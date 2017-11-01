Where else does this principle apply

David Gillespie MP says:

It’s not the job of parliament to go double checking on people

Also according to Mr Gillespie:

We’re all adults in the building. We’re all meant to take responsibility for our own declarations of citizenship status.

What other bits of the constitution and general law are there where Parliamentarians are subject to self assessment? Tax? Corporate law? Anything else?

