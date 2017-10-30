Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

October 30, 2017
  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2538609, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Haha!

    ESPN has lost 480,000 subscribers this year and can’t affors to pay for Monday Night Football.

  2. stackja
    #2538610, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Sydney firefighters robbed of phones, valuables while out on job, thieves tracked to pub

    “A trace of one of the stolen mobile phones led police to a hotel on the Hume Highway [at] Bass Hill,” police said.

    Officers arrested two men, aged 29 and 38, and they were taken to the Bankstown Police Station where they were being questioned.

  3. Chris
    #2538611, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?

    It sounds to me like the mainstream gay are wriggling in horror because their game has been to poodlefake – be ‘cute and cuddly’ for the tv cameras and the gay marriage and normalisation thing.

  4. calli
    #2538615, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:11 am

  5. stackja
    #2538616, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:11 am

  6. stackja
    #2538617, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:14 am

    What’s does Tiernan Brady say?

  7. Top Ender
    #2538619, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Saw this advert on Paul Muray Live last night, though from memory Murray refused to say the ratbag senator’s name:

    Dasher Jr’s revolution

    A resurgent trade union movement has a bright new leader. Six year-old Hannah Dastyari is part of a social media push from Labor and the unions to get her fellow kids to boycott Streets ice cream. Streets and its owner Unilever have been under heavy union pressure after a breakdown in pay negotiations. The daughter of NSW Labor senator Sam Dastyari was seen on her dad’s Twitter feed this Sunday parroting the same lines of the ACTU. “I’m eating an ice cream but it’s not a Streets ice cream as they don’t pay their workers … I’m very angry,” Dastyari Jr says in the video. Strewth would have thought Dastyari putting his child to work falls foul of union rules about child labour but Hannah seems keen to fight Streets in the streets. Comrades come in all sizes after all.

    Are we really doomed to have Dastyari around for the next few decades?

    (From the Oz’s Strewth section)

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2538621, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:19 am

    The Mueller Wussian-hunt is already starting to hurt the Dems.

    Ohio Democrat Party Warns: Stop Talking About Mueller Investigation, Stick to Real Issues

    Leaders of the Ohio Democrat Party are warning local activists to steer clear of talking about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into supposed Trump collusion with Russia and stick to real issues as the 2018 election season nears.

    With the first indictment coming out of Mueller’s team coming down and still no proof that any collusion with Russia occurred, Ohio Democrats are telling party members to stick with the issues. Instead of Russia, Ohio Democrats want to talk about the economy, jobs, and social issues, not pushing conspiracy theories, according to the Washington Post.

    Translated to Dem speak: ‘our polling is saying that Mueller is poison to voters and mere mention of his name will drive them over to the Republicans’.

    It doesn’t look good for them in Iowa also:

    Lose Iowa, lose the USA, Democrats

    Trump just took Iowa by more 9 points — one election after Obama took it by nearly 6.

    That’s a 15-point swing in one election.

    Democrats are not re-gaining ground in Iowa, either, according to anthropologist Robert Leonard because Trump connects with voters.

    His values are their values.

    The 2018 elections seem to be shaping up quite nicely for the Right…but not for Dems and RINOs.

  9. stackja
    #2538623, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:21 am

    ALP children.

  10. max
    #2538624, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Magda’s ample jowls trembled in indignation on Q&A when the discussion veered towards any hint of concern over gay adoption of children. Gays are NOT pedos. How dare anyone etc etc ?

    Looks like Spacey pricked that balloon.

  12. notafan
    #2538626, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Not only rude, but cowardly too.

    Catholic Belgium will soon be 50% Muslim and has recently allowed the euthanasia of children and people who are depressed. How pathetic to attack worshipping Christians.

    Infi

    How is Catholics reciting the rosary in a Catholic Cathedral ‘attacking worshipping Christians’.

    It should come as no surprise that sincere Cath0lics think celebrating the destruction wrought by Luther in a Catholic Cathedral is beyond stupid.

    Those Boomers hogging the pews are the reason Belgium is in it’s current predicament, none of those young men invited muslims to take over their country and you can bet the vast majority of the Protestants and faux Catholics in the pews support both abortion and euthanasia unlike those fine young men.

    Push back against both progressives and muslims is fine by me.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2538627, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Another good story today about the NFL fiasco:

    East Coast Sports Reporter Leaves Lefty Bubble, Finds Out Middle America Really Dislikes the Anthem Protests

    Fox NFL writer Peter Schrager found out first hand that real Americans are pretty steamed about the anti-American NFL protests going on across the country. Schrager told his tale on WFAN’s Mike Francesca Show on Friday, Awful Announcing reported.

    The New York-based reporter left the Big Apple for an assignment in Indianapolis, Indiana, and when he got into a cab, the driver asked him why he was in town.

    Schrager proudly spoke up and perhaps fatally over simplified his job, by saying that he worked in the NFL. But that was a major mistake because upon hearing that, the driver pulled over and told Schrager to get out of his cab.

    The sheer incomprehension of the reporter is fun. The insulated world these people live in is like a different dimension.

  14. memoryvault
    #2538629, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Will he ban gay/pa3dophile Kevin Spacey?

    No, cos it wasn’t a cream pie Spacey was trying to push into the kid’s face.
    Spacey claims it was a Streets Magnum, which is okay (as long as it’s not made in Oz).

  16. Roger
    #2538631, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:40 am

    ‘I’ve never had more fun’

    Manchurian candidate outs himself.

    Lucy will not be happy.

  17. stackja
    #2538635, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

    MSM live in is like a different dimension. We have Lisa and Fitz.

  18. Senile Old Guy
    #2538636, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:46 am

    “I don’t believe he has any real interest in indigenous Affairs. Of the five prime ministers whose governments I’ve worked with in an official capacity, every single one expressed what I saw to be a genuine interest in making a difference in this area — except Turnbull,” Mr Mundine wrote in his book, adding that he does not know what the PM stands for.

    Lord Waffle stands for Lord Waffle. Alas, NewsPoll now has the LNP 46:54 down; if repeated at an election, the outcome would be even more disastrous than Lord Waffle’s last attempt. The Australian predicts a loss of 16 more seats.

  19. Boambee John
    #2538637, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    stackja

    ALP children

    The ALP was once (at least in theory) the meritocratic party of the rural and industrial working class. Now it is occupied by hereditory family groups, largely based in inner cities. These groups are bound together in an incestuous tangle of inter marriage and bed hopping.

  20. Joe
    #2538638, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    ‘I’ve never had more fun’

    You know, it’s just dawned on me that Malcolm thinks he is the Australian Donald Trump. He thinks that the above statement is something that the Don would say, and he wants to emulate that. The trouble is he has NO connection to the Australian grass roots “deplorable’s” and comes off looking like an out of touch potentate feasting on the sweat of normal Australians.

  21. Oh come on
    #2538640, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Turnbull’s trying out the happy warrior shtick? Oh, please.

    You know where that ends up. Brain cancer.

  22. H B Bear
    #2538641, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Waffles sinks through the Gillard Clear Air Death Zone. Now becoming an object of ridicule.

  23. Muzzlehatch
    #2538642, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Spacey House of Cards Axed. Netflix has announced it will cancel the hit drama amid revelations the Oscar-winner tried to seduce a 14-year-old.

    I am delighted to see the waters becoming rough for poor actors and the industry in general. My hope is that whilst Hwood purity spirals up its own fundament the market for good indie productions becomes freer.

    As to the righteousness of it, the whole thing stinks of hypocrisy and witch hunting. Hey schadenfreude is sweet no matter where it come from.

  24. Oh come on
    #2538643, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:54 am

    He’s long been that. He’s casting around for excuses like a lecherous Hollywood A-Lister.

  25. memoryvault
    #2538644, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:54 am

    comes off looking like an out of touch potentate
    feasting on the sweat of normal Australians.

    “Looking like”?

    How dare you Sir. Our Mal is the real thing.

  26. Snoopy
    #2538645, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:55 am

    What a pity the Spacey scandal didn’t break 3 months ago.

  27. struth
    #2538646, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, and Cameron Monaghan star in “Amityville: The Awakening,”

    Who?

    The sheer incomprehension of the reporter is fun. The insulated world these people live in is like a different dimension.

    There is a reason the left are more prominent the closer you get to a city’s GPO.

    Insulated wankers.
    If you lived all your life in city areas, hardly venturing away from them even on holidays, fine.
    But to then arrogantly dismiss the fact that this comfortable insulating environment is an impediment to understanding the world, because you are just so intellectually superior to those you know nothing about, cannot be excused.
    The left do Hypocrisy so well because they never look at themselves critically , ever.
    They view themselves through the eyes of their immediate social/work group.
    Teenagers and peer group pressure, and all that.
    Get a few other deluded wankers around you telling you how smart you are and everything is sweet.
    Lying to yourself is leftism.

  28. struth
    #2538648, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I am delighted to see the waters becoming rough for poor actors and the industry in general. My hope is that whilst Hwood purity spirals up its own fundament the market for good indie productions becomes freer.

    Prior generations throughout History knew the correct degree of social standing to give actors.
    America and Hollywood knew how to sell shit for many years.
    Then the shit started believing in it’s own advertising.

  29. Riccardo Bosi
    #2538649, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Why I Voted Greens

    This was commissioned by one of the Chasher’s main squeezes because she was Labor which was bleeding votes to the Greens.

    So nakedly self serving for the Liars Party, but hey, you take it (schadenfreude) where you can get it!

  30. jupes
    #2538651, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Spacey House of Cards Axed. Netflix has announced it will cancel the hit drama amid revelations the Oscar-winner tried to seduce a 14-year-old.

    Wow.

    Spacey is alleged to have tried to seduce a 14 year old.

    Roman Polanski was convicted of drugging and anally raping a 13 year old then fleeing the country before sentencing.

    Compare Spacey’s treatment to the standing ovation and adulation (still?) given Roman Polanski. It would seem Spacey’s crime was not his behaviour as such, rather than him choosing to reveal he is a homo only when pedo allegations were revealed.

  31. srr
    #2538653, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:05 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 50m50 minutes ago

    Stop the Drama Let #Trump drive the Bus and sit the fuck down!
    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1dRJZboQeVAJB

  32. C.L.
    #2538654, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Hollywood and the gay lobby couldn’t care less about Spacey mauling a 14 year-old.
    Behind closed doors I bet $10,000 they’re all excoriating the accuser.
    They only care about Spacey’s clumsy apologia.

  33. cynical1
    #2538655, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?

    Well, maybe that’s what they mean.

    “Love is love” or something.

  34. srr
    #2538656, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

    … mmm … seems some more throttling going on … not surprising, considering …

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 1h1 hour ago

    Uranium One has nothing to do with the Trump campaign stop listening to Pundits that cant read right.

    Sessions has a greenlight on U1.
    ..
    Sessions can appoint anyone to Uranium One end of story
    ..
    If Trump has a problem with Sessions he will Fire his ass we aint the boss we aint the President no pundit controls shit Trump does that!

  35. Joe
    #2538657, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

    “House of Cards” has fallen. Hours after actor Kevin Spacey, the show’s Golden Globe-winning star, was accused of have once made sexual advances on a then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp, Netflix announced Monday (Oct. 30) that the series’ upcoming sixth season will be its last, according to Variety.

    Please note, it is axed AFTER the NEXT season. Not immediately. Probably was going to be the last season anyway.

  36. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2538658, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Wow Spacey just had his whole world come tumbling down.
    Kind of like a House of Cards….

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2538659, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Magda’s ample jowls trembled in indignation on Q&A when the discussion veered towards any hint of concern over gay adoption of children. Gays are NOT pedos. How dare anyone etc etc ?

    Looks like Spacey pricked that balloon.

    Pretty much the line used by the defenders of Ben McCormack (Channel Nine child pron fiend) …
    “He’s a bit of a Peter Pan, a gay man who likes younger partners”
    So, there you have it.
    If you are out and proud it is just a harmless fetish. If you are straight, you are a peter-file.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2538660, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    It’s well known that Spacey has been fucking kids for decades. Hollywood will tolerate that, but not being indelicate about your kid fucking.

  39. stackja
    #2538661, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Boambee John
    #2538637, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Chifley the last Federal worker. Joe Cahill the last NSW worker.

    Jack Renshaw
    After leaving school at the age of 14 he helped to run the family dairy property at Hampden Park, and also helped operate a milk run out of Binnaway.

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2538663, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I fail to see what all the fuss is about over Spacey. Hasn’t this (young stuff) always been part of gay culture?

    Why yes, yes it has.
    The technical term is “Twink. ”

    Don’t select Image.
    Don’t Google it.

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2538664, posted on October 31, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Bryan Singer remains an in demand Director.

