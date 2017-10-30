George Brandis says Section 44 in its current form on citizenship isn’t suitable for a multicultural democracy. Really?

Is that because in the multicultural democracy envisaged by Mr Brandis citizens can’t read?

The words in the constitution seemed pretty clear.

Does not seem to be a problem for the members of the Liberal or Labor parties (at least yet).

Why is it that every electoral or democratic reform proposal seems to be about further entrenching and empowering the political elite at the expense of everyone else?

Any more ideas? Perhaps 6 year terms, increased Parliamentary pensions and gold cards that include a bookshelf allowance?

Just ignore the constitution if it gets in the way. Let it be but a guide.

George Brandis says Section 44 in its current form on citizenship isn't suitable for a multicultural democracy MORE: https://t.co/TvqkW4gzDP pic.twitter.com/We3XvQxTgK — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 28, 2017

