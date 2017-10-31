It’s Mueller Time

One can only hope it ends this way, but it’s probably a forlorn hope. If the US wants to be great again, it will only happen if DJT is no longer president. But even then what’s on offer from the incumbent vice president and the Democrats is hardly impressive. Still, anyone but anyone would be better as president than Trump. I’m in the Anyone But Trump camp.
Sad.
You’d only think Trump is in trouble if you didn’t actually look at the charges. If anyone is in trouble, it will be Podesta and the Hillary Camp. Once again shown that the left collectively suffers from a massive case of projection.
Give it up, fuckwit.
Leigh Lowe
#2538816, posted on October 31, 2017 at 2:37 pm
Give it up, fuckwit.
I Second That!
LordAzrael – most conservatives and those of the right can’t stand Trump. So it’s quite wrong to suggest that only those of the left oppose the idiot.
Leigh Lowe – lovely. You are in the small minority of those in the world who like Trump. I’m not going to give it up – with the hagiography from Steve Kates on these pages we need some balance from those conservatives and libertarians who think Trump is damaging the US and dangerous to the world. Far from making America Great Again, Trump is dragging it down.
I’m in the anyone but Trump camp. The man is the least qualified and worst possible president of the USA. While I admire the resilience of the US, it is despairing that the vice president and potential democratic candidates while better than Trump give no sense that they are worthy of the job either.
Harvey Weinstein?
Behind the bluster and the stupid late night tweeting, Trump is rolling out the most conservative, small government agenda since Coolidge.
Stop being an idiot Lucius, it’s unseemly.
LOL
There is more chance Mueller will go to jail than Trump.
You idiot.
Well said LQC. We can only hope that the whole mob are shipped out in special PJs.
most conservatives
Yes yes.
Tell me more about these mythical “Conservatives” and their incredibly successful exploits.
List their many recent accomplishments.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!
Parody!
Go on.
Then do Libertarians next.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!
Best to stay quiet and let people think you’re a fool, than open it and prove them right.
Lucius, can you tell what’s wrong with Trump beside the lies that are spewed by his haters and the leftwing media ?So far the American economy is growing stronger, the stock exchange is on a record high, employment is at its lowest since Obama, the Kenyan ‘s Presidency, etc. ?Stop being a leftist sheep just because you don’t like Trump.
But I’m sure you think Hillary would have been ideal.
What. A. Wanker.
Dear Lucius,
Hillary, Jeb and Sanders are in the anyone but Trump camp. In fact they all got beaten directly or indirectly by Trump. I guess he is better than anyone but Trump.
Why do you need to comment on
President trump? Who are you?
I think Trump is the only one that was running for president of the US to identify the swamp and undertake to do something about it. He is an unlikely candidate for an unorthodox task. The swamp appears to run deep. I doubt he can finish the job but he is making an amazing start. It has little to do with liking him. I have no doubt he is putting the US interests first.
Who wrote this shit?
I do not share your enthusiasm for that line of thinking. Not that it matters what either you or I think.
I’m calling clickbait. Is that you, Monty?
No!
“I’m in the anyone but Trump camp.”
No kidding.
You never present anything in the way of persuasion or education in your posts. You mostly stick to “you stupid rubes!”
All I can surmise is that you represent an insult of the readership of this blog by its proprietor for the sake of outraged hits and replies.
That’s bad faith.
The man is the least qualified and worst possible president of the USA.
Rubbish. When you actually consider what needs to be done, Trump really is the most qualified, and the only possible president.
We would be continuing the drift the left, if it was up to the cuckservatives.
Tulsi 2020
No shit, Sherlock.
Unless you can come up with anything new apart from your usual snowflake loser bleating it might be an idea to fuck right off.
Fancy that. LQC is a closet Hillary supporter. It explains a lot.
Hey Lucius
Are you going to join the millions of the undead anti Trump brigade who will be screaming and baying at the moon on November 8?
Can you post the audio and pictures please.
Good comedy is hard to find these days.
If Lucius is really a retired Australian Army General, we can now be certain the Army is in better shape than it was while he was in it.
Rather than succumbing to Trump Derangement Syndrome, far better to judge President Trump and his administration on their actions and achievements.
Detest him or love him, on this count he’s shaping up to be one of the best Presidents of the past century. President Trump is kicking goals from all over the ground in economic management, rolling back over-regulation, securing the USA’s porous borders, and putting the fear of god into America’s enemies.
President Trump is also the first President since Reagan to have the Green-left establishment on the back foot and howling with pain, rage, frustration and impotency.
What’s not to like?
For goodness sake. Post something with a few facts or not at all.
The messasge seems to be – time is elastic for democrats but rigid for the republicans.
Lets hope it ends well for the people of America – Venezuelans too.
I wonder which of them will give up first. And whether any of the kids will give up their dad. Time for popcorn.
No he just got into office on a flying fucking carpet.
Space cadet.
Troll.
Thanks Sinclair.
You come on to this site, and make posts without any factual evidence to back up any of the many retarded opinions you have.
Oh, he’s the worst president…………………………meaningless dribble.
You really do embarrass yourself on here.
A man who has been in business and understands the world far better than you is absolutely the best president you could have and far more qualified than any other, especially his predecessor, a “community organiser” which didn’t press your qualification alarm bell at all, it seems.
So far jobs have flooded in to the states, he has left Paris agreement, stopped the millions of illegals over running the country, opened up their power supply, they are exporting coal and oil again, (to countries Russia was …………….holding over a barrel…………) taken a firm hand with the Middle East and has got rocket boy and China thinking twice, plus a very well planned way of draining the swamp.
There is shitloads more he has done in nine or so months for the good of the world than you’ve achieved in your whole life.
Not one example or fact given.
There never is.
TDS.
Der, er, I don’t like ‘im………………………er, so…ner………………
How thick can you really be?
Lucius,
If Trump is the worst American President evah who, in your opinion, was the best?
Kindly enlighten me!
LQC, “I don’t like Trump!”
Us, “Why?”
LQC: “I don’t know… because he’s an idiot!”
Us, “Why is he an idiot?”
LQC, “I don’t know… because everyone says so.”
Us, “Who ‘frinstance?”
LQC, “I don’t know… Hillary Clinton for instance!”
Us, “So, your hatred of Trump is based entirely on the opinion of Hilliary Clinton?”
LQC, “Yes! No! I don’t know… there are others!”
Us, “Who ‘frinstance?”
LQC, “I don’t know… you know, those Republican people, the ones who have resigned before they get caught with their hand in the till. No, that’s not what I mean, before Hilliary got caught. No! That’s not it either. I don’t know!”
Us, “Unemployment is down.”
LQC, “Well who cares about little people. It is we retired Generals who are important! I mean, it would have been down further if Hillary was elected.”
Us, “She wasn’t elected though.”
LQC, “No she wasn’t! And that’s just plain wrong. It was her turn!”
Us, “Her turn to be what?”
LQC, “Her turn to be an idiot. I mean, to be President, as she’s already an idiot. I mean Trump.”
Us, “Stock market’s up!”
LQC, “No, it’s not!”
Us, “It hit the record the other day.”
LQC, “That’s just lies from one of Trump’s tweets.”
Us, “Oh, so the stock market is manipulated by Trump’s tweets??”
LQC, “No! Yes, that’s it exactly. Yes. I mean no! I don’t fucking know!!!”
And that, dear readers, is where we will leave the poor blind moron, LQC. At least we all know to avoid any further articles by him. (Or her. Bit hard to tell these days.)
Can anyone assure us that LQC is not the nom-de-plume of retired LTGEN David Morrison?
It is unseemly, but some folks just can’t resist the temptation to fellate the state.
Knob
Correct.
Luci, I love Trump!!!
You! I can do without.
If you read sundance’s blog The Last Refuge, you might get an insight into what’s really happening.
Go Trump! MAGA!
I’ve wondered this before. If it’s Jim Molan or Peter Cosgrove, then all is lost.