Is there a second shoe to fall?

You have to wonder whether this could be it. With Hillary and the Democrats far more at risk in any investigation into Russia, this may be it, but you do have to ask. No ties worth mentioning between Trump and any kind of scandal. He might well be the least corrupt politician in American history.

About this “astonishing” development, columnist Byron York of the Washington Examiner quotes Sen. Chuck Grassley: “The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises … questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends.”

It’s not over till it’s over but the Dems and their supporters must feel truly cheated after all the expectations that were raised. And as an extra added bonus, as long as Trump remains president, the US might actually get some decent governance.