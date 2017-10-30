Liberty Quote
A government which robs Peter to pay Paul, can always count on the support of Paul.— George Bernard Shaw
Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
Kibbutzing the Q&A thread. So fun and on point. Go you good things and more strength to your arm for watching it.
Meanwhile in another room of the fantasy kingdom where stupid shit is very important, an actor called Kevin Spacey who IMO is very good in The Usual Suspects has come out as a homo as a partial justification for alleged sexual predation (TM pending- far out I wish I had registered so many domain names in the early years of the web). Firstly, no one gives a shit if he’s a homo coz they only see him in movies. Secondly, who is surprised? Thirdly, how good is it to see the SJW model start to eat itself? It is axiomatic that in a closed system entropy prevails.
…unless the New Wave incorporates all the non-believers into the process. NK, Cuba, blah blah what could go wrong
Australia could have its second safe injecting room after Victoria’s Andrews Labor government approved a trial of a medically supervised injecting centre in inner-city Melbourne.
Victorian Cabinet members on Monday approved a plan to combat the state’s rising death toll from heroin, with 172 deaths last year, including 34 in the inner-city suburb of Richmond.
The decision represents a sharp about-turn for the government, which received an upper house report in September that found a trial injecting room could save lives, but stopped short of recommending the plan go ahead.
Members of the government last night did not respond to requests for comments on the plan, while independents in the upper house indicated that they would get behind the bill.
“It’s just so good to hear, this is what you can call a real improvement,” Reason Party leader Fiona Patten told The Australian, of the plan she has spearheaded.
She said the centre would remove thousand of needles from the streets and reduce the workload for police, allowing them to focus on “real crime”.
.
Melbourne has been gripped over the past 18 months by a wave of heroin use, with overdoses more than doubling across the state since 2012 to almost 5000 police call-outs a year.
In breaking news, Scotch, beer, wine and Krispy Kremes will also be given out by the taxpayer in similar programs.
Those addicted to sex, will also be, um, served.’
Oz
If Rudd’s book sells more than 10 copies, be on the lookout for a large frumpy lady leaving Dymocks under duress.
P.s Are Therese and Kev still pretending to be married?
TE you know it makes sense
According to AAP Conservation, education & infrastructure are the key issues in the QLD state election… Maybe if you live Petrie…
LOL. The whole article was an advertorial for vested interests…
I agree with others on the toilet/sewer analogy… If the 4th estate can’t even be remotely honest about a woeful Government instead of willing spruikers then what hope do we have?
Surely those two managing to hook up is proof of God’s existence and grace?
stackja
#2537955, posted on October 30, 2017 at 8:53 pm
zyconoclast
#2537484, posted on October 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm
You want who as PM?
Of the current mob, Craig Kelly as long as he is not a member of the Libs.
I think his biggest failing is strong support for the NDIS.
The rest of his views are supportable.
Bernardi would have to leave the senate to be condsidered.
Rd
There is no 4th Estate in Australia.
Only a 5th column.
Next move for the Kruddster is to come out of the closet.
It’s the only way to become relevant again.
+100
So its 8.34am Eastern Time and still NO CHARGES LAID.
There have been charges laid. Manafort is asked to turn himself in on charges related to tax fraud. Just reported in the WSJ.
In other words, Monster’s expectation of Wussiagate is still currently a big fat zero.
TE you know it makes sense. I would prefer to see him crushed under the jackboot as per Monty Python. It would suit his vibe.
JC
Even WSJ is reporting that Manafort and his side kick, Gates, have to turn themselves in but they DID NOT say who said that and the reported charges are still sealed.
It looks like Manafort did some work for Viktor Yanukovych several years ago, and got paid in dirty cash.
There doesn’t appear to be anything related to his work with Trump. Mueller might be trying to get him to turn on Trump with threats of prosecution over the Yanukovych work.
Shocked… Shocked I tells ya!!!
The best next PM is a lay down misere- Ken Wyatt has integrity, the capacity to listen and connect with people and be guided by good advice that’s best for the Nation coz IMO that is what he has practiced in the time he has been in the hive. He’s got no chance.
Unless he changes his name to Sharon with the associated removal of appendages, he’s not really trying.
Might? I think it’s too late as tax fraud charges have been laid. A few months ago, after the FBI raided Manfort’s home after midnight, it was reported that Mueller was placing enormous pressure on Manafort to squeal, but Manafort repeatedly said he had nothing to give them. It looks like this was true.
Back to Kevin Spacey- http://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/celebrity/kevin-spacey-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-by-%e2%80%98star-trek-discovery%e2%80%99-actor/ar-AAucNkt?li=AAgfYrC&ocid=mailsignout
Homos are now toast
LOL – 4 Corners is running a stupid propaganda show about the “far right” in Germany.
Gonna be a lot harder to pull a root in the brave new world
Hey Monty,
What are the GetUp talking points?
And that is different to the old world, how?
The problem for Trump is that he knew or should have known Manafort was dirty and covered it up. Not a good look to be employing a swampy while campaigning that you’ll drain that swamp.
Shit may hit the fan over this.
The solution now would be if the US said to China, “We are quite content for you to undertake any intervention you feel is necessary in Pakistan, provided you extend to us the same consideration in respect of North Korea”.
Unfortunately i can see the FMC trumpeting that the collusion is proved (omitting that it happened ten years ago!)
Lesbian investment bankers are the new fascists.
I only ever met one Collard, but we have a great great grandfather in common I am told.
Lizzie, thanks so much for your article link!
BULLSHIT
Mannafort was employed for 3 months!
As soon as Mannafort/Russia connection was touted in the MSM Trump got rid of him.
Mannafort has a far longer and closer relationship with the Democrats and Clintons.
It is well documented.
Maybe Mueller is finally going to bring the corrupt DNC to heal.
LOL – 4 Corners is running a stupid propaganda show about the “far right” in Germany.
Did they say Hitler?
TE,
Appreciate the post. On two fronts, that is one of the most idiotic statements I’ve read today.
1. Heroin addicts by and large dislike going to these places. The bright lights and hand squeezing, and constant offers of counselling all drive them to their usual shooting up places – high rise stairwells, alleys and playgrounds. Embarrassment also plays a part – eventually they’ll run out of viable veins in their arms and legs, and move to their neck, feet, between the toes and in the case of males, their todgers. I’ve seen it happen – didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
2. The Reason Party apparently reasons that such a facility will free up police to focus on ‘real crime’. Yes, possession and use of diacetylmorphine (heroin) is a crime. But what these muppets fail to comprehend is that Centrelink benefits are way below what it costs to support almost all addicts’ habits.
This is why burglaries happen. This is also why cars are stolen and sold to chop shops in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. These morons aren’t hard to catch, but it’s the principle. All you had to do was wear scruffy clothes and stand in front of Cash Converters in Smith St in Collingwood, and within ten minutes you’d see some scrawny hollow-cheeked affront to society wandering in the front door with an armload of some poor punter’s hard earned and in many cases, much-loved possessions.
I don’t hate them because they’re addicts. I hate them because they steal from decent members of society.
Anecdote – back in the day I was investigating a burglary where an elderly couple lost a lot of items of sentimental value. The old man was a WWII veteran, and his medal rack was stolen as well. After some weeks the crook was tracked down and his door kicked in one fine dawn morning. Didn’t find all the oldies’ stuff – but the place was torn apart and the medals were found. The crook was – well let’s just say my work was a contact sport back then.
I gave the medals back to the old lady, as the old feller died the week following the burglary, was one of the best of my life.
So to the apologists for these druggie drum – piss off and die, preferably in a stairwell or alley with your mates. You’ll get bugger all sympathy from me.
Manafort would be just as dangerous to Dems if he squeals.
Cease drinking the bong water.
Ken Wyatt, MHR for Hasluck (WA), will not survive the Turnbull Coalition Team decimation at the next election.
He is a good bloke and an effective pollie, but his electorate is full of welfare rats and reffos who want the ALP freebies.
Jesus wept – ‘the day I gave the medals back…… best day of my life.’
It’s okay Knuckle, we understood the first time, regardless.
Knuckle Dragger, there’s a woman in Richmond (Melb) who claims she regularly finds syringes outside her front gate and in the park etc as well as the occasional body in the early morning.
She’s been mouthing off about how upsetting it all is and this has been used very effectively by campaigners for an injecting room.
People also claim the Sydney room has been a big success.
When I put on the costume (ie not boardies, thongs etc):
Rules- never get within arm and a half length away from everyone. Body in neutral position. Minimal conversation not directly related to the task at hand. The issue is that people are becoming actively looking to be offended. In some cases it distracts them from the big stuff, particularly if one says something that is insensitive.
Hard to meet people in this environment
Oh, that was just beautiful.
OCO at 10:52pm: “Muellerween. I think this label might come back to…haunt!…m0nty”.
Mark L at 11:00pm: “Has Muellerween (whatever TF that is) de-Trumpenatified the USA yet?”
Also at 11:00pm: “Breaking: Mannafort and Gates told to surrender themselves…”.
Hahahahaha!
The Manafort / Gates indictment is here.
https://www.justice.gov/sco
Manafort is in the shit.
re KW yep
KD
I know that 2 people came up and thanked me for my help and guidance. I took that as a win.
The rest I would create a maze runner type situation and give them all the drugs they want.
Put the maze out the back of Hay, Hell and Booligal.
There has been some discussion on religion on the threads.
Drugs are the greatest face of evil and the devil you could ever want to find.
Not wanting to pick over the scab of the last thread, but if there was a God, KW would be seen as the agent of change acceptable for various reasons by all sides. It shows how there is no opportunity in a solution. I would recommend War Fever by JG Ballard as a primer for years after WWII
Manafort was around Ukraine when Clinton was overthrowing the democratically elected government there.
Democrats had lots of business interests in energy in Ukraine when Clinton backed the coup:
Manfort was alongside Tony Podesta.
The democrats have to get Manafort, he knows everything they were doing in Ukraine.
No Trump and no Russians.
Wasn’t it one of Joe Biden’s sons that was embedded in the Ukraine?
Didn’t his other son ‘suicide’.
Just to summarise that: John Podesta and Tony Podesta both worked for the same group in Ukraine that Paul Manafort did.
They didn’t disclose their work for the Russian government while John Podesta was employed by Hillary Clinton.
Manafort knows everyone and what they were all doing in Ukraine under the Obama / Clinton administration.
One of the GREATEST ALIENS ever invented motion picture history.
I see the Manafort=Democrat talking points were distributed efficiently for the wingnut army, LOL.
Yes after the Clinton / EU coup he was magically given a gas company there.
The NY Times did everything they could to call it open corruption without upsetting the democrats too much (so having their daily 10 year old boy quota reduced):
Gaah!…in motion picture history.
12 charges, reportedly:
– conspiracy against the U.S.
– conspiracy to launder money
– unregistered agent of a foreign principal
– false and misleading FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) statements
– false statements
– seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts
Manafort is under more pressure than someone getting sat on by Chris Christie.
To give up the Clintons!
From brain cancer.
Wikipedia is an incredible resource and teachers are stupid for telling their students not to use it. We should, however, be teaching our children to read it critically and to read between the lines of passages which have been fudged to head off ideologically motivated edit wars, such as the following passage found in the Industry Policy section of Margaret Thatcher’s entry:
So privatisation was mostly good for consumers in that it resulted in cheaper and more efficient services – quite specific benefits – but “results overall” (whatever the hell that means) are “mixed” (how so, and, again, whatever the hell that means).
Privatisation section, not Industry Policy
Manafort worked for the Podesta group m0nty you spastic.
That’s what this whole thing is about. The Podesta group and Manafort’s work for them and Mercury.
Tony Podesta has been rushing around since August “disclosing” all of their activities in Ukraine too.
God you’re the dumbest shit in the universe.