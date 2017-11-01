Liberty Quote
The nation will find it very hard to look up to the leaders who are keeping their ears to the ground.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
Mine is Death to the Turks.
At least one person here I’d be very concerned about knowing too much about me.
Fortunately Mr Soros pays me so well I don’t need to work for a living.
Though I’m very fond of reading.
But I suspect many Hungarians had the same motto back in the day.
The White House Comms is Mike Huckabee’s kid.
Jupes, ya spoilsport!
Testes, and others in differing fora have for years been putting forward unadulterated garbage of the above sort and making baseless accusations of racism against ordinary Australians of all types. This has largely not been questioned by a lot of people and ignored by those who know better.
This is why battalions of hipster cretins in our urban areas believe colonisation of this country falls into the same postcode as the Holocaust. As I said, typos aside, earlier – to expose evil you must shine a light on it.
I will not debate Testes on subjects I don’t know about. However, I have real life experience of what life is like for indigenous people in rural and remote Australia, where Testes and the hipsters clearly do not.
If gone unchecked he’ll have the entire country giving him money for perceived injustices he never suffered.
Oh wait……
I’m not pretending to be the saviour of Australia, nor do I want to be. However, I will not be insulted and denigrated by some pompous white City-dwelling professional victim who is apparently proud to receive my tax dollars for the privilege of having indigenous relatives.
BTW, another indigenous bloke got a gig in the upcoming Sheffield Shield match for QLD – paceman Ben Doggett. Good. Should be more of it.
Don’t we all. I declined Rabz’s invitation for a few beers in town but have been enjoying a couple of quiet glasses of Barbera D’Alba at home.
Still a superb way to end the week.
Insider’s tip: do not start a fight with Tinta.
You will lose.
Oh but what a glorious way to go.
I’m going out on a limb here …
But I’m beginning to think James Woods dislikes Hillary Clinton:
https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/926225174382432256
And even when you win, you lose, my go-to guy St Michael the Archangel arranges it that way.
Pay dat!
My original family motto (Scots/Irish) was lost over time, so I invented a new one and unveiled it to the family two Christmases ago.
It is – ‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’.
Some like it, some didn’t – but bugger it, I’m the heir apparent to the family empire (one house, on shed, two cars) so it’s staying.
His twitter account should be mined for gold. Very clever man.
No mate. It is fair enough to debunk lefties and other assorted dickheads when they post their genuine beliefs. M0nty is a good example.
Testes on the other hand is just trolling. He is posting utter shit just to get a reaction. Let him go.
Unscrews their heads.
Shits down their necks.
Screws their heads back on … cross-threaded.
Real headline in the UK Telegraph:
Prince William warns that there are too many people in the world.
That sound really lovely the region where my Nonna was born. I have finished the last little drop of Frangelico and am onto the grappa which is less sophisticated shall we say, in fact, to be honest it’s a cross between marine varnish and rocket fuel but hey! beggars can’t be choosers at this time. I might get a good night’s sleep into the bargain.
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk…
He’s caught Prince Phillip and Prince Charles disease. You and yours first William. I ain’t goin’ nowhere.
Lovely lady. Replaces things just as she found them.
Gab at 2041
Mine is Death to the Turks.
Back in the 19th C, one of the early machine guns was supposedly designed to use normal bullets against Christian opponents, and square ones against Turks (presumably a loose term for Muslims).
Not sure how they would work unless a different barrel was used.
Too many durrmm people, but perhaps a working education system could change that??
Prince William warns that there are too many people in the world.
This is the influence of the Tree Talker.
Goddamn Gaia Worshipping Hippy Commie Blueblood Degenerates.
Yee ha!
Opened a can of Whoop-ass, alright!
I thought for Muslims you just needed a pig blood bomb.
Invented by one James Puckle, IIRC.
If Charles talks to a tree in the woods, does anyone hear?
Mitch
I assume that a square bullet would cause more pain and greater mutilation.
Don’t know BJ. I remember an old army buddy from my youth said something about how certain bullets would tumble upon hitting the body, tearing great sheds of flesh in the process.
Berlin Police Instructor Claims Muslim Recruits ‘Enemy in Our Ranks’ in Leaked Recording
“Defending King George and the Protestant Cause!”
A pub has been ordered to pay an anti-Islamic political party founder $2,500 compensation after they told her she wasn’t welcome inside because of her views.
Beach House Hotel and its general manager Paul Robins were found to have discriminated against Love Australia or Leave founder Kim Vuga on the basis of her political beliefs.
Jupes,
I hear ya, but….
I usually don’t reply to Monty, because most of his crap relates to the US and been proved wrong by others here, regardless of whether his beliefs are genuine or not. Aside from being a moderate Trump fan and having a vague desire to see Hilary locked up, I just don’t care that much.
To me, Testes appears to be genuine in his beliefs, and provides enough detail in his posts to indicate just that – thus deserving to be called out on his bullshit. Compare him with GerardO, who sucked me in a couple of times before I realised he didn’t want a discussion, just a reaction. Now THERE’S a troll.
It’s also faintly amusing to see the rage generated when you provide tidbits of truth that detract from Testes’ narrative. It’s like watching a small boy being refused his tenth Mintie in a row by mummy – behaviour escalates, tantrum ensues……
Of course, somebody else was paying for the Minties as well.
Trump should give the order, for the Blue Angels to commence similar practice session, in the skies above the next NFL match.
Just as the Nation Anthem finishes, the sound of victory cuts through the air. 1:26.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gALWuAsNPYQ
The finest troll.
I read the article itself as saying that conservation of wildlife was a major problem given the rising population in Africa. That and organised crime poaching. Efforts need to be increased to conserve native species.
The headline seems to be the reporter or sub-editors spin.
Which in turn seems to be an elite obsession.
Whoever is controlling Stephen Hawking’s squawk box apparently said last year:
Lomborg has had a bit of a lash at this on Spacechook.
He gets taken to task in the comments by people saying he has confused rate of population growth with absolute growth in population. Think that is valid.
His chart is interesting though.
The rate of world population growth peaked in 1962/63.
The elite Malthusian Club of Rome was founded in 1968; released their failed prediction ‘Limits to Growth’ in 1972. And the existence of Too Many People seems to have been an elite obsession ever since then, masked in weasel words like ‘sustainability’.
Fortunately – so far they haven’t figured out a way to thin the herd dramatically which wouldn’t bite them on the arse too. Probably, a selective virus would be a theme – but how do you make a selective plague ?
Anyway – the headline says more about the cosmopolitan misanthropy than anything else.
National Anthem.
Big demographic feet disdain those squishy little things.
Just to shut down this thread
Foxtel Go and Foxtel Play are apps available for free download on any windows based computer .
Sky news is available on these`s apps free to anyone with a computer , the sky news feed is free .
Fox news in the USA is streamed on you tube daily , the only excuse for people not being informed of World events is just ignorance .
He is a very good troll.
He started out in the guise of a SE Asian ‘expert’ but couldn’t sustain the bullshit. Last time I read his posts he had transformed into some sort of Abo activist (of all things).
Trust me. Your life will be so much better if you scroll past the dickhead, however it’s a free world so if you want to engage with him fill your boots.
Tsk tsk, just bake the damn cake!