George Brandis says Section 44 in its current form on citizenship isn’t suitable for a multicultural democracy. Really?
Is that because in the multicultural democracy envisaged by Mr Brandis citizens can’t read?
The words in the constitution seemed pretty clear.
Does not seem to be a problem for the members of the Liberal or Labor parties (at least yet).
Why is it that every electoral or democratic reform proposal seems to be about further entrenching and empowering the political elite at the expense of everyone else?
Any more ideas? Perhaps 6 year terms, increased Parliamentary pensions and gold cards that include a bookshelf allowance?
Just ignore the constitution if it gets in the way. Let it be but a guide.
It makes perfect sense to an imbecile like Brandis, the same man who believes it is entirely appropriate for elected members of parliament to receive monies from lobbyists to enact favourable legislation.
Sack them all.
Vote Conservative.
I intend to apply the Brandis code to Australian tax law.
Brandis is confirming beyond any doubt that he is an unprincipled man who will go to any lengths to achiev HIS twisted aims irrespective of the Constitution/Law.
I have a new proposal.
All Australian citizens from non white backgrounds must have at least 1 constitutionally enshrined member of parliament to represent them (This increases by 1 for every 5% of the population the nationality makes up), this person must be a dual national citizen of the persons country of origin or stated ethnicity. Constitutionally enshrined members of parliament must make up no less than 50% of sitting MP’s and no greater than 90%.
I can see at least one benefit from this proposal, most of the current MP’s would be booted out to make way. It’s not like we could do much worse.
It’s not a multicultural democracy. What the hell is that? Multiculturalism is the death of western democracies. We are a multiracial society, under one constitution and everyone subject to the same laws. There is no need to change the constitution.
All true but don’t forget that Brandis was educated by Gillian Trigg, and don’t forget that he is from Queensland, and don’t forget that those from Queensland are here to help.
FMD.
God he is an idiot. All you have to do is renounce the other citizenship. No Australia citizen is excluded from being elected provided he or she (there are only 2 genders) renounces the other citizenship. If the Government brings forward a referendum to change s44 it will be rejected. MPs and senators expect us to obey tax law (where ignorance is not an excuse) but think they should be excused from some minor due diligence to check eligibility to stand for office. If candidates are incapable of making such simple checks, and if necessary renouncing the other citizenship, are they really capable of being an MP?
If they really want to amend section 44, how about adding these words:
“A person who is found by the Court of Disputed Returns to be ineligible for election to Parliament shall be permanently barred from seeking election to an Australian, State of Territory seat”.
A person who is found by the Court of Disputed Returns to be ineligible for election to Parliament shall be permanently barred from seeking election to an Australian, State or Territory seat”.
No, don’t ignore the Constitution.
But don’t forget that it was designed to be “but a guide”- and not itself to be law.