-
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
Just as well the constitution isn’t law. Turnbull could have been in trouble.
Via The Australian reporter :
Gary Johns article in the Oz is packed with good sense. Doesn’t matter; when we put Mal on Madame la G, I want to pull the string.
Penny’s Papers have arrived in the mail?
Breaking news. Captain Closterfvck gets aught on the wrong foot – again.
Aaaand once again the Termite is left behind in the rooster tail of the agile and innovative Tits Shorten.
Remember that slime Xenaphon wants to permanently ban the live cattle/sheep trade and have the animals slaughtered here.
Looks like Ms Low knows how to dress and hang a carcass.
Days after the AWU raids and meeja tip-off?
Which looks fishy, even to the Right, Termite.
Statement here from Tits Shorten on Labor’s proposal to end the citizenship crisis.
Turnbull now looks like a bigger goose.
The people who are opposed to Trump and use every petty means at every opportunity to act out of spite, thinking that they have struck a blow, have in fact bolstered his popularity and demonstrate that he is correct when he speaks of the unremitting campaign against him by the likes of Twatter and Fakebook.
Lefties are like someone who thinks a brilliant fighting tactic is to slam their head against their enemy’s knee and clobber their enemy’s fist with their stomach.
Deserves a C.L. Ahahahahaha!
And again Shortfilth leads Turncoat into a trap and outflanks him……..Oz again…
“Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in the parliament to prove they are not dual citizens.
Bill Shorten backflipped on his opposition to an audit, declaring he was concerned there were cover-ups following the belated resignation of former Senate president Stephen Parry.
Calling the “cover up” of Mr Parry’s citizenship concerns “incredibly alarming”, the Opposition Leader said confidence had to be restored to the parliament.
“The government has no plan to resolve the citizenship crisis. Turnbull has been incapable of providing any leadership to fix this mess,” Mr Shorten said in a statement this afternoon.
“Labor is prepared to support a process such as universal disclosure to the parliament to deal with this issue effectively.“Labor has the strictest vetting processes; we’ve got nothing to fear from greater transparency and disclosure. We welcome it.
“Whatever the ultimate process is, it must adhere to clear principles. It must be accountable to the people through the parliament. It must have bipartisan agreement prior to implementation. It must be sufficiently robust to give all Australians confidence in the process.”
A short time earlier Malcolm Turnbull said proposals for an audit of parliamentarians was “not part of the rule of law” as he dared MPs to use the parliament if they were concerned a politician was ineligible.”
Turncoat is politically inept….but we knew that.
Try the veal.
The death spiral quickens at the end?
Snap Zulu
And then can we try the traitors?
Smart play by Shorten, I wonder why he didn’t just do that in the first place. Potential Greatness looks FUBAR.
Did he ever play sport?
Bwahaha Peanut Head must be laughing this enormous tits off at this. Fish in a barrel stuff.
Waffles is in the Death Zone.
Well played, sir.
Are they shipping more popcorn into Canberra, I hear there’s a shortage?
Inside Hitler’s Dark Tower
New Tony Thomas Travelogue at Trabant, er Quadrant.
Well, I personally think that anyone who supported the idea of Malcolm Turnbull becoming Prime Minister has been definitively vindicated.
It is clear that he is and always will be,
the sane man’s choice.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!
Google translation: plenty more scalps to come!
Of course. Well played. They’ve stonewalled the audit long enough to damage Turnbull and now – even if one of two Labor MPs are named – the public will blame the government anyway.
Win win.
one OR two
Greg Brown ✔ @gregbrown_TheOz
BREAKING: Labor has thrown its support behind forcing all MPs to show documents in parliament to prove they are not dual citizens
Who thinks Labor has been using this time to do a lot of checking so they know their outcome before any audit?
Also, cat-like they enjoy playing with their Maocolm mouse before they kill and eat him.
m0nty
#2541879, posted on November 3, 2017 at 3:21 pm
Turns out the reason Trump’s Twitter account was down for 11 minutes today was that a Twitter customer service rep had their last day and decided to delete it. LOL.
If Twatter had collectively half a brain they would sue the ex-rep for reputational damage.
Nice thought. I have some cat ‘medicine’, but I think I will wait till after lunch. Its the decent thing to do.
Which is what the truly stupid Liberals should have been doing.
The most depressing thing about the Liberals is that the last time they looked half decent is when Tony was in charge and they were being run by a woman.
As I remember Ryan’s Last Battle mentioned flak towers.
What does show documents in parliament mean? Isn’t the proper method to table documents? Penny Wong waving a piece of paper around in the Senate chamber is worth fuck all. The documents must be tabled so that citizens have the opportunity to scrutinise them.
That’s why it’s such a smart play. Shorten waited until Turnbull committed himself then put the boot in.
On the other hand this is a bit of a stopped clock ‘smart play’ since Shorten usually waits until Turnbull takes a position then loudly takes the opposite position. He’s been doing this over and over. Opposing everything is not a bad political strategy for a Labor Opposition leader since it then means you don’t have to talk about your own crappy policies. The MSM won’t ever ping you so you’re safe.
Theres been a fair bit about them lately, including some of the clickbait links.
Who thinks Labor has been using this time to do a lot of checking so they know their outcome before any audit?
Which is what the truly stupid Liberals should have been doing.
They have spent their time looking up George Brandis’ fat @rse and all they can see is Chrissy Pyne.
Nothing to see. Business as usual.
The High Court of Australia interpreting the Constitution precisely as it was written is a “lynch mob”?
Keep digging, fuckwit.
All not well at Guantanamo
Gitmo judge sends Marine general lawyer to 21 days confinement for disobeying orders
‘The USS Cole case judge Wednesday found the Marine general in charge of war court defense teams guilty of contempt for refusing to follow the judge’s orders and sentenced him to 21 days confinement and to pay a $1,000 fine.
Air Force Col. Vance Spath also declared “null and void” a decision by Marine Brig. Gen. John Baker, 50, to release three civilian defense attorneys from the capital terror case. The lawyers resigned last month over a covert breach of attorney-client privilege involving something so secretive at the terror prison that the public cannot know.’
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/guantanamo/article182031196.html
Opposing everything is the new strategy in Opposition. It only works when you are dealing with truly hopeless governments like R-G-R and the Waffleworth Lieborals.
Bomber Beazley tried it and the only thing he got good at was electoral concession speeches.
Malcolm is his own Clown of Doom.
h/t Blair
Shorten’s statement here. He never mentions ‘show documents’, only “a universal disclosure to the parliament.”
MSM to the rescue!
Like a worm on a hook.
Trust us, we are ALP!
I wonder what dodgy phone calls have been made to far away lands to get the appropriate little pieces of paper? Strings just waiting to be pulled.
Donna Brazile dumps on Hillary
‘Right around the time of the convention, the leaked emails revealed Hillary’s campaign was grabbing money from the state parties for its own purposes, leaving the states with very little to support down-ballot races…
Yet the states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding, just as Gary had described to me when he and I talked in August. When the Politico story described this arrangement as “essentially … money laundering” for the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s people were outraged at being accused of doing something shady..’
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/11/02/clinton-brazile-hacks-2016-215774?cid=apn
There was talk on the previous page about how somebody like Bernardi can create publicity. So far we have had eight people caught out sitting in Parliament when they were not qualified to do so.
Now it looks like we may have an audit of the rest, which will undoubtedly snag at least a couple more. Add to that the fact that this has been going on at least since the 1980’s, and we probably have a hundred or more who have been foul of the law. Section 46 of the Constitution provides that:
Translated into plain English – ANYBODY can sue those hundred or so for $200.00 for EVERY day they sat in the Parliament. We are talking tens of thousands of dollars payable to EVERY person who cares to get involved. All Cory has to do is commence a class action and invite fellow Australians to sign up for their share of the loot.
Naturally “the Parliament” will do everything in its power under the “Until the Parliament otherwise provides . . .” preamble, to protect the miscreants and thwart the efforts of Australians to recover what is rightfully and lawfully theirs, but it would require the partisan support of both the LNP and Labor to pull it off. How much free publicity do you think that will generate?
TA opposed carbon tax and boats.
MWD
Not as turgid as usual. I am now convinced that Gerard writes this as deliberate sludge so that the Fairfaux/theirABC tribe suffer as much as possible before they find out if they got a mention this week.
I believe recent disclosures have been given a waiver. From now on, they are liable.
And, since Godwin Crech, Turnbull has fallen for every ALP play and been beclowned. The man has the political instincts of an umbrella stand. Hahahahahahahahahaha! Brilliantly played by Shorten.
A quick refresh of Malotto players – I think we last checked the list in October:
1-Oct-17 Harald 21-Oct-17 Leigh Lowe 24-Oct-17 Robber Baron
6-Nov-17 Squirrel
9-Nov-17 Craig
1-Dec-17 pete m
4-Dec-17 stackja
7-Dec-17 bystander
14-Dec-17 John64
28-Feb-18 Damienski
6-Jun-18 Zippy the Younger
18-Aug-18 Marcus
18-May-19 Slayer of Memes
23-Jun-19 Andrew
1-Nov-19 thefrolickingmole
2-Nov-19 Bruce of Newcastle
infinity Tel (hors de combat; honorary inclusion only)
Very dry, Phillippa.
Not only is Lord Waffleworth in a death spiral, he’s hit every tree branch on the way down.
Our Steam Mop MHA here in Fremantle simply wipes the floor with him.
(Boom-tish! And now, without further ado, Dr Stimpy and his Performing Possums …)
Shorten is really doing Malcolm over:
MHR, not MHA … although …
Starting with Barnaby Joyce!
Boom-tish. Try the veal again.
Unredacted ‘Tory 40’ sex list
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/wp/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/FzgU10e.jpg
The lark’s on the wing;
The snail’s on the thorn;
Mal is in the shit—
All’s right with the world!
I have detested the pompous, puffed-up windbag since he first became leader, so, yes, I am enjoying his current travails most wonderfully!
Presumably the ABC forgot to ask him whether, once they get residency in NZ, they can then just come to Oz on the plane like all the other kiwis?
Wow. Westminster has a disproportionate number of root-rats loose in its corridors. Hollywood moguls are apparently creepy guys who like hitting on pretty starlets. And powerful older gay men tend to hit on much less powerful but attractive young men.
Who knew.
Next up: Sun apparently rises in east shock.
Tomorrow belongs to me …
Oh, and precisely how does someone “give a waiver” over the written provisions of the Constitution? And just who are these mythical people with such a power.
I have cut and pasted Section 46 of the Constitution verbatim. It stands as is until altered by a referendum. The only bit that parliament can play with is the amount payable.
You are referring to the fact that the Parliament has decided not to recover the monies already paid out to those who have already been caught out. Payments to politicians is not expressly covered in the Constitution, but is another case of “as Parliament provides . . . “.
The provision to fine the lawbreakers IS specifically covered, as per Section 46.
I don’t think what Shorten is proposing passes the test set by Section 44 — I am an Australian citizen on my passport — that’s my citizenship status but that’s not the test of Section 44 of the Constitution.
Probably one of the Catallaxy Cancer Cluster bigots –
Aboriginal school children allegedly chased, threatened by Kalgoorlie ute driver
‘..the foster mother said she felt recent events in Kalgoorlie-Boulder had played a contributory role.
She said the inadequacy of the three-year jail term handed to the man responsible for Elijah Doughty’s death by the Supreme Court earlier this year had emboldened would-be vigilantes.’
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-03/kalgoorlie-aboriginal-school-children-allegedly-chased-man-ute/9113722
The Kenyan certainly left the DNC in great shape.
Excerpt from Donna Brazile’s book.
More Here
They have spent their time looking up George Brandis’ fat @rse and all they can see is Chrissy Pyne.
Don’t worry George, it will pass through eventually.
On Radio 2SM, the young MT sounded like an idiot. Now he is worse!