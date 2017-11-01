Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

    RIP Leo our Labrador (14 yrs)

    In dog heaven.

    Sorry to hear about your dog, Peter. Its always hard to lose a dear friend.

    Evil fuckers

    So Antifa are colluding with ISIS.

    m0nty, get in here and explain why Antifa should not be collectively charged with treason.

    Commiserations on the loss of Leo, Peter.

    Good moaning indeed.

    Another incident from an adherent of the ‘religion of peace’. A pox on the lot of them.

    It doesn’t get much dirtier: Pyne plots against Liberals

    Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?

    Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.

    from the old fred:
    Struth, Ayers Rock isn’t the only place that looks like a prison, then.
    Many small rural airports are taking on the same aspect. I call Toowoomba Airport “Stalag Luft 17” nowadays. I had to see someone there a couple of years ago and the “security upgrades” had been done since my last visit. I asked the person I was seeing what he and his companions were in for.
    25 years ago there was a nice little picnic table near the Avgas bowser where parents would bring children to look at the aeroplanes and talk to pilots across the fence and even sometimes a sprog would get to sit in an aircraft for a couple of minutes. Three meter fence with razor wire on top now and the view is blocked.
    We are going to have trouble finding pilots in the younger generation.
    I blame the middle eastern goat humpers.

    Pyneing for what?

    On Ayers rock, this seems to be a funny coincidence after people here were pointing out how often its closed.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-01/uluru-climbing-ban-under-consideration-by-traditional-owners/9106502
    The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.

    The management plan for the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park says the board of management will work to close the rock permanently to climbers once the proportion of visitors doing so falls below 20 per cent.

    A meeting was called for this morning, and chairman of the management board Sammy Wilson was expected to speak to media afterward.

    In 2010, when the board announced its intention to close the climb, the proportion of visitors to the site who chose to make the ascent was 38 per cent, and in the 1990s it was 74 per cent.

    Why suspicous minds might think it was deliberate to strangle the numbers then justify the ban..

    Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.

    Then the locals will whine about declining tourist numbers because racist.

    I’ve never been and never will, no desire to contribute a red cent to the Aboriginal Grievance industry (over and above my compulsory contribution).

    Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.

    Im in WA, I have no choice (apologies to the other couple of states pouring dough into the joint as well)

    Gough’s NT legacy continues!

    iirc Dutton wanted to strip jihadi jokers citizenship (where possilbe) but was blocked by the senate.

    Blood on labor green and some crossbench hands, when the inevitable happens.

    “The government is concerned that foreign fighters who have gained fighting experience in the Middle East will return to pass this knowledge on to violent extremists in our region. Foreign fighters inspire and incite terror, pass on skills and can attract more extremists to terror networks.”

    The Daily Telegraph revealed in May that extremists returning from fighting in Iraq and Syria were roaming free on Australian streets ­because frustrated authorities did not have enough evidence to put them behind bars

    Not even proof that they were in Syria?


    Julie bishop warns 40 jihadis back in Australia remains a serious security threat, probably paywalled

    Then the locals will whine about declining tourist numbers because racist.

    Depends which “locals” you are talking about. This local blames the National Parks for poor maintenance, high charges and cutting access to the areas they manage. According to what I see and hear, NT Parks is better as is local government (a few areas are under council control). Charles Darwin National Park has fairly well maintained tracks for off road cycling and is used for national off road cycling events.

    * Fairly well refers to the fact that 1.7 m of rain during the wet causes damage which cannot be fixed until the dry.

    I doubt you are the type of local I envisaged crying racist!

    Parliament is safe behind its wall.

    Parliament is safe behind its wall.

    Parliament is safe because they don’t need to worry about S18C. That’s just for the unwashed plebs.

    I doubt you are the type of local I envisaged crying racist!

    Thought not!

    Don’t worry, Custard. In dog heaven, our kelpie pup Cheech will have Leo chasing balls in no time!

    Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?

    Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.

    Abbott Member for Warringah since 1994
    Turnbull Member for Wentworth since 2004
    Pyne Member for Sturt since 1993

    Are you really going for the old and naive argument?

    Anyway, since the Feds aren’t going to let us have free speech and will remain akin to a totalitarian regime, then, why not give us a “democracy square” like Singapore where you are allowed to say whatever you want (forbidden outside the square). Parliamentarians are allowed this on the floor of the House so why not give each State their own Speaker’s Corner as a diplomatic resolution?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speakers%27_Corner,_Singapore

    I’m sorry, Peter. It’s hard to lose a pet 🙁

    RIP Leo our Labrador (14 yrs)

    In dog heaven.

    Very sad – our beautiful Stellar went to doggie heaven last year (15 years) our youngest misses her very much and walks around the house with arms in the questioning pose as if to ask where is she – I point to the sky and he understands she is in heaven

    Linda Suhler, Ph.D.‏ @LindaSuhler
    2:30 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    Now we wait for the MSM to begin being “puzzled” by the motives behind attack on innocent Americans in NYC…

    And blaming President Trump.

    The Trump Deranged are out of the box already.

    As Niger was Trump’s ‘Benghazi’, NYC is Trump’s 9-11 False Flag:

    Michael‏@hartnyc67
    6:06 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    TRUMP is behind the attack in NYC to move the focus from Russia

    Trump is LITERALLY Hitler:

    [email protected]@shreec
    4:16 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    Do not let this NYC attack be Trump’s Reichstag fire.

    Saying it cause it has to be said.

    Plainly the mainstream media are workshopping how this is all Trump’s fault on a Journolist. It’s up to the everyday Deranged to carry the load on Twitter until the oped writers can spring in to action.

    May Pyne’s seat be eliminated in the redistribution. His ensuing campaign to find a new ‘home’ may be worthy of popcorn.

    If you are a straight white male you don’t belong in the Democrats:

    Democrats to White Males: You’re Not Wanted Here

    The Daily Wire has obtained an internal Democratic National Committee email listing several open IT positions that openly says that it does not want white males. Here’s the email—note the underlined sentence at the end:

    The sentence reads: “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they’re already in the majority.”

    You’d think the more they spout this sort of thing the more that straight white males would vote for someone else. Like a straight white male billionaire who wants to make America great again and employ people like straight white males.

    That ADF lackey doing a job on the SAS on ABC “Conversations”

    Anyway, since the Feds aren’t going to let us have free speech and will remain akin to a totalitarian regime, then, why not give us a “democracy square” like Singapore where you are allowed to say whatever you want (forbidden outside the square). Parliamentarians are allowed this on the floor of the House so why not give each State their own Speaker’s Corner as a diplomatic resolution?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speakers%27_Corner,_Singapore

    Free speech in Sydney Domain in the 1950s as I remember.

    Abbott Member for Warringah since 1994
    Turnbull Member for Wentworth since 2004
    Pyne Member for Sturt since 1993

    Are you really going for the old and naive argument?

    Don’t forget Abbott was Health Minister under Howard. That would make you naive – perhaps.
    And never forget who raised a quarter million slush fund for legal action against Pauline Hanson that got her jailed.

    Chris
    #2539814, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    PHON accepts the past.

    39th Battalion A.I.F

    Paterson, Alexander Thomas (1886–1950)
    On 1 May 1916 he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force as a captain and embarked with the 39th Battalion that month for training in England; the unit reached France in November.
    Three months later Paterson was appointed to command ‘B’ Company. In June 1917, during the battle of Messines in Belgium, the battalion was gassed in Ploegsteert Wood and suffered heavy casualties. As senior surviving officer Paterson took command of the battalion’s 120 remaining men and on 7 June led them in an assault which got into difficulties. He inspired his men to continue and for this action was awarded the Military Cross. The citation reads in part: ‘He personally silenced an enemy machine gun and was responsible for the capture of two others, and his courage and splendid example had an excellent effect on his men. He was wounded while supervising the consolidation of the line’. Evacuated to hospital, he returned to his unit on 10 August. During the 1st battle of Passchendaele on 12 October he was once again the senior officer unwounded. The situation was so desperate that he decided to withdraw his men. This independent action could have led to a court-martial but his superiors agreed that he had made the right decision.

    The Daily Wire has obtained an internal Democratic National Committee email listing several open IT positions that openly says that it does not want white males. Here’s the email—note the underlined sentence at the end:

    Makes sense to me. The Paki appointments worked out well.

    Bruce

    Democrats to White Males: You’re Not Wanted Here

    Great news.

    I look forward to the Democrats taking Identity Politics to its logical end game and running with a policy of racial segregation in 2020.

    ‘Back o’ the bus’ will be the call – again.

    Shame about the old thread.

    Fatty Trump does more than light candles, colour buildings with fancy lights or shade his avatar:

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!

  46. notafan
    #2539832, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Awkward

    No doubt what she was trying to say is that once again a group of Irish tinkers are doing a three month tour of Australia offering to paint people’s roofs.

    I’m a double racist.


    ‘If anybody with an Irish accent knocks on your door, ask them to leave’: Fury over MP’s ‘racist’ slur

    “The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.”

    I have some sympathy with traditional owners.

    My main memory from visiting Uluru in 2014 was the empty plastic drink bottles bouncing down the side from climbers who – one assumes and hopes – dropped them accidentally rather then carelessly.

    I was also told – by an Indigenous ranger – that the problems of getting injured climbers down off the rock were significant and difficult.

    Fury by:

    Emma ReynoldsVerified account @emmareyn
    Journalist at @newscomauHQ. Words / film / photos / food / travel / running / gin [email protected]
    Sydney / London

    I am out of touch. Much of what passes as news it seems to me is not about events as about various ‘personalities’, which some of us have, and their view of the events. In particular the latest trend re alleged sexual indelicacy and misbehaviour. The problem is that I can’t relate to any of it because I have no idea who most of these megastars and opinion makers are eg who the fuck is Jeremy Piven as mentioned in the ‘breaking news’ column at news.com.au, what does he do and why should I give a shit? It is apparent to me that if I read an article attached to the clickbait I might find out. As the saying goes, it’s better to light a candle that curse the dark. To shamelessly tangle metaphors, I would riposte with, the game is not worth the candle. A most elegant saying coming from the age of maritime prior to other means of illumination.

    “The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.”

    I have some sympathy with traditional owners.

    My main memory from visiting Uluru in 2014 was the empty plastic drink bottles bouncing down the side from climbers who – one assumes and hopes – dropped them accidentally rather then carelessly.

    I was also told – by an Indigenous ranger – that the problems of getting injured climbers down off the rock were significant and difficult.

    So people don’t climb anymore.

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!

    You can vet them till the cows come home. Muzzies are like a carton of home brew, you never know which one is going to explode.

    One of these came knocking at the door offering to paint the roof where I was staying in regional Victoria back in the late 1980s, I had read about them and suggested I contact them after speaking to the owner, he gave a false name care of the caravan park in the next town.

    I let the local police know they were doing the town.

    Nice little earner.


    Who the MP really meant

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!

    You can vet them till the cows come home. Muzzies are like a carton of home brew, you never know which one is going to explode.

    Depends on who vets. SJW or real vetter.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwh6aaktPaw

    Mark Dice dissects the most despicable Dem campaign ads ever.

    But gee, the Dems decided to take the redneck in a truck one down right after the New York muslim-truck-a-thon. Imagine that.

    ‘If anybody with an Irish accent knocks on your door, ask them to leave’

    I’ll remember this the next time my Oirish workmates turn up at my place unannounced.

    “Are you Orelly men?”

    Dodgy tradesmen come in all ethnicities, and so do good ones. Same as husbands. 🙂

    There was an Irish tradie around here who advertised his Irishness as a special feature – probably to distinguish his ability to speak good English as contrasted to other ethnic tradies who don’t; certainly didn’t seem concerned about any Fawlty ‘orelly’ hangover. There are also some who advertise as ‘Aussie’ tradies. Don’t know how legal this sort of advertising is these days. Best advice the MP can give people is to always get two reputable quotes and/or seek recommendations. No knock-on-the-door fly-by-nighters.

    I saw that despicable ad yesterday Zatara.

    Even had a don’t thread on me sticker on the truck

    Timing!

    ‘interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.’

    More opportunities to promote Walga Rock and Mt Augustus

    Actually Egg, the site also of late, seems to be attracting more than its fair share of the mentally afflicted.

    They are literally everywhere the Goddamned crazy f$ckers.
    Of course I can say this and it is not racist because I am one.

    You are good.

    Just thought though – there are some ethnicities I wouldn’t like as a husband but who are OK as tradies.
    Husbands of the Islamic faith, for instance, don’t appeal due to their religious strictures, and there are other nations who have attitudes to wives I wouldn’t like. Speaking generally re the latter, though, and I won’t name any.

    Retailing in Australia is the pits.

    I ordered a small item from Melbourne to be delivered to Perth over a week ago. It still hasn’t been delivered so I checked the courier’s web site which says they deliver to Perth in seven days. I wrote to them and said I still haven’t got the item and they replied and said it takes eight BUSINESS days to deliver to Perth.

    What happens here? Does the truckie stop in Eucla for the weekend? I can drive from Perth to Melbourne, spend a weekend there, and then drive back to Perth in under 8 business days.

    Amazon are going to slaughter Australian retailers if they can deliver orders in a timely manner.

    It isn’t Irish tradesman that are the problem, they pretty much do all the bricklaying on commercial sites in Melbourne.


    not afraid to name names in the US

    Declining numbers climbing Ayres Rock is due to active discouragement. Many more “closed days”, signs meant to dissuade. False to claim less demand. Having said that, dopes wearing thongs should not be allowed to climb. Beautiful view from on top, climb it before the nanny state bans it.

    Retailing in Australia is the pits.

    ACTU?

    Amazon are going to slaughter Australian retailers if they can deliver orders in a timely manner.

    Amazon use the same delivery services as domestic retailers.

    Business days is always how has always worked, thank you penalty rates.

    Declining numbers climbing Ayres Rock is due to active discouragement. Many more “closed days”, signs meant to dissuade. False to claim less demand. Having said that, dopes wearing thongs should not be allowed to climb. Beautiful view from on top, climb it before the nanny state bans it.

    There are probably photos on the Internet. Saves climbing.

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 48m48 minutes ago
    More
    The Republican House members are working hard (and late) toward the Massive Tax Cuts that they know you deserve. These will be biggest ever!

    MTC!

    The islamic terrorist from NY was admitted into the country in 2010 under Obama’s “diversity visa program”.

  71. stackja
    Amazon are going to slaughter Australian retailers if they can deliver orders in a timely manner.

    Amazon use the same delivery services as domestic retailers.

    Business days is always how has always worked, thank you penalty rates.

    ALP!

    Pleased to see that scepticism about those two women who claimed to have been adrift for five months and showed up looking surprisingly healthy is growing. (Fair warning: that’s an ABC link.)

    A lot of dumb people have died climbing Ayers Rock.
    It’s a bit of a liability problem.

    That turd in NYC was a Diversity VISA entrant. A program Trump wants to nix.

    My main memory from visiting Uluru in 2014 was the empty plastic drink bottles bouncing down the side from climbers who – one assumes and hopes – dropped them accidentally rather then carelessly.

    WTF? People take water with them up the rock?

    Pussies. No food, no water, no shirt. That’s the way it was done.

    Further on that …

    Authorities say he came to the United States seven years ago from Uzbekistan under what is called the Diversity Visa Program, which offers a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in America.

    Another Islamic terrorist, Los Angeles airport gunman Hesham Mohamed Hadayet, previously won US residency under the same program.

    Obama thought it was a good idea to run a Muslim “lottery” for immigration.
    Worst president ever.

    Amazon are going to slaughter Australian retailers if they can deliver orders in a timely manner.

    Amazon use the same delivery services as domestic retailers.

    It’s not the delivery service, it’s the “processing” time (which actually usually means the retailer don’t have the items in stock, they have to order it in first). Amazon (US) on the other hand have huge warehouses which are geographically well dispersed, full of stock, and are lightning fast in the processing department.

    Amazon use the same delivery services as domestic retailers.

    Business days is always how has always worked, thank you penalty rates.

    So does the truckie drive from 9 to 5 then knock off for the day? Does he pull off the road on Friday afternoon and stay there till Monday morning?

    Just thought though – there are some ethnicities I wouldn’t like as a husband but who are OK as tradies.

    My wife was banned by her mother dating blokes from her own homeland.

    Enter Australian sucker.

    Via Instapundit … Robert Spencer reports that the media are lying to protect Islam (as usual):

    Media outlets routinely mangle the true meaning of “Allahu akbar,” the ubiquitous battle cry of Islamic jihadists as they commit mass murder.

    The war-cry is mistranslated in the Western media as “God is great.” But the actual meaning is “Allah is greater,” meaning Allah Is Greater Than Your God or Government.

    It is the aggressive declaration that Allah and Islam are dominant over every other form of government, religion, law or ethic, which is why Islamic jihadists in the midst of killing infidels so often shout it.

    This also underlines the fact that moon god “allah” is not the God of Christians.

    Interesting…

    Before they were executed by the provisional Romanian government on 25th December, 1989, Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu were charged and found guilty of the attempted starvation of the Romanian people and depriving them of lighting and heating.

    Just thought though – there are some ethnicities I wouldn’t like as a husband but who are OK as tradies.

    This is racist Lizzie.
    You need to be more inclusive, for example :
    There are lots of wamen I wouldn’t like as a wife, in fact all of them.
    Some of them are OK in the kitchen though.

    Amazon (US) on the other hand have huge warehouses which are geographically well dispersed, full of stock, and are lightning fast in the processing department.

    Anecdote O’Clock ( scroll warning ):

    With last winter approaching and a well-founded fear of freezing my arse off again, because cotton fibre pants – jeans – don’t retain heat, I ordered a pair of lined Craghoppers outdoor pants from Amazon UK.

    Specified regular postage ( c. 4 weeks delivery ) because I figured we would off be on our planned trip and wouldn’t really need them until mid-June.

    Despite the regular postage option, they arrived three (3) days after I placed the order ! From the UK !!

    Australian retail is going to be seriously dented by the combined effects of high rents, high energy costs, high wages, transport inefficiencies and likely demand destruction from a lot of consumers under cost of living pressures.

    Via Instapundit … Robert Spencer reports that the media are lying to protect Islam (as usual):

    Unfortunately Robert Spencer has become the face of the alt-right nazi narrative, not helped by Nazi salutes.

    Until he can emphatically disavow nazis and racism, he’s persona non grata.

    The war-cry is mistranslated in the Western media as “God is great.” But the actual meaning is “Allah is greater,” meaning Allah Is Greater Than Your God or Government.

    You’d think our moderates like Jihad Dibb and Jamal Rifi would be falling over themselves to correct the mistranslation.

    Vicpol chopper hovering over Bourke St Mall for 5 mins straight. Anyone know what’s going down?

    Australian retail is going to be seriously dented by the combined effects of high rents, high energy costs, high wages, transport inefficiencies and likely demand destruction from a lot of consumers under cost of living pressures.

    You’re not factoring the agility of our Govt who will no doubt impose some kind of equaliser / penalty/regulation to “level the playing field”. Can’t have the consumer getting the right bargain , now can we?

    Amazon may do that in the US but they also use just in time ordering (they own book depository), they advertise 5 day domestic shipping for direct purchases.

    Besides which if the courier had the item already then ‘processing’ wasn’t the issue.

    Incidentally most books in the US sold into the domestic market are sent via media mail, which get lowest priority and typically takes three weeks.

    All I am saying is that Amazon will face the same obstacles to shipping east coast to west coast via road that domestic sellers in Australia do.


    amazon market place advertised shipping times are up to 14 days (may take 21)

    Australian retail is going to be seriously dented by the combined effects of high rents, high energy costs, high wages, transport inefficiencies and likely demand destruction from a lot of consumers under cost of living pressures.

    Wandered into a Kathmandu store looking for my wife the other day.

    She wasn’t there; neither was anyone else except the staff… trying to look busy.

    Vicpol chopper hovering over Bourke St Mall for 5 mins straight. Anyone know what’s going down?

    Fuckwit Adani protestors wandering around.

    Donations can be made here for Mark Latham’s legal defence fund:

    https://australia.therebel.media/legal-fees

    I had no idea the turd suing him had said such things.

    Despite the regular postage option, they arrived three (3) days after I placed the order ! From the UK

    Which means they got into a gaylord being loaded onto a plan straight away and things were quiet this end too.

    It all depends on volumes, and I have no doubt that Amazon have a priority agreement that puts them ahead of the hoi polloi

    My last amazon shipment from the UK took nearly the full three weeks.

  94. C.L.
    #2539894, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Vicpol chopper hovering over Bourke St Mall for 5 mins straight. Anyone know what’s going down?

    George Pell out for lunch?

    Thanks Leigh.

    Sage advice about the Irish.

    Bruce of Newcastle, that DNC document sounds similar to the Antifa document with the warning.

    It’s not the delivery service, it’s the “processing” time (which actually usually means the retailer don’t have the items in stock, they have to order it in first). Amazon (US) on the other hand have huge warehouses which are geographically well dispersed, full of stock, and are lightning fast in the processing department.

    That wasn’t the problem in my case. I ordered and paid for the item online, and it was collected by the courier company that same afternoon. It’s now sitting by the roadside somewhere near Eucla.

    Myrddin Seren
    #2539879, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I’ve had the same experience, ordered items from overseas and had them delivered much sooner than items ordered in Australia.

    Beery, you’re confusing Robert Spencer with Richard Spencer.

    Vicpol chopper hovering over Bourke St Mall for 5 mins straight. Anyone know what’s going down?

    It was probably a report of a courier who said he was going to deliver something in less than 3 months.

    Do notafan realise that the New Testament was written in Greek, or was that a mistake?

    Elderly j’ism sprayer, Rip van Kelly awakes from his slumber to realise Waffleworth is toast. As usual Teh Australian commentators are both more interesting to read and closer to the mark,

    Its taken you a long time Paul to face reality – a million plus disaffected core conservative voters picked it 25 months ago !
    John, Carseldine

    If j’ism is the first draft of history Rip van Kelly should stick to his books. Five years is about the length of time it takes for him to get it.

    Anecdote scroll past time:

    Placed an order for a photo of mine to be printed on canvas, framed and ready for mounting.

    Placed it online with the Melbourne-based firm on a Sunday.

    Print delivered the following Wednesday afternoon to my home in Perth.

    Oh yes, it was delivered via DHL … from India, where it is made!

    Admittedly I paid for express shipping … an extra $4.95!

    Their pyne-filth has handed get-up a list of conservative liberals to be targeted, and is suggested to have tried to get at least one ABC backed lefty to run against a conservative liberal.

    We must ask ourselves if the rat cunning pynefilth has come unstuck each time he has been treacherous, or is this two examples that have come to light from a career of bastardry?.

    Just two examples squirted out in public, as the scabs get picked off the pynefilth inflicted syphilitic rash oozing out from the pancake makeup covering the lips of the liberal party.

    Donations can be made here for Mark Latham’s legal defence fund:

    https://australia.therebel.media/legal-fees

    I had no idea the turd suing him had said such things.

    I am shocked the MSM has not supported ML.

    A lot of dumb people have died climbing Ayers Rock.

    They should be made to sign a declaration stating that they accept Darwinism. There is a legal out right there.

    Another allegation emerges about Pyne and underage boys.
    Still cannot believe he thought coming out as gay would deflect attention from the attempted rape of a minor.

    Pyne?
    I meant Spacey!
    What was I thinking?

    A lot of dumb people have died climbing Ayers Rock.

    They should be made to sign a declaration stating that they accept Darwinism. There is a legal out right there.

    Compensation lawyers probably won’t allow disclaimers.

    it still works Leigh

    Pyne?
    I meant Spacey!
    What was I thinking?

    Yes!

    Another era:

    “Dreamin'” is a song written by Barry De Vorzon and Ted Ellis and performed by Johnny Burnette. The song reached #5 on the UK Singles Chart and #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960. The song appeared on his 1960 album, Dreamin.

    Dreamin’ I’m always dreamin’
    Dreamin’ love will be mine
    Searchin’ I’m always searchin’
    Hopin’ someday I’ll find
    Someone, someone to love me
    Someone to need me but until then
    Well I’ll keep on dreamin’
    Keep right on dreamin’
    Dreamin’ till my dreamin’ comes true ue ue ue ue ue ue ue…

    Do notafan realise that the New Testament was written in Greek, or was that a mistake?

    I don’t know why you are now asking that banal question Classical Hero but yes, yes I do.

    Koine Greek in fact.

    I started at the very beginning because I thought it was a good place to start.

    Which is why when Latin became the lingua franca the bible was translated into that language and Syriac and Coptic and Ethiopic and other languages.

    Just to make the point that the bible was translated into the vernacular where possible and no doubt people who understood both the written language and the local language did verbal translations for people who could not read, taking into account the cost and scarcity of hand written books.

    You have a point to make?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoVua2LBeDU

    What the hell?

    Rudd’s coming back isn’t he?

    Unfortunately Robert Spencer has become the face of the alt-right nazi narrative, not helped by Nazi salutes.

    Until he can emphatically disavow nazis and racism, he’s persona non grata.

    Different Robert Spencer.

    Unfortunately Robert Spencer has become the face of the alt-right nazi narrative, not helped by Nazi salutes.

    Until he can emphatically disavow nazis and racism, he’s persona non grata.

    Different Robert Spencer.

    Spencer and Geller annoy the right people.

    Yulia Tymoshenko Warned Us About Paul Manafort Years Ago

    In a civil complaint, the former Ukrainian prime minister accused Manafort—who would go on to chair Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign—of conspiring with Ukrainian and Russian partners to launder dirty money through “a labyrinth of shell companies” in the U.S.

    These companies, it claims, “were solely used for purposes of furthering the unlawful objectives” of people like Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian businessman indicted in 2009 for U.S. racketeering and money laundering, and Russian crime boss Semyon Mogilevich, who made the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list for suspected fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

    Emails included Tymoshenko’s case also show Gates and Manafort doing business with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was denied entry to the U.S. in 2006 because of his alleged ties to organized Russian crime.

    Oh dear. Look, benefit of the doubt – bit unfortunate that this guy wound up working for The Donald for a while.

    Why didn’t the Obama administration do anything?

    To ask the question is to answer it:

    Former CMZ employees filed a New York labor-practices complaint against the company in 2009, accusing leaders of failing to pay them, not withholding payroll taxes or keeping proper records, not reimbursing them for travel costs, and “frequent creation of new Limited Liability Companies which serve as shell companies.”

    Scott Snizek, who would eventually join Tymoshenko’s lawsuit, even sent Sens. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) a letter begging them to look into “corporate wrongdoings in our own backyard” committed by Manafort and company, whom he described as figures “well-known and falsely respected by the public.” His warning went unheeded.

    So, while this guy was linked to the Podestas – nothing much happened to him, despite warnings given to senior Democrat congress critters and the FBI saw nothing.

    Once Manafort had worked for The Donald for a while it is all wiretaps and no-knock warrants.

    Anyone know how Manafort got the job with Trump 2016 in the first place ?

    Wandered into a Kathmandu store looking for my wife the other day.

    She wasn’t there; neither was anyone else except the staff… trying to look busy.

    Kathmandu going broke would be a victory for righteousness.

    No one of sound politics should ever shop there.

    What the hell?

    Special needs kid at Summer Heights High ?

    Rudd’s coming back isn’t he?

    Dear God – hasn’t this country suffered enough ?!

    Donations can be made here for Mark Latham’s legal defence fund:

    https://australia.therebel.media/legal-fees

    I had no idea the turd suing him had said such things.

    I am shocked the MSM has not supported ML.

    The Sunbather is supporting him and he also supported Kirrily Smith in the action brought by the halal honcho. These people really are the pits. Sunbather reckons the case against Latham (as against Smith) is without merit but that’s not the point – as was the case with Bill Leak – the process is the punishment financial and psychological.

    Kathmandu store

    It is a Godforsaken Commie Hippy Haven that should be shunned by all sane people of good character and Australian ethnicity.

    Kathmandu going broke would be a victory for righteousness.

    No one of sound politics should ever shop there.

    I noticed their prices are such that only a person on a government salary could afford to shop there.

    I believe vexatious suits were not often attempted because of cost. Now!

    ‘Kathmandu going broke would be a victory for righteousness.’

    While there seemed to be some attempts at purveying quality and value for money when the brand first started out, Kathmandu products are now rubbish, although it took me three sets of flimsy, badly-made but expensive boots before the penny, as they say, dropped.

    Never the less, Kathmandu is still the garb of choice for Canberra’s ageing ‘progressive’ activists when they gather in their dozens in Garema Place. .

    Kathmandu (company) – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kathmandu_(company)
    Kathmandu was founded by John Pawson and Jan Cameron in 1987 following their sale of the ALP Sports Clothing label.

    Despite being an immigrant herself, my wife is somewhere to the right of DJT on immigration, particularly Muslim immigration.

    Unlike most native born Australians, she knows what’s at stake.

    Meanwhile, I hear a government spokesperson has warned that the likelihood of a NYC style attack in Australia is “very likely”.

    Thank you, successive governments since 1972; your highest duty was and is to protect us.

    the courier’s web site which says they deliver to Perth in seven days. I wrote to them and said I still haven’t got the item and they replied and said it takes eight BUSINESS days to deliver to Perth.

    Did you threaten to take them to the ACCC (yeah, yeah I know… toothless tiger that it is) over false advertising on their website?

  130. Andreas
    #2539941, posted on November 1, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Obama thought it was a good idea to run a Muslim “lottery” for immigration.
    Worst president ever.

    Lottery for Muslims, Russian roulette for the American people.

    Despite being an immigrant herself, my wife is somewhere to the right of DJT on immigration, particularly Muslim immigration.

    Unlike most native born Australians, she knows what’s at stake.

    Meanwhile, I hear a government spokesperson has warned that the likelihood of a NYC style attack in Australia is “very likely”.

    Thank you, successive governments since 1972; your highest duty was and is to protect us.

    Al Grassby!

    Some of them are OK in the kitchen though.

    I hope you don’t have me in mind there, Stimps. No-one would marry me for my cooking. 🙂
    I have to go to a Melbourne Cup lunch where it is: they provide the meats, friends bring a salad. It is mortifying when even your salad is untouched beside the Quinoa and Mango Lime exotica of others.
    Nowadays I purchase specialist cake or chocolate and buy off the competition for deserts.

    Re Mark Latham’s fighting fund – I’ll virtue signal. We’ve paid up some. Very worthy cause.

    I refuse to shop a Kathmandu on principle so their demise matters little.
    For the older farmer with sore feet from the over heavy boots, I have found a pair of cheap steel capped runners from Target is just the shot for driving stuff and light duties and you could buy a dozen pair for the price of a pair of wank boots from Kathmandu.

    Last Dem president who cared? Grover Cleveland?

    Kathmandu got into trouble here in the 90s for something to do with falsely advertising sale prices, iirc.

    I can’t find anything on the net but they did get fined for something similar in NZ in 2006.

    I’m sure their microfibre is much much nicer than anyone elses.

    Sunbather reckons the case against Latham (as against Smith) is without merit but that’s not the point – as was the case with Bill Leak – the process is the punishment financial and psychological.

    Hairy reckons same. He fired off some cash and then told me. Its often me saying we should contribute re various things but he took the initiative this time.

    I hope you don’t have me in mind there, Stimps.

    You are possibly the only wamen I can cook better than Lizzie.

    Mark Steyn:

    So now eight grieving families and dozens more who’ll be living with horrific injuries for the rest of their lives are told by Cuomo and De Blasio and the rest of the gutless political class behind their security details that there’s nothing to do except to get used to it.
    I don’t want to get used to it – and I reiterate my minimum demand of western politicians that I last made after the London Bridge attacks: How many more corpses need to pile up on our streets before you guys decide to stop importing more of it?

    If your congressman or senator says that’s not on his agenda, what he means is he’s willing to sacrifice you and your loved ones in the suicide lottery of diversity.

  139. lotocoti
    Just in case, I’m getting out of Griffith.

    I’ll virtue signal again: did you know you get paid by Quadrant for pieces in the magazine? Properly authorial it is, but I told them to put it back into the magazine. It’s honour enough for me to achieve publication. Don’t know if the same applies to online Quadrant, but if so, I will say same for my latest effort. I’ve linked it for Cats already late night but this is my daytime slot. 🙂

    m0nty, get in here and explain why Antifa should not be collectively charged with treason.

    Ed Klein LOL. He’s got about as much cred as Louise Mensch.

  142. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2539964, posted on November 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    If your congressman or senator says that’s not on his agenda, what he means is he’s willing to sacrifice you and your loved ones in the suicide lottery of diversity.

    That’s a good one to use. Pop it into recall.

    My sister seems to belong to a group of folk who don’t much like the modern world. Much like catallaxy files really. They send each other encouraging emails and my sister passes them onto me. Why should I be the only one to suffer? Here is the latest.

    >> IF YOU CROSS THE NORTH KOREAN BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU GET 12 YEARS HARD LABOUR.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE IRANIAN BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU ARE DETAINED INDEFINITELY.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE AFGHAN BORDER ILLEGALLY, YOU GET SHOT.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE SAUDI ARABIAN BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU WILL BE JAILED.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE CHINESE BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU MAY NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE VENEZUELAN BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU WILL BE BRANDED A SPY AND YOUR FATE WILL BE SEALED.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE CUBAN BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU WILL BE THROWN INTO POLITICAL PRISON TO ROT.
    >>
    >> IF YOU CROSS THE BRITISH BORDER ILLEGALLY YOU GET ?
    >>
    >> A JOB👮, A DRIVERS LICENSE🚗, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD🎫, WELFARE💰, FOOD STAMPS🍗, CREDIT CARDS💳, SUBSIDIZED RENT OR A LOAN TO BUY A HOUSE🏡, FREE EDUCATION🎓, FREE HEALTH CARE💊,
    >> A LOBBYIST IN LONDON📯, BILLIONS OF POUNDS WORTH OF PUBLIC DOCUMENTS PRINTED IN YOUR LANGUAGE📑
    >>
    >> THE RIGHT TO CARRY YOUR COUNTRY’S FLAG 🇹🇷🇩🇿🇨🇳🇦🇪🇪🇸🇻🇪🇨🇴🇪🇨🇯🇴
    >> WHILE YOU PROTEST THAT YOU DON’T GET ENOUGH RESPECT
    >>
    >> AND, IN MANY INSTANCES, YOU CAN VOTE TOO!!!
    >>

    >> I JUST WANTED TO MAKE SURE I HAD A FIRM GRASP ON THE SITUATION !!!💭

    Ed Klein LOL. He’s got about as much cred as Louise Mensch.

    So says the Rakemeister who quotes snopes.com as an authoritative source.

    WAF

    Paul Nehlen‏Verified account @pnehlen 9m9 minutes ago

    As Usual, Patty Murray Doesn’t Get It http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/10/as_usual_patty_murray_doesnt_get_it_.html#.Wfk9Z0FmhMs.twitter

    […] She says:

    Here is the issue worth discussing today: how can we protect this constitutional right [of the First Amendment] while also making sure that our colleges and universities are places where everyone can feel safe, learn, and respectfully debate ideas. And — as a part of that conversation, we need to discuss how elected leaders, community members, and college and university administrators, can best exercise their First Amendment right to do everything in their power to push back against those driving an agenda of extremism, racism, bigotry, xenophobia, and misogyny. And — we also must speak out against groups and organizations that are looking to use their right to free speech to divide us, to attack the most vulnerable among us, and to feed on people’s fear in the service of hate.

    I’d say that “scoundrel” is too mild a world for Sen. Patty.

    Murray is making three points here, and every one of them is wrong. First, she seems to think that protecting the First Amendment somehow conflicts with feeling safe, learning, and respectful debate. No, Patty. We have the police to keep people safe. The problem with our schools is that you liberals won’t let the police police lefty thugs like Antifa and BLM.

    Then Patty thinks that the First Amendment is needed for powerful leaders and administrators to lecture the deplorables. No, Patty. No ruling class ever needed a First Amendment. You will note, Senator, that in Europe where there is no First Amendment, the ruling class, bless its heart, has no problem getting the word out — or in prosecuting deplorables for hate speech.

    Then Patty writes that the ruling class should unite against people that want to divide “us.” No, Patty. Divide and conquer is your game, the ruling-class game that every military or political leader sucks in with her mother’s milk. Your problem is that regime opponents are uniting to break up your game and hive off people that have unreflectingly supported Deep State politicians like you without realizing that you don’t care about people like them; you only care about “elected leaders, community members, and college and university administrators” and other bribed apologists of the ruling-class. People like you, …

    Anyone know how Manafort got the job with Trump 2016 in the first place ?

    IIRC he was hired on Roger Stone’s recommendation for the specific purpose of navigating the GOP convention and securing delegates.

    Get yourself a copy of Game of Thorns for the detailed story of why Trump cycled through various people on the road to victory.

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 8m8 minutes ago

    Is Joy Vila #BlackLivesMatter The @RealVinnieJames Investigation
    [Periscope]
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OyKAdzmWezxb

    Speaking at the launch of a campaign against dodgy workmen, Victorian Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz warned people: “If anybody knocks on your door that has an Irish accent, automatically ask them to leave.”

    Fair enough. Whenever anybody knocks on my door on behalf of a deadshit politician I automatically ask them to leave.

    “If it can be said that anything good may have come from the atrocities of 9/11, it is that many Americans have come to realize that immigration is not simply a matter of economics or something to think about only in romantic and nostalgic terms. No longer can quaint stories of one’s immigrant grandmother be a substitute for intelligent discourse on one of the most important issues confronting the country.”

    So they dreamed up the ‘Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery’ system that let the New York Halloween jihadist Sayfullo Saipov into the country.

    If life was fair more bleeding-hearted progressive do-gooders and ‘compassionate conservatives’ would die in these attacks.

    Their ABC with another “refugee” friendly piece about Manus.

    Australia continues to have responsibility for the men transferred to PNG against their will, as well as an ongoing obligation to find appropriate solutions for them. It will take more than shutting off the electricity for Australia to close this dark chapter of its immigration history.

    Refugees, by international law, are obliged to seek refuge in the first country they reach where it is safe to do so. Most of these economic migrants paid people smugglers thousands to help them illegally travel to Australia.

    The piece is, of course, written by…

    Madeline Gleeson is a lawyer and senior research associate at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at UNSW. She is the author of Offshore: Behind the Wire on Manus and Nauru.

    As soon as Australia’s border policies are significantly weakened, there will hundreds, if not, thousands of young and middle aged men trying to illegally enter this country.

    the men transferred to PNG against their will,

    If I remember rightly, they tried to come here against the clearly expressed will of the Australian people.

    Also these sob sisters are the pits, does a single one of them ever ask where all the women are if home is so very very dangerous, or they just Australian versions of the women who volunteered in the Calais Jungle?

    Ayers Rock closed thanks to urban leftist wankers inventing history from whole cloth.

    We don’t have National Parks, we have National No Go Zones.

    What’s a little terrorist attack compared to awesome Uzbekistani cuisine. Totally worth it!

    the men transferred to PNG against their will,

    If I remember rightly, they tried to come here against the clearly expressed will of the Australian people.

    One of the things the Abbott government did, and Dutton’s great achievement, was to stop the boats. And, yes, this was an election promise: one of the three main ones he kept.

    Also these sob sisters are the pits, does a single one of them ever ask where all the women are if home is so very very dangerous, or they just Australian versions of the women who volunteered in the Calais Jungle?

    These pity pieces on the ABC website never, ever mention that almost all, if not all, of these “refugees” are young and middle aged men. Of course, to illustrate the “failure” of policies, they will readily use images of drowned children, from other parts of the world.

    My contempt for the ABC, and their endless stream of left wing persuasion pieces, is boundless.

    My sister

    She’s very…….BOLD.

    What’s a little terrorist attack compared to awesome Uzbekistani cuisine. Totally worth it!

    Not if what Wiki has to say is remotely accurate…

    Behrouz Boochani, an asylum seeker inside the facility, has reported one man has cut his wrists and chest as authorities asked the 600 men inside to leave.
    The man was physically fine after treatment but was still mentally “out of control,” he said.
    Mr Boochani said the officials had provided a bus to take the men to new accommodation in the Lorengau township but they were still refusing to go.


    Yes it is 600 men

    There is not water, power and food. Even the toilets do not work. People gathering in stress. Any time we expect that someone attack us

    but we still have twitter!

    Beery, you’re confusing Robert Spencer with Richard Spencer.

    Ahhh, good. That’s okay then. My mistake (there’s a first time for everything).

    …. or they just Australian versions of the women who volunteered in the Calais Jungle?

    The difference of course is that the Calais ones often suffered the consequences of their ignorant conciet.

    The Australian ones? You must be joking.

    Facebook exec says Russian-backed users aimed to ‘sow division and discord’ after Trump’s election

    A top Facebook executive has said shadowy Russian-backed groups used the social networking platform to create mayhem during the 2016 US election, then set about raising doubts about the validity of Donald Trump’s victory.

    And then raised doubts about the raised doubts…

    I can’t believe there are Tamils there and they are getting a mention.

    No way they will be getting refugee status.

    I suppose the downside of Manus is that forcible repatriation is not an option.

    Zatara

    I merely reference the ones with a certain predilection, no adverse consequences in mind, though the absence of Sub Saharan Africans on Manus might mean there was none of that.

    So apparently the NYC terrorist was also an Uber driver in his spare time. Uber spokesman has confirmed that he has been “banned” from the app after today’s events.

    No word yet about what his driver rating was…

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

    Senate President Stephen Parry has confirmed he is a dual citizen, and he will resign from Parliament

    Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, 10/31/2017, #29

    James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

    2:37 P.M. EDT

    MS. SANDERS: Good afternoon. Happy Halloween. I thought for sure I’d see some costumes today.

    Q We’re dressed as reporters.

    MS. SANDERS: That’s not nearly as exciting as what you could have come as, but we’ll let it slide for today.

    Uzbekistan’s signature dish is palov (plov or osh or “pilaf”)

    M0nty, get in here and explain! You said we were getting great food in exchange for the chance of getting blown up. Anything called plov can’t be good.

    Nota,

    Do I need to give a secret signal when I am agreeing with you?

    Ginger McQueen‏ @GingerMcQueen 12h12 hours ago
    Ginger McQueen Retweeted John Podesta

    What the hell did I just read?


    John PodestaVerified account @johnpodesta

    [email protected]@te crazies: you can keep it up but it’s 100% false. Watch your man Alex Jones grovel and then get a life http://bit.ly/2zkIq3M

    Not a fan of [email protected] Hunters having a panicked wig out, that’s what 😉

    Climbing Uluru will be banned from 2019 after the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park’s Board of Management voted unanimously to end the activity, very likely forever.

    The move has long been expected, with Anangu traditional owners consistently asking tourists not to climb their sacred rock and the proportion of visitors who ignore their wishes and do so dwindling to below 17 per cent in recent years.

    The climb is already normally closed for around 80 per cent of the year due to “safety issues”.

    The Board, consisting of eight Aboriginal traditional owners and three other representatives, accepted a proposal to put a stop to climbing on the 34th anniversary of the Uluru handback.

    Chairman Sammy Wilson, a traditional owner who also runs a small tourism business, said the time had come.

    “Some people, in tourism and government, for example, might have been saying we need to keep it open but it’s not their law that lies in this land,” Mr Wilson said.

    “It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland. We want you to come, hear us and learn. We’ve been thinking about this for a very long time.”

    Central Land Council Director, David Ross, welcomed the move.

    “Why this decision wasn’t made decades ago is a fair question,” Mr Ross said.

    “Anangu have genuinely struggled to accommodate many powerful competing interests and have faced massive pressure.”

    Mr Wilson added that traditional owners had “felt a sense of intimidation” to keep the climb open, against their better judgment.

    Tourist numbers have recovered since a downturn that followed the Global Financial Crisis.

    At least 36 people have died climbing Uluru over the years.

    Link – comments open

    Here are the thoughts of chameleon-like Australian actor and fully paid up ‘progressive’ Bryan Brown on Beersheba, courtesy of the Oz (paywall protected).

    ‘Was it an adventure, was it terrifying, what was it? Then they just charged, took their bayonets out of their guns and took over this town and a lot of them died. War is strange, isn’t it”.

    Best Bryan sticks to saying stuff written for him by other people.

    Senile Old Guy

    They also tend to skip over the bit of why the Maunus mob are so hated by the locals, its because they expected to be able to assault, insult and abuse the locals and be flown to another location entirely to start again.

    They spent years shitting in their own nest and are most upset they will have to live with the fruits of their own behavior.

    I was also told – by an Indigenous ranger – that the problems of getting injured climbers down off the rock were significant and difficult.

    So people don’t climb anymore.

    Getting your rocks off has always been more fun than getting off the rocks.

    Calls For Dual Citizen MP Audit

    Senator Eric Abetz wants a review.

    Download this podcast here

    Oops Zatara

    Mea cupla, I thought you were saying the Aussie ones wouldn’t dream of such a thing.

    Yes ,a secret signal would be nice

    Nice to know who all the others are

    Ed Klein LOL. He’s got about as much cred as Louise Mensch.

    He was quoting an FBI report.

    According to Muttley though, facts can be summarily dismissed if they’re said by the wrong person, or if simply politically inconvenient.

    C.L.
    #2539867, posted on November 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    A lot of dumb people have died climbing Ayers Rock.
    It’s a bit of a liability problem.

    Post a sign “think of it as evolution in action”

    Sydney peace prze pulls out all the stops against the evil Trumpenfuhrer and this Cheezel rich!!!

    Exclusive: Ahead of receiving the Sydney Peace prize, founder of Black Lives Matter Global network Patrisse Cullors, and Canadian lead organiser Rodney Diverlus travelled to Mildura in Victoria to meet Indigenous communities. In this special film with Guardian Australia and IndigenousX, the pair reflect on what they learned about the workings of the Koori justice system – and the long shadow of colonialism
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2017/nov/01/black-lives-matter-in-australia-incarceration-is-a-way-to-destroy-a-community

    No Im not watching the attached video….

    All the women at the Homeland the excess military age cannon fodder have left are collected in the polygamous wife herds of the Big Men.

    Cousins will be sent as wives when the colonists get to Australia, but not to Papua.

    ‘Was it an adventure, was it terrifying, what was it? Then they just charged, took their bayonets out of their guns and took over this town and a lot of them died. War is strange, isn’t it”.

    Total Lighthorsemen involved in charge: 800
    Total Lighthorse casualties: 31 dead, 36 wounded; 70 horses..

    31 out of 800 is “a lot” according to Bryan Brown…

    Liberty Quote
    My golden rule for Liberal and National party politicians is that if they are pleasing the press gallery — especially Fairfax and ABC journalists — they will invariably be doing the wrong thing by their party and constituency.

    — Chris Kenny

