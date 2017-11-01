Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting

Posted on 9:47 am, November 1, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting

  1. cui bono
    #2539694, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Julie’s just standing around watching.

  2. H B Bear
    #2539697, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Good to see useless cue ball Brandis helping the Lieboral cause. The High Court has just thrown five of the useless pricks out, another $350k a year bludger fesses up and Brandis doesn’t want a full audit because “witch hunt”.

    Sure George, “Trust us” is really gonna cut it.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #2539739, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Sure George, “Trust us” is really gonna cut it.

    I had Sloppy Joe marked down for the Most Harmful Non-PM Coalition politician award.
    Looking like a major mistake on my part.

  6. Econocrat
    #2539819, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    When they are laughing at you, you’re gone.

  7. Jannie
    #2540025, posted on November 1, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    C.L. – The scooter guy gets the gig as Minister for the Environment and Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *