempt anyone?

    FAIRFAX Media is “seriously considering” an appeal after cricket superstar Chris Gayle won a defamation action against them over allegations he flashed his penis to a female masseuse, with the organisation saying it “did not get a fair trial”.

  38. calli
    #2537786, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    He was rather nice when he was young. Looks like a rugby nose.

  39. JC
    #2537787, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Gerry Dep would a a terrific candidate for a ghoul pool. He’s 69 years old. 40 to 50 kilos overweight and a smoker. I’m guessing there’s only darkness on the other side of 72.

  40. Mitch M.
    #2537789, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I think Depardieu could do some damage to somebody if he was angry

    Must be very angry with himself.

  41. Makka
    #2537791, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    They have a pic of Gerry on the wall and it’s supposed to be his favorite crepe hang out in Paris.

    Years ago I was in Bayonne, sampling some jambon before buying. With all the meat hanging and other assorted delicious specialities packed in this little shop – been in the family nearly 150 years, they breed and slaughter their own pigs- you could not swing a kitten. At all. On the wall was a photo of smiling Gerard with his big mitts wrapped around a massive full hock of jambon. Over a thousand Euros worth of choice classically cured ham. He was thinner then. These days there is no way the fat bastard would get into that little shop.

  42. JC
    #2537794, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    These days there is no way the fat bastard would get into that little shop.

    LOL.

  43. memoryvault
    #2537795, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Nicholls began hunting the quarry. And it was afraid and ran blindly under a rail bridge. Poor thing. It’s the only logical explanation.

    But Calli, why were One Nation targeting Lockyer’s seat? What did Lockyer ever do to them?

  44. calli
    #2537797, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    But Calli, why were One Nation targeting Lockyer’s seat? What did Lockyer ever do to them?

    Inexplicable. They just wanted to get their hans on it.

    *runs away*

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2537798, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    I see that doctors are calling for the flu vaccine to be issued free to the entire population next year.

    Why would you go to a doctors and pay a $60 upfront fee, with hope of a Medicare reimbursement of half of eventually, when you can walk into a pharmacy, spend $25 and walk out again immunised 5 minutes later. And that is without any reimbursement or discounts.

    Maybe the GPs should stop fighting the pharmacists and fight diseases instead.

  46. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537799, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    The Catholic and Anglican bishops of Townsville have issued a joint statement to their followers criticising “projected mega-mining developments across Queensland, especially the Galilee Basin”, and accusing politicians and big business of failing to protect the common good.

    The Right Reverend William Ray of the Anglican Diocese of North Queensland, and the Most Reverend Timothy Harris of the Catholic Diocese of Townsville, issued the statement to their parishes on Saturday.

    They cited Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical on the environment in June 2015, in which he said “the Earth, our home, is beginning to look … like an immense pile of filth”.

    http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/catholic-anglican-bishops-unite-in-opposition-to-adani-megamine-20171029-gzaqxf.html

    Go to hell.

  47. Nick
    #2537802, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Fairfax’s articles about Gayle were payback and punishment by the Left for his ‘don’t blush baby’ comment.

  48. Makka
    #2537803, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The Right Reverend William Ray of the Anglican Diocese of North Queensland, and the Most Reverend Timothy Harris of the Catholic Diocese of Townsville, issued the statement to their parishes on Saturday.

    Coal that will generate electricity that will potentially lift millions out of poverty. Good enough for me. Sorry Reverend.

  50. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2537806, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Coal that will generate electricity that will potentially lift millions out of poverty. Good enough for me. Sorry Reverend.

    Better that a couple of child molesters feel smug than a few billion darkies have lights.

  51. memoryvault
    #2537807, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Why would you go to a doctors and pay a $60 upfront fee, with hope of a Medicare reimbursement of half of eventually, when you can walk into a pharmacy, spend $25 and walk out again immunised 5 minutes later.

    Or, you could give the whole exercise a miss and avoid being one of the six out of ten people who got vaccinated last winter, and got the flu anyway.

  52. H B Bear
    #2537808, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I can understand the Anglicans and Catholics trying to muscle in on Gaia and the Green religion. Their attendance figures are in the toilet.

  53. Nick
    #2537809, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I’m trying to think of a heterosexual actor, other than Polanski, who attempting to seduce a 14 year old girl would meet with howls of indignation from the Left.

  54. Atoms for Peace
    #2537811, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    All those Americans who believe that they have been abducted and anally probed by aliens can now blame Hollyweird .
    What a pile on!

  55. cohenite
    #2537812, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    B Bear

    #2537808, posted on October 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I can understand the Anglicans and Catholics trying to muscle in on Gaia and the Green religion. Their attendance figures are in the toilet.

    There are actually pro and anti-alarmist groups within the CoE. On one side is the more progressive forms which accept AGW and interpret the role of Christianity as assisting the people who will be affected by AGW. The 2006 Evangelical Climate Initiative for instance regarded the IPCC as foundational in developing its position on AGW; sort of like an updated version of the 10 Commandments.

    On the other side has been the traditional Christian view as typified by the Cornwall Alliance. This approach took the literal Biblical view that God is sovereign over creation and therefore humans can do no permanent damage to what God has created. This view also advocates that God entrusted the earth to human dominion and we should not be afraid of economic development or other uses of human creativity.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *