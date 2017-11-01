Liberty Quote
Nobody but a beggar chuses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellowcitizens. Even a beggar does not depend upon it entirely. The charity of well-disposed people, indeed, supplies him with the whole fund of his subsistence.— Adam Smith
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
good morning
RIP Leo our Labrador (14 yrs)
In dog heaven.
No one else here.
Two here!
Now three!
Sorry to hear about your dog, Peter. Its always hard to lose a dear friend.
siete
The Beer Whisperer
#2539731, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:53 am
Evil fuckers
So Antifa are colluding with ISIS.
m0nty, get in here and explain why Antifa should not be collectively charged with treason.
Commiserations on the loss of Leo, Peter.
TEN!
Good moaning indeed.
Another incident from an adherent of the ‘religion of peace’. A pox on the lot of them.
Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?
Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.
from the old fred:
Struth, Ayers Rock isn’t the only place that looks like a prison, then.
Many small rural airports are taking on the same aspect. I call Toowoomba Airport “Stalag Luft 17” nowadays. I had to see someone there a couple of years ago and the “security upgrades” had been done since my last visit. I asked the person I was seeing what he and his companions were in for.
25 years ago there was a nice little picnic table near the Avgas bowser where parents would bring children to look at the aeroplanes and talk to pilots across the fence and even sometimes a sprog would get to sit in an aircraft for a couple of minutes. Three meter fence with razor wire on top now and the view is blocked.
We are going to have trouble finding pilots in the younger generation.
I blame the middle eastern goat humpers.
Pyneing for what?
On Ayers rock, this seems to be a funny coincidence after people here were pointing out how often its closed.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-01/uluru-climbing-ban-under-consideration-by-traditional-owners/9106502
The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.
The management plan for the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park says the board of management will work to close the rock permanently to climbers once the proportion of visitors doing so falls below 20 per cent.
A meeting was called for this morning, and chairman of the management board Sammy Wilson was expected to speak to media afterward.
In 2010, when the board announced its intention to close the climb, the proportion of visitors to the site who chose to make the ascent was 38 per cent, and in the 1990s it was 74 per cent.
Why suspicous minds might think it was deliberate to strangle the numbers then justify the ban..
Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.
Then the locals will whine about declining tourist numbers because racist.
I’ve never been and never will, no desire to contribute a red cent to the Aboriginal Grievance industry (over and above my compulsory contribution).
Don’t visit NT. Stop funding NT.
Im in WA, I have no choice (apologies to the other couple of states pouring dough into the joint as well)
Gough’s NT legacy continues!
iirc Dutton wanted to strip jihadi jokers citizenship (where possilbe) but was blocked by the senate.
Blood on labor green and some crossbench hands, when the inevitable happens.
Not even proof that they were in Syria?
Julie bishop warns 40 jihadis back in Australia remains a serious security threat, probably paywalled
Depends which “locals” you are talking about. This local blames the National Parks for poor maintenance, high charges and cutting access to the areas they manage. According to what I see and hear, NT Parks is better as is local government (a few areas are under council control). Charles Darwin National Park has fairly well maintained tracks for off road cycling and is used for national off road cycling events.
* Fairly well refers to the fact that 1.7 m of rain during the wet causes damage which cannot be fixed until the dry.
I doubt you are the type of local I envisaged crying racist!
Parliament is safe behind its wall.
Parliament is safe because they don’t need to worry about S18C. That’s just for the unwashed plebs.
Thought not!
Don’t worry, Custard. In dog heaven, our kelpie pup Cheech will have Leo chasing balls in no time!
Is it possible that Abbott and Turnbull are both good men who have been undermined by their troops?
Pyne is the most loathsome piece of shit in politics.
Abbott Member for Warringah since 1994
Turnbull Member for Wentworth since 2004
Pyne Member for Sturt since 1993
Are you really going for the old and naive argument?
Anyway, since the Feds aren’t going to let us have free speech and will remain akin to a totalitarian regime, then, why not give us a “democracy square” like Singapore where you are allowed to say whatever you want (forbidden outside the square). Parliamentarians are allowed this on the floor of the House so why not give each State their own Speaker’s Corner as a diplomatic resolution?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speakers%27_Corner,_Singapore
I’m sorry, Peter. It’s hard to lose a pet 🙁
Very sad – our beautiful Stellar went to doggie heaven last year (15 years) our youngest misses her very much and walks around the house with arms in the questioning pose as if to ask where is she – I point to the sky and he understands she is in heaven
Linda Suhler, Ph.D. @LindaSuhler
2:30 PM – 31 Oct 2017
The Trump Deranged are out of the box already.
As Niger was Trump’s ‘Benghazi’, NYC is Trump’s 9-11 False Flag:
Michael@hartnyc67
6:06 PM – 31 Oct 2017
Trump is LITERALLY Hitler:
[email protected]@shreec
4:16 PM – 31 Oct 2017
Plainly the mainstream media are workshopping how this is all Trump’s fault on a Journolist. It’s up to the everyday Deranged to carry the load on Twitter until the oped writers can spring in to action.
May Pyne’s seat be eliminated in the redistribution. His ensuing campaign to find a new ‘home’ may be worthy of popcorn.
If you are a straight white male you don’t belong in the Democrats:
Democrats to White Males: You’re Not Wanted Here
You’d think the more they spout this sort of thing the more that straight white males would vote for someone else. Like a straight white male billionaire who wants to make America great again and employ people like straight white males.
That ADF lackey doing a job on the SAS on ABC “Conversations”
Free speech in Sydney Domain in the 1950s as I remember.
Don’t forget Abbott was Health Minister under Howard. That would make you naive – perhaps.
And never forget who raised a quarter million slush fund for legal action against Pauline Hanson that got her jailed.
PHON accepts the past.
39th Battalion A.I.F
Makes sense to me. The Paki appointments worked out well.
Bruce
Great news.
I look forward to the Democrats taking Identity Politics to its logical end game and running with a policy of racial segregation in 2020.
‘Back o’ the bus’ will be the call – again.
Shame about the old thread.
New! Shiny! Automatic!
Fatty Trump does more than light candles, colour buildings with fancy lights or shade his avatar:
2012: Robert Mueller’s FBI Purges Hundreds of Terrorism Documents in Islamophobia Probe.
Awkward
No doubt what she was trying to say is that once again a group of Irish tinkers are doing a three month tour of Australia offering to paint people’s roofs.
I’m a double racist.
‘If anybody with an Irish accent knocks on your door, ask them to leave’: Fury over MP’s ‘racist’ slur
“The traditional owners of Uluru are today expected to make an announcement on whether or not they will close it to climbing permanently, as interest from visitors wanting to ascend the rock wanes.”
I have some sympathy with traditional owners.
My main memory from visiting Uluru in 2014 was the empty plastic drink bottles bouncing down the side from climbers who – one assumes and hopes – dropped them accidentally rather then carelessly.
I was also told – by an Indigenous ranger – that the problems of getting injured climbers down off the rock were significant and difficult.
Fury by:
Top 50?