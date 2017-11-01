Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning

Elmer Funke Kupper is the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASX Limited. ASX Limited operates Australia’s largest securities and derivatives markets. It is in the business of ….. markets.

So writing for the AFR to on the subject of energy policy, Mr Funke Kupper offers the following insight:

The problem is not just supply. It is also price.

Really? One might have thought that someone with some familiarity with markets might realize that price is a function of supply. Assuming constant demand, if supply is reduced, prices go up. You know like when coal fired electricity generators are blown up.

But that small issue aside, this is the best part of Mr Funke Kupper’s commentary:

We need a single team of professionals to solve the energy challenges for our country.

Abso-fricken-lootley Not.

This is how Australia got into the mess it is currently in. By having a bunch of Canberra based experts offering centrally planned solutions. Experts who are cognitively biased towards the need for other Australian experts to attend United Nations climate functions. Experts who pay no price for error or for Australians having the most expensive energy prices in the world. Has anyone expert yet lost a job over the advice that got Australia here?

And for all those green jobs proponents, have a good look around at all the manufacturing jobs either disappearing or having wages cut because, after baking in increasing electricity prices, these business are no longer economic.

Before the AMWU decides to picket Unilever for its need to reduce ice cream worker wages so as to stay competitive, they should consider the types of people they nominate for ALP pre-selection. One might think that electricity is a major input for an ice cream business and when electricity prices keep going up while prices don’t, something has to give. And it probably won’t be union membership fees.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus