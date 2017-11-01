The Salem Witch trials

Anthony Rapp says that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at him some thirty years ago when Rapp was 14. Spacey says he doesn’t recall. Ergo the Twitterati declare that Spacey is a paedophile and engage in virtue signalling. But surely Spacey is innocent until proven guilty? But Spacey is now being attacked and his career has been destroyed; perhaps his life is destroyed. All without a trial and proof of the accusation.
Brendan O’Neill has expressed this far better than I can – please take the time to read his article. And also read the story of Emmett Till who was horrifically murdered in 1955. Did the punishment fit the alleged crime? Of course not – it was a witch hunt and that’s what’s happening with Spacey. Our society is being destroyed because people think they can signal their virtue by attacking someone else for long past behaviour that may or may not have occurred. Based on no evidence, and yet the Tritterati just jump in like so many fools.
And the mainstream media refuses to stand up for what is right, and reports the social media outrage as proof of guilt. This world ain’t getting any prettier.
I don’t know, I rather enjoy watching the spectacle of the Left eating their own.
Spacey is being attacked by the LGBT lot because he conflated homosexuality and paedophilia.
Netflix took advantage of the situation to cancel a show that was on the way out any.
I see little difference between the attacks on Spacey and the attacks on wine Stein as far as the allegations go, none are proven in a court of law.
Spacey did apologize, claiming drunkenness, which is an admission of sorts
And don’t forget mainstream Hollywood defended Polanski even though he was convicted.
These people are marvelously inconsistent.
True enough, Lurker, about the left eating their own. Nevertheless, the rule of law must apply to all if civilization is to survive. We didn’t like it when Pell was accused and hounded; we should offer Spacey the same sort of protection against unproven accusations until they are given their day in Court. I know it is pleasing to see Hollywood brought low but that can happen without the witch hunting of a gossip community gone mad. The precedents for that are fairly awful and stand as a warning against the mob nature of human collectivities – well know because of Salem, Pendle in Lancaster, the Robespierre terror, the Stalinist Gulags, Year One in Cambodia, currently in North Korea, and on and on we go.
A lot of women came forward re Weinstein and he has seemingly admitted a ‘problem’ by going into ‘treatment’; the police are desperately calling for others to get in contact with them re Stacey (who does not admit guilt, just confusion) – a general call, but it made in the context of reportage concerning Stacey, it seems to me to be pointed in the hope of landing a fish called Stacey via other years-dormant ‘memories’. We may not like these Hollywood people, we may think they represent a cultural underbelly, and Hollywood may have double standards, but we should not join them, nor encourage career-wrecking without proof – something the left specialize in re the rest of us. I suppose a taste of their own medicine is the counter-argument, but a dangerous one. Let’s not forget that many women were all too keen to also finger Trump when the opportunity for self-dramatization arose.