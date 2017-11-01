Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York

Posted on 8:32 am, November 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
43 Responses to Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2539577, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Don’t tell me, let me guess.

    The Amish?

  2. stackja
    #2539580, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2539577, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Allan’s Snack Bars

  3. stackja
    #2539583, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Top Ender
    #2539576, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:35 am
    Eight people are feared dead after a truck mounted a bicycle path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, mowing down cyclists and runners while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.
    The driver made his way from down towards Tribeca on the West Side Highway and mounted the bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street shortly before 3pm.
    After striking several cyclists and runners, he came to a stop when his truck crashed into a school bus beneath the Tribeca bridge.
    The man then emerged with imitation guns in his hand and was shot in the leg by police. He survived and was taken to hospital but at least eight innocent people were killed and others are injured.
    The FBI and NYPD are now treating the incident as an act of terror. CNN cited witnesses and law enforcement officials who said the man shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – which means God is great in Arabic – during the attack.
    The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black tracksuit before being shot.

    Link with pix

  4. entropy
    #2539587, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Amish don’t drive trucks, Carpe. We need to stop government handing out licenses to presbyterians. Never trust anyone who doesn’t drink.

  5. stackja
    #2539588, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 12 minutes ago
    In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!

  6. jupes
    #2539592, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:44 am

    In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person Muslim. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!

    FIFY Donald.

  7. Baldrick
    #2539595, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    A ‘statement’?

    Amy Greenbank ✔ @Amy_Greenbank
    New York Police: Attacker said a ‘statement’ when he got out of the truck, which led authorities to label it a terror attack

  9. notafan
    #2539598, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    This thread is pointless.

    The CIA and FBI have shut down the story, just ask srr, he’ll tell you.

    Another lone wolf.

    Another tugged hijab.

    Another sad muslim.

    Flowers candles

    Move on

    Next

  10. Tel
    #2539602, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    … while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

    That was close. For a moment there I was worried it might have had something to do with Islam.

    The man then emerged with imitation guns in his hand and was shot in the leg by police. He survived and was taken to hospital but at least eight innocent people were killed and others are injured.

    Next week BLM will be protesting this man’s privilege.

  11. Rafe Champion
    #2539603, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Someone who hates cyclists?
    Who hasn’t experienced the urge to run over cyclists?

  12. Rafe Champion
    #2539604, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Nobody in a capitalist society is innocent.

  13. Tom
    #2539606, posted on November 1, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Of course, the latest terrorist mass-murderer in NYC was a bearded, Arabic-speaking moozley. Stalinist NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, who oversees a city-wide terrorist shelter — a.k.a. sanctuary city — hasn’t yet revealed which Middle East-North African country he was imported from.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2539608, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The man then emerged with imitation guns in his hand and was shot in the leg by police.

    Drudge reports he was shot in the arse.
    Although the link he gives quaintly says:

    The Middle Eastern man was arrested after police shot him in the rear end following a Tribeca crash between the truck and a school bus.

    So after he rear-ended a school bus the cops rear-ended him?

  15. stackja
    #2539609, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Meanwhile:

    Driver arrested after police corner car in Melbourne CBD
    Aneeka Simonis and Cassie Zervos, Herald Sun
    7 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    Police have charged a 26-year-old man of no fixed address with multiple offences including conduct endangering life.

    He will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this morning.

    Police said last night it was unclear whether the incident was terror-related.

  16. entropy
    #2539610, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Not bad. Gut shot would have been better.

  17. Zatara
    #2539611, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    If the scum had been able to contain himself just a few more hours the streets would have been full of kiddies out trick or treating.

    Note the bollards all over the place in the videos, right next to the bodies and crushed bikes.

  18. John Constantine
    #2539616, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:03 am

    We must all join together in love, to combat the racist backlash.

    Flowers and candles and love and put out your #pushbikes.

    Comrades.

  21. True Aussie
    #2539621, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Another vibrant example of multiculturalism

  22. Zatara
    #2539628, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo describes it as a “lone wolf” attack. Less than 2 hours after it happens.

    Unbelievable. Do these maggots have a prepared buzzword list? “low wolf”, “not terror related”, “concerned about possible backlash”?

  23. Ubique
    #2539639, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Because he shout Allahu Akbar, officials declared him to be a “lone wolf”within 5 minutes of the attack.

  25. destroyer D69
    #2539648, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:27 am

    even a lone wolf is taught to hunt in the den by the members of its pack. What mosque did he belong to??????

  26. H B Bear
    #2539660, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    You must expect this in a big city. – Muzzy Mayor of Londonistan

  27. Zatara
    #2539683, posted on November 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Seems the arresting officer actually shot him in the nuts. Medics should practice their sex change surgical technique on him as they patch him up.

  28. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2539689, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

    This gives Trump a stick to beat the leftist/islamofascist coalition ,nothing like a few vicious murders to concentrate thinking talk your way out of this obama ,clinton ,the u,n, communist media , and the “republican communist aparatchiks “. Sink the boot in Donald,destroy them .

  29. John Bayley
    #2539691, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    MSM headline coming soon:

    “The Muslim community fearful of racist backlash…”

    It’d be funny if it wasn’t so fucked up.

  30. struth
    #2539707, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    The hashtaggers #I’ll ride with you, never seem to be in the vehicle with the terrorist, but of course, they are, they most certainly are, riding with them.

  31. cuckoo
    #2539708, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    According to news reports the Uzbek crapsack ‘arrived’ in the US in 2010. My money’s on ‘refugee’.

  32. Phill
    #2539710, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, Uzbekistan.

  34. notafan
    #2539725, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Can’t find the article about in which part of his anatomy Mr Saipov was shot but thought this was worth sharing


    Omar Chaouk wept after shooting himself in testicle during crime spree, court told

  35. Louis
    #2539733, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I notice Fewfacts are refusing to call it a terrorist attack.

  36. Louis
    #2539735, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Maybe it’s religious affiliated road rage

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2539738, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

    NYC wants to control your sugar intake, but not the weird beard intake.

  39. Lysander
    #2539789, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Sad.

    Several years ago, like all others, I’d wake up in the morning and my BBC/ABC/Al Jazeera apps would all have flashed up “NEWS ALERT” on my home screen. They don’t bother doing it anymore because it’s so frequent there’s hardly anything alerting about it.

  40. Chris M
    #2539852, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    It’s the blessing of open boarders that we are able to observe and even participate in cultural activities that we would otherwise be quite unaware of. Running down random folks and throwing acid on them has become quite the favourite pastime of the reffo Mohammadan.

  41. Tom
    #2539864, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The Uzbek moozley scum who murdered eight people in NYC today got into America via the
    diversity visa lottery, introduced under the First Bush presidency. FMD.

  42. Shine a Light
    #2539919, posted on November 1, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    There is something familiar about the lone wolf story and much more believable.

    https://youtu.be/ZyeOvBjVlfI

    https://youtu.be/34ag4nkSh7Q

  43. jupes
    #2539960, posted on November 1, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Steyn:

    So now eight grieving families and dozens more who’ll be living with horrific injuries for the rest of their lives are told by Cuomo and De Blasio and the rest of the gutless political class behind their security details that there’s nothing to do except to get used to it.

    I don’t want to get used to it – and I reiterate my minimum demand of western politicians that I last made after the London Bridge attacks: How many more corpses need to pile up on our streets before you guys decide to stop importing more of it?

