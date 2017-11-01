Liberty Quote
Taking responsibility is basically illegal in the modern regulatory state.— Philip K. Howard
-
Recent Comments
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Yohan on Where else does this principle apply
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Up The Workers! on The Salem Witch trials
- John L on Where else does this principle apply
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Yohan on Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- RobK on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- herodotus on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- benaud on Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Yohan on Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Philippa Martyr on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Yohan on Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Jannie on It’s Mueller Time
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Suburban Boy on Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- cohenite on Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Tel on Where else does this principle apply
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
- The Salem Witch trials
- Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Business Imitating Australian Parliament
- It’s Mueller Time
- Is there a second shoe to fall?
- Off conferencing
- The moon is a harsh mistress – review
- Opinion polls on green energy: a glass half full
- The strangest weirdest most inexplicable article I may have ever read
- Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?
- Really?
- Greg Chapman: It’s Wombat Day
- It’s a wonder that Democrats can still show their faces in public
- Peter O’Brien: More on the Cash affair
- I hate to, but
- Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- It’s not all Harvey Weinstein
- Some random thoughts on identity
- Look Malcolm just Get-up and go
- Anecdote Based Policy
- John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate
- Allan Golombek: Technology’s Creative Destruction Is Pro-Worker
- How do inner city lovies spell profligate
- Let there be darkness
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
275 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
It’s just going to get better then Eggster, lol.
Best Man and I climbed the rock in 1971. The view then was miles of nothing, apart from the distant Olgas.
As I’ve mentioned previously, the only other people at the rock (during the day) were a pair of Aborigines, father and son, who had organised (without phones or email) to meet for a quick catch up. They spent a good half hour chatting with us. At no time did they mention any mystical attachment to the rock, or even a damn about its future, even though they had been meeting there every five years or so.
We met many similar, dignified aborigines during that visit. Didn’t meet one when we returned eight years ago.
I was at a meeting back around 2004 where, as an operations manager for a tour company, I was required to attend a meeting at Tourism NT or whatever they called themselves back then.
This one goose who had come out to Alice around 2000 and as a mere partying travel agent from Brisvegas as Mrs Struth had done, and partied with all the telephonists at the call centre (I wouldn’t call it work) answering phone calls about the country they knew nothing about, had climbed up the ladder to his own office and thought he was the king of tourism and responsible for it’s fate territory wide.
He started lecturing me on promoting blacks.
People don’t come out here to see white people, he declared.
WTF would you know, just fell out of my mouth.
Let me assure you that they did, and when they did, we had a shitload more of them around.
You are a public servant and a townie.
I remember when you came here partying with the girls and you haven’t been here long enough to properly sober up.
We know what you are.
A glorified townie travel agent.
This was said with many others around in one of those multimillion dollar conference rooms tax payers gave them.
The lavish expense spent on public servants gives them a very unrealistic view of their own self importance.
I was proud of myself, and you may think I’m bragging, but no.
The other businesses by that time were already looking for government subsidy and special treatment.
Some around the table shook their heads, most were relatively new as well.
They wouldn’t know a Territorian if they fell over one.
I reckon about then, I knew the left had won.
I’ve never understood why most people in this fucking shithole of a country hate the small investor class. They hate them with a vengeance and want to do great damage to them by using both political parties to punish these people. If it wasn’t so damaging it would be comical.
Rent control.,… Hahahahahahahhahahaha I tried and tested policy.
Burringurrah [Mt Augustus] is bigger and better than Uluru –
https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/mount-augustus
I’ll say.
The wine in my diff is a stark contrast!
‘We met many similar, dignified aborigines’
Noble. Savage but noble.
Bill Harney was the first ranger at the Rock.
His books make interesting reading.
The first tours didn’t start until the 1950’s.
He was out ther then.
The only time he saw blackfellas was when they were passing through on camels, by that stage.
No one lived permanently at Ayers Rock.
The first permanent people since then were white.
Mitijulu community grew from their being a pub and shop and campground on the eastern side of the rock, that THEN attracted the blacks to move there, from out in the pit lands etc.
The truth be known, the first permanent inhabitants of the rock were white.
It was just a place to grab some water , rest and keep moving to get out of the sandy , desolate Amadeus basin, for the blacks like the Liritja, who lived up toward Kings Canyon.
If anyone here is having surgery, wifey’s pal in the US came up with cool gear to wear after going under the knife. It has zippers etc in all the right places. She worked for a few frog couture houses, but went out on her own with this specialized wear and it’s going really well.
It’s called reboundware
“Kiwis should not be outbid like this.”
This is outrageous.
That’s it.
Every single one of these degenerate sheep seducing speech impaired filthy foreigners must be deported for this insult.
Right f$cking now.
Full moon coming up this Saturday, I believe.
Oh I know.
I can actually feel it.
bloody hell, as I get older, this their there concept is quite like the mysterious growth of an eyebrow hair overnight………………………how the bloody hell did that appear?
Precisely, goannas probably laid prior claim.
JC, Triguboff is responsible for bespoiling most of Sydney. He has erected more ugly things than a 3 year old with a Duplo set.
Apartment builders have also lobbied State Govts very successfully to make sure that all we get is shitty infill and not land releases.
Righteous families need gardens for footy, cricket, bbqs, church fellowship, home brewing and storing car wrecks.
Apartments are for old people, prostitutes and students who have failed at life.
“I quiver with anticipation…”.
/sarc
But nowadays you must be accredited to conduct tours at Ayers Rock.
This means you must tell official sanctioned lies or be banned.
You are told what to talk about, what not to talk about, and it’s the biggest croc of shit this side of “Hillary is a feminist”.
Most of the tour drivers around the rock today, flew in from the east coast on the flight before you and are not old enough to think.
Wot price Mrs Skeletor versus Numpty Dumpty?
“I shiver…”
Artiste
As a righteous Libertarian/Classic liberal, your obvious selection is that we go with the Texas model, which gives people all the choices they want at affordable prices. IF they wish to live on a 1/4 acre, own an apartment of rent… all can be achieved if governments leave the markets alone and open up supply.
“Celeb” scientist Brian Cox slams irresponsible Abbott …
Thereby confirming himself as being less like a scientist and more like celeb Carbon Cate.
I reckon the ‘quintessential Aussie larrikin’ Brown would’ve lasted about 2 days in the Light Horse before the guys thought him a cockhead and sent him packing off to the Camel Corps.
IT,
“Apartments are for old people, prostitutes and students who have failed at life.”
I find “infill” is promoted most vigorously by greens and vested interests.
Once “decentralization” was a key word to develop this land.
The Sturt Creek Massacre
‘For almost 100 years, the Aboriginal people of the Kutjungka Region in southeast Kimberley, Western Australia, have reported through oral testimony and art how many of their ancestors were killed in a massacre.
Until now, their evidence has been the only record of this event. No written archives, including police records, have been found.
But we are part of a team that has now uncovered physical evidence of human intervention at the massacre site, comprising highly fragmented burnt bone. The results of our study were published in October’s Forensic Science International journal.
We believe our results go some way to providing public recognition of this atrocity. It also gives a model that can be used at other similar massacre sites in the search for evidence to verify the oral testimonies of Aboriginal people.’
https://theconversation.com/oral-testimony-of-an-aboriginal-massacre-now-supported-by-scientific-evidence-85526
I have done many tours around the rock with minimal commentary about aboriginals, with many a satisfied customer.
There are much more interesting things to talk about, and besides, when you are looking at a natural wonder like that, humans don’t even rate a mention, because it is stunning and powerful in it’s own right.
Make no mistake.
We have had something stolen from us by people who never built it, owned it, or even lived by it.
And it is a beautiful spectacle.
The triangle was the international tourist doing Sydney, The rock and the reef.
I truly never got sick of showing people the Rock.
You really need not talk about humans when talking about the rock.
When talking about the surrounds,… of course.
Like the fact the rangers don’t like people to stop anywhere and tread on one grain of sacred dirt in the whole park……………………………..which is completely taken over with buffel grass and camel shit.
Jacintamania will tax the rich to build cheap housing for the poor.
Compared to Australia’s elite policy of taxing the rich to import even more poor people and pay them welfare as war reparations for racism, borrow money for NBN, NDIS, submarines, not building roads, deal plants……..
Jacintamania is comparatively sane.
How many houses would Australia’s debacle spending to comply with the international looting cartels treaties have funded?.
Australia, not only the world’s cheapest corrupt politicians, but the lousiest and stupidest.
What a brilliant idea, Julie Bishop.
Can we trade skeletor the Stalinist in for the simple godless commie Jacintamania?.