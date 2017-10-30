Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

Posted on 10:00 am, October 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,512 Responses to Monday Forum: October 30, 2017

1 5 6 7
  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2539709, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Meanwhile, the truly poor indigenous folk are left to fester in squalor because we don’t want to appear to be “racist” by judging their lifestyle.

    Worse than that. They are hyped up by activists to believe that nothing is their fault, including their inability to pick up the rubbish around them or get off the drink, drugs and despair cycle. People with a victim mentality can’t make the first step themselves towards self-improvement.

  2. srr
    #2539714, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 1m1 minute ago
    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted Breaking911

    In paddocks mouth?

    Breaking911Verified account @Breaking911

    Sheriff now says officer fired weapon in Las Vegas gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite –
    http://breaking911.com/just-sheriff-now-says-officer-fired-weapon-las-vegas-gunmans-mandalay-bay-suite/

  3. DrBeauGan
    #2539716, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Personally, I feel that sharing an occasional woe with like-minded others is OK here.

    Personally, I feel that anyone can say anything they like anytime they want to. If others don’t like it they can scroll past or complain. Complaints need to be thought about but much depends on who makes them.

  4. thefrolickingmole
    #2539718, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Funny how quiet its been until now.

    Everyone knows, no-one says, take the shut up money and stay quiet..

    The thing that does concern me is the conflating of being propositioned/having the hard word dropped on you, with actual sexual assaults.
    One is legal (unless its a work situation), the other is a criminal matter.

    Hollywood actors speak of ‘rampant’ problem of male abusers targeting men
    Speaking out in the wake of an allegation of sexual harassment against Kevin Spacey, male actors say abuse against boys and young men is ‘taboo’ but ‘pervasive’

    Hollywood has a “rampant” and “pervasive” problem of men sexually abusing boys and young men, according to actors and lawyers who are speaking up about misconduct and harassment in the wake of an allegation against actor Kevin Spacey.

    “It’s a very taboo subject,” said Alex Winter, an actor and director who said he was sexually abused as a pre-teen child actor. “I don’t know of any boys in any pocket of the entertainment industry that do not encounter some form of predatory behavior. … It’s really not a safe environment.”

    And still a lot of people being covered up for…

  5. Chris
    #2539719, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:36 am

    milk is free

    Some is.
    But the best is well worth the capital cost.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2539726, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

    They are hyped up by activists to believe that nothing is their fault, including their inability to pick up the rubbish around them or get off the drink, drugs and despair cycle. People with a victim mentality can’t make the first step themselves towards self-improvement.

    Back when I was a spawnling I had a chip on my shoulder about the hand life had dealt me, in retrospect I used that chip to excuse some shitty behavior which is quite frankly embarrassing to recall.
    Teaching people to wallow in victimhood, even to the extent of celebrating “victims” has been an awful thing which has emerged in the last 15 or so years.
    I used to be people who overcame shitty stuff celebrated, now its the squalor itself.
    You only have to look at testesplatter posts, hes compulsively celebrates the worst aspects of Aboriginal culture as “genuine” and undoubtedly thinks any successful (outside of grievance politics) Aboriginal is a “coconut”.

  7. C.L.
    #2539727, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

    … drinking beer out of a shoe in an outdoor area will lead you to be frogmarched out by security.

    Good.

  8. Rabz
    #2539728, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Braindead soviet unionists (BIRM) going the whinge here in Sydneystan.

  9. Chris
    #2539730, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    You only have to look at testesplatter posts, hes compulsively celebrates the worst aspects of Aboriginal culture as “genuine” and undoubtedly thinks any successful (outside of grievance politics) Aboriginal is a “coconut”.

    I dont think so. tests has a couple of modes; troll and thoughtful troll. Not stupid but.

  11. notafan
    #2539732, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It’s inevitable that the msm will move on to the next big thing, they always have, they are here to make a profit after all.

    I’s amusing that someone who sources a substantial chunk of what they post from social media fails to recognize the role social media plays in keeping stories alive, unfortunately social media is even more a source of misinformation as the MSM, and it does the same thing, runs with something for a while and then moves on, but if nothing new to add emerges then that is what happens.

    I’ll keep saying it though, post as much crap as you like but if I think it is crap, I’ll say so.

    Speaking of old stories


    Justine Damond: Investigation into Australian’s shooting completed, attorney to decide over laying charges

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2539740, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Teaching people to wallow in victimhood, even to the extent of celebrating “victims” has been an awful thing which has emerged in the last 15 or so years.

    As Tim Blair famously pointed out, swivel-eyed eco-loon Bill McKibben desperately sought a cause, any cause, that would allow him to declare himself ‘A Victim’ back in the 80s.

    No victimhood, no status in a World of Victim Poker. No money and no power either. Ka-ching $$.

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *