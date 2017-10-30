Liberty Quote
What is the basic, the essential, the crucial principle that differentiates freedom from slavery? It is the principle of voluntary action versus physical coercion or compulsion.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
792 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
Haha!
ESPN has lost 480,000 subscribers this year and can’t affors to pay for Monday Night Football.
I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?
It sounds to me like the mainstream gay are wriggling in horror because their game has been to poodlefake – be ‘cute and cuddly’ for the tv cameras and the gay marriage and normalisation thing.
No, no! Gay culture is all about sipping lattes and discussing art and decorating and accompanying girlfriends shopping for the perfect outfit, dahhhling.
Nothing grotty about it at all.
Recent Hollywood remakes don’t sell.
What’s does Tiernan Brady say?
Saw this advert on Paul Muray Live last night, though from memory Murray refused to say the ratbag senator’s name:
Dasher Jr’s revolution
A resurgent trade union movement has a bright new leader. Six year-old Hannah Dastyari is part of a social media push from Labor and the unions to get her fellow kids to boycott Streets ice cream. Streets and its owner Unilever have been under heavy union pressure after a breakdown in pay negotiations. The daughter of NSW Labor senator Sam Dastyari was seen on her dad’s Twitter feed this Sunday parroting the same lines of the ACTU. “I’m eating an ice cream but it’s not a Streets ice cream as they don’t pay their workers … I’m very angry,” Dastyari Jr says in the video. Strewth would have thought Dastyari putting his child to work falls foul of union rules about child labour but Hannah seems keen to fight Streets in the streets. Comrades come in all sizes after all.
Are we really doomed to have Dastyari around for the next few decades?
(From the Oz’s Strewth section)
The Mueller Wussian-hunt is already starting to hurt the Dems.
Ohio Democrat Party Warns: Stop Talking About Mueller Investigation, Stick to Real Issues
Translated to Dem speak: ‘our polling is saying that Mueller is poison to voters and mere mention of his name will drive them over to the Republicans’.
It doesn’t look good for them in Iowa also:
Lose Iowa, lose the USA, Democrats
The 2018 elections seem to be shaping up quite nicely for the Right…but not for Dems and RINOs.
ALP children.
Magda’s ample jowls trembled in indignation on Q&A when the discussion veered towards any hint of concern over gay adoption of children. Gays are NOT pedos. How dare anyone etc etc ?
Looks like Spacey pricked that balloon.
CEO Alan Joyce banned a man from Qantas because he pushed a cream pie in his face. Will he ban gay/pa3dophile Kevin Spacey?
If not, why not?
Infi
How is Catholics reciting the rosary in a Catholic Cathedral ‘attacking worshipping Christians’.
It should come as no surprise that sincere Cath0lics think celebrating the destruction wrought by Luther in a Catholic Cathedral is beyond stupid.
Those Boomers hogging the pews are the reason Belgium is in it’s current predicament, none of those young men invited muslims to take over their country and you can bet the vast majority of the Protestants and faux Catholics in the pews support both abortion and euthanasia unlike those fine young men.
Push back against both progressives and muslims is fine by me.
Another good story today about the NFL fiasco:
East Coast Sports Reporter Leaves Lefty Bubble, Finds Out Middle America Really Dislikes the Anthem Protests
The sheer incomprehension of the reporter is fun. The insulated world these people live in is like a different dimension.
No, cos it wasn’t a cream pie Spacey was trying to push into the kid’s face.
Spacey claims it was a Streets Magnum, which is okay (as long as it’s not made in Oz).
‘I’ve never had more fun’
‘I’ve never had more fun’
Manchurian candidate outs himself.
Lucy will not be happy.
MSM live in is like a different dimension. We have Lisa and Fitz.
Lord Waffle stands for Lord Waffle. Alas, NewsPoll now has the LNP 46:54 down; if repeated at an election, the outcome would be even more disastrous than Lord Waffle’s last attempt. The Australian predicts a loss of 16 more seats.
stackja
ALP children
The ALP was once (at least in theory) the meritocratic party of the rural and industrial working class. Now it is occupied by hereditory family groups, largely based in inner cities. These groups are bound together in an incestuous tangle of inter marriage and bed hopping.
You know, it’s just dawned on me that Malcolm thinks he is the Australian Donald Trump. He thinks that the above statement is something that the Don would say, and he wants to emulate that. The trouble is he has NO connection to the Australian grass roots “deplorable’s” and comes off looking like an out of touch potentate feasting on the sweat of normal Australians.
Turnbull’s trying out the happy warrior shtick? Oh, please.
You know where that ends up. Brain cancer.
Waffles sinks through the Gillard Clear Air Death Zone. Now becoming an object of ridicule.
Spacey House of Cards Axed. Netflix has announced it will cancel the hit drama amid revelations the Oscar-winner tried to seduce a 14-year-old.
I am delighted to see the waters becoming rough for poor actors and the industry in general. My hope is that whilst Hwood purity spirals up its own fundament the market for good indie productions becomes freer.
As to the righteousness of it, the whole thing stinks of hypocrisy and witch hunting. Hey schadenfreude is sweet no matter where it come from.
He’s long been that. He’s casting around for excuses like a lecherous Hollywood A-Lister.
“Looking like”?
How dare you Sir. Our Mal is the real thing.
What a pity the Spacey scandal didn’t break 3 months ago.
Who?
There is a reason the left are more prominent the closer you get to a city’s GPO.
Insulated wankers.
If you lived all your life in city areas, hardly venturing away from them even on holidays, fine.
But to then arrogantly dismiss the fact that this comfortable insulating environment is an impediment to understanding the world, because you are just so intellectually superior to those you know nothing about, cannot be excused.
The left do Hypocrisy so well because they never look at themselves critically , ever.
They view themselves through the eyes of their immediate social/work group.
Teenagers and peer group pressure, and all that.
Get a few other deluded wankers around you telling you how smart you are and everything is sweet.
Lying to yourself is leftism.
Prior generations throughout History knew the correct degree of social standing to give actors.
America and Hollywood knew how to sell shit for many years.
Then the shit started believing in it’s own advertising.
Why I Voted Greens
This was commissioned by one of the Chasher’s main squeezes because she was Labor which was bleeding votes to the Greens.
So nakedly self serving for the Liars Party, but hey, you take it (schadenfreude) where you can get it!
Wow.
Spacey is alleged to have tried to seduce a 14 year old.
Roman Polanski was convicted of drugging and anally raping a 13 year old then fleeing the country before sentencing.
Compare Spacey’s treatment to the standing ovation and adulation (still?) given Roman Polanski. It would seem Spacey’s crime was not his behaviour as such, rather than him choosing to reveal he is a homo only when pedo allegations were revealed.
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 50m50 minutes ago
Stop the Drama Let #Trump drive the Bus and sit the fuck down!
[Periscope]
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1dRJZboQeVAJB
Hollywood and the gay lobby couldn’t care less about Spacey mauling a 14 year-old.
Behind closed doors I bet $10,000 they’re all excoriating the accuser.
They only care about Spacey’s clumsy apologia.
I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?
Well, maybe that’s what they mean.
“Love is love” or something.
… mmm … seems some more throttling going on … not surprising, considering …
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 1h1 hour ago
Uranium One has nothing to do with the Trump campaign stop listening to Pundits that cant read right.
Sessions has a greenlight on U1.
..
Sessions can appoint anyone to Uranium One end of story
..
If Trump has a problem with Sessions he will Fire his ass we aint the boss we aint the President no pundit controls shit Trump does that!
Please note, it is axed AFTER the NEXT season. Not immediately. Probably was going to be the last season anyway.
Wow Spacey just had his whole world come tumbling down.
Kind of like a House of Cards….
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!
Pretty much the line used by the defenders of Ben McCormack (Channel Nine child pron fiend) …
“He’s a bit of a Peter Pan, a gay man who likes younger partners”
So, there you have it.
If you are out and proud it is just a harmless fetish. If you are straight, you are a peter-file.
It’s well known that Spacey has been fucking kids for decades. Hollywood will tolerate that, but not being indelicate about your kid fucking.
Chifley the last Federal worker. Joe Cahill the last NSW worker.
Love is love.
I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?
Why yes, yes it has.
The technical term is “Twink. ”
Don’t select Image.
Don’t Google it.
Bryan Singer remains an in demand Director.