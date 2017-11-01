The Salem Witch trials

Anthony Rapp says that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at him some thirty years ago when Rapp was 14. Spacey says he doesn’t recall. Ergo the Twitterati declare that Spacey is a paedophile and engage in virtue signalling. But surely Spacey is innocent until proven guilty? But Spacey is now being attacked and his career has been destroyed; perhaps his life is destroyed. All without a trial and proof of the accusation.

Brendan O’Neill has expressed this far better than I can – please take the time to read his article. And also read the story of Emmett Till who was horrifically murdered in 1955. Did the punishment fit the alleged crime? Of course not – it was a witch hunt and that’s what’s happening with Spacey. Our society is being destroyed because people think they can signal their virtue by attacking someone else for long past behaviour that may or may not have occurred. Based on no evidence, and yet the Tritterati just jump in like so many fools.