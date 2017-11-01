The Salem Witch trials

Anthony Rapp says that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at him some thirty years ago when Rapp was 14. Spacey says he doesn’t recall. Ergo the Twitterati declare that Spacey is a paedophile and engage in virtue signalling. But surely Spacey is innocent until proven guilty? But Spacey is now being attacked and his career has been destroyed; perhaps his life is destroyed. All without a trial and proof of the accusation.
Brendan O’Neill has expressed this far better than I can – please take the time to read his article. And also read the story of Emmett Till who was horrifically murdered in 1955. Did the punishment fit the alleged crime? Of course not – it was a witch hunt and that’s what’s happening with Spacey. Our society is being destroyed because people think they can signal their virtue by attacking someone else for long past behaviour that may or may not have occurred. Based on no evidence, and yet the Tritterati just jump in like so many fools.
And the mainstream media refuses to stand up for what is right, and reports the social media outrage as proof of guilt. This world ain’t getting any prettier.
I don’t know, I rather enjoy watching the spectacle of the Left eating their own.
Spacey is being attacked by the LGBT lot because he conflated homosexuality and paedophilia.
Netflix took advantage of the situation to cancel a show that was on the way out any.
I see little difference between the attacks on Spacey and the attacks on wine Stein as far as the allegations go, none are proven in a court of law.
Spacey did apologize, claiming drunkenness, which is an admission of sorts
And don’t forget mainstream Hollywood defended Polanski even though he was convicted.
These people are marvelously inconsistent.
True enough, Lurker, about the left eating their own. Nevertheless, the rule of law must apply to all if civilization is to survive. We didn’t like it when Pell was accused and hounded; we should offer Spacey the same sort of protection against unproven accusations until they are given their day in Court. I know it is pleasing to see Hollywood brought low but that can happen without the witch hunting of a gossip community gone mad. The precedents for that are fairly awful and stand as a warning against the mob nature of human collectivities – well know because of Salem, Pendle in Lancaster, the Robespierre terror, the Stalinist Gulags, Year One in Cambodia, currently in North Korea, and on and on we go.
– Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, October 11th, 2016
A lot of women came forward re Weinstein and he has seemingly admitted a ‘problem’ by going into ‘treatment’; the police are desperately calling for others to get in contact with them re Stacey (who does not admit guilt, just confusion) – a general call, but it made in the context of reportage concerning Stacey, it seems to me to be pointed in the hope of landing a fish called Stacey via other years-dormant ‘memories’. We may not like these Hollywood people, we may think they represent a cultural underbelly, and Hollywood may have double standards, but we should not join them, nor encourage career-wrecking without proof – something the left specialize in re the rest of us. I suppose a taste of their own medicine is the counter-argument, but a dangerous one. Let’s not forget that many women were all too keen to also finger Trump when the opportunity for self-dramatization arose.
But surely Spacey is innocent until proven guilty?
I expect the statute of limitations has long since expired on any crime Spacey could have been charged with as a result of this particular allegation.
Still, he could always clear his name by initiating a defamation suit.
So – unlike the Salem witch trials – due process is still available to him to clear his name if this is a false accusation.
Sixteen years ago, Brass Eye caused widespread outrage taking the piss out of widespread outrage.
LOL. Good get.
Virtue by virtue of Twitter?
The time for taking the moral high ground has passed. Either fight or get the fuck out of the way of those who will. Spacey is part of the the Hollywood machine so let him be destroyed by that very machine. I would give a shit if he wasn’t part of the same lot who turn a blind eye to rape, who call for the destruction of western civilisation, who give a standing applause to pedos.
I just thought I’d pop in to say, I didn’t read this article once I saw who wrote it.
I am suggesting no more comments for articles written by this dope.
Let’s use market forces and just not buy this substandard product.
He blew up his career when he conflated homosexuality with paedophilia in a business that is heavily skewed towards homosexuality.
The paedo stuff he’d have gotten a pass on in hollywood if he hadn’t tried to use being gay as his cover/distraction plan.
Exactly Mr Buttle
if you read the pink news article that it what drew their ire,
What is a boy of 14 other than someone who ought to be legal?
No one in Hollywood is the slightest bit surprised about where Spacey’s fancies took him, any more than they care about what happened to the two Coreys.
We can certainly speculate as to the truth of the story, we certainly did with Cardinal Pell and almost all here concluded that, on the evidence, there was wasn’t a speck of truth to any of the allegations.
The allegation regarding Rapp would not even be a criminal offence, even with if there were no stature of limitation as it doesn’t appear any assault took place.
What happens in the closet stays in the closet.
Frankly i loathe spacey, clooney, ruffalo etc. Being good at pretending to be someone a writer has made up should not lead to the sort of money these cretins earn. However i agree wuth brendans view. Where is the law in all of this. At least cosby has been able to go to court and argue his case against his accusers.
I have little doubt the casting couch or other variant exist s but there still meeds to be the rule of law.
As an aside i did wonder why spaceys accuser only decided to accuse him AFTER he got the big paying role on star trek. One could surmise that he thought he would not get the gig or money if he had opened up before
. Ie his ethics came after the money. But then thats the way its played.
Wait, what? Spacey apologised to the man and said he must have been very drunk. He didn’t have to take to the media and apologise and claim he was very drunk (oh, and that he was gay). Imagine if this was a heterosexual encounter. Do you think that if a woman came out years later and accused a man of trying to rape her when she was 14, and he apologised, didn’t deny but said he didn’t remember and he must have been very drunk, everyone would be all sweet about that explanation? Would you be? Being very drunk is no defence for trying to rape a child. The public outrage is completely justified. Don’t be a contrarian fool, Lucy. You’re putting yourself in the Whoopi Goldberg ‘not rape-rape’ camp.
Besides, this is simply Spacey in damage control, trying to best position himself for the more allegations that he’s no doubt aware will be coming forward soon.
Seems to me we’ve been taking the moral high ground for many years now, yet the left continue to march all over us. They’ve been using these immoral tactics for decades and have not shifted one iota because the right haven’t been able to hurt them. Our culture is being raped and you lot want to play nice?
It’s time the left was hurt and hurt bad with their own tactics. Those in the media, academia, NGOs and politics must suffer, lose their livelihood and yes, even their lives until they start to pull their heads in and until the next generation learn by seeing with their own eyes.
Fuck ’em, fuck ’em all.
This is nothing like what happened to Till. The fact that you would even try that shows you’re a terrible person. With this we have Spacey admit he tried what was claimed, whereas we have the accuser admit she lied to get Till lynched. You’re scum.
I agree Spacey should be given a fair trial. Then we can hang him.
There’s enough evidence including his own excuses to think he would probably swing.
Arts community follow different rules. So does LQC.
If you won’t be a good person, you can be a horrific example.
Since when is a person entitled to ownership of their reputation?
Your reputation is really thoughts in the minds of other people.
If people are acting on this it must be because they have made choice to believe the accuser.
What next? A law against acting on information until the truth commission has ruled on it?
I’ll add:
Western civilization lost it’s way when we were hoodwinked into removing capital punishment of all natures. It enabled the enemies of the west to do whatever they want with minimal damage.
There is a clear and obvious distinction between the Pell and Spacey cases. Pell vehemently and consistently delied the allegations of his accusers and has demanded his day in court in order to clear his name. Spacey apologised to his accuser, claimed he didn’t recall the encounter and said he must have been very drunk at the time.
Pell made no confession – quite the opposite, he has always professed his innocence – and to treat him as guilty before his trial has even commenced is a gross injustice. On the other hand, Spacey’s reaction to the allegation made against him is as good as a confession, and it’s completely reasonable to interpret it as such.
Brendan O’Neill makes a lot of good points in his article but he is wrong about the reaction to Spacey. Spacey made his own bed when he apologised for what he did. No one is responsible for his own words other than Spacey. It is not hysterical to take someone at their own words. If you apologise for something, it is entirely, entirely reasonable to assume they did whatever it is they’re apologising for.
Nicely put OCO
There are many clear distinctions between the situations of Cardinal Pell and Kevin Spacey, one of which is that Lucius never ever put up a post stating the attacks on Pell were the equivalent of the Salem Witch Trials, with which they have far more in common btw.
I don’t recall Cardinal Pell withdrawing a statement made to the police after being in a park at 4.30am ‘taking his dog for a walk’.
And yes, it happened long ago. Funny how Spacey can’t remember it but can still apologise for it and remember that he forgot because he was very drunk 31 years ago.
If Spacey had have come out and said I am innocent of this allegation, I have no recollection of meeting this individual in the circumstances he said we met when he was 14 years old, and I have no recollection of conducting myself in the way he says I conducted myself. If he had have said that, I’d totally agree with O’Neill. But that’s not what he said.
And I suspect there’s a reason he didn’t say that (which would be the obvious thing for a normal person accused of such a crime to say). My guess is that Spacey knows there’s more to come out about his personal life that’s potentially more damning and he’s getting his contrition stance ready early.
Age is everything with homosexuality, it’s all about seeking fresh new twinks and as you say Hollywood has no problem with this. Wonder why Lucy is covering this, strongly anti-Trump but pro peado confessor?
Hollywood used Salem excuse when their Stalinists were exposed.
that’s what’s happening with Spacey.
Look, just come out and say you are angry about House of Cards being cancelled.
No need to write all this other jibber jabber.
You’re sad and upset because you lose your favorite show.
There are other shows, don’t worry.
You’ll be OK.
No, that’s BS. A predilection for p3d0philia may be radical chic in Hollywood but it isn’t in the rest of the country. If there is an active p3d0philia ring on Hollywood that’s about to be exposed (and it’s looking increasingly like this is the case), its members plus those who knew about it, said nothing and worked with them anyway and praised them to the hilt at every opportunity etc etc – they are all shitting themselves right now.
It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if we see a few very high profile suicides over the coming days, weeks and months.
I think the reason that people like me believe the allegations is because Spacey himself seemed to believe the allegations. His statement also seemed to suggest he knew more allegations would surface. And so it turns out.
Second Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegation surfaces
I don’t think what Spacey has been accused of (so far) is a hanging offence. For example, when the boy resisted his advances he didn’t drug him then rape him like Polanski did to the young girl, he let him go. That being said, it is entirely fair enough for his employers to sack him for it.
I do agree with Brendan O’Neill that the claims of the victims need to be looked at critically. Check out this second claim: An adult male in his ’30s claims that he was grabbed on the crutch and propositioned by Spacey. The bloke removed Spacey’s hand then told Spacey’s mate to take him home. That was it.
The bloke is now claiming he got PTSD from that incident. FMD either he is the biggest wimp on earth or he is trying his luck at a compo payment.
6 months in therapy
finding that a little hard to believe
Kevin Spacey: Second actor makes sexual harassment allegation against House of Cards star
A gurgle, as the entertainment industry plumbing unblocks…