Business Imitating Australian Parliament

General Electric is one of the world’s largest companies. Its market capitalisation at the time of writing was US$177 billion. This compares to the approximately US$136 billion for CBA. The former CEO of General Electric was Jeff Immelt.
It was recently disclosed that when he was travelling on the company’s private jet, Immelt had another empty company private jet fly in convoy just in case there were any problems with the first jet.
According to the Wall Street Journal:
For much of Jeff Immelt’s 16-year run atop one of the world’s largest conglomerates, an empty business jet followed his GE-owned plane on some trips to destinations around the world, according to people familiar with the matter. The two jets sometimes parked far apart so they wouldn’t attract attention, and flight crews were told to not openly discuss the empty plane, the people said.
When asked about this practice, Mr Immelt said that it was within the rules.
Ms Bishop, sorry, Mr Immelt, lashed out at the media for its focus on his spending, which he defended as being “quite within the rules“.
When it was not in use, the back up plane was parked in the winner’s circle.
Mr Immelt said he was acting on the advice of the Australian Attorney General. Although he suspected in his stomach it was wrong, he was just acting on advice.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
If you can, you do!
If we want to live in a righteous world, all large corporations must be smashed to smithereens.
Corporatism is the worst of all worlds.
US Fortune 500 corporates would be worse than even the Lieboral government on this stuff. I remember reading Barbarians at the Gate when they started looking for cost cuts at R J Reynolds to pay off some astronomical debt level and the place was basically being run as a country club for the senior executives.
The swamp runs deep.
It points to a problem in the capitalist model.
Senior executives can use the resources of the corporation in ways not beneficial to the shareholder. They will even sideline shareholders by pursuing unprofitable policies driven by social politics. When forced to rationalise staff the inner circle is safely parachuted into a sister corporation, regardless of performance.
Agency costs exist in any system.
The technocrats running socialist systems rarely operate in the interests of those they preside over.
The solution is more effective incentivisation and monitoring of the agent. Agency costs are greatly reduced in a private equity context relative to a publicly listed company for example.
A corporation is a company or group of people authorized to act as a single entity (legally a person) and recognized as such in law.
A company, is a legal entity made up of an association of people,
problem is Morality of the people who run those companies and corporations
problem is Morality of the people who who write constitution and laws
problem is Morality of the people who interpret those laws
problem is No Equality before the law
problem is central bank
fractional reserve
fiat money
to much centralization and taxation
Tee hee… so much envy in comments. Not your money, losers. Not your responsibility. Not your problem. You’re just jealous. Buy some shares and make your feelings felt at the Board elections, or would that involve spending your own money rather than other people’s.