Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

  2. Peter Castieau
    #2539750, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:33 am

    RIP Leo our Labrador (14 yrs)

    In dog heaven.

  6. Quibbler
    #2539758, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Sorry to hear about your dog, Peter. Its always hard to lose a dear friend.

  8. Boambee John
    #2539763, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2539731, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:53 am
    Evil fuckers

    So Antifa are colluding with ISIS.

    m0nty, get in here and explain why Antifa should not be collectively charged with treason.

  9. notafan
    #2539764, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Commiserations on the loss of Leo, Peter.

  11. Mak Siccar
    #2539769, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Good moaning indeed.

    Another incident from an adherent of the ‘religion of peace’. A pox on the lot of them.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2539770, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    It doesn’t get much dirtier: Pyne plots against Liberals

    Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?

    Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.

  13. Eyrie
    #2539771, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:40 am

    from the old fred:
    Struth, Ayers Rock isn’t the only place that looks like a prison, then.
    Many small rural airports are taking on the same aspect. I call Toowoomba Airport “Stalag Luft 17” nowadays. I had to see someone there a couple of years ago and the “security upgrades” had been done since my last visit. I asked the person I was seeing what he and his companions were in for.
    25 years ago there was a nice little picnic table near the Avgas bowser where parents would bring children to look at the aeroplanes and talk to pilots across the fence and even sometimes a sprog would get to sit in an aircraft for a couple of minutes. Three meter fence with razor wire on top now and the view is blocked.
    We are going to have trouble finding pilots in the younger generation.
    I blame the middle eastern goat humpers.

  14. stackja
    #2539772, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2539770, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:39 am
    It doesn’t get much dirtier: Pyne plots against Liberals

    Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?

    Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.

    Pyneing for what?

  15. thefrolickingmole
    #2539774, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:47 am

    On Ayers rock, this seems to be a funny coincidence after people here were pointing out how often its closed.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-01/uluru-climbing-ban-under-consideration-by-traditional-owners/9106502
    The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.

    The management plan for the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park says the board of management will work to close the rock permanently to climbers once the proportion of visitors doing so falls below 20 per cent.

    A meeting was called for this morning, and chairman of the management board Sammy Wilson was expected to speak to media afterward.

    In 2010, when the board announced its intention to close the climb, the proportion of visitors to the site who chose to make the ascent was 38 per cent, and in the 1990s it was 74 per cent.

    Why suspicous minds might think it was deliberate to strangle the numbers then justify the ban..

  16. stackja
    #2539775, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    thefrolickingmole
    #2539774, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.

  17. notafan
    #2539776, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Then the locals will whine about declining tourist numbers because racist.

    I’ve never been and never will, no desire to contribute a red cent to the Aboriginal Grievance industry (over and above my compulsory contribution).

  18. thefrolickingmole
    #2539777, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.

    Im in WA, I have no choice (apologies to the other couple of states pouring dough into the joint as well)

  20. stackja
    #2539782, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Gough’s NT legacy continues!

  21. notafan
    #2539784, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

    iirc Dutton wanted to strip jihadi jokers citizenship (where possilbe) but was blocked by the senate.

    Blood on labor green and some crossbench hands, when the inevitable happens.

    “The government is concerned that foreign fighters who have gained fighting experience in the Middle East will return to pass this knowledge on to violent extremists in our region. Foreign fighters inspire and incite terror, pass on skills and can attract more extremists to terror networks.”

    The Daily Telegraph revealed in May that extremists returning from fighting in Iraq and Syria were roaming free on Australian streets ­because frustrated authorities did not have enough evidence to put them behind bars

    Not even proof that they were in Syria?


    Julie bishop warns 40 jihadis back in Australia remains a serious security threat, probably paywalled

  22. Senile Old Guy
    #2539787, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Then the locals will whine about declining tourist numbers because racist.

    Depends which “locals” you are talking about. This local blames the National Parks for poor maintenance, high charges and cutting access to the areas they manage. According to what I see and hear, NT Parks is better as is local government (a few areas are under council control). Charles Darwin National Park has fairly well maintained tracks for off road cycling and is used for national off road cycling events.

    * Fairly well refers to the fact that 1.7 m of rain during the wet causes damage which cannot be fixed until the dry.

  23. notafan
    #2539791, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I doubt you are the type of local I envisaged crying racist!

  24. stackja
    #2539794, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    notafan
    #2539784, posted on November 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Parliament is safe behind its wall.

  25. Lysander
    #2539797, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Parliament is safe behind its wall.

    Parliament is safe because they don’t need to worry about S18C. That’s just for the unwashed plebs.

  26. Senile Old Guy
    #2539798, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I doubt you are the type of local I envisaged crying racist!

    Thought not!

  27. Tom
    #2539799, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Don’t worry, Custard. In dog heaven, our kelpie pup Cheech will have Leo chasing balls in no time!

  28. zyconoclast
    #2539801, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?

    Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.

    Abbott Member for Warringah since 1994
    Turnbull Member for Wentworth since 2004
    Pyne Member for Sturt since 1993

    Are you really going for the old and naive argument?

  29. Lysander
    #2539802, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Anyway, since the Feds aren’t going to let us have free speech and will remain akin to a totalitarian regime, then, why not give us a “democracy square” like Singapore where you are allowed to say whatever you want (forbidden outside the square). Parliamentarians are allowed this on the floor of the House so why not give each State their own Speaker’s Corner as a diplomatic resolution?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speakers%27_Corner,_Singapore

  30. The Countess
    #2539804, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I’m sorry, Peter. It’s hard to lose a pet 🙁

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2539806, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    RIP Leo our Labrador (14 yrs)

    In dog heaven.

    Very sad – our beautiful Stellar went to doggie heaven last year (15 years) our youngest misses her very much and walks around the house with arms in the questioning pose as if to ask where is she – I point to the sky and he understands she is in heaven

  32. Myrddin Seren
    #2539808, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Linda Suhler, Ph.D.‏ @LindaSuhler
    2:30 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    Now we wait for the MSM to begin being “puzzled” by the motives behind attack on innocent Americans in NYC…

    And blaming President Trump.

    The Trump Deranged are out of the box already.

    As Niger was Trump’s ‘Benghazi’, NYC is Trump’s 9-11 False Flag:

    Michael‏@hartnyc67
    6:06 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    TRUMP is behind the attack in NYC to move the focus from Russia

    Trump is LITERALLY Hitler:

    [email protected]@shreec
    4:16 PM – 31 Oct 2017

    Do not let this NYC attack be Trump’s Reichstag fire.

    Saying it cause it has to be said.

    Plainly the mainstream media are workshopping how this is all Trump’s fault on a Journolist. It’s up to the everyday Deranged to carry the load on Twitter until the oped writers can spring in to action.

  33. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2539809, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    May Pyne’s seat be eliminated in the redistribution. His ensuing campaign to find a new ‘home’ may be worthy of popcorn.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2539810, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    If you are a straight white male you don’t belong in the Democrats:

    Democrats to White Males: You’re Not Wanted Here

    The Daily Wire has obtained an internal Democratic National Committee email listing several open IT positions that openly says that it does not want white males. Here’s the email—note the underlined sentence at the end:

    The sentence reads: “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they’re already in the majority.”

    You’d think the more they spout this sort of thing the more that straight white males would vote for someone else. Like a straight white male billionaire who wants to make America great again and employ people like straight white males.

  35. Mike of Marion
    #2539812, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    That ADF lackey doing a job on the SAS on ABC “Conversations”

  36. stackja
    #2539813, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Lysander
    #2539802, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    Anyway, since the Feds aren’t going to let us have free speech and will remain akin to a totalitarian regime, then, why not give us a “democracy square” like Singapore where you are allowed to say whatever you want (forbidden outside the square). Parliamentarians are allowed this on the floor of the House so why not give each State their own Speaker’s Corner as a diplomatic resolution?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speakers%27_Corner,_Singapore

    Free speech in Sydney Domain in the 1950s as I remember.

  37. Chris
    #2539814, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Abbott Member for Warringah since 1994
    Turnbull Member for Wentworth since 2004
    Pyne Member for Sturt since 1993

    Are you really going for the old and naive argument?

    Don’t forget Abbott was Health Minister under Howard. That would make you naive – perhaps.
    And never forget who raised a quarter million slush fund for legal action against Pauline Hanson that got her jailed.

  38. stackja
    #2539816, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Chris
    #2539814, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    PHON accepts the past.

  39. Baldrick
    #2539817, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    39th Battalion A.I.F

    Paterson, Alexander Thomas (1886–1950)
    On 1 May 1916 he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force as a captain and embarked with the 39th Battalion that month for training in England; the unit reached France in November.
    Three months later Paterson was appointed to command ‘B’ Company. In June 1917, during the battle of Messines in Belgium, the battalion was gassed in Ploegsteert Wood and suffered heavy casualties. As senior surviving officer Paterson took command of the battalion’s 120 remaining men and on 7 June led them in an assault which got into difficulties. He inspired his men to continue and for this action was awarded the Military Cross. The citation reads in part: ‘He personally silenced an enemy machine gun and was responsible for the capture of two others, and his courage and splendid example had an excellent effect on his men. He was wounded while supervising the consolidation of the line’. Evacuated to hospital, he returned to his unit on 10 August. During the 1st battle of Passchendaele on 12 October he was once again the senior officer unwounded. The situation was so desperate that he decided to withdraw his men. This independent action could have led to a court-martial but his superiors agreed that he had made the right decision.

  40. Snoopy
    #2539818, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    The Daily Wire has obtained an internal Democratic National Committee email listing several open IT positions that openly says that it does not want white males. Here’s the email—note the underlined sentence at the end:

    Makes sense to me. The Paki appointments worked out well.

  41. Myrddin Seren
    #2539823, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Bruce

    Democrats to White Males: You’re Not Wanted Here

    Great news.

    I look forward to the Democrats taking Identity Politics to its logical end game and running with a policy of racial segregation in 2020.

    ‘Back o’ the bus’ will be the call – again.

  42. notafan
    #2539826, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Shame about the old thread.

  44. Baldrick
    #2539829, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Fatty Trump does more than light candles, colour buildings with fancy lights or shade his avatar:

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!

  46. notafan
    #2539832, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Awkward

    No doubt what she was trying to say is that once again a group of Irish tinkers are doing a three month tour of Australia offering to paint people’s roofs.

    I’m a double racist.


    ‘If anybody with an Irish accent knocks on your door, ask them to leave’: Fury over MP’s ‘racist’ slur

  47. Des Deskperson
    #2539835, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    “The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.”

    I have some sympathy with traditional owners.

    My main memory from visiting Uluru in 2014 was the empty plastic drink bottles bouncing down the side from climbers who – one assumes and hopes – dropped them accidentally rather then carelessly.

    I was also told – by an Indigenous ranger – that the problems of getting injured climbers down off the rock were significant and difficult.

  48. stackja
    #2539836, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    notafan
    #2539832, posted on November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Fury by:

    Emma ReynoldsVerified account @emmareyn
    Journalist at @newscomauHQ. Words / film / photos / food / travel / running / gin [email protected]
    Sydney / London

