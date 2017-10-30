Liberty Quote
The much abused shopkeepers have abolished slavery and serfdom, made woman the companion of man with equal rights, proclaimed equality before the law and freedom of thought and opinion, declared war on war, abolished torture, and mitigated the cruelty of punishment. What cultural force can boast of similar achievements?— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Peter Castieau on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Pecker on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- anonandon on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Drinking 4 2 on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Jarrod on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- dopey on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- True Aussie on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Joe on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- JC on Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- Noodles Romanoff on Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?
- Really?
- Greg Chapman: It’s Wombat Day
- It’s a wonder that Democrats can still show their faces in public
- Peter O’Brien: More on the Cash affair
- I hate to, but
- Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- It’s not all Harvey Weinstein
- Some random thoughts on identity
- Look Malcolm just Get-up and go
- Anecdote Based Policy
- John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate
- Allan Golombek: Technology’s Creative Destruction Is Pro-Worker
- How do inner city lovies spell profligate
- Let there be darkness
- Tell us what you really think Dr Crawford
- Government can improve productivity by doing less
- The value free politics of the left
- “In case you are not familiar with Kates . . .”
- Open Forum: October 28, 2018
- I. Told. You. So.
- Luke Simpkins: The Left Delivers for Home Grown Terrorism
- Leadership
- Breaking News: Gawn
- Peter O’Brien: The Cash Affair
- Politicians should face a penalty for costs stemming from their wilfully negligent decisions
- Morrison’s BEAR trap unfairly demonises our banks
- Can’t anyone keep secrets anymore?
- Racing towards Gomorrah
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45
Ok Troops I’m back and i’m bad
Testes is black
Stimpy is mad
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
*crickets*
I knew i shouldn’t miss a week.
Kev book and religion on the open thread.
Carpe, I am in for 69 please and Peckette will take 52 thank you.
Kevin twenty seven please
Konbanwa Carpe San.
21 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
35 interruptions from the green/socialist/alp filth that blight our planet
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
In honour of Kevni it should either be 737 (BBJ) or 604 (Challenger) depending on which 34 Squadron aircraft he preferred. I’ll go 737 i think
Konbanwa Barrudorrukiu sama
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me – one day I’ll get the prize!
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Evening all. May I have 32, please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
This is of course bullshit. The audience would be stacked with the Kevni Fan Club:
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Zero please. How would anyone dare interrupt the greatest ever Australian?
Evening everyone.
53 please Carpe.
And the remaining 28% IS ???
The please is not directed towards Kevin, 27 and heaven work fine.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
The remaining 28% are Harvey Weinstein supporters.
Love your work Carpe!
AJ might ask Kev a question and the other Jones will interrupt.
Clam Ford boosters
i should run for parliament – except for the nonresident, lives in another country and plans never to return to Oz except to visit people thing.
37 please Carpe San.
18 please, Carp.
Alan Jones is on and Tony Jones is always very accommodating of him. Not as many interruptions, I’m thinking.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Elle 18
40 please Carpe. Wall to wall egos this week.
Grandparents, so Ireland claims me.
For me 3,567 Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Elle 18
Rob K 40
You can apply for dual citizenship.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Elle 18
Rob K 40
JC 3, 567
Yes! But don’t plan on travelling there.
I’ll take 59 in the sweepstakes thanks
Brett will have some very nuanced points to make with lots of nuance.
48 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Elle 18
Rob K 40
JC 3, 567
True Aussie 59
A flat 60 please Jugulum.
39 please Carpe.
Alan Jones looking more like a canary than a parrot.
Will they be brave enough to have Milo on when he comes out? That would make for must see tv.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Pecker 69
Peckette 52
Theodora 27
Baldrick 21
A Reader 737
Craig 35
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 32
Dopey 0
Custard 53
Mizaris 37
Elle 18
Rob K 40
JC 3, 567
True Aussie 59
Turtle of WA 60
Snoopy 39
I’m in for 24 please. Long time reader first time player
La tingle like Bitchchop[
Has the full AbbottSatan666 derangement
Tingle doesn’t blame Malcolm.
She likes to say what “everyone thinks”. Bubble person.
Kevin’s back, baby!!!
Kevni is still as boring as batshit.
Who does kevni’s suits – pyjamas R Us
Kevin has started every sentence with “I”.
News Flash…Kev17 is full on more Sh1t than ever…
Rudd really is quite embarrassing.