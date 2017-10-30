Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,010 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2538984, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    PLUS size Australian model Fiona Falkiner can throw away her eHarmony membership after revealing she has found love with a woman.

    The 34-year-old, who signed as an ambassador to the dating site last year, has confirmed she is now in a lesbian relationship with Lara Creber.

    “Fuck the diet, I’m becoming a lez.”

  2. Winston Smith
    #2538985, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Struth;

    There was a war one time going on outside the old Fitzroy crossing pub.

    FX was the first time I saw a full on war between naked aboriginal men and their ‘wives”, and the local Abo mob.
    All blind drunk, many armed with Traditional Star Pickets.
    Not one turned up at the A&E, but.

  3. cynical1
    #2538987, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Bryan Singer is very, very nervous.
    All it will take is one male star to come forward…..

    There is a film called “An open secret” you can watch on Youtube.
    Deals with the Feldman story.

    Meanwhile, I look forward to the next “No” ad in Aus.

    A leering Spacey saying “Just say yes”.

  4. Delta A
    #2538988, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Leigh Lowe

    #2538955, posted on October 31, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Jim Molan is still in with a chance. Hollie Hughes, who replaces Fiona Nash, could face constitutional problems because she worked in a government job, making her ineligible for the senate.

    Jim Molan, on the number three ticket, is next in line.

  5. jupes
    #2538989, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    – is the Uranium One uranium of weapons-grade quality?
    – does Russia have or did it ever have a licence to export outside North America?
    – what percentage of the global uranium supply does Uranium One’s capacity represent?
    – how big is Uranium One’s capacity compared to that of Kazakhstan?

    Distraction squirrel.

    The relevant questions:
    – did Hillary Clinton give permission for Russia to own 20% of US uranium while Sec of State?
    – did Bill Clinton get paid half a million dollars for a speaking engagement in Russia soon after?
    – did the Clinton Foundation receive millions of dollars from the Russian and Canadian uranium mining companies involved in the deal?

  6. cynical1
    #2538990, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    How did Kevin know it was time to go to bed?

    The big hand was on the little hand.

  7. cohenite
    #2538991, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    From monty the creep’s link to Mueller’s big day out:

    The second big takeaway is even starker: A member of President Trump’s campaign team admits that he was working with people he knew to be tied to the Russian government to “arrange a meeting between the Campaign and the Russian government officials” and to obtain “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of hacked emails—and that he lied about these activities to the FBI. He briefed President Trump on at least some of them.

    And then:

    Before we dive any deeper into the Manafort-Gates indictment—charges to which both pled not guilty to Monday

    So they’ve admitted to something which they’re going to plead not guilty! How clever are they? And the author is a sweet faced Harvard law grad. I bet she voted for Trump.

    Note the ” in the first paragraph presumably because they are quotes from Mueller’s indictment, to which they intend pleading not guilty and then the conclusion which has no “:

    He briefed President Trump on at least some of them.

    That is not part of the indictment; maybe it didn’t happen; the eager little authoress, just like monty the creep, is getting ahead of herself.

  8. Muzzlehatch
    #2538993, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    – is the Uranium One uranium of weapons-grade quality?

    None of you , or at least, few of you have the slightest clue what this means? Am I right?

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2538994, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Let’s remind ourselves that M0nty’s new squirrel Mr Papadopoulos was gotchaed by the DNC using a Russian Dem operative. So the Russian component of Mr Papadopoulos is due to the DNC working with the Russians to try and mousetrap Trump jr. Who detected the stratagem and booted them out the door after 15 minutes.

    It’s a pity he pleaded guilty as this would make excellent fun in his trial when discovery came around.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2538996, posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Oops linked the wrong comment. This one gives the links to the Papadopoulos sting details.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *