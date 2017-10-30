George Brandis says Section 44 in its current form on citizenship isn’t suitable for a multicultural democracy. Really?
Is that because in the multicultural democracy envisaged by Mr Brandis citizens can’t read?
The words in the constitution seemed pretty clear.
Does not seem to be a problem for the members of the Liberal or Labor parties (at least yet).
Why is it that every electoral or democratic reform proposal seems to be about further entrenching and empowering the political elite at the expense of everyone else?
Any more ideas? Perhaps 6 year terms, increased Parliamentary pensions and gold cards that include a bookshelf allowance?
Just ignore the constitution if it gets in the way. Let it be but a guide.
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 28, 2017
It makes perfect sense to an imbecile like Brandis, the same man who believes it is entirely appropriate for elected members of parliament to receive monies from lobbyists to enact favourable legislation.
Sack them all.
Vote Conservative.
I intend to apply the Brandis code to Australian tax law.
Brandis is confirming beyond any doubt that he is an unprincipled man who will go to any lengths to achiev HIS twisted aims irrespective of the Constitution/Law.
I have a new proposal.
All Australian citizens from non white backgrounds must have at least 1 constitutionally enshrined member of parliament to represent them (This increases by 1 for every 5% of the population the nationality makes up), this person must be a dual national citizen of the persons country of origin or stated ethnicity. Constitutionally enshrined members of parliament must make up no less than 50% of sitting MP’s and no greater than 90%.
I can see at least one benefit from this proposal, most of the current MP’s would be booted out to make way. It’s not like we could do much worse.
It’s not a multicultural democracy. What the hell is that? Multiculturalism is the death of western democracies. We are a multiracial society, under one constitution and everyone subject to the same laws. There is no need to change the constitution.
All true but don’t forget that Brandis was educated by Gillian Trigg, and don’t forget that he is from Queensland, and don’t forget that those from Queensland are here to help.
FMD.
God he is an idiot. All you have to do is renounce the other citizenship. No Australia citizen is excluded from being elected provided he or she (there are only 2 genders) renounces the other citizenship. If the Government brings forward a referendum to change s44 it will be rejected. MPs and senators expect us to obey tax law (where ignorance is not an excuse) but think they should be excused from some minor due diligence to check eligibility to stand for office. If candidates are incapable of making such simple checks, and if necessary renouncing the other citizenship, are they really capable of being an MP?
If they really want to amend section 44, how about adding these words:
“A person who is found by the Court of Disputed Returns to be ineligible for election to Parliament shall be permanently barred from seeking election to an Australian, State of Territory seat”.
No, don’t ignore the Constitution.
But don’t forget that it was designed to be “but a guide”- and not itself to be law.
Anyone now doubt the wisdom of the drafters of the constitution to require amendments to only take place after a referendum?
You don’t want anyone in parliament who has a way to escape this country should their choices help turn this place shit.
All you have to do is renounce the other citizenship.
There are some citizenships or rights to citizenships that cannot be renounced.
No George…. That would be the ABC. Now there’s something that, “isn’t suitable for a multicultural democracy”…. or indeed any sort of Free and Democratic society actually.
The more I look at George Brandis, the more I see George Costanza.
True Aussie – the High Court has provided a clear means to renounce ANY foreign citizenship. So any Australian citizen CAN renounce foreign citizenship and seek election.
They predicted that the venal, nefarious and perfidious types like Brandis would come along.
There are some citizenships or rights to citizenships that cannot be renounced.
Tough.
That is the fault of the country that will not relinquish your citizenship, not the Australian Constitution.
True Aussie – the High Court has provided a clear means to renounce ANY foreign citizenship.
I didn’t know the High Court had any jursidiction over foreign countries
Tough
It sure is. Tough titties for the foreigners who want to stand for parliament. The right of the Auatralian population be free from foreign agents in parliament outweighs any right for someone with unrenounceable foreign citizenship to stand for parliament.
True Aussie – no the High Court held that where a foreign power did not allow a citizen to renounce his or her citizenship, then the candidate needed to take reasonable steps to formally renounce the citizenship, even if the renunciation is not accepted by the other country. Therefore no Australian citizen is unable to stand for election.
I would still like to see the letter from the Ayatollah addressed to Sam Dastardly accepting his Iranian citizenship renouncement
Old George has come a long way since his days as an ectomorphic “Young Liberal” law student and Rhodes Scholar.
The state of the law as outlined by the High Court is:
Where a foreign country allows renunciation of that citizenship, the Australian dual citizen follows that process
Where a foreign country does not allow renunciation of that citizenship, the Australian dual citizen makes reasonable steps to notify the other country (and any necessary Australian authority) that he or she renounces that citizenship.
And the same rules should apply to anyone on an electoral roll.
I wondered the same. Is Brandis now trying to redefine the meaning of democracy?
The intent and purpose of S.44 is very easy to comprehend and its purpose is every bit as relevant today as it was in 1901:
Unfortunately brutal literalism says this fat little owl holds his job until 2022.
As someone whose family has all sorts of heritage – as does everyone in Oz, I believe that a declaration of “Oz citizenship as overriding any other possible citizenship” should be sufficient – and would satisfy the requirements envisaged many years ago. After all, in those days people born in Oz were automatically British regardless. It was the Brits who cut down our Britishness – not us.
However I’m interested in the lovely Tanya P. Which citizenship has she renounced? Slovenian or former Yugoslavian, or Croatian or Serbian or ??. If just Slovenian, is that enough? Her parents would have been citizens of former Yugoslavia.
Just thinking.
An extract from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection:
I cannot see any proviso that another state or country can extinguish or diminish this citizenship right by declaring a person born in Australia to be a citizen of that country – for whatever reason.
The problem here is not s44. The problem here is that Australian Constitution, High Court, laws of Australia, whoever, cannot and failed to protect a person born in Australia from the other country (in this case socialist New Zealand) usurping the citizenship right from that person.
What a joke this country is.
Just imagine New Zealand do this to American, or German, or French or any other bonafide citizen of a country!
Section 44 is brilliantly crafted and reflects very accurately the views of the electorate.
We will never ever tolerate duplicitous foreign filth sitting in our Parliament.
We have enough of our own, thank you.
For George Brandis’ information we are a constitutional democracy. Multiculturalism is not mentioned at all in our constitution. Race is mentioned in s51 and with a bit of luck it will be removed by referendum in the future.
The Constitution is the law which covers what our elected representatives, the Crown and the judiciary can do. The politicians can only enact laws in areas that are provided for in the Cosstitution.
It is a limiting document and people like Brandis regard it as not the law that controls and limits them but a mere administrative inconvenience.
This citizenship decision is hopefully a sign of pushback by the High Court. It has ruled on what the constitution actually says rather than implying words and meanings that are not there.