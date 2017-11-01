Liberty Quote
Prosperity consists of getting more and more narrow in what you make and more and more diverse in what you buy.— Matt Ridley


Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
What is to be the Ultimate Green?
Living in a yurt, no TV or Internet. No heat or air-con – you don’t support mining so can’t use metals.
And no pets of course:
A NSW Greens MP is planning to gather hundreds to a “Nup to the Cup” vegan high tea function at state parliament on Tuesday in protest at the Melbourne Cup — leading to calls from the NSW Racing Minister for the Greens to leave revellers alone and “stick to their basket weaving”.
But the efforts of upper house MP Mehreen Faruqi to make a point about horseracing and the race that stops a nation have been undermined by the fact that fellow Greens upper house MP Jeremy Buckingham recently posted on Instagram photos of himself at Royal Randwick including within the vicinity of the mighty mare Winx.
In April, Mr Buckingham also took a photo of himself showing off the 1920 Melbourne Cup.
In another picture, Mr Buckingham takes a snap of Hugh Bowman aboard Winx when he is at Royal Randwick and posts “the best racehorse in the world. Winx #20 (apparently referring to 20 straight wins for the mare).
Ms Faruqi, who said she was the Greens Animal Welfare spokeswoman said: “Nup to the Cup’ is an alternative to the Melbourne Cup party and a gathering of like-minded people who believe that mixing gambling and animals leads to bad animal welfare outcomes.
“The event will draw attention to the fact that more than a hundred horses die every year on track and many more are killed as wastage at the end of their racing lives,” Ms Fahruqi said.
“I think it is high time we re-evaluate whether the party is really worth it.”
There is no Greens policy to ban horse racing although the party enthusiastically supported former premier Mike Baird’s ban on greyhound racing which Mr Baird later overturned after public pressure.
Racing Minister Paul Toole retorted: “It’s about time the Greens were exposed for what they really are — a bunch of finger-wagging, condescending inner-city snobs.
“The Melbourne Cup is a great Australian tradition that brings people together across the country.
“The Greens should leave us alone and stick to their basket weaving.”
Oz link
Victoria to introduce tougher drink driving laws. Is there no end to the hunchback’s hypocrisy?
Of course Spring Racing Carnival. Time to dust off the anti-racing and anti-alcohol stories at Fauxfacts and the ALPBC. Change the date to 2017 and you’re good to go with some lo effort j’ism right there.
‘Please don’t feel obliged to visit.’
aw shucks i’m just a 457 guestworker on the catallaxy merry-go-round sharing an injoke with my outgroup of regular carnies and freaks
Victoriastan has always hated drivers and the car. Long before the neo-Marxist Hunchback of Spring St was even a glint in some CFMEU official’s eye.
I asked the old man many years ago when newspapers turned to shit. His reply “when everyone got a byline”
Tim Blair gets props on Tucker –
VIDEO: Tucker & Steyn Blast Gutless NBC News
For Placating Muslims at Expense of Dead NYC Terror Victims
http://truepundit.com/video-tucker-steyn-blast-gutless-nbc-news-for-placating-muslims-at-expense-of-dead-nyc-terror-victims/
Steyn: NBC cares more about hypothetical attack on Muslims
Author and radio host Mark Steyn sounds off on NBC News publishing an article that warns Muslims should brace for harassment after the New York terror attack.
The vile sexist propagandists actually dare to disparage women’s choices???
Regarding discussion on the other thread about why horses weren’t brought home from the First World War – apparently mounted troopers had been allowed to bring their horses home from the Boer War, and there had been a fairly major threat to Australian agriculture from diseases said horses had brought back with them.