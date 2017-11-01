Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

  1. Boambee John
    #2541532, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:22 am

    In essence the DNC was used as a money laundering clearinghouse, funneling money to the Hillary campaign by positioning donors to exceed campaign limits through funding the state and national (victory fund) accounts, who, in turn, transferred the majority of that money to the campaign.

    Wasn’t money laundering one of the accusations against Manafort? Wonder where else he might have used his skills.

  2. srr
    #2541534, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Oh it’s all happening all over the place … 😆 …

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 2m2 minutes ago

    Wasserman Schultz Skirted FBI Investigators After DNC Hack;
    Hired CrowdStrike Without Permission from DNC Brass

    http://truepundit.com/wasserman-schultz-skirted-fbi-investigators-after-dnc-hack-hired-crowdstrike-without-permission-from-dnc-brass/

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 3m3 minutes ago

    Manafort held passports and accounts under a fake name

    http://truepundit.com/manafort-held-passports-and-accounts-under-a-fake-name/

  3. stackja
    #2541535, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    struth
    #2541529, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:18 am

    By August 1945, enough Imperial Japanese soldiers had died for the Emperor.

  4. srr
    #2541536, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 20s20 seconds ago

    Is it Friday yet? What a crazy week of news.

    It is here Thomas 😉

  5. stackja
    #2541539, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Liberty Quote
    The Cat is colourful, prolific, often very funny and actually (given the laissez faire mod policy) one of the few places where comment threads regularly offer a diversity of perspectives – though you’d wonder at the possibility of masochistic tendencies in some of the lefty regulars.

    — Geoff Honnor

  6. struth
    #2541540, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    As mentioned above, for those that humour the human excrement that is Monty.
    He will not condemn anyone on his side no matter what they do.

    Punching people standing for free speech and calling them nazis is how he rolls.
    His hatred blinding reason is no less than testes.
    He may come across less of a whack job, but he isn’t.

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2541542, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Karma as he did Josh in .

    Hrs going to find himself Inc ready left out to dry. Few deserve it more.

  8. srr
    #2541543, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 5m5 minutes ago

    Official Treasurer Of The #MagaCoalition has officially resign letter included
    http://www.0hour1.com/official-treasurer-magacoalition-officially-resign-letter-included/ … via @0HOUR1.COM

    http://www.0hour1.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Resignation-Letter.pdf

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 3m3 minutes ago

    In the Treasurer defense he never controlled any money it was routed to a Miami address he is innocent in all of this just so people know.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2541546, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Struth – As is often the case the Israelis have shown what to do. No, you don’t “take out” their families.

    What you do is demolish the family’s stuff. Most of these jihadi kiddies are exactly that: sexually frustrated young men. They are doing what they are doing because their families approve of it.

    Israel knocks down the family home and grinds it and all the inanimate contents into the mud.

    What that does is make the older people – the family patriarch and the old matriarch – pay for their encouragement of the kiddies. Amazingly these people suddenly start to dissuade the kiddies from killing Israelis. Not this Saturday it is Aunty Fatima’s birthday, and not next Saturday young Mohammed has his wedding and we don’t want it disrupted. That sort of thing.

    The authorities are likewise handled. Hamas now actively suppresses rocketeers from IJ because they know the IDF will drop a Hellfire missile onto the Hamas bosses’ mansions. Mansions are so expensive to rebuild these days.

    It works.

  11. stackja
    #2541548, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Nurse delivers own baby outside of hospital she works in

    Fox News

    “It was about 25-30 minutes after my water broke that she decided she wanted to be here,” Katie Michael told the news outlet. “I knew she was going to be born in the car because she started coming out.”

    Sure enough baby Ella Katherine couldn’t wait for her parents to get situated, and made her entrance at 5:25 p.m., as dad George was frantically searching for help inside the hospital.

  12. cohenite
    #2541551, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:36 am

    struth

    #2541529, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:18 am

    The individual is already seen as a soldier of Islam and dead or in prison for his attack still has him being useful propaganda value for Islam.

    Kill him.

    I understand the martyr angle but propaganda isn’t found only in martyrdom.

    The only way to beat these people is to take them out and 100 of their supporters and family for every one of us they kill.
    And to kick them out of the west.
    They are easily beaten only the will is missing.

    They are easily beaten only the will is missing.

    They are. islam is a blight which produces both lethargy and pointless frenzy: Chruchill:

    How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries, improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live.

    A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement, the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.

    Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.

    However, the West cannot deal with islam because it is suffering a frenzy of its own: the frenzy of self-hate and unfettered allocation of rights given to every person and group whether deserved or not, including islam.

  13. Rabz
    #2541553, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Josh Frydchickenburger goes for a walk to celebrate the discovery of his Hungarian citizenship.

  14. struth
    #2541557, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:41 am

    BoN.
    I approve of both ways as you have no stuff when you’re dead either.

    When a terrorist strikes he needs to know that it will be repaid 100 times against the society that spawned his evil.

    One life and we blow up the mosque and kill the mufti where he attended.

    Might have a slight effect on what fat old inbreds in nightgowns preach.
    There are many ways.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2541560, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:45 am

    BoN.
    I approve of both ways …

    Me too.

    And their cats, goats and budgies.

  16. memoryvault
    #2541562, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    What you do is demolish the family’s stuff.

    It works, even though the IDF give a warning.

  17. hzhousewife
    #2541563, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

    My ribs are sore from laughing.
    The Greens in Queensland want four more public holidays –
    one the day before Game 3 of the State of Origin, NAIDOC Day, International Women’s Day and
    National Parks Day.

  18. Rabz
    #2541564, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:50 am

    they wouldn’t let me say Simon Birmingham has all the gravitas of a braying ass with its delicates caught in the barn door

    Thanks, Tints. Much lols on the train.

  19. srr
    #2541566, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Rep. DeSantis:
    ‘We Know Now Without a Shadow of a Doubt’
    Hillary and Democrats Colluded with Russia

    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/11/02/rep-desantis-we-know-now-without-a-shadow-of-a-doubt-hillary-and-democrats-colluded-with-russia/
    _____________

    It’s kinda cute the way the official folk keep talking about these details like they’re some new revelations they’re getting to work on, when it’s all the same old stuff that the ridiculous narrative CON-trollers have been desperately telling everyone to ignore, cos, “conspiracy!” … come on people, m0nty is kindergarten stuff. Pay attention to those other rabidly savage distraction squirrels who keep claiming all knowingness of every hot topic, and so overruling all other reports on those hot topics, until the new news eventually proves them to be the lying front bottoms they are, and they simply move on to peddling the next cover story for evil people.

    Oh and remember that psychopaths also get off on “joking” about being guilty of what they are guilty of but believe can’t be proved.

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 15m15 minutes ago

    Soros Provides Funding to Group Behind Pulled Anti-Gillespie Ad

    http://truepundit.com/soros-provides-funding-to-group-behind-pulled-anti-gillespie-ad/

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2541569, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

    MV – The warning helps with the psychological impact. There then is a panic as they rush to salvage as much as possible before the bulldozers arrive. Then they have to sit around minding the pile of belongings they’ve saved, since otherwise people will steal it. Then because they have all these old couches and armchairs and whatnot they can’t easily find replacement accommodation since they have all this junk they have to bring with them. It’s a neat bit of extended mental anguish – all because of a bunch of old bits and pieces that you’d have trouble selling in a garage sale. Israelis are good at psychology.

  21. notafan
    #2541571, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Celibacy causes jihad?

    Saipov was married with three children.

  22. Tel
    #2541573, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Israelis are good at psychology.

    They have a knack when it comes to making enemies.

    Possibly that’s the best achievable outcome in the Middle East… not a part of the world I would like to have anything to do with.

  23. Mark A
    #2541576, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Tel
    #2541573, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Israelis are good at psychology.

    They have a knack when it comes to making enemies.

    Just being alive is a knack of making enemies?
    Strange connection, I didn’t expect from you.

  24. stackja
    #2541578, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Tel
    #2541573, posted on November 3, 2017 at 8:58 am
    Israelis are good at psychology.

    They have a knack when it comes to making enemies.

    Possibly that’s the best achievable outcome in the Middle East… not a part of the world I would like to have anything to do with.

    Troubled land since Genesis. The arrival of Mo didn’t help.

  25. notafan
    #2541579, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Another sqalid speckled rant from srr.

    You call your Las Vegas conspiracy links news.

    Lol.

    I’m sure someone will be along to give you an attaboy for revealing the Truth! behind that mass murder in three, two.

    Oh and yes you got me, I really am an agent of Soros.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2541580, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The imagination is beginning to run riot. The bulldozers pull up outside the average 3 bedroom bungalow in Lakemba, home of an identified terrorist. A huge puff of diesel smoke, the steel tracks get a grip in the front garden and down she comes. A crowd gathers, much sobbing and ululating from the bagged-up women and the place alive with foreign curses. The debris is cleared, and the sale sign goes up for the vacant block. A quick, sharp lesson, with SJW’s going off their trolleys. Double whammy.

  27. H B Bear
    #2541581, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Israelis are good at psychology.
    They have a knack when it comes to making enemies.

    Civilised people aren’t meant to live in deserts.

  28. struth
    #2541582, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    The warning would be the main point.

    We as civilised human beings do not want to harm others.

    However, those that do must know it will not be tolerated and that there will be consequences.
    And we will attack those responsible for supporting, and influencing the actual perpetrator.
    The ultimate goal should be that we don’t have to touch any of them because they haven’t killed us.
    Peace.

    When dealing with terrorists, (and leftists for that matter) appealing to their sense of dignity and fair play is a joke.

    Kill one of us, and a hundred of yours go down, every time, priority given to the mosque and Iman who brainwashed the young minds.
    By wiping them from the earth.

    Islam collectively judges us.
    All westerners are evil.
    We offer them the same in depth analysis with our retaliatory strikes.
    However, we will go for the throat of the real problem.

    The nightgown wearing evil filth that are brainwashing these inbreds, safely insulated in their mosques.

    Being a hate preaching terrorist inspiring Iman needs to be the most dangerous job on earth.

    At the moment it gives them the wealth and women of the dumb bastards they are sending out to kill.

  29. stackja
    #2541583, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    H B Bear
    #2541581, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:08 am
    Israelis are good at psychology.
    They have a knack when it comes to making enemies.

    Civilised people aren’t meant to live in deserts.

    Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, sits off the mainland on an island in the Persian (Arabian) Gulf. Its focus on oil exports and commerce is reflected by the skyline’s modern towers and shopping megacenters such as Abu Dhabi and Marina malls.

  30. Mark A
    #2541585, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    H B Bear
    #2541581, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:08 am
    Civilised people aren’t meant to live in deserts.

    Civilized people make the desert bloom.

  31. stackja
    #2541587, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Racism investigations at NSW hospital
    Hannah Higgins, Australian Associated Press
    36 minutes ago
    Lawyers for the family of a pregnant indigenous woman who died after she was sent home from a regional NSW hospital and told to take paracetamol are investigating allegations of institutional racism.

    The 27-year-old woman was six months pregnant and suffering from a severe headache when she presented to the emergency department at the Tumut Hospital in the state’s Riverina in January 2016 and was sent home.

    Twelve hours later she was dead.

    Lawyers from the National Justice Project (NJP) on Thursday announced they would visit Tumut to interview local Aboriginal people about their experiences with the hospital.

    “The family of Ms W believes that her death was preventable and we want to know if others have complaints about their treatment at the hospital as well,” NJP principal solicitor George Newhouse said in a statement.

    An inquest into the death of Ms W will be held in 2018.

    George Newhouse!

  32. struth
    #2541588, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    We should all write to our local members and ask them to prove they are not dual citizens.

    We will not be voting for them and will actively campaign against them until they can produce the information.

    This of course is something that should have already been done by the corrupt AEC.

    Think about what you need to produce I.D. wise when dealing with government, over things they should have no say in anyway.
    Just a fork lift accreditation, or some such crap.

    Yet our politicians are all of a sudden very casual about the hand of regulation and law when it comes to themselves.

    You note more than one of them have made statements that “people” shouldn’t be put through this by government.

    You know the next level of bullshit has been reached when they try to pass themselves off as just ordinary members of the public when talking about looking into their compliance with the law.

    All of a sudden they are all small government libertarians.

  33. Tel
    #2541591, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Strange connection, I didn’t expect from you.

    What am I connecting exactly?

    You disagree that the Israelis have more enemies than most nations… or you feel that and mention of this should be verboten?

  34. egg_
    #2541592, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    . However, several senior conservatives have privately said they would rather go into opposition than serve under Bishop.

    Sounds like a bunch of jellybacks who can’t form a squid in unison behind one strong leader – they deserve to go into opposition – Martin sTumble’s concession speech will be interesting.

  35. Crossie
    #2541593, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Mark A
    #2541585, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:12 am
    H B Bear
    #2541581, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:08 am
    Civilised people aren’t meant to live in deserts.

    Civilized people make the desert bloom.

    Yes, civilized people do.

  36. Crossie
    #2541595, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:27 am

    We should all write to our local members and ask them to prove they are not dual citizens.

    And threaten not to vote for them at the next election if they do not publicly comply.

  37. struth
    #2541597, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

    An Aboriginal in Tumut?

    Of course.

  38. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2541598, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The Arabian desert blooms with oil derricks. Civilisation seems to have passed them by.

  39. Tom
    #2541599, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The most interesting news story I have read today (which the Currant Bun Online has made its lead):

    A NORTH KOREAN defector says the US should focus less on military options and more on spreading information from the outside world to the general population if it wants to defeat Kim Jong-un’s regime.

    Thae Yong-ho, the former deputy chief of mission at the North Korean embassy in London, says a “civilian uprising” is becoming an increasing possibility as more pop culture and international news sneaks its way into the hermit kingdom.

    RTWT

  40. struth
    #2541600, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Jooooows are successful western people living amongst failed sand ape States.

    Whaddaya expect?

  41. Mark A
    #2541602, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Tel
    #2541591, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Strange connection, I didn’t expect from you.

    What am I connecting exactly?

    You disagree that the Israelis have more enemies than most nations… or you feel that and mention of this should be verboten?

    verboten? not at all, I questioned your presumption that the Israelis have a knack of making enemies. That fact that they have numerous enemies has nothing to do with their ability to create them. If that ability exists in the first place?

    As I said, they have enemies for just being.

  42. H B Bear
    #2541603, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

    However, several senior conservatives have privately said they would rather go into opposition than serve under Bishop.

    This is not an either/or decision. Most Lieborals will be looking for new jobs anyway. Particularly in Qld and WA. The few that remain should brush up on their Tarago driving skills.

  43. Zyconoclast
    #2541604, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:37 am

    So the chef was nice and the customer not a drinker/aggressive person.

    Nice’ chef killed drunken diner after he complained about curry, court told

    A diner at an Indian restaurant in Ballarat was drunk, aggressive and complaining about the food before he got into a fight with the chef and was killed, a court has been told.
    The Nepalese chef, Hari Prasad Dhakal, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murdering a diner and was on Thursday committed to stand trial at the Supreme Court.
    Abdullah Siddiqi was found with stab wounds inside the Ballarat Curry House restaurant on October 25, 2016.
    A committal hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates Court was told Mr Siddiqi attended the restaurant with a bottle of Jim Beam, appeared distressed and became abusive towards Mr Dhakal.
    But Mr Siddiqi’s widow, who did not want her name published, told the court her husband was not an aggressive person and did not drink alcohol.
    She said she was surprised to learn he had been drinking on the night he died.

  44. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2541605, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Anyone ridden the Dreamliner yet? it appears to be doing Melbourne – Perth runs and is on its way to the west as I write.

  45. struth
    #2541608, posted on November 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

    However, several senior conservatives have privately said

    There are no conservatives in the Liberal party.

    This we must accept and move on.

    Liberal and Labor are our U.N. swamp as much as the Greens.
    It must be drained.
    All are under orders to bring on the destruction of the west by way of “international obligations”
    That means U.N. order.

    If we try to pick one semi rotten apple out of the barrel of rotten fruit, we are not helping.
    Burn the barrel and it’s contents to kill the bacteria and start completely with this seasons fresh apples.
    The Australian conservatives, for example.
    There will be some last minute shuffle around and a relaxing of some of the socialist rot by the Liberal party to give the rusted on some cause to vote for them again, and the second after the election it will be back to destruction as planned and timed to occur before 2030 as the U.N. agenda explicitly details.

