Liberty Quote
And libertarianism is about more than Ron Paul.— Chris Berg
-
Recent Comments
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- A Lurker on Speaks for itself
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Combine Dave on “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Speaks for itself
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Speaks for itself
- Mon on Speaks for itself
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- eb on Speaks for itself
- Rohan on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Speaks for itself
- “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Stephen Parry
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
- The Salem Witch trials
- Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Business Imitating Australian Parliament
- It’s Mueller Time
- Is there a second shoe to fall?
- Off conferencing
- The moon is a harsh mistress – review
- Opinion polls on green energy: a glass half full
- The strangest weirdest most inexplicable article I may have ever read
- Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?
- Really?
- Greg Chapman: It’s Wombat Day
- It’s a wonder that Democrats can still show their faces in public
- Peter O’Brien: More on the Cash affair
- I hate to, but
- Monday Forum: October 30, 2017
- It’s not all Harvey Weinstein
- Some random thoughts on identity
- Look Malcolm just Get-up and go
- Anecdote Based Policy
- John Adams forecasts Turnbull’s fate
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
774 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Sorry. You are right.
Were you expecting a fresh perp walk every day, CL? That’s not how these things work.
He’s mouldering away in his house arrest, possibly with an ankle bracelet. His plumbing would be getting a work out as he’d be shitting bricks.
Flynn would also be very nervous, as he’s probably the next in line for the stocks.
‘I don’t know, maybe the Second Amendment people can do something.’
Wouldn’t that be WA taxpayers? It’s their GST being used after all.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!
Libertarians were not amused!
Former Citibank analyst, paid spruiker for renewables and anti-Adani activist Tim Buckley, having convinced Australian banks and super funds not to invest in the project, is forced to concede the Indian giant may have found a project partner and financier in the China Machine Engineering Corporation.
India’s growth in energy demand is exponential; roll on the day when those banks and super funds rue their credulity and propensity for virtue signalling over profitable investment in coal.
What a fantasy life monty has.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
40m
The United States will be immediately implementing much tougher Extreme Vetting Procedures. The safety of our citizens comes first!
But….. But…. Diversity!!!!
Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees . How very Hollywood of him.
+1
Where do you think ‘Irish git’ came from?
The other day Monty described OCO as stupid for not knowing how things were going to go down. But Monty refuses to tell us what’s going to happen. Seems like the Malmo Kid is riding again.
P3do Island no. 2, Russ?
If Septimus and his Alters start on this we will need a separate Forum for all of them.
I think it might have been more along the lines of just like Weinstein has opened the floodgates on brave souls ready to expose their victimhood so too will there be woodworms surfacing from the corpses of the defunct and stinking cadaver of the Liberal party.
If Covey was so “effective” with his 7 Habits, why did he write a book on the 8th? Did he forget about it? That’s not very effective.
About 120kgs I reckon. Must be using Fatty Packer’s personal trainer.
Hmmm or is he just phoning it in?
Guilt eating
Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees .
Isn’t he a degenerate sheep seducing speech impaired Kiwi?
Why do they all f$cking come here and swan about like they own the place?
Just disgusting.
‘F——g disgraceful’: Russell Crowe unloads on Manus Island crisis
Published: November 2 2017 – 1:32PM
Actor Russell Crowe has lashed out at Australia’s handling of the escalating situation at the Manus Island detention centre, labelling it a “nation’s shame” and offering to house and support refugees himself.
More than 600 men are refusing to leave the now-decommissioned centre in Papua New Guinea and relocate to alternative accommodation. They have expressed concerns for their safety, and asylum seeker advocates say the facilities are not ready.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also reiterated her country’s offer to take 150 refugees annually from Australia’s detention centres, and said she would raise the issue of Australia’s tough treatment of asylum seekers, including the men on Manus, in her first meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this weekend.
Ms Ardern said New Zealand was “lucky” not to be dealing with a situation like Australia’s.
A long-time resident of Australia, the New Zealand-born Crowe weighed in on Twitter on Wednesday night.
“I believe I could house and find jobs for six. I’m sure there’d be other Australians who would do the same,” he added.
Best-known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, Crowe has in the past indicated support for progressive politicians such as former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard and former US president Barack Obama.
Notice how he says he could but does not say he will.
Perhaps he should stick to aussalting people with telephones.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2005/06/07/nyregion/russell-crowe-accused-of-assault-with-hotel-phone.html?referer=
Russell Crowe Accused of Assault With Hotel Phone
Russell Crowe, the actor with a combustible mix of temper, bad-boy image and a new film to promote, was arrested in a SoHo hotel yesterday morning after striking a desk clerk with a telephone because he could not get a call through to his wife in Australia, the police said.
The attack occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the lobby of the Mercer Hotel, the police said. Mr. Crowe was staying in a $3,000-a-night suite, and, unable to place a call to his wife, went to the lobby and threw the telephone at an employee behind the desk, cutting him below the right eye, the police said.
The police were called, statements were taken, handcuffs were closed upon celebrity wrists, and a media frenzy washed into Lower Manhattan, with reporters on the street and hovering in helicopters outside the hotel and the First Precinct station house until Mr. Crowe’s court appearance at noon.
He’s been shopping at Monty’s bakery, I can tell you.
Has he weighed in on Harvey Weinstein yet?
Waldorf’s story on Tony Abbott in Teh Australian up to 700 comments now. Reading through them, it looks like the next election is going to be one where the baseball bats last used on Keating and KRudd 2.0 are going to crunch the Waffleworth Lieborals.
Any Lieboral on a single figure margin should start working on their CV or try and pick up an ambassadorial post like Sloppy Joe.
I wonder why? Was it something we did? Have we been too demanding? Not sufficiently accommodating?
Damn me and my clumsy, ham-fisted infidel graces.