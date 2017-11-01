Liberty Quote
We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
This has no bearing on my observation that the dirty film industry is still located in the heart of LA. What consenting adults get up to in the privacy of their bedroom isn’t anyone else’s business, and this holds true for Hollywood scum, too.
cynical1
#2540448, posted on November 2, 2017 at 7:15 am
A laptop battery is the ultimate UPS.
True, but to get on the net you still need a router under power.
Back home my server has all the backup power it needs, being a laptop and I have the router connected to the UPS. Here I don’t have that. Will soon tho.
Mark A
#2540451, posted on November 2, 2017 at 7:24 am
PS have to say, I’ve been posted here on and off for years and never experienced this kind of disruption.
Good Moaning.
Hey Monty, being in the “LET’S GIVE IT BACK” left, I assume a plane ticket to Ireland for you and yours?
You and testes can still embarrass yourselves from there. .
He’s giving it back too.
Hey, another rake smacked you fair in the mug again.
All because you can’t seem to work out your sources are not news but left wing liars.
Trump is stronger than ever.
Not a thing on him.
New SJW rule!
ALP red-faced on green power
Harnessing Queensland’s cheap power advantage is vital to boosting the state’s debt-ridden economy, holding down the price of power for households and business, and guaranteeing the lights stay on. That’s why the Liberal National Party’s proposal for a multi-billion-dollar “ultra-supercritical” coal-fired power station to be built by the private sector in north Queensland makes eminent sense. Voters need not take our word for it, or that of LNP leader Tim Nicholls. A report prepared for the state Department of Energy and Water Supply agrees such a plant would be profitable. The issue dogged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on the hustings yesterday. But neither she nor Energy Minister Mark Bailey, who has previously rejected the LNP plan as a return to “expensive old technology”, properly addressed the substance of the Energy Edge consultants report, which was buried by the government until it was revealed by Michael McKenna on yesterday’s front page.
Ultra-supercritical power stations operate at higher steam temperatures than other stations, using less coal and producing lower emissions. Ms Palaszczuk claimed the report showed a new coal-fired generator, taking seven years to build, was unnecessary. The report, however, argued that under current wholesale power and coal prices the plant would more than cover its costs, with a net profit after tax of $734 million. If the coal price halved, the profit would double.
Energy security has become a priority due to lack of supply from renewable and thermal power stations, and failures of the transmission network. Contrary to greenies’ favourite myth, coal is not being phased out internationally, with new or expanded generators under way or planned in 63 countries, including Germany, Japan, China and South Korea. The station envisaged by the LNP would be a major asset to Queensland, supporting jobs and industry and improving power flow in the state’s north. Ironically, as the report notes, it would even support Labor’s ambitious renewable energy target by providing stability to back up more volatile renewable energy supply.
I see TheirABC is helping out with the Queensland election-
Newspoll, Galaxy Poll, Roy Morgan Research, Nielsen poll?
No, an ABC/Facebook poll.
Left wing liars are the news.
The Democratic Civil War Is Getting Nasty, Even if No One Is Paying Attention
Electricity, gas, transport, certifications,taxes,levies and other green/red tape.
What outcome did you expect?
Congrats Sinclair
From Instapundit.com
SO JUST WHAT IS THIS BLOCKCHAIN THING, ANYWAY?: Jeff Tucker explains how Blockchain Technology could be the answer to a problem that has bedeviled property rights since antiquity – a problem that is the source of the cynical expression, “possession is nine tenths of the law.”
If that intrigues you, here’s Chris Berg, Jason Potts, and Sinclair Davidsonhttps://medium.com/@cryptoeconomics/the-blockchain-economy-a-beginners-guide-to-institutional-cryptoeconomics-64bf2f2beec4
incoherent rambler #2540470,
The really scary thing is they have all that in the EU as well… and they are still cheaper than we are.
Makes you wonder.
Hey Monty, do you classify the last mass killing by a ute yelling alans snackbar as an issue?
As you have scoffed at this type of activity by mussies as nothing to be worried about, you can head over to the States and explain your theories to the families of the dead and mutilated.
Torrens Title?
Shorten, Wong and Plibersek have repeatedly, vehemently claimed that “robust ALP preselection procedures” mean that no ALP parliamentarians can be under a citizenship cloud. I suspect that a citizenship audit will reveal this claim to be a monstrous lie. Voters will judge them harshly.
ALP is a monstrous lie.
Tel. Legal costs.
For tea-leaf readers some Iranian tea leaves spill out into the open:
Iran Is Preparing Infrastructure For Bitcoin Adoption (today)
All very innocent. But then there’s this other article:
Protests in Iran (also today)
So the IRG, which effectively controls the Iranian economy, has fleeced a pack of people who trusted their life savings to investment companies the IRG controlled? And now those people are daring in the face of the regime’s known brutality to protest on the streets? That sounds like there’s a lot of dissatisfaction under the surface.
Which brings us back to bitcoin. I suspect the IRG has noted the Nork’s recent soft power success with bitcoin-based ransomware and wants in on that action. But more importantly I also suspect they’ve noted the Chinese experience of bitcoin being used for capital flight. The financial scandal suggests that ordinary Iranians increasingly want to get their savings out of the country, and will turn to bitcoin to attempt that. So the IRG is getting ready. Can’t let the sheep escape, the wolves might go hungry.
stackja
#2540478, posted on November 2, 2017 at 7:50 am
OldOzzie
#2540472, posted on November 2, 2017 at 7:46 am
Torrens Title?
Interesting that NSW sold the Torrens Tiltle system to Russia and set it up for Russian Land Titles – something good out of SA
True Stackja.
Even their mates over at the ABC are starting to doubt their claims, with 12 Laborites they think are suspect, including Wong, Cameron, O’Connor and Plibersek.
This woman comes straight out of hell. She was conceived in hell.
Now Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment of a “teen”. Seventeen. A foot massage and a few compliments. And there was me thinking he preferred much older women and tortoises.
GerardO
#2540325, posted on November 1, 2017 at 10:45 pm
The politicians aren’t going to stop this. The jihadis are canny enough not to attack the political class.
The political class is better protected.
Full burquas. A question for cats.
Has anyone seen a burqua clad woman in the workplace?
I’ve only ever seen them in the street pushing prams, hospitals, shopping or at centrelink.
Are they all just welfare recpients?
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
Donald Trump Jr.Verified account @DonaldJTrumpJr 2h2 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. Retweeted Tammy Bruce
Why don’t we simplify this greatly and publish a list of those in Hollywood who aren’t creeps??? Apparently a much smaller group.
Tammy BruceVerified account @HeyTammyBruce
My latest: “Another Hollywood case of ‘everyone knows”
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/1/kevin-spacey-harvey-weinstein-show-hollywood-moral/ …
Hollywood is a bunch of sex offenders literally. @DonaldJTrumpJr
..
One time they banned me for reporting 11,000 [email protected] twitter accounts @DonaldJTrumpJr it’s just like Hollywood around twitter.
__________________
Yes, remember when it was news, for five seconds, that Twitter, Facebook etc. wasn’t only full of Soros paid, SJW, Anti-Trump, multiple sockpuppet running, narrative CON-Trollers, but that swarms of them were also active international child sex traders?
It’s O.K. if you don’t, their hunters never forget ….
Powerful middle aged man gets frisky with teen.
He overstepped, she got uncomfortable, she told him, he apologized and now thirty years later this needed an airing?
Attention seeking in the Twitter age.
And it works.
The Twitterverse is all over it.
#badbadoldrichwhitemen
The solution is obvious.
Segregation of the sexes.
It’s probably me but when I read that I immediately thought of this, not an ice-cream.