Is there a second shoe to fall?

You have to wonder whether this could be it. With Hillary and the Democrats far more at risk in any investigation into Russia, this may be it, but you do have to ask. No ties worth mentioning between Trump and any kind of scandal. He might well be the least corrupt politician in American history.
And as an extra bonus:
Podesta Group Retroactively Filed DOJ Disclosures in August-Same Forms Manafort Arrested for Today… WHO TIPPED THEM OFF?
Hillary-Linked Podesta Group Got $200K Lobbying for Uranium One – Including While Hillary Was Secretary of State
And from that last article:
About this “astonishing” development, columnist Byron York of the Washington Examiner quotes Sen. Chuck Grassley:
“The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises … questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends.”
It’s not over till it’s over but the Dems and their supporters must feel truly cheated after all the expectations that were raised. And as an extra added bonus, as long as Trump remains president, the US might actually get some decent governance.
Enjoying the drip feed but waiting for the flood. Little steps.
As usual Kates your memory is convenient. The evidence in the court documents so far available links directly to a meeting held by Don Jr. mueller is flagging that one if the Trumpettes has flipped. We can anticipate others.
Hope Trump really sticks the boot into the career decromats and “republicans” ,all of them will have skeletons in the cupboard , they are all lawyers so must be crooks . Love to see all these “leaders “trooped off to those wonderfull jails the USA is noted for. The same could be done here ,wonder how many of our career polliemaggots could survive close scrutiny? Very few I would think , politics is like the lawtrade it thrives on lies. deceit and corruption .
Gingrich on Mueller:
May 2017: “Superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down.”
Tonight: “An out of control prosecutor.”