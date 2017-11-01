Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning

Elmer Funke Kupper is the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASX Limited. ASX Limited operates Australia’s largest securities and derivatives markets. It is in the business of ….. markets.
So writing for the AFR to on the subject of energy policy, Mr Funke Kupper offers the following insight:
The problem is not just supply. It is also price.
Really? One might have thought that someone with some familiarity with markets might realize that price is a function of supply. Assuming constant demand, if supply is reduced, prices go up. You know like when coal fired electricity generators are blown up.
But that small issue aside, this is the best part of Mr Funke Kupper’s commentary:
We need a single team of professionals to solve the energy challenges for our country.
Abso-fricken-lootley Not.
This is how Australia got into the mess it is currently in. By having a bunch of Canberra based experts offering centrally planned solutions. Experts who are cognitively biased towards the need for other Australian experts to attend United Nations climate functions. Experts who pay no price for error or for Australians having the most expensive energy prices in the world. Has anyone expert yet lost a job over the advice that got Australia here?
And for all those green jobs proponents, have a good look around at all the manufacturing jobs either disappearing or having wages cut because, after baking in increasing electricity prices, these business are no longer economic.
Before the AMWU decides to picket Unilever for its need to reduce ice cream worker wages so as to stay competitive, they should consider the types of people they nominate for ALP pre-selection. One might think that electricity is a major input for an ice cream business and when electricity prices keep going up while prices don’t, something has to give. And it probably won’t be union membership fees.
Elder Fudd more like it.
The idiocy is breathtaking.
No wonder our country is so fucked up.
The problem with the bunch-of-experts approach is that with the bureaucracy and government in the hands of lefties you will get what lefties think are experts.
If on the other hand you get Aztec priests to choose your bunch of experts you will get the Aztec priest-compatible answer to the energy crisis: cut out the hearts of a few more victims.
Both are equally unlikely to work for the same religious reason.
Elmer is probably a fan of Big Government sanctioned Big Business monopolies. He gets how it works in Australia.
This Funke doesn’t sound like a bright spark.
Because central planning has gone so well everywhere it has been done.
There are no words.
The question is, then, what are the skills that enable a man such as that to achieve the lofty position he had.
It isn’t an understanding of how the stock exchange works. It is not an understanding of economics.
I suspect it was just being in the right place and knowing the right people.
Someone junior to him would have fed him the information he needed, and explained it to him, so he did not have to rely on his smarts. That was not his skill in the first place.
Now that he has been taken away from his support network, he is on his own.
I suspect the same thing is happening in a lot of Australian businesses as well. People with management degrees (of dubious value) asking number crunchers if they should stand up to activists’ lies, or just spend money to knuckle under.
Part of this problem is the Fairfax press.
There is no real competition for the AFR, whereas there is some for the common-or-garden newspapers. I wonder why News Limited does not take Fairfax on head first and produce a competitor, where we might see less of the paradoxical socialist rubbish in the nation’s (supposedly) flagship financial paper? The AFR keeps publishing socialist propaganda by self identifying Marxists, so it is no wonder that fools like Kupper are happy to show their unfitness for their jobs by displaying their ignorance of how markets work.
I suppose they may be afraid a competitor to the AFR would eat into the sales of the Australian. Maybe News could buy it and sack half the staff?
The problem is supply and price.
No Shit, Sherlock.
We look forward to more searing insights from Punky Brewster.
He’s seriously off his trolley when it comes to policy.
If what the AWU is saying is true, a bottom level worker at the ice cream factory is earning nearly double minimum wage, more than the starting salary of an engineer.
I love this quote from Civilization 4 when you have researched Civil Service.
Isn’t this Elmer Fudd bloke dodgy AF?
Former McKinsey Amsterdam consultant Flunkie-Krapper is still subject to an AFP investigation. Usual caveats re presumption of innocence apply.
EFK has been busy exploiting favourable Fauxfacts media coverage to repair his reputation. The suggestion is he has political ambitions. Supports the end of div imputation but has failed to condemn out of control public spending.
Empire opinion: technocratic statanist loon.