Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning

What is it about people involved in markets in Australia that they believe the simple solution to every problem is more government and more central planning?

Further to Spartacus’ post this morning about the former ASX MD/CEO, also in today’s AFR, Greg Medcraft the outgoing (outgone?) Chairman of ASIC, has proposed:

government intervention in the audit market – assigning auditors to jobs and setting the fees they can charge.

On one hand ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator. But on the other hand ASIC also says one of it’s priorities is to ensure fair, orderly and transparent markets.

Government price fixing (setting fees) and Government allocation of work (assigning auditors) does not generally lead to fair, orderly and transparent markets. As evidenced in markets governments like to meddle in, such as education, health, electricity and internet.

In a further display of economic nous, Edmund Tandros, the author of the article quoting Mr Medcraft wrote:

The discovery of accounting irregularities at Enron led to the company declaring bankruptcy in 2001.

Umm no. The accounts were not why Enron went bankrupt. Enron went bankrupt because its business model was flawed and it was awash with debt. The accounts may have temporarily masked the bankruptcy, but they did not cause it. Let’s not also forget that the former CEO of Enron, Jeff Skilling, is in jail for fraud, conspiracy and insider trading associated with Enron’s demise.

Yet again, government agents arguing that the solution for every problem (real or perceived) is ….. more government. To a hammer, everything is a nail.

