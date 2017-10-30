Liberty Quote
If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another— Winston Churchill
-
-
Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
“Fuck the diet, I’m becoming a lez.”
Struth;
FX was the first time I saw a full on war between naked aboriginal men and their ‘wives”, and the local Abo mob.
All blind drunk, many armed with Traditional Star Pickets.
Not one turned up at the A&E, but.
Bryan Singer is very, very nervous.
All it will take is one male star to come forward…..
There is a film called “An open secret” you can watch on Youtube.
Deals with the Feldman story.
Meanwhile, I look forward to the next “No” ad in Aus.
A leering Spacey saying “Just say yes”.
Leigh Lowe
#2538955, posted on October 31, 2017 at 4:38 pm
Jim Molan is still in with a chance. Hollie Hughes, who replaces Fiona Nash, could face constitutional problems because she worked in a government job, making her ineligible for the senate.
Jim Molan, on the number three ticket, is next in line.
Distraction squirrel.
The relevant questions:
– did Hillary Clinton give permission for Russia to own 20% of US uranium while Sec of State?
– did Bill Clinton get paid half a million dollars for a speaking engagement in Russia soon after?
– did the Clinton Foundation receive millions of dollars from the Russian and Canadian uranium mining companies involved in the deal?
How did Kevin know it was time to go to bed?
The big hand was on the little hand.
From monty the creep’s link to Mueller’s big day out:
And then:
So they’ve admitted to something which they’re going to plead not guilty! How clever are they? And the author is a sweet faced Harvard law grad. I bet she voted for Trump.
Note the ” in the first paragraph presumably because they are quotes from Mueller’s indictment, to which they intend pleading not guilty and then the conclusion which has no “:
That is not part of the indictment; maybe it didn’t happen; the eager little authoress, just like monty the creep, is getting ahead of herself.
None of you , or at least, few of you have the slightest clue what this means? Am I right?
Let’s remind ourselves that M0nty’s new squirrel Mr Papadopoulos was gotchaed by the DNC using a Russian Dem operative. So the Russian component of Mr Papadopoulos is due to the DNC working with the Russians to try and mousetrap Trump jr. Who detected the stratagem and booted them out the door after 15 minutes.
It’s a pity he pleaded guilty as this would make excellent fun in his trial when discovery came around.
Oops linked the wrong comment. This one gives the links to the Papadopoulos sting details.