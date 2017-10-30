Peter O’Brien: More on the Cash affair

Further to my thoughts on the Michaelia Cash affair, I noticed Brad Norington using a curious turn of phrase in his article on this topic in the Weekend Australian.
“The advisor, Dave de Garis, immediately took a political bullet for his minister by resigning.”
The whole tenor of this sentence seems to suggest that Norington believes that Cash knew of the leak, perhaps even authorized it.
The first odd note that caught my attention was the word ‘immediately’. ‘Immediately’ upon what? Immediately upon the first accusation being made that Cash’s office had instigated the leak? Well no, it was immediately upon de Garis finally outing himself as the leaker.
He took a bullet for his minister. Really? Well that might be true, but only if he had been instructed by Cash to leak the information.
If events transpired as Cash claimed then de Garis, on his own initiative, leaked the information then lied to his Minister allowing her dig herself further and further into the mire before finally confessing. If that is true why was he accorded the luxury of resigning? He should have been sacked and Cash should have made it clear in no uncertain terms that he was sacked with all that entails.
Her failure to do so suggests that de Garis did indeed take a bullet for her but that sacking would be a bridge too far.
I apply the same principle, never give in to left hypocrisy.
This is a case of being too smart by half.Why the need to leak it-the press would have found out anyway.And look what happened- a story that should have assisted the Government goes off half cocked because of what was done in the Minister’s office.
Chargehim with hindering a police investigation and see if he is still willing to take the bullet
Why sack him for an error of judgement the whole lot leak every day led of course by Turnbull who constantly leaks against Abbott, also the police constantly leak raid details to the press to make sure they have an audiance.