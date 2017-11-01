Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting

Trust fall fail. pic.twitter.com/YtXDVxqOag
— Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) October 31, 2017
It is a fine thing to be honest, but it is also very important to be right.
Julie’s just standing around watching.
Good to see useless cue ball Brandis helping the Lieboral cause. The High Court has just thrown five of the useless pricks out, another $350k a year bludger fesses up and Brandis doesn’t want a full audit because “witch hunt”.
Sure George, “Trust us” is really gonna cut it.
The Turnbull government:
I had Sloppy Joe marked down for the Most Harmful Non-PM Coalition politician award.
Looking like a major mistake on my part.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QQh56geU0X8
Turnbull driving the Liberal Election Winning Machine
When they are laughing at you, you’re gone.
C.L. – The scooter guy gets the gig as Minister for the Environment and Energy.