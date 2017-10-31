Off conferencing

Posted on 10:00 am, October 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I’m off to Cyprus for 3 days and flying for about 3 days.  Posting will be light. Checking the spam filters and auto moderation queue will be even slower. The regular posts will appear at the regular times.

 

This entry was posted in Site News. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Off conferencing

  2. calli
    #2538613, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Bon voyage Doomlord. The Med is lovely this time of year.

  3. Tom
    #2538628, posted on October 31, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Sinc, Since it is located in the eastern branch of the current Third World invasion of Europe, I’d love to find out whether Cyrus is caught up in the Euro immigration crisis. Since you are an Australian media mogul, I’m sure the locals will help you get the story. Have a great trip.

  4. True Aussie
    #2538776, posted on October 31, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    So how many taxpayer dollars have been funded on this junket?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *