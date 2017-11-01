Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2541909, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    “It’s about time we all returned to the land of common sense and the rule of law.”

    Just as well the constitution isn’t law. Turnbull could have been in trouble.

  2. Baldrick
    #2541910, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Via The Australian reporter :

    Greg Brown ✔ @gregbrown_TheOz
    BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens

  3. Chris
    #2541911, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    “Malcolm Turnbull has delivered an emotional defence of Josh Frydenberg, urging the nation to return to “common sense” while declaring the citizenship drama has become a “witch hunt” at the hands of a “lynch mob”.

    Gary Johns article in the Oz is packed with good sense. Doesn’t matter; when we put Mal on Madame la G, I want to pull the string.

  4. calli
    #2541912, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Penny’s Papers have arrived in the mail?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2541913, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    MPs citizenship: Turnbull rejects calls for audit
    The Australian
    3:55PM November 3, 2017
    15
    Greg Brown
    Journalist
    Canberra
    @gregbrown_TheOz

    Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in the parliament to prove they are not dual citizens.

    Bill Shorten backflipped on his opposition to an audit, declaring he was concerned there were cover-ups following the belated resignation of former Senate president Stephen Parry.

    Calling the “cover up” of Mr Parry’s citizenship concerns “incredibly alarming”, the Opposition Leader said confidence had to be restored to the parliament.

    “The government has no plan to resolve the citizenship crisis. Turnbull has been incapable of providing any leadership to fix this mess,” Mr Shorten said in a statement this afternoon.

    “Labor is prepared to support a process such as universal disclosure to the parliament to deal with this issue effectively.

    “Labor has the strictest vetting processes; we’ve got nothing to fear from greater transparency and disclosure. We welcome it.

    “Whatever the ultimate process is, it must adhere to clear principles. It must be accountable to the people through the parliament. It must have bipartisan agreement prior to implementation. It must be sufficiently robust to give all Australians confidence in the process.”

    Breaking news. Captain Closterfvck gets aught on the wrong foot – again.

  6. Chris
    #2541914, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Greg Brown ✔ @gregbrown_TheOz
    BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens

    Aaaand once again the Termite is left behind in the rooster tail of the agile and innovative Tits Shorten.

  7. Farmer Gez
    #2541915, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Remember that slime Xenaphon wants to permanently ban the live cattle/sheep trade and have the animals slaughtered here.
    Looks like Ms Low knows how to dress and hang a carcass.

  8. egg_
    #2541916, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    “We must not allow ourselves to be dragged into a sort of lynch mob, witch-hunt, trial by innuendo and denunciation.

    Days after the AWU raids and meeja tip-off?

    Which looks fishy, even to the Right, Termite.

  9. Baldrick
    #2541917, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Statement here from Tits Shorten on Labor’s proposal to end the citizenship crisis.

    Turnbull now looks like a bigger goose.

  10. Mother Lode
    #2541920, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Turns out the reason Trump’s Twitter account was down for 11 minutes today was that a Twitter customer service rep had their last day and decided to delete it. LOL.

    The people who are opposed to Trump and use every petty means at every opportunity to act out of spite, thinking that they have struck a blow, have in fact bolstered his popularity and demonstrate that he is correct when he speaks of the unremitting campaign against him by the likes of Twatter and Fakebook.

    Lefties are like someone who thinks a brilliant fighting tactic is to slam their head against their enemy’s knee and clobber their enemy’s fist with their stomach.

  11. egg_
    #2541921, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens

    Deserves a C.L. Ahahahahaha!

  12. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2541924, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    And again Shortfilth leads Turncoat into a trap and outflanks him……..Oz again…

    “Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in the parliament to prove they are not dual citizens.

    Bill Shorten backflipped on his opposition to an audit, declaring he was concerned there were cover-ups following the belated resignation of former Senate president Stephen Parry.

    Calling the “cover up” of Mr Parry’s citizenship concerns “incredibly alarming”, the Opposition Leader said confidence had to be restored to the parliament.

    “The government has no plan to resolve the citizenship crisis. Turnbull has been incapable of providing any leadership to fix this mess,” Mr Shorten said in a statement this afternoon.

    “Labor is prepared to support a process such as universal disclosure to the parliament to deal with this issue effectively.“Labor has the strictest vetting processes; we’ve got nothing to fear from greater transparency and disclosure. We welcome it.

    “Whatever the ultimate process is, it must adhere to clear principles. It must be accountable to the people through the parliament. It must have bipartisan agreement prior to implementation. It must be sufficiently robust to give all Australians confidence in the process.”

    A short time earlier Malcolm Turnbull said proposals for an audit of parliamentarians was “not part of the rule of law” as he dared MPs to use the parliament if they were concerned a politician was ineligible.”

    Turncoat is politically inept….but we knew that.

  13. Philippa Martyr
    #2541925, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    ( Boom, tish – thank you, thank you – I will be back after the next floorshow by Dr Stimpy and his performing possums ).

    Try the veal.

  14. egg_
    #2541926, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Aaaand once again the Termite is left behind in the rooster tail of the agile and innovative Tits Shorten.

    The death spiral quickens at the end?

  15. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2541927, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Snap Zulu

  16. Chris
    #2541929, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Try the veal.

    And then can we try the traitors?

  17. m0nty
    #2541930, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Smart play by Shorten, I wonder why he didn’t just do that in the first place. Potential Greatness looks FUBAR.

  18. egg_
    #2541931, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Captain Closterfvck gets aught on the wrong foot – again.

    Did he ever play sport?

  19. H B Bear
    #2541932, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Bwahaha Peanut Head must be laughing this enormous tits off at this. Fish in a barrel stuff.

    Waffles is in the Death Zone.

  20. egg_
    #2541933, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Potential Greatness looks FUBAR.

    Well played, sir.

  21. egg_
    #2541934, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Are they shipping more popcorn into Canberra, I hear there’s a shortage?

  22. Chris
    #2541935, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Inside Hitler’s Dark Tower

    New Tony Thomas Travelogue at Trabant, er Quadrant.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2541938, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Well, I personally think that anyone who supported the idea of Malcolm Turnbull becoming Prime Minister has been definitively vindicated.

    It is clear that he is and always will be,
    the sane man’s choice.

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!

  24. egg_
    #2541939, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Bill Shorten backflipped on his opposition to an audit, declaring he was concerned there were cover-ups following the belated resignation of former Senate president Stephen Parry.

    Google translation: plenty more scalps to come!

  25. C.L.
    #2541940, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Greg Brown ✔ @gregbrown_TheOz
    BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens

    Of course. Well played. They’ve stonewalled the audit long enough to damage Turnbull and now – even if one of two Labor MPs are named – the public will blame the government anyway.

    Win win.

  27. zyconoclast
    #2541942, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Greg Brown ✔ @gregbrown_TheOz
    BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens

    Who thinks Labor has been using this time to do a lot of checking so they know their outcome before any audit?

    Also, cat-like they enjoy playing with their Maocolm mouse before they kill and eat him.

  28. Boambee John
    #2541943, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    m0nty
    #2541879, posted on November 3, 2017 at 3:21 pm
    Turns out the reason Trump’s Twitter account was down for 11 minutes today was that a Twitter customer service rep had their last day and decided to delete it. LOL.

    If Twatter had collectively half a brain they would sue the ex-rep for reputational damage.

  29. Chris
    #2541944, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    cat-like they enjoy playing with their Maocolm mouse before they kill and eat him.

    Nice thought. I have some cat ‘medicine’, but I think I will wait till after lunch. Its the decent thing to do.

  30. Nick
    #2541945, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Who thinks Labor has been using this time to do a lot of checking so they know their outcome before any audit?

    Which is what the truly stupid Liberals should have been doing.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2541948, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    The most depressing thing about the Liberals is that the last time they looked half decent is when Tony was in charge and they were being run by a woman.

  32. stackja
    #2541949, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Chris
    #2541935, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    As I remember Ryan’s Last Battle mentioned flak towers.

  33. Snoopy
    #2541950, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    What does show documents in parliament mean? Isn’t the proper method to table documents? Penny Wong waving a piece of paper around in the Senate chamber is worth fuck all. The documents must be tabled so that citizens have the opportunity to scrutinise them.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2541952, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Smart play by Shorten, I wonder why he didn’t just do that in the first place.

    That’s why it’s such a smart play. Shorten waited until Turnbull committed himself then put the boot in.

    On the other hand this is a bit of a stopped clock ‘smart play’ since Shorten usually waits until Turnbull takes a position then loudly takes the opposite position. He’s been doing this over and over. Opposing everything is not a bad political strategy for a Labor Opposition leader since it then means you don’t have to talk about your own crappy policies. The MSM won’t ever ping you so you’re safe.

  35. Chris
    #2541953, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    As I remember Ryan’s Last Battle mentioned flak towers.

    Theres been a fair bit about them lately, including some of the clickbait links.

  36. zyconoclast
    #2541954, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Who thinks Labor has been using this time to do a lot of checking so they know their outcome before any audit?

    Which is what the truly stupid Liberals should have been doing.

    They have spent their time looking up George Brandis’ fat @rse and all they can see is Chrissy Pyne.

    Nothing to see. Business as usual.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2541955, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    “Malcolm Turnbull has delivered an emotional defence of Josh Frydenberg, urging the nation to return to “common sense” while declaring the citizenship drama has become a “witch hunt” at the hands of a “lynch mob”.

    The High Court of Australia interpreting the Constitution precisely as it was written is a “lynch mob”?
    Keep digging, fuckwit.

  38. stackja
    #2541956, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull rejects citizenship audit after Josh Frydenberg faces dual citizen speculation
    Staff writers, News Corp Australia Network
    17 minutes ago
    BILL Shorten has thrown his support behind a citizenship audit of federal parliament.

    A poll of News Corp Australia readers has so far received more than 1500 responses and found 84.5 per cent are in favour of an audit.
    Vote in our poll below:

    Thank you for voting!
    Yes 83.79% (3,789 votes)

    No 14.62% (661 votes)

    Unsure 1.59% (72 votes)

    Total Votes: 4,522

  39. test pattern
    #2541958, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    All not well at Guantanamo

    Gitmo judge sends Marine general lawyer to 21 days confinement for disobeying orders

    ‘The USS Cole case judge Wednesday found the Marine general in charge of war court defense teams guilty of contempt for refusing to follow the judge’s orders and sentenced him to 21 days confinement and to pay a $1,000 fine.

    Air Force Col. Vance Spath also declared “null and void” a decision by Marine Brig. Gen. John Baker, 50, to release three civilian defense attorneys from the capital terror case. The lawyers resigned last month over a covert breach of attorney-client privilege involving something so secretive at the terror prison that the public cannot know.’

    http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/guantanamo/article182031196.html

  40. H B Bear
    #2541959, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Opposing everything is not a bad political strategy for a Labor Opposition leader since it then means you don’t have to talk about your own crappy policies.

    Opposing everything is the new strategy in Opposition. It only works when you are dealing with truly hopeless governments like R-G-R and the Waffleworth Lieborals.

    Bomber Beazley tried it and the only thing he got good at was electoral concession speeches.

  41. calli
    #2541961, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Malcolm is his own Clown of Doom.

    h/t Blair

  42. Baldrick
    #2541963, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Snoopy
    #2541950, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    What does show documents in parliament mean? Isn’t the proper method to table documents?

    Shorten’s statement here. He never mentions ‘show documents’, only “a universal disclosure to the parliament.”

  43. stackja
    #2541964, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2541952, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    MSM to the rescue!

  44. egg_
    #2541966, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Keep digging, fuckwit.

    Like a worm on a hook.

  45. stackja
    #2541967, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Baldrick
    #2541963, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm
    Snoopy
    #2541950, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm
    What does show documents in parliament mean? Isn’t the proper method to table documents?

    Shorten’s statement here. He never mentions ‘show documents’, only “a universal disclosure to the parliament.”

    Trust us, we are ALP!

  46. calli
    #2541968, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I wonder what dodgy phone calls have been made to far away lands to get the appropriate little pieces of paper? Strings just waiting to be pulled.

  47. test pattern
    #2541969, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Donna Brazile dumps on Hillary

    ‘Right around the time of the convention, the leaked emails revealed Hillary’s campaign was grabbing money from the state parties for its own purposes, leaving the states with very little to support down-ballot races…

    Yet the states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding, just as Gary had described to me when he and I talked in August. When the Politico story described this arrangement as “essentially … money laundering” for the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s people were outraged at being accused of doing something shady..’

    https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/11/02/clinton-brazile-hacks-2016-215774?cid=apn

  48. memoryvault
    #2541970, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    There was talk on the previous page about how somebody like Bernardi can create publicity. So far we have had eight people caught out sitting in Parliament when they were not qualified to do so.

    Now it looks like we may have an audit of the rest, which will undoubtedly snag at least a couple more. Add to that the fact that this has been going on at least since the 1980’s, and we probably have a hundred or more who have been foul of the law. Section 46 of the Constitution provides that:

    Until the Parliament otherwise provides, any person declared by this Constitution to be incapable of sitting as a senator or as a member of the House of Representatives shall, for every day on which he so sits, be liable to pay the sum of one hundred pounds to any person who sues for it in any court of competent jurisdiction.

    Translated into plain English – ANYBODY can sue those hundred or so for $200.00 for EVERY day they sat in the Parliament. We are talking tens of thousands of dollars payable to EVERY person who cares to get involved. All Cory has to do is commence a class action and invite fellow Australians to sign up for their share of the loot.

    Naturally “the Parliament” will do everything in its power under the “Until the Parliament otherwise provides . . .” preamble, to protect the miscreants and thwart the efforts of Australians to recover what is rightfully and lawfully theirs, but it would require the partisan support of both the LNP and Labor to pull it off. How much free publicity do you think that will generate?

  49. stackja
    #2541971, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    H B Bear
    #2541959, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    TA opposed carbon tax and boats.

  50. Chris
    #2541973, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    MWD
    Not as turgid as usual. I am now convinced that Gerard writes this as deliberate sludge so that the Fairfaux/theirABC tribe suffer as much as possible before they find out if they got a mention this week.

  51. stackja
    #2541974, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    memoryvault
    #2541970, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I believe recent disclosures have been given a waiver. From now on, they are liable.

  52. Senile Old Guy
    #2541976, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Smart play by Shorten, I wonder why he didn’t just do that in the first place.

    That’s why it’s such a smart play. Shorten waited until Turnbull committed himself then put the boot in.

    On the other hand this is a bit of a stopped clock ‘smart play’ since Shorten usually waits until Turnbull takes a position then loudly takes the opposite position. He’s been doing this over and over.

    And, since Godwin Crech, Turnbull has fallen for every ALP play and been beclowned. The man has the political instincts of an umbrella stand. Hahahahahahahahahaha! Brilliantly played by Shorten.

  53. Philippa Martyr
    #2541978, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Waffles is in the Death Zone.

    A quick refresh of Malotto players – I think we last checked the list in October:

    1-Oct-17 Harald
    21-Oct-17 Leigh Lowe
    24-Oct-17 Robber Baron
    6-Nov-17 Squirrel
    9-Nov-17 Craig
    1-Dec-17 pete m
    4-Dec-17 stackja
    7-Dec-17 bystander
    14-Dec-17 John64
    28-Feb-18 Damienski
    6-Jun-18 Zippy the Younger
    18-Aug-18 Marcus
    18-May-19 Slayer of Memes
    23-Jun-19 Andrew
    1-Nov-19 thefrolickingmole
    2-Nov-19 Bruce of Newcastle
    infinity Tel (hors de combat; honorary inclusion only)

  54. Chris
    #2541979, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Try the veal.

    Very dry, Phillippa.

  55. egg_
    #2541980, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    since Godwin Crech, Turnbull has fallen for every ALP play and been beclowned. The man has the political instincts of an umbrella stand.

    Not only is Lord Waffleworth in a death spiral, he’s hit every tree branch on the way down.

  56. Philippa Martyr
    #2541981, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    And, since Godwin Crech, Turnbull has fallen for every ALP play and been beclowned. The man has the political instincts of an umbrella stand.

    Our Steam Mop MHA here in Fremantle simply wipes the floor with him.

    (Boom-tish! And now, without further ado, Dr Stimpy and his Performing Possums …)

  57. Senile Old Guy
    #2541982, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Shorten is really doing Malcolm over:

    Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has called on the Turnbull Government to seriously consider sending some of the asylum seekers left on Manus Island to New Zealand. Mr Shorten said his advocacy for a resettlement deal with New Zealand should not be seen as putting “people smugglers back in business”. “Australia is not and must not be a resettlement option but it is [Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull’s responsibility to work with other nations on resettlement options,” Mr Shorten told the ABC.

  58. Philippa Martyr
    #2541983, posted on November 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    MHR, not MHA … although …

  59. Philippa Martyr
    #2541984, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    it is [Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull’s responsibility to work with other nations on resettlement options

    Starting with Barnaby Joyce!

    Boom-tish. Try the veal again.

  61. Mother Lode
    #2541987, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Turnbull now looks like a bigger goose.

    The lark’s on the wing;
    The snail’s on the thorn;
    Mal is in the shit—
    All’s right with the world!

  62. Senile Old Guy
    #2541988, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    it is [Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull’s responsibility to work with other nations on resettlement options

    Starting with Barnaby Joyce!

    Boom-tish. Try the veal again.

    I have detested the pompous, puffed-up windbag since he first became leader, so, yes, I am enjoying his current travails most wonderfully!

  63. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2541989, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Australia is not and must not be a resettlement option but it is [Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull’s responsibility to work with other nations on resettlement options,” Mr Shorten told the ABC.

    Presumably the ABC forgot to ask him whether, once they get residency in NZ, they can then just come to Oz on the plane like all the other kiwis?

  64. Philippa Martyr
    #2541990, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Wow. Westminster has a disproportionate number of root-rats loose in its corridors. Hollywood moguls are apparently creepy guys who like hitting on pretty starlets. And powerful older gay men tend to hit on much less powerful but attractive young men.

    Who knew.

    Next up: Sun apparently rises in east shock.

  65. Philippa Martyr
    #2541991, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    The lark’s on the wing;
    The snail’s on the thorn;
    Mal is in the shit—
    All’s right with the world!

    Tomorrow belongs to me …

  66. memoryvault
    #2541992, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I believe recent disclosures have been given a waiver. From now on, they are liable.

    Oh, and precisely how does someone “give a waiver” over the written provisions of the Constitution? And just who are these mythical people with such a power.

    I have cut and pasted Section 46 of the Constitution verbatim. It stands as is until altered by a referendum. The only bit that parliament can play with is the amount payable.

    You are referring to the fact that the Parliament has decided not to recover the monies already paid out to those who have already been caught out. Payments to politicians is not expressly covered in the Constitution, but is another case of “as Parliament provides . . . “.

    The provision to fine the lawbreakers IS specifically covered, as per Section 46.

  67. Tintarella di Luna
    #2541993, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I don’t think what Shorten is proposing passes the test set by Section 44 — I am an Australian citizen on my passport — that’s my citizenship status but that’s not the test of Section 44 of the Constitution.

  68. test pattern
    #2541994, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Probably one of the Catallaxy Cancer Cluster bigots –

    Aboriginal school children allegedly chased, threatened by Kalgoorlie ute driver

    ‘..the foster mother said she felt recent events in Kalgoorlie-Boulder had played a contributory role.

    She said the inadequacy of the three-year jail term handed to the man responsible for Elijah Doughty’s death by the Supreme Court earlier this year had emboldened would-be vigilantes.’

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-03/kalgoorlie-aboriginal-school-children-allegedly-chased-man-ute/9113722

  69. JC
    #2541996, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    The Kenyan certainly left the DNC in great shape.
    Excerpt from Donna Brazile’s book.

    The Saturday morning after the convention in July, I called Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of Hillary’s campaign. He wasted no words. He told me the Democratic Party was broke and $2 million in debt.

    “What?” I screamed. “I am an officer of the party and they’ve been telling us everything is fine and they were raising money with no problems.”

    That wasn’t true, he said. Officials from Hillary’s campaign had taken a look at the DNC’s books. Obama left the party $24 million in debt—$15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign—and had been paying that off very slowly. Obama’s campaign was not scheduled to pay it off until 2016. Hillary for America (the campaign) and the Hillary Victory Fund (its joint fundraising vehicle with the DNC) had taken care of 80 percent of the remaining debt in 2016, about $10 million, and had placed the party on an allowance.

    If I didn’t know about this, I assumed that none of the other officers knew about it, either. That was just Debbie’s way. In my experience she didn’t come to the officers of the DNC for advice and counsel. She seemed to make decisions on her own and let us know at the last minute what she had decided, as she had done when she told us about the hacking only minutes before the Washington Post broke the news.

    On the phone Gary told me the DNC had needed a $2 million loan, which the campaign had arranged.

    More Here

  70. Boambee John
    #2541997, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    They have spent their time looking up George Brandis’ fat @rse and all they can see is Chrissy Pyne.

    Don’t worry George, it will pass through eventually.

  71. stackja
    #2541999, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Senile Old Guy
    #2541988, posted on November 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Cory’s comment about Pyne “I’ve known him since he was seven, he was a dreadful bloke when he was seven and I’m telling you now he is getting worse.” Remind me that: He also worked as a political journalist for Nation Review, Radio 2SM and Channel 9 covering state politics.

    On Radio 2SM, the young MT sounded like an idiot. Now he is worse!

