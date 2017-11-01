Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning

What is it about people involved in markets in Australia that they believe the simple solution to every problem is more government and more central planning?

Further to Spartacus’ post this morning about the former ASX MD/CEO, also in today’s AFRGreg Medcraft the outgoing (outgone?) Chairman of ASIC, has proposed:

government intervention in the audit market – assigning auditors to jobs and setting the fees they can charge.

On one hand ASIC is Australia’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator.  But on the other hand ASIC also says one of it’s priorities is to ensure fair, orderly and transparent markets.

Government price fixing (setting fees) and Government allocation of work (assigning auditors) does not generally lead to fair, orderly and transparent markets.  As evidenced in markets governments like to meddle in, such as education, health, electricity and internet.

In a further display of economic nous, Edmund Tandros, the author of the article quoting Mr Medcraft wrote:

The discovery of accounting irregularities at Enron led to the company declaring bankruptcy in 2001.

Umm no.  The accounts were not why Enron went bankrupt.  Enron went bankrupt because its business model was flawed and it was awash with debt.  The accounts may have temporarily masked the bankruptcy, but they did not cause it.  Let’s not also forget that the former CEO of Enron, Jeff Skilling, is in jail for fraud, conspiracy and insider trading associated with Enron’s demise.

Yet again, government agents arguing that the solution for every problem (real or perceived) is ….. more government.  To a hammer, everything is a nail.

6 Responses to Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning

  1. bemused
    #2539795, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Methinks Australia is just trying to catch up to Venezuela.

  2. stackja
    #2539805, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    ALP wants that!

  3. Suburban Boy
    #2539881, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Greg Medcraft is actually a very useful indicator of the best course of action in any situation he comments on.

    Simply listen to what Medcraft has to say, then do the opposite. You can’t go wrong.

  4. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2539882, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    What is it about people involved in markets in Australia that they believe the simple solution to every problem is more government and more central planning?

    They are not “involved in markets” in the participatory sense. They are incentivised to throttle markets.

    Given the riches that flow from this approach (Chairman ASIC TP $731,140), why would you expect them to behave otherwise?

  5. Tom Harley
    #2539907, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    President Trump, Making America Great Again: https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/279688/ Time magazine does not understand.

    THIS IS A FEATURE, NOT A BUG. Time: Trump’s Cabinet ‘Wrecking Crew’ Is ‘Dismantling Government As We Know It.’

    Not surprisingly, just as they didn’t realize that comparing Obama to FDR and “The New, New Deal” in November of 2008 was in reality quite a damning statement, Time doesn’t understand that “dismantling government as we know it” is exactly what Trump was elected to do – and in Betsy DeVos’s case, it’s even Jerry Brown-approved.

  6. JohnA
    #2540058, posted on November 1, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Aha! Well done sir!

    It seems that you’ve been reading the same management text that I have – Bob Townsend “Up The Organization”, right?

