Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, November 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

774 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

  1. Chris
    #2540861, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Stop feeding that effing troll.

    Sorry. You are right.

  2. m0nty
    #2540862, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Were you expecting a fresh perp walk every day, CL? That’s not how these things work.

    He’s mouldering away in his house arrest, possibly with an ankle bracelet. His plumbing would be getting a work out as he’d be shitting bricks.

    Flynn would also be very nervous, as he’s probably the next in line for the stocks.

  3. Chris
    #2540863, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Were you expecting a fresh perp walk every day, CL? That’s not how these things work.

    ‘I don’t know, maybe the Second Amendment people can do something.’

  4. Rohan
    #2540864, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    We need SA taxpayer funds … and NOW!

    Wouldn’t that be WA taxpayers? It’s their GST being used after all.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2540867, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!

    Libertarians were not amused!

  6. Roger
    #2540868, posted on November 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Former Citibank analyst, paid spruiker for renewables and anti-Adani activist Tim Buckley, having convinced Australian banks and super funds not to invest in the project, is forced to concede the Indian giant may have found a project partner and financier in the China Machine Engineering Corporation.

    India’s growth in energy demand is exponential; roll on the day when those banks and super funds rue their credulity and propensity for virtue signalling over profitable investment in coal.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2540870, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    40m
    The United States will be immediately implementing much tougher Extreme Vetting Procedures. The safety of our citizens comes first!

    But….. But…. Diversity!!!!

  9. Tintarella di Luna
    #2540871, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees . How very Hollywood of him.

  10. egg_
    #2540874, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The US should copy Victoria and just shut the door on people with Irish accents!

    +1

    Where do you think ‘Irish git’ came from?

  11. Snoopy
    #2540875, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The other day Monty described OCO as stupid for not knowing how things were going to go down. But Monty refuses to tell us what’s going to happen. Seems like the Malmo Kid is riding again.

  12. egg_
    #2540876, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees

    P3do Island no. 2, Russ?

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2540877, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Most find it difficult to name 5 things they like about themselves.

    Yes, now I expect ALL of you to do it.
    Don’t be shy.

    If Septimus and his Alters start on this we will need a separate Forum for all of them.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2540878, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Did Peta Credlin suggest Christopher Pyne might soon be Weinsteined?
    Certainly sounded like it.

    I think it might have been more along the lines of just like Weinstein has opened the floodgates on brave souls ready to expose their victimhood so too will there be woodworms surfacing from the corpses of the defunct and stinking cadaver of the Liberal party.

  15. Lysander
    #2540879, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    If Covey was so “effective” with his 7 Habits, why did he write a book on the 8th? Did he forget about it? That’s not very effective.

  16. H B Bear
    #2540880, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees .

    About 120kgs I reckon. Must be using Fatty Packer’s personal trainer.

  17. Tintarella di Luna
    #2540882, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    P3do Island no. 2, Russ?

    Hmmm or is he just phoning it in?

  18. Tintarella di Luna
    #2540884, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    About 120kgs I reckon. Must be using Fatty Packer’s personal trainer.

    Guilt eating

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2540886, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees .

    Isn’t he a degenerate sheep seducing speech impaired Kiwi?
    Why do they all f$cking come here and swan about like they own the place?
    Just disgusting.

  20. Zyconoclast
    #2540887, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    ‘F——g disgraceful’: Russell Crowe unloads on Manus Island crisis

    Published: November 2 2017 – 1:32PM

    Actor Russell Crowe has lashed out at Australia’s handling of the escalating situation at the Manus Island detention centre, labelling it a “nation’s shame” and offering to house and support refugees himself.

    More than 600 men are refusing to leave the now-decommissioned centre in Papua New Guinea and relocate to alternative accommodation. They have expressed concerns for their safety, and asylum seeker advocates say the facilities are not ready.

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also reiterated her country’s offer to take 150 refugees annually from Australia’s detention centres, and said she would raise the issue of Australia’s tough treatment of asylum seekers, including the men on Manus, in her first meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this weekend.

    Ms Ardern said New Zealand was “lucky” not to be dealing with a situation like Australia’s.

    A long-time resident of Australia, the New Zealand-born Crowe weighed in on Twitter on Wednesday night.

    “I believe I could house and find jobs for six. I’m sure there’d be other Australians who would do the same,” he added.

    Best-known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, Crowe has in the past indicated support for progressive politicians such as former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard and former US president Barack Obama.

    Notice how he says he could but does not say he will.

    Perhaps he should stick to aussalting people with telephones.

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2005/06/07/nyregion/russell-crowe-accused-of-assault-with-hotel-phone.html?referer=

    Russell Crowe Accused of Assault With Hotel Phone
    Russell Crowe, the actor with a combustible mix of temper, bad-boy image and a new film to promote, was arrested in a SoHo hotel yesterday morning after striking a desk clerk with a telephone because he could not get a call through to his wife in Australia, the police said.

    The attack occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the lobby of the Mercer Hotel, the police said. Mr. Crowe was staying in a $3,000-a-night suite, and, unable to place a call to his wife, went to the lobby and threw the telephone at an employee behind the desk, cutting him below the right eye, the police said.
    The police were called, statements were taken, handcuffs were closed upon celebrity wrists, and a media frenzy washed into Lower Manhattan, with reporters on the street and hovering in helicopters outside the hotel and the First Precinct station house until Mr. Crowe’s court appearance at noon.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2540888, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    He’s been shopping at Monty’s bakery, I can tell you.

  22. jupes
    #2540889, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Russell Crowe has weighed in on Australia’s shameful record on the Manus Island refugees .

    Has he weighed in on Harvey Weinstein yet?

  23. H B Bear
    #2540890, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Waldorf’s story on Tony Abbott in Teh Australian up to 700 comments now. Reading through them, it looks like the next election is going to be one where the baseball bats last used on Keating and KRudd 2.0 are going to crunch the Waffleworth Lieborals.

    Any Lieboral on a single figure margin should start working on their CV or try and pick up an ambassadorial post like Sloppy Joe.

  24. Mother Lode
    #2540891, posted on November 2, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    U.S. says Saipov asked to display Islamic State flag in his hospital room, said he felt good about what he did

    I wonder why? Was it something we did? Have we been too demanding? Not sufficiently accommodating?

    Damn me and my clumsy, ham-fisted infidel graces.

